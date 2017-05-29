England vs South Africa Live Score: 3rd ODI at Lord's

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third ODI between England and South Africa at the Lord's in London.

TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final ODI.

OUT: Kagiso Rabada has struck in the first over of the match itself as he has got rid of the danger-man Jason Roy for 4. Roy gives away an easy catch to Hashim Amla in the first slip.

Out: Another one bites the dust and its a big one. Skipper Joe Root is out plumb LBW to Wayne Parnell. England are reeling at 7/2 in the second over of the match itself.

Four: That will ease some of the pressure on the hosts. Parnel bowls a length delivery and Morgan slams the ball towards extra-cover for his first boundary of the day.

OUT: This is just insane! Wayne Parnell gets his second of the day as skipper Eoin Morgan is sent back to the pavilion. Morgan edged a straighter ball and de Kock took an easy catch behind the stumps.

OUT: Rabada strikes this time as England is now reeling at 15/4. Alex Hales plays a rubbish shot and gives away an easy catch to Hashim Alma in the slip cordon. Unbelievable batting this from the Englishmen.

OUT: Another rash shot from the batsman and another wicket for South Africa. This isn't the same England side that thumped the Proteas in the first two matches. Buttler fors for an extravagant shot but ends up giving an easy catch to Faf Du Plessis in the slip cordon. England 20/5

Adil Rashid too gives away as easy catch in the slips and Du Plessis takes it easily.

OUT: It's just carnage out there as another one goes now and England are down to 20/6. YES 20/6!!!

Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 on reaching this milestone! 100th ODI as captain of South Africa! #ProteaFire #EngvSA pic.twitter.com/vQFv46shfR

Four: Finally a boundary and Lord's is making some noise! Parnell slides on the legs of Willies and he hits it towards the deep mid-wicket boundary for four.

Number 8 batsman out to bat in the 5th over. Never seen that before in an ODI. #ENGvSA

Rabada has been on fire thus far and has picked up 4 wickets and also was on a hat-trick at one point of time.

Morne Morkel has been introduced into the attack to break this partnership which is worth 18 now.

20/6 is the worst start to any ODI ever @HomeOfCricket . Previously was 62/6 https://t.co/LSCbvaiCPF #BBCcricket pic.twitter.com/om4PEFy68r

Four: The boundaries have been so rare that you can't even believe that the ball has actually crossed the ropes. Bairstow hits the ball thorough the covers to bring up his second boundary of the day.

And by doing so, Bairstow also becomes the first batsman today to get into the double digits. Shocking isn't it??

This is the third time South Africa have taken the sixth wicket for 20 runs or fewer. They had SL 13-6 (2013) & Pak 19-6 (2000). #EngvSA

Bairstow and Willey are batting decently at the moment and have put on a 30-run stand as England cross the 50-run mark in 12.5 overs.

Big cheer from the crowd as England bring up their 50 after 12.5 overs. RR3.90. #ENGvSA #ProteaFire

Four: Short and wide from Morkel and Bairstow gets onto his back foot and punches the ball towards the point region for a boundary.

South Africa will be a bit concerned now as Bairtstow and Willey are batting beautifully at the moment and have steadied the ship for the hosts.

Four: Wide and outside off from Morris and Bairstown slams it to the ropes in style. The delivery deserved such a treatment.

After being reduced to 20/6 England are now showing some fightback. Bairstow and Willey have already added 60 runs to the score.

Wicket: Parnell sends back Willey. Looked like a slower delivery from the left-arm seamer. Willey failed to check his shot and hands sa simple catch to cover.

Four: Down the ground from Roland Jones. Nicely timed.

100 up for England. It's a loose delivery from Morris and Roland Jones dispatches it to the boundary.

Six: Jones is turning it on here. A short one from Morris again and the batsman rocks back and deposits it in the stand over square leg.

Back to Back boundaries for Jones against Parnell. Two delightful shots. First, punched of the front foot and the second one a smack through point.

Four: Guided down to third man by Bairstow. The ball races to the fence in no time.

Fifty: Bairstow has batted brilliantly and it's a well deserved fifty for the England wicket-keeper. But England need him to bat through the innings. The job is not yet.

Wicket: England have lost their 8th. Only two more left for the South African bowlers to pick. The big scalp of Bairstow!

Out: Ball goes for a wild sweep shot and Maharaj cleans him up. England are now 143/9. Just the previous delivery Ball had chipped it to the ropes now he has paid the price for being too greedy.

All Out: A displined bowling attack from the Proteas has helped bundle out England for just 153. Rabada was outstanding with figures of 4/39

South Africa have started their chase and Amla hits the very first ball to the ropes. Short and outside off, the batter punches it through the offside gap.

Four: Strayed into the pads of Amla who flicks it through fine leg for another boundary.

Huge appeal for a caught behind. But the umpire nods against it. Amla survives.

Four: Willey strays in line again and Amla glances it to the fine leg boundary. The England seamer is trying a lot of variety but it isn't paying of at the momement.

Amla looks good today. He needs an outing like this just before the Champions Trophy to be at the top of his game.

Four: Amla flicks it off his legs again. This time Jake Ball errs in length.

Four: De Kock gets into the act now with a delightful on drive.

South Africa have got off to a great start. Both De Kock and Amla have looked quite steady out there in the middle.

Amla is doing what he does best, playing the role of an anchor.

Boundary: A delightful backfoot punch from Amla. The ball races through the covers again to the ropes. What timing from the South African opener.

Four: Another one. This time leaning into the drive and caressing it through the covers. Amla looks in fine touch.

At the break, the Proteas haven't lost a wicket and have reached 59/0. They are well in course to chase the total down.

Fifty: What a fine knock it has been for Amla. He edges one from ball but it runs to the ropes giving the Proteas opener his half-century.

Four: What a delightful cover drive from Amla again. Stroking it through the offside and picking the gap.

Wicket: Amla falls trying to pull one to the offside. It was not that short to try it and he edges it onto his stumps.

Wicket: Ball cleans De Kock up with a peach of a yorker. The ball tailed back in and crashed into the left-hander's citadel. Double strike for England.

Suddenly the ball is moving around a bit and the England seamers have their tail up. One more wicket here can turn the game around.

Wicket: Ball picks up Du Plesis. There was no need for such a shot. He tried to chase one outside the off stump but only manages to edge it to the keeper.

Four: Duminy stands up tall and places one through covers. Delightful cricketing shot from the explosive left-hander.

Eoin Morgan has four slips in place now for Duminy. The England captain has decided that it is the best time to attack and try and choke South Africa again.

De Villiers is finally off the mark after 13 deliveries. It has been a struggle for him.

Four: De Villiers strokes it through the offside and to the ropes. It was juicy half-volley from Jones and the South Africa batter had enough time to lean forward and dispatch it.

Boundary: Duminy finds the gap between gully and point. The ball races off the bat to the cushions. South Africa are slowly inching towards victory.

Four: De Villiers steps down the track and smashes it past the bowler for a boundary.

Back to Back boundaries for De Villiers. First a delightful sweep and then a fierce cut shot against Willey.

Four: Short and wide from Willey and De Villiers has no problems in finding the offside fence.

Four: And Duminy seals the victory for his side with a boundary. South Africa win the contest by seven wickets but then they have lost the three-match series 1-2.

(Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the third ODI between England and South Africa at Lord's through our live blog.

Toss:

South Africa win toss and opt to bowl first

Preview:

England have rested all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali and paceman Chris Woakes for the third and final one-day international against South Africa as the trio aim to overcome injury concerns ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Batsmen Liam Dawson and Toby Roland-Jones, and bowler Steven Finn have been called up to replace the rested players for the last match of a series England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in following Saturday's two-run win.