Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the 1st ODI between England and South Africa to be played at Headingley.

SA have won the toss and will field first! We're nearly there! #ENGvSA #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/QRlE3NMhYV

A minute's silence is observed at Headingley as a mark of respect to those who died in Manchester on Monday. pic.twitter.com/YSp1tfH2eD

1.2 - Parnel to Roy, Edged to the keeper. Early breakthrough for the visitors. The ball moved away at the last moment and takes the outside edge of the bat.

Three dot balls in a row from Wayne Parnell. This is brilliant stuff from the left hander

Boundary- Rabada to Hales, a full toss on the toes from Rabada, and the batsman easily clips it to the ropes.

Boundary: Root pounces on one and hits it beautifully through the covers.

Boundary: Rabada bowls a wide and ugly full toss and Hales slams it to the ropes.

Boundary: Hales clips one from outside the off stump to the boundary on the legside, even Parnell looks stunned. What a shot!

5.6 - Boundary: Hales is at it again, this time through mid on. The pace of the ball beats the man and crashes into the advertising boards.

Boundary: Full outside off from Morris and Hales climbs into it. Once again he is able to thread the gap in the offside. Sublime stroke play from the right-hander.

BOUNDARY: Top shot that from Hales, the England opener seems to be in good touch. This has been a good start by England

Important for England to have Joe Root firing on all cylinders for the Champions Trophy. He is the soul of this batting line-up. England will expect a lot from Root in the competition.

12.4 - Root misses out on a full toss, should have sent it into the stand

13.4- Boundary: Wide one from Morris, Hales slashes hard. The ball finds the outside edge and flies past third man for another four. England are looking strong.

15.1 - Hales reaches his fifty with a single. Misfield in the covers. Well deserved half-century for the England opener. His 8th fifty in One-Dayers

16.3 - Six: Hales smacks one over the top. Parnell bowls a short off length, Hales dances down the track and hits it into the stands. Amazing timing

Wicket: Phehlukwayo sends back Alex Hales. The tall English opener edges one to the keeper outside the off stump.

Joe Root once is playing the role of the sheet anchor. He needs some time in the middle before the high-voltage Champions Trophy.

21.1 - Six: Out of nowhere Morgan hits Phehlukwayo for a huge six. The bowler had no fault though, he hurled it at good length but Morgan slogs one into the crowd!

21.4 - Wicket: Just when Root was looking good, he is caught inside the circle. Tried to pull one from Phehlukwayo but the ball got too big on him. Amla takes the easiest of catches.

25.2 - Boundary: Morgan pulls one to the ropes. Beautiful timing from the elegant left-hander. It was short and around head high, but Morgan controlled it well.

25.5 - Six: Morgan dances down the track again and this time lifts Phehlukwayo over cover for a six. The ball lands on the boundary cushion and the umpire has no choice but to raise both his arms up.

Imrah Tahir, who has been one of the main strike bowlers for South Africa in the last few years has been called back to bowl!

28.5 - Boundary: Morgan once again skips down the track and lofts Duminy. This time it bounces before crossing the ropes. Another wonderful shot from the left-hander

29.6 - Boundary and Fifty: Morgan yet again smacks one to the ropes. 33rd ODI fifty for Morgan. He has been in sublime touch today.

32.4 - Wicket: Rabada balls a short one to Stokes who tries to pull one into the ropes but is holed out in the deep.

34.1 - Wicket: Morris sends back Butler. The ball was outside the leg stump and all he had to do was clear fine leg, but he managed to hit it straight to him.

37.2 - Boundary: Morgan this time rocks back and cuts JP Duminy through point for a four. Good work with the wrists from the lefty.

39.5 - Six: Morgan dispatches a slower one from Phehlukwayo into the gallery. The pacer tries a back of the hand slower delivery but it goes horribly wrong and it sits up for the left-hander.

40.4 - Six: Moeen Ali now gets into act. Creams one into the stands. Short one from problem and he smashes it over the ropes.

42.4 - Boundary: Moeen Ali, hits one through the covers, a misfield leads to a four.

44.1 - Six: Moeen Ali goes over the top. It looks as if he hasn't timed it well enough but he ball sails well over the ropes.

Back to back sixes for Moeen Ali and his fifty. He first steps down the track and hits Tahir over long on and then does the same over long off.

Century for Eoin Morgan. A short one from Rabada and Morgan sends it into the stands to bring up his hundred in style.

47.4 - Wicket: Morgan is dismissed just after his century. Tries to clear long off but fails to do so. End of a sublime innings from the England captain.

