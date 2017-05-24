England vs South Africa Live Updates: 1st ODI at Headingley

Getty Images)

England will be hoping to get one up in the series in the high voltage encounter which is set to get underway in Leeds at Headingley here on Sunday.

Both teams will take this series with utmost seriousness as it gives them the perfect platform to have a look where they stand just before the Champions Trophy 2017.

Commentary (South Africa innings)

25.4 L Plunkett to du Plessis, OUT c Jos Buttler b Liam Plunkett. South Africa have lost their third wicket. 149/3

25.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Straighter on this ocassion, Faf nudges it towards backward square leg. Aggressive running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for two runs. 149/2

25.2 L Plunkett to de Villiers, Similar length delivery outside off, de Villiers punches it nicely through covers for a couple. 147/2

25.1 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Back of a length outside off, glided down to third man for a single. 146/2

Liam Plunkett is back on!

24.6 M Wood to de Villiers, A touch short outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. End of a successful over for England. 145/2

24.5 M Wood to de Villiers, Back of a length and angling in, AB gets behind it and defends it to mid on. 145/2

24.4 M Wood to de Villiers, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 145/2

AB de Villiers strides out to bat.

24.3 M Wood to H Amla, OUT! The review works wonders for England! On a good length and shaping into Amla. He hops back a touch and looks to tuck it across but misses to get pinged on the front pad. There is a big appeal for an LBW but the umpire is unmoved. Mark Wood consults his skipper, Morgan and they go for the review. Time for the replays. Hawk Eye shows that it is going to crash into the stumps and hence, the original decision is overturned. A well constructed knock from Amla comes to an end. End of the threatening 112-run stand from 109 balls. The Proteas need 195 runs from 153 balls. 145/2

A huge shout for lbw against Hashim Amla is turned down. England have opted for the review! If that hasn't hit the bat, it's going to be very close.

24.2 M Wood to du Plessis, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 145/1

24.1 M Wood to H Amla, Close shave! On a back of a length and angling in, Amla looks to defend it but the ball rolls right through his legs and past the leg stump. A sharp run taken. 144/1

23.6 M Ali to du Plessis, Slow through the air outside off, du Plessis looks to turn it on the leg side but is hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal for an LBW but it is turned down. Impact was well outside off. 143/1

23.5 M Ali to du Plessis, Works the flighted delivery to the leg side. 143/1

23.4 M Ali to H Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 143/1

23.3 M Ali to H Amla, Good fielding, Woakes! Amla fetches this one from outside off and sweeps it hard through square leg. Woakes runs to his left in the deep and slides to keep it down to two. 142/1

23.2 M Ali to du Plessis, A touch short outside off, cut away to deep cover for a run. 140/1

23.1 M Ali to H Amla, Amla waits for the ball to turn in and works it to mid-wicket for a single. 139/1

22.6 M Wood to du Plessis, Back of a length outside off, Faf punches it to deep cover for a couple of runs. 12 from that over. 138/1

100-run stand between du Plessis and Amla! Just in 98 balls.

22.5 M Wood to du Plessis, FOUR! Streaky runs! Good length delivery outside off, du Plessis chips down the track and looks to go inside out over covers. Ends up skewing it behind point and it beats the man in the deep to the fence. 136/1

22.4 M Wood to du Plessis, FOUR! Dug in short outside off, comes at a nice height to du Plessis. He pulls it with authority past the diving short mid-wicket fielder. 132/1

22.3 M Wood to du Plessis, On a length and angling into du Plessis. He stays leg side of the ball and angles it to point. 128/1

22.2 M Wood to H Amla, Full and straight this time, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 128/1

22.1 M Wood to du Plessis, Back of a length outside off, glided neatly to third man for a single. 127/1

Mark Wood is back on.

21.6 M Ali to du Plessis, Faf shuffles across and turns it through mid-wicket for an easy run. Retains the strike. 126/1

21.5 M Ali to du Plessis, Taps this one towards the point region. 125/1

21.4 M Ali to H Amla, Turns this one with the spin through mid-wicket for an easy run. 125/1

27th ODI fifty for Faf du Plessis!

21.3 M Ali to du Plessis, Shorter in length again, du Plessis punches it towards the bowler who dails to stop it. A single taken. A fine fifty for Faf but he knows his job is not done. 124/1

21.2 M Ali to H Amla, Slow through the air outside off, Amla dabs it past the keeper for a single. 123/1

21.1 M Ali to H Amla, A touch short outside off, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 122/1

Moeen Ali will roll his arm now!

20.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Another googly on middle, driven confidently to long on for a run. 122/1

20.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Slow through the air on middle, perhaps the googly. Du Plessis mistimes his chip over the bowler's head. A run taken. 121/1

20.4 A Rashid to H Amla, A touch shorter around off, Amla cuts it to sweeper cover for a run. 120/1

20.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 119/1

20.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla mistimes his drive past Morgan at short cover. A run taken. 118/1

20.1 A Rashid to H Amla, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 117/1

Ben Stokes is going off the field now. He was struggling after bowling the previous over and it was reflecting in his bowling as well. And with Champions Trophy coming up, the skipper won't take any chance on one of the big players of his team.

19.6 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Amla gets a long way across and pushes this back of a length delivery towards mid on for a single. 115/1

19.5 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, On a length outside off, du Plessis drives it on the up to mid off, takes off for a quick single and completes it with ease. 114/1

19.4 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Full outside off, driven through cover-point for a single. 113/1

19.3 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Pitched outside off, run down to third man for a single. 112/1

19.2 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, FOUR! Pulled away! Back of a length delivery, angling in, sits up nicely for du Plessis. He gets into the position early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 111/1

19.1 Ben Stokes to H Amla, A touch ahead of a length outside off, driven on the up to sweeper cover for a single. 107/1

18.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Flatter and slightly shorter, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single. 106/1

18.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Full around off, eased down to long off for a single. 105/1

18.4 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla waits for the ball to spin and then guides it with the spin in the point region for a single. 104/1

18.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Just short! Leg spinner around off, du Plessis looks to play it with the spin on the off side but gets an outside edge which falls just short of Root at first slip. The ball then runs away and short third man mops it up. A single is taken. 103/1

18.2 A Rashid to du Plessis, Served fuller on middle and leg, flicked on the leg side. 102/1

18.1 A Rashid to du Plessis, Googly on the shorter side, du Plessis goes back and punches it to extra cover. 102/1

Time for Drinks.

17.6 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Full outside off, driven to sweeper cover for a single. 102/1

17.5 Ben Stokes to H Amla, The batsman guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 101/1

17.4 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Angling into Amla, he looks to play it across the line but misses and gets rapped on the thigh pad. 100/1

17.3 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, du Plessis looks to punch it on the up but gets an outside edge. The ball runs behind point and a single is taken. 100/1

17.2 Ben Stokes to H Amla, Pitched outside off, glided to third man for a single. 99/1

17.1 Ben Stokes to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched wide of mid off for a single. 98/1

Ben Stokes is called into the attack.

16.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla prods forward and pushes it in the cover region. 97/1

16.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Full outside off, driven through covers for a single. 97/1

16.4 A Rashid to du Plessis, FOUR! Served a touch shorter around off, du Plessis dances down the track, looks to loft it on the leg side but gets a leading edge over extra cover. There's a big gap there and the ball runs to the fence. 96/1

16.3 A Rashid to H Amla, Tossed up around off, driven through wide mid off for a single. 92/1

16.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Flatter delivery around off, guided to point. 91/1

16.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Wide! Sliding down leg, Amla looks to flick it but misses. A wide is signalled. 91/1

16.1 A Rashid to du Plessis, Tossed up around off, milked down to long off for a single. 90/1

15.6 L Plunkett to H Amla, Pitched up delivery outside off, Amla looks to drive but gets beaten. 89/1

15.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Fuller length delivery on the stumps, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single. 89/1

15.4 L Plunkett to H Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 88/1

15.3 L Plunkett to H Amla, Length delivery on middle and off, angling in, Amla gets across to flick but misses. There's some sound as the ball crosses him and Buttler after pouching the ball goes up in appeal. The umpire however is not interested. The replays shows that the ball clipped the thigh pad on its way. Good decision, that! 87/1

32nd ODI fifty for Hashim Amla!

15.2 L Plunkett to H Amla, FOUR! Tickled fine! On a length, it's too straight and Amla gets across, flicks it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Gets to his fifty. What a knock! 87/1

15.1 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery, du Plessis dances down, makes room and looks to go big on the leg side. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and on the off side. A single is taken. However, it is signalled as a leg bye by the umpire. 50-run stand between Amla and du Plessis! 83/1

14.6 A Rashid to H Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla presses forward and pushes it to cover. 82/1

14.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Full on middle, driven to long on for a single. 82/1

14.4 A Rashid to du Plessis, Tossed up outside off, pushed off the front foot to cover. 81/1

14.3 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla stays back and opens the face of the bat. Guides it in the point region and gets a single. 81/1

14.2 A Rashid to du Plessis, Served in the line of the stumps, du Plessis goes back and works it through square leg for a single. 80/1

14.1 A Rashid to H Amla, Amla eases down to long on for a single. 79/1

13.6 L Plunkett to du Plessis, In the air... but safe! Back of a length around off, Faf charges down and looks to go big but gets an outside edge. The ball lobs in the air but falls between extra cover and sweeper cover. A couple is taken. 78/1

13.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Pitched on a length around off, defended neatly. 76/1

13.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Wide! Du Plessis dances down the track, Plunkett looks to follow him but gets his line wrong marginally. It's down the leg side and du Plessis jumps across and lets it through. A wide is signalled. 76/1

13.4 L Plunkett to H Amla, Shortish delivery outside off, Amla stands tall and punches it to deep cover for a single. 75/1

13.3 L Plunkett to H Amla, Length delivery, Amla blocks it. 74/1

13.2 L Plunkett to H Amla, Back of a length delivery around off, holds a touch after pitching. Amla looks to defend it on the leg side but is early in closing his bat face. Gets it off the outer half back to the bowler. 74/1

13.1 L Plunkett to H Amla, Beaten! Back of a length delivery outside off, Amla looks to play it on the off side but slight extra bounce does him. Plunkett has been looking dangerous since the time he has come on. 74/1

12.6 A Rashid to du Plessis, Flatter delivery, dabbed to point. Just a single from the over! 74/1

12.5 A Rashid to du Plessis, Tossed up wide outside off, driven crisply but straight to extra cover. 74/1

12.4 A Rashid to du Plessis, Beaten! Leg spinner outside off, du Plessis looks to push it on the off side but fails to make any connection. 74/1

12.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Rashid bowls a googly quicker through the air around off, defended in the cover region. 74/1

12.2 A Rashid to du Plessis, Sliding into the pads, worked on the leg side. 74/1

12.1 A Rashid to H Amla, Leg spinner outside off, punched through covers for a single. 74/1

11.6 L Plunkett to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla check his push and the ball goes through the gap in covers for a single. 73/1

11.5 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Fuller length delivery, du Plessis pushes it past the bowler for a quick single. The mid on fielder hares across and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 72/1

11.4 L Plunkett to H Amla, Angling into the batsman, turned on the leg side for a single. 71/1

11.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, On a length and wide outside off, du Plessis goes hard at it but gets it off the outer half towards third man for a single. 70/1

11.2 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery around off, holds its line. Du Plessis looks to play it on the leg side but gets it off the outer half on the off side. 69/1

11.1 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Pitched outside off, pushed to covers. 69/1

10.6 A Rashid to H Amla, FOUR! Amla gets lucky! Googly, full outside off, Amla presses forward and looks to push it on the off side but gets an inside edge and the ball runs past the leg stump fine down the leg side. There's no man present there and the ball races to the fence. 10 runs off the over. 69/1

10.5 A Rashid to H Amla, FOUR! Poor line, punished! Short delivery, sliding in, Amla goes back and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 65/1

10.4 A Rashid to H Amla, Flipper around off, punched to extra cover. 61/1

10.3 A Rashid to du Plessis, Leg spinner on middle and leg, worked on the leg side for a single. 61/1

10.2 A Rashid to H Amla, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 60/1

10.1 A Rashid to H Amla, That just skid through! Served outside off, straightens a touch after pitching. Amla looks to punch it off the back foot but gets beaten all ends up. Good start by Rashid! 59/1

Time for spin now. Adil Rashid comes into the attack.

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. Maximum of 4 players can be placed at the boundaries till the 40th over.

9.6 L Plunkett to du Plessis, That one came back sharply! On a length and shaping in appreciably, du Plessis looks to clip it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 59/1

9.5 L Plunkett to H Amla, On a length outside off, Amla dabs it towards the gully region for a single. 59/1

9.4 L Plunkett to du Plessis, On a fuller length and angling into Faf. He clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 58/1

9.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, This one shapes in a touch from outside off, Faf gets behind it and blocks it. 57/1

9.2 L Plunkett to H Amla, Straying on the pads, nudged to deep square leg for a run. 57/1

9.1 L Plunkett to H Amla, On a length around off, Amla shuffles across and defends it solidly. 56/1

8.6 C Woakes to du Plessis, Faf looks to cut this one but gets it from the outside edge towards the man at backward point. 56/1

8.5 C Woakes to du Plessis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 56/1

8.4 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! Shot! The runs are flowing now. Short of a length outside off, Faf gets up on his toes and flays it through cover-point to get the desired result. 56/1

8.3 C Woakes to du Plessis, Fullish and nipping in, clipped through square leg for a couple. 52/1

8.2 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! This one is even better! Back of a length outside off, du Plessis punches it through point for an exquisite boundary. 50/1

8.1 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! Dug in short outside off, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket and earns himself a boundary. 46/1

7.6 L Plunkett to H Amla, Fullish delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 42/1

7.5 L Plunkett to H Amla, In the air... but safe! On a fuller length around off, Amla closes his bat face early and gets a leading edge towards covers. Morgan runs across to it but it falls short. 42/1

7.4 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Faf tucks this one towards front of square on the leg side and takes off. Hales aims at the striker's end but misses. 42/1

7.3 L Plunkett to du Plessis, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 41/1

7.2 L Plunkett to du Plessis, Fullish and straight again, Faf clips it with good timing through backward square leg. Ali comes across to his left and slides to keep the ball in play. Two runs taken. His knee got stuck while stopping it and a piece of turf came off. 41/1

7.1 L Plunkett to H Amla, Straying on the hips, Amla tucks it through backward square leg for a single. 39/1

Liam Plunkett comes into the attack.

6.6 C Woakes to du Plessis, FOUR! Nicely done! On a fuller length outside off, du Plessis drives it with an open face through cover-point. Has timed it well and gets a boundary to his name. 38/1

6.5 C Woakes to du Plessis, Faf gets behind the line and blocks it solidly. 34/1

6.4 C Woakes to H Amla, On a good length outside off, dabbed behind point for a run. 34/1

6.3 C Woakes to H Amla, On a fuller length outside off, driven sweetly to covers. 33/1

Faf du Plessis walks out to bat.

6.2 C Woakes to de Kock, OUT! Woakes gets the crucial breakthrough! Bowls this on a back of a length around off, de Kock shuffles a touch and looks to pull it over mid-wicket. But, he is early into his shot and ends up top edging it towards short fine leg. Mark Wood is stationed there but Jos Buttler calls for it. Judges it well and dives forward to complete the catch. The English side is elated and why not? De Kock can take the game away from the opposition. 33/1

6.1 C Woakes to de Kock, A touch short on off, Quinton pulls it uppishly towards mid on. Ali moves to his right and stops it. 33/0

5.6 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Delightful! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Amla extends his arms and drives it past extra cover. Pure timing on that and away she whistles away to the fence. 33/0

5.5 M Wood to H Amla, Comes forward confidently to the fullish delivery and eases this one to covers. 29/0

5.4 M Wood to H Amla, On a length outside off, driven crisply to covers. 29/0

5.3 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Crunched! Similar length ball outside off, Amla gets into a good position and flat-bats it past the right side of the mid on fielder for another boundary. He is looking in good touch out there. 29/0

5.2 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Well played! Short delivery outside off, sits up nicely for Amla. He camps back and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket. Has hit that well and the ball races to the fence. 25/0

5.1 M Wood to H Amla, On a length outside off, Amla comes forward a touch and offers a solid defense to covers. 21/0

4.6 C Woakes to H Amla, On a length around off, Amla stands tall and works it towards wide mid on for a single. Will keep strike with that. 21/0

4.5 C Woakes to H Amla, Amla looks to tap and run this time but it has gone near the first slip fielder who denies the single. 20/0

4.4 C Woakes to de Kock, Off cutter this time, de Kock waits for it and guides it nicely to third man for a single. 20/0

4.3 C Woakes to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla dabs it behind point for a single. 19/0

Woakes gets his trouser taped. May be he had an issue with his pocket. Earlier also he stopped in his runup as his bowling hand clipped his right pocket while rolling his right arm.

4.2 C Woakes to H Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla punches it with good timing towards Morgan covers. He is sharp there and dives to his right to make a fine stop. 18/0

4.1 C Woakes to H Amla, Full length delivery outside off, Amla strokes it down the track and Woakes makes a clean stop in his followthrough. 18/0

3.6 M Wood to de Kock, Good length delivery on off, Quinton looks to tuck it through mid-wicket but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad. 9 runs from that over. 18/0

3.5 M Wood to H Amla, Straying on the hips this time, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 18/0

3.4 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Elegant! On a driving length outside off, Amla accepts the invitation and creams it through extra cover for an exquisite boundary. That was pleasing to the eyes! 17/0

3.3 M Wood to H Amla, Back of a length well outside off, Amla goes deep in his crease and punches it to Roy at point. 13/0

3.2 M Wood to H Amla, Fuller length ball outside off, Hashim mistimes his drives to mid off. 13/0

3.1 M Wood to H Amla, FOUR! Shot! On a fullish length and straight on this occasion, Amla whips it through mid-wicket. Good use of the bottom hand and he gets the desired result! 13/0

2.6 C Woakes to H Amla, Amla gets behind this one and pushes it towards the right side of the bowler. The batsmen come across for a sharp single. 9/0

2.5 C Woakes to H Amla, Full length delivery on off, Hashim drives it sweetly but picks up mid off. He is finding the fielders at the moment. 8/0

2.4 C Woakes to H Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla rises on his toes and punches it with good timing but finds Morgan at covers. 8/0

2.3 C Woakes to H Amla, Fuller and shaping in from outside off. Amla pushes it with a bit of an open face to covers. 8/0

2.2 C Woakes to de Kock, Back of a length ball on off, de Kock drags his pull through square leg. A run taken. 8/0

2.1 C Woakes to de Kock, Fuller length ball on off, driven back to the bowler. 7/0

1.6 M Wood to H Amla, Fullish and straying on the pads, Amla clips it through backward square leg. It is racing towards the fence as Ali from fine leg sprints to his left. Puts in a slide and makes a good stop. Two runs taken. 7/0

1.5 M Wood to de Kock, On a length outside off, Quinton plays a punchy drive on the up through covers. Liam Plunkett hares after it and keeps it down to three. 5/0

1.4 M Wood to de Kock, Bangs in a sharp bouncer on off, shoots through the pitch. De Kock ducks under it to evade it. 2/0

1.3 M Wood to H Amla, Straying on the hips, Hashim tucks it to fine leg for a run. 2/0

1.2 M Wood to H Amla, In the corridor of uncertainty, Amla doesn't fiddle with it. 1/0

1.1 M Wood to H Amla, Good start from Mark Wood! Length delivery outside off, shapes away after landing. Amla shuffles a touch and sees it through safely. 1/0

Mark Wood to bowl from the other end.

0.6 C Woakes to de Kock, On a fuller length around off, de Kock shuffles a touch and drives it to the left of Woakes. He makes a good partial stop in his followthrough. 1/0

0.5 C Woakes to de Kock, Good length delivery angling across the southpaw. He dabs it to the point region. 1/0

0.4 C Woakes to de Kock, Fullish delivery outside off, de Kock drives it sweetly to mid off. 1/0

0.3 C Woakes to de Kock, Stunning effort from Morgan! Fuller length ball outside off, Quinton drives it crisply towards Morgan at short extra cover. He dives to his left like a goalkeeper and saves a boundary for his side. 1/0

0.2 C Woakes to de Kock, Full length delivery outside off, de Kock strides forward and pushes it towards wide mid off. 1/0

0.1 C Woakes to H Amla, Full delivery on off, Amla works it through mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark. 1/0

