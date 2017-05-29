England vs South Africa Live Score: 3rd ODI at Lord's

Catch all the live action of the third ODI between England and South Africa at Lord's through our live blog.
Toss:
South Africa win toss and opt to bowl first
Preview:
England have rested all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali and paceman Chris Woakes for the third and final one-day international against South Africa as the trio aim to overcome injury concerns ahead of the Champions Trophy.
Batsmen Liam Dawson and Toby Roland-Jones, and bowler Steven Finn have been called up to replace the rested players for the last match of a series England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in following Saturday's two-run win.