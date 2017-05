Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the 1st ODI between England and South Africa to be played at Headingley.

SA have won the toss and will field first! We're nearly there! #ENGvSA #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/QRlE3NMhYV

A minute's silence is observed at Headingley as a mark of respect to those who died in Manchester on Monday. pic.twitter.com/YSp1tfH2eD

0.1 Rabada to Roy, no run, full outside off stump, a loosener from the quickie, left alone

Parnel to Roy, Edged to the keeper. Early breakthrough for the visitors. The ball moved away at the last moment and takes the outside edge of the bat.

Three dot balls in a row from Wayne Parnell. This is brilliant stuff from the left hander

Boundary- Rabada to Hales, a full toss on the toes from Rabada, and the batsman easily clips it to the ropes.

Boundary: Root pounces on one and hits it beautifully through the covers.

Boundary: Rabada bowls a wide and ugly full toss and Hales slams it to the ropes.

Boundary: Hales clips one from outside the off stump to the boundary on the legside, even Parnell looks stunned. What a shot!

Boundary: Hales is at it again, this time through mid on. The pace of the ball beats the man and crashes into the advertising boards.

Boundary: Full outside off from Morris and Hales climbs into it. Once again he is able to thread the gap in the offside. Sublime stroke play from the right-hander.

BOUNDARY: Top shot that from Hales, the England opener seems to be in good touch. This has been a good start by England

Important for England to have Joe Root firing on all cylinders for the Champions Trophy. He is the soul of this batting line-up. England will expect a lot from Root in the competition.

Root misses out on a full toss, should have sent it into the stand

Boundary: Wide one from Morris, Hales slashes hard. The ball finds the outside edge and flies past third man for another four. England are looking strong.

Hales reaches his fifty with a single. Misfield in the covers. Well deserved half-century for the England opener. His 8th fifty in One-Dayers

England will be hoping to get one up in the series in the high voltage encounter which is set to get underway in Leeds at Headingley here on Sunday.

Both teams will take this series with utmost seriousness as it gives them the perfect platform to have a look where they stand just before the Champions Trophy 2017.