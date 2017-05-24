England vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch the ODI Series

Image credit: AFP.

England take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series which is being seen as a dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The two teams will play three ODIs with the first one to be played at Headingley on May 24, while the other two ODIs will be played at the Rose Bowl and Lord's on May 27 and May 29 respectively.

The live broadcast of the matches will be shown on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be shown on Hotstar.com.

Following the completion of Champions Trophy, England and South Africa will also play three T20Is starting June 21.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel

First Published: May 24, 2017, 3:14 PM IST