England vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Manchester

Commentary (England innings)

Jason Holder reckons they were 40 runs short. Admits they didn't bowl well and conceded too many boundaries. Realizes that his side needs to rotate strike if the boundaries are not coming, that it's an area of concern. Acknowledges the contrast from T20 cricket. Adds they lost wickets at crucial moments and let themselves down by being too inconsistent. When asked about missing out on automatic World Cup qualification, says there's work to be done obviously, but the focus is on this series with Trent Bridge coming up first.

West Indies were of no match. Apart from Chris Gayle's onslaught at the beginning, they never were in the game. Their bowlers were anything but impressive and it turned out to be a no contest. Courtesy this loss, the visitors now will have to play the World Cup qualifiers next year. Their tussle with Sri Lanka ends here and the Islanders will be thankful to England.

Comfortable win for England. They were after a below par target and achieved it with minimum fuss. Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales laid the foundation and then the century stand for the second wicket almost sealed the deal. Bairstow grabbed the opportunity to open the innings with both hands and scored an unbeaten century to see his side through.

30.5 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, SIX! Finishes it in one blow. Tossed up ball, Stokes gets underneath it after dancing down the track and dismisses it over long on for a maximum. England win by 7 wickets! 210/3

30.4 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Flatter delivery on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 204/3

30.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Maiden ODI hundred for Jonny Bairstow! Big moment for him. The crowd is on its feet and the English players in the balcony are applauding his effort. Flighted delivery, full and outside off, Jonny advances down the track and drills it through covers. Slips a bit while turning for the third run but completes the run with ease. He is all pumped up. Superb knock and Bairstow will be thrilled to grab this opportunity to open the innings. 202/3

30.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Turning back into the batsman from a shorter length outside off, Jonny goes back and punches it to covers. 199/3

30.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Flighted and full outside off, forced straight to covers. 199/3

29.6 K Williams to Ben Stokes, SIX! High and handsome! Angling away from the batsman, Stokes dances down the track and launches it over long off for a biggie. 13 from the over! 199/3

29.5 K Williams to J Bairstow, Goes short and outside off, Bairstow plays the ramp shot and it's on one bounce to the third man fence. A single taken. 193/3

29.4 K Williams to Ben Stokes, Full in length and around off, Stokes bunts it to mid off and scampers across to the other end. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and it hits Ben in the process. No harm done. 192/3

29.3 K Williams to J Bairstow, Good length ball on middle and leg, it's turned in front of square leg for a single. 191/3

29.2 K Williams to J Bairstow, FOUR! Good timing! Slower delivery, full and outside off, Bairstow strokes it square of the wicket on the off side and finds the fence in spite of the diving effort in the deep. 190/3

29.1 K Williams to J Bairstow, An off cutter outside off, punched to short cover. 186/3

28.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Knocks a full ball down to long on for one. 186/3

28.5 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Presses forward and helps it off the inside half of the bat through the leg side for a run. 185/3

28.4 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Stokes has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 184/3

28.3 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Goes back and pushes it back to the bowler. 184/3

28.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 184/3

28.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Full and flighted outside off, driven straight to mid off. 183/3

27.6 K Williams to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Well played! A full toss outside off, Stokes walks across the stumps and punches it back. It goes wide of the bowler and races past mid on for a boundary. 183/3

27.5 K Williams to Ben Stokes, The batsman works it down the leg side. They manage to come back for the second.s. 179/3

27.4 K Williams to J Bairstow, Slower again, full and around off, Jonny plays it across the line this time, towards mid on and steals a single. 177/3

27.3 K Williams to J Bairstow, Slower and fuller, around off, Jonny pushes it to covers. 176/3

27.2 K Williams to Ben Stokes, Edged but safe. Kesrick Williams is amidst terrific rhythm at the moment. Gets one to skid away from the new batsman, Stokes plays at it away from his body and edges it through the vacant gully region for a run. Off the mark in a streaky manner. 176/3

Ben Stokes walks in next.

27.1 K Williams to E Morgan, OUT! Gone, caught behind! Zippy delivery, a touch short and around off, skidding off the surface, Morgan pushes inside the line, maybe trying to play it late but it takes the outside edge and settles safely into the gloves of the keeper. All too late for the Windies. 30 more needed off 89 balls. 175/3

26.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Quicker delivery, outside off and skidding off the surface, Jonny pushes at it and misses. 175/2

26.5 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Tossed up ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket. 175/2

26.4 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Terrific delivery, full and outside off, drifting away, Jonny tries to drive but it skids through the surface to beat the bat. 175/2

26.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Full flighted on off, a little lap sweep played by Bairstow to fine leg for a couple of runs. 175/2

26.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Again it's flatter through the air and lands full around off, Bairstow plays it out from the crease to the on side. 173/2

26.1 A Nurse to E Morgan, Flatter and shorter from around the wicket, it's outside off and Morgan cuts it through point for a single. 173/2

Ashley Nurse is back on.

25.6 K Williams to E Morgan, A little short in length on middle, shaping away a touch, Morgan tries defending from the back foot but is squared up in the process. He ends up playing it off the outside edge and it rolls to the left of Gayle at wide first slip. They pick up a single. 172/2

25.5 K Williams to J Bairstow, Length ball on off, Bairstow taps it down to point and takes off for a quick single. 171/2

25.4 K Williams to J Bairstow, Digs in a short ball on off, Jonny drops his wrists and allows it through to the keeper. 170/2

25.3 K Williams to E Morgan, Edgy! Short in length and outside off, Morgan pushes inside the line and edges it down to third man for a run. 170/2

25.2 K Williams to J Bairstow, Short in length and outside off, Bairstow slaps it through covers and takes three runs. This is now Jonny's highest ODI score. 169/2

25.1 K Williams to E Morgan, Back of a length ball on off, Morgan stays back and just deflects it down to third man for a run. 166/2

24.6 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Full and angling in on middle, Bairstow gets behind the line and defends it to mid on. 165/2

24.5 J Taylor to E Morgan, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 165/2

24.4 J Taylor to E Morgan, FOUR! Great placement. The follow-up delivery by Jerome is a well-cooked up fullish ball outside off, Morgan threads the gap between extra cover and mid off for a boundary. 164/2

24.4 J Taylor to E Morgan, Wide called for height. The bouncer from Taylor goes wrong, well over Morgan's head who ducks. 160/2

24.3 J Taylor to E Morgan, Fullish and on off, driven off the front foot after a trademark-crouching-trigger-movement by Morgan. Straight to the cover fielder. 159/2

24.2 J Taylor to E Morgan, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 159/2

A proper slip in place.

24.1 J Taylor to E Morgan, Good length delivery around off, Morgan tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 159/2

23.6 K Williams to J Bairstow, Slower delivery, an off cutter around middle, Bairstow nudges it down to fine leg and collects a couple of runs. 159/2

23.5 K Williams to E Morgan, Sliding down the leg side, on a shortish length, Morgan tucks it down to fine leg for a single. 157/2

Skipper Eoin Morgan arrives. A wide first slip in place.

23.4 K Williams to Joe Root, OUT! Drags it on. Williams gets a wicket against the run of play. A wicket too late for the Windies. Back of a length ball on off, angling in and cramping the batsman for room. Joe tries to play late from the crease, maybe attempting to run it down to third man but ends up dragging it onto the stumps. It also brings the curtain down on the century partnership. 49 more needed for a win! 156/2

23.4 K Williams to Joe Root, Bouncer outside off, quite high, Root allows it through and it's called a wide. 156/1

23.3 K Williams to Joe Root, Stays back to a length ball and strokes it through covers for two runs. 155/1

23.2 K Williams to J Bairstow, Goes wide of the crease and angles in a length ball on off, Bairstow pushes it from the crease to covers for a run. 153/1

23.1 K Williams to J Bairstow, Shortish and on off, Bairstow plays it down with an angled bat to short third man. 152/1

Kesrick Williams is brought back into the attack.

22.6 J Taylor to Joe Root, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 152/1

22.5 J Taylor to Joe Root, Goes on the back foot and punches it through covers for a couple of runs. The fielder in the deep has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Could have been close in case of a direct hit. 152/1

22.4 J Taylor to Joe Root, 23rd ODI fifty for Joe Root, surely one of his easiest. A short delivery again and Joe plays a pull shot through square leg for a couple of runs. The run-machine continues to deliver for England. 150/1

22.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Digs in a short ball around off, Root does well to keep his pull shot down and it races through square leg. They take a couple of runs. 148/1

22.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, A little short in length around off, Root plays a short-arm jab but finds short mid-wicket. 146/1

22.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, Back of a length delivery around off, Root goes on his toes and pats it down to backward point. 146/1

Drinks break.

21.6 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, FOUR! Given up, it seems. Bishoo continues to be on the shorter side and this time it's clobbered down past the bowler for a boundary. 15 from the over, 59 needed from 120 balls. 146/1

21.5 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, FOUR! Bishoo dishes out yet another half-tracker in this over, Bairstow shows no mercy and crunches it through covers for a boundary. 142/1

21.4 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Again a short ball and it has been cut straight to the point fielder. 138/1

21.3 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Rocks back to a short ball and punches it to sweeper cover for a run. 138/1

21.2 D Bishoo to Joe Root, FOUR! A long hop by Bishoo, around middle, Root eases himself deep inside the crease and pulls it past wide mid on for a boundary. 137/1

21.1 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Shoddy fielding. Short and just outside off, Root gets back and plays a late cut. The point fielder allows it through him and they take a brace. 133/1

20.6 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Good yorker around middle, Jonny digs it back to the bowler. 131/1

20.5 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 131/1

20.4 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Pitches it full and outside off, Jonny drives but finds mid off. 131/1

20.3 J Taylor to J Bairstow, FOUR! The 100-run stand comes up. A short of a length delivery outside off has been whacked through point for a cracking boundary. 131/1

20.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, Fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 127/1

20.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, A touch short and around off, Root stays back and taps it down to backward point. 126/1

Jerome Taylor is back on.

19.6 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Flighted full outside off, driven to sweeper cover for one. 126/1

19.5 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Kneels and sweeps it behind square leg for a run. 125/1

19.4 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 124/1

19.3 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Goes on the back foot and punches it through covers for a single. 123/1

19.2 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, FOUR! Jonny, Jonny - Yes papa! Hitting boundaries - Yes papa! Loving the bowling - Yes papa! What are Windies' chances - Ha..ha..ha! A late cut this time to the shorter delivery, beats first slip and it races away to the the third man fence. England cruising. 122/1

19.1 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, FOUR! Poor length, Bishoo gets it to turn away but it's on the shorter side. Bairstow gets deep inside the crease and hammers it past mid on for a boundary. 118/1

18.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, A run off every ball, the scoreboard keeps ticking. Tapped in front of point by JB for a quick single. 114/1

18.5 A Nurse to Joe Root, Eases it down to long on for one. 113/1

18.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, Works it away with the spin on the leg side. No run taken. 112/1

18.3 A Nurse to Joe Root, Flatter delivery, punched just wide of the bowler who manages a half-stop towards mid-wicket. 112/1

18.2 A Nurse to Joe Root, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They manage to come back for the second. 112/1

18.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, Full in length outside off, driven through the covers for a couple of runs. 110/1

17.6 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Not out! Lovely loopy delivery from Bishoo, on off. It spins away and beats Bairstow who looks to slog it across the line. Is slightly off balance and so Hope takes the bails off. Appeals for a stumping and it's taken upstairs. Replays show that Jonny makes it back in time. He's safe. 108/1

Stumping appeal is taken upstairs...

17.5 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Stays back to keep it out off the back foot. 108/1

17.4 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. 108/1

17.3 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Plays with the spin again and pushes it towards cover-point. Single taken. 108/1

17.2 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Straighter one from Bishoo, Bairstow goes deep in the crease and whips it through mid-wicket for a single. 107/1

17.1 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Landed on a driving length, spinning away from around off, Bairstow chases after it only to get beaten. 106/1

16.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Short again, on the stumps, punched off the back foot to long on for a single. 106/1

16.5 A Nurse to Joe Root, Quick outside off, punched past cover for a run. 105/1

16.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, Waits for the ball to come to him, opens the face and guides to short third man. 104/1

16.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 104/1

16.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Manages to connect the paddle this time. Beats the keeper and picks up two. 103/1

16.2 A Nurse to Joe Root, Spinning down the leg side, Root looks to paddle but fails to connect. The keeper misses it as well and so, the batsmen take a run. Wide signalled by the umpire. 101/1

16.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, Flatter trajectory, punched to the right of the bowler. 99/1

15.6 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Spinning away, Jonny opens the face to push it with the turn but misses. 99/1

15.5 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, FOUR! 6th ODI fifty for Jonny Bairstow! Lovely knock, he walks over to his Test skipper and celebrates with a solid handshake. Can easily tell he's waited a long time for this, is making the most of the opportunity now. Backs away and finds the deep backward point fence with a fierce cut to reach the milestone. 99/1

15.4 D Bishoo to Joe Root, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 95/1

15.3 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Outside off, kneels down to sweep but misses. 94/1

15.2 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Better. Draws Bairstow forward, beats him in the flight and the turn, almost taking the outside edge. 94/1

15.1 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Still quite wayward with his lengths. It's a bit short and is lucky Root doesn't punish him. The cut finds the cover fielder. 94/1

14.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Pushed quicker through the air on off, blocked from deep inside the crease. 94/1

14.5 A Nurse to Joe Root, Knocks it down the ground, towards long on and takes a single. 94/1

14.4 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 93/1

14.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Another one shorter in length, a punch is given in response as it's hit to mid on. 92/1

14.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Quicker delivery outside off, cut to the man at cover. 92/1

14.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Off spinner on off, turning in, JB goes back and off the inner half plays it to short mid-wicket. 92/1

13.6 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Kept a bit low. Skid off the surface too but Bairstow did well. Cut it away through cover-point to retain strike. 92/1

13.5 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Camps back and meets the skidding ball with the full face of the bat. 91/1

13.4 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Dropped short, Bairstow slaps it to sweeper cover and runs hard to be able to come back for the second. 91/1

13.3 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Spinning away on a full length from outside off, Joe comes ahead and pushes it by leaning into the shot. Into the gap in the covers and a single is taken. 89/1

13.2 D Bishoo to Joe Root, FOUR! That's a wonderful shot! Full outside off, Root drags the slog sweep beautifully and hammers it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Very Kevin Pietersen-esque from Joe, very well executed. 88/1

13.1 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Short and wide, cut hard straight to the man at point. 84/1

12.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Straighter one skidding off the surface outside off, looks to cut it away but is beaten by pace. 84/1

12.5 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Floats it up around off, Jonny is forward in defense. 84/1

12.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 84/1

12.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Knocks this full ball down to long off and takes one. 83/1

12.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Gripping off the surface and spinning in rather sharply, Bairstow somehow manages to get some bat on it. An inside edge which then thuds him on the pads. 82/1

12.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Tossed up and spinning in on middle and leg, Bairstow is down on his rear knee to sweep but is hit on the pads. 82/1

11.6 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Eases this full ball down to long off and ends the over with a comfortable single. 82/1

11.5 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 81/1

11.4 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, The 50-run stand is up in no time. These two have motored along pretty nicely here. Bairstow hits it a bit square through point and comes back for the second. 81/1

11.3 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Landed short again, outside off, punched to the covers. 79/1

11.2 D Bishoo to J Bairstow, Similar shot from Jonny Bairstow. He offers a decent punch through the covers and gets a couple to his name. 79/1

11.1 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Spinning away from around off, dropped a little shorter in length, Root goes back to punch it through to sweeper cover for a run. 77/1

Devendra Bishoo is brought on to have a go with the ball.

10.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 76/1

10.5 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Straighter one outside off, blocked solidly off the front foot. 76/1

10.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, On middle and leg on a fuller length, swept down to fine leg. One more taken. 76/1

10.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Flicks it with fast hands through the mid-wicket region for a single. 75/1

10.2 A Nurse to Joe Root, Floats it up on middle and off, wristed down comfortably to long on to rotate strike. 74/1

10.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, FOUR! Clever from Root, that's very well done. Full toss outside off, he kneels down and plays the reverse paddle by taking it on the full. No slip in place and so, the ball races away to the third man boundary. 73/1

9.6 K Williams to Joe Root, Short of a length ball which Root drops it in front of backward point with soft hands. Brisk single taken. 69/1

9.5 K Williams to J Bairstow, Takes the pace off this one, Bairstow however picks it up and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 68/1

9.4 K Williams to Joe Root, Short of a good length, pulled away in front of square on the leg side for a single. 67/1

9.3 K Williams to J Bairstow, Moving into the batsman a little late, almost takes Jonny Bairstow by surprise. He goes for the expansive drive and ends up getting an inside edge back onto his pads. Root is alert to the situation and quickly calls his partner through for a run. 66/1

9.2 K Williams to Joe Root, Sloppy from the West Indies captain. Root pushes it towards him at mid off and he fumbles. It allows the batsmen to cross over for a single. 65/1

9.1 K Williams to J Bairstow, Fuller length ball on the pads, flicked through to deep square leg for a run. 64/1

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders will now be allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

8.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 63/1

8.5 A Nurse to Joe Root, Full and straight from Nurse, Root with an easy drive to mid on for a single. 62/1

8.4 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Picks it off his pads and flicks it into the leg side for another one. 61/1

8.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Hangs back as this is flat and short, kept out off the back foot. 60/1

8.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, FOUR! Tossed up this time and Bairstow puts it away with ease. Leans into it and drives it sweetly through the gap in the covers for a boundary. 60/1

8.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Half-tracker to begin proceedings, outside off, Jonny backs away and smacks it straight to the cover fielder. 56/1

Ashley Nurse is introduced into the bowling attack.

7.6 K Williams to J Bairstow, Bit slower in pace, worked away on the leg side. One run taken. 56/1

7.5 K Williams to J Bairstow, On the shorter side of the length, lobbed down towards third man for a double. 55/1

7.4 K Williams to J Bairstow, FOUR! Poor line. Down the leg side, just needed a tickle and that's what Jonny Bairstow's done. Flicks it fine down the leg side, across the fine leg fence for a boundary. 53/1

7.3 K Williams to Joe Root, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 49/1

7.2 K Williams to Joe Root, Spears in a full delivery just outside off, Root drives but finds the man at mid off. 48/1

7.1 K Williams to J Bairstow, Back of a length around off, dabs it with an open face through gully for a run. 48/1

Kesrick Williams to bowl.

6.6 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Works it through mid-wicket and ends the over with a single. 47/1

6.5 J Taylor to Joe Root, Picks it off his pads and flicks it into the leg side for a single. 46/1

6.4 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! Short ball on off, Root moves inside the line and plays the pull shot. Clears short fine leg, just about, but does clear it. Picks up a boundary as the ball races to the fence. 45/1

6.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Stays back and keeps it out off the back foot. 41/1

6.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Short in length again, pulled away to deep mid-wicket once more, but for just a single this time. 41/1

6.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Short of a good length around off, Bairstow rocks onto his back foot and short-arm jabs it over mid-wicket. A fumble from the man in the deep allows the batsmen to easily come back for the second. 40/1

5.6 J Holder to J Bairstow, Good length ball seaming away late, Jonny plays it late as he guides it to the third man fielder for a run. 38/1

5.5 J Holder to Joe Root, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 37/1

5.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, Slanting in on middle and leg, on a full length, Jonny Bairstow works it wide of mid on and scampers through. 36/1

5.3 J Holder to Joe Root, That was dangerous! Root drops it to the left of the bowler and sets off. Holder gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end after turning. Just misses but had he hit, Joe would have been gone. 35/1

5.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, Outside off with some room to work with, Bairstow opens the face and runs it down to third man for a single. 34/1

5.1 J Holder to Joe Root, Shaping back in on middle, clipped through mid-wicket by Root for one. 33/1

4.6 J Taylor to Joe Root, Nicely done. Works it down in front of mid-wicket with soft hands and calls his partner through for a quick single. 32/1

4.5 J Taylor to Joe Root, Goes full, attacks the stumps, driven straight to mid on. 31/1

4.4 J Taylor to Joe Root, Pegs Root back again with another shortish delivery. The English run-machine defends it right under his nose this time. 31/1

4.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Shortish around off, Root with soft hands taps it down on the off side. 31/1

Joe Root walks in at No.3.

4.2 J Taylor to A Hales, OUT! West Indies needed an early breakthrough and they've got it. Alex Hales is gone! Back of a length on off, Hales makes a little room and cuts hard. Can't keep it down and it flies straight into the hands of Evin Lewis at point. He fumbles at first but then takes it comfortably on the second attempt. Can the Windies snatch a couple of more wickets quickly to get back in the game? 31/1

4.1 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! EXQUISITE! He likes the pace, doesn't he? It's full and in the slot, Alex Hales with the full face of the bat drives it straight back past the bowler for a boundary. 31/0

3.6 J Holder to J Bairstow, Good length delivery outside off, Bairstow pushes at it and gets it away from the bottom half. It goes towards the first slip fielder on a couple of bounces. 27/0

3.5 J Holder to J Bairstow, Lands it on a length outside off, there is width on offer, Jonny hits through the line but finds the cover-point fielder. 27/0

3.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, FOUR! Slower delivery, a miscued shot but still a boundary. Fullish and angling in from outside off, Bairstow mistimes his attempted shot, the bottom hand comes off the handle and it balloons over mid on for a boundary. 27/0

3.3 J Holder to A Hales, On the pads again, it's clipped quietly to mid-wicket for a single. 23/0

3.2 J Holder to A Hales, Fullish and on middle and leg, it's pushed down the ground but straight to mid on. 22/0

3.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Wrong line, full and going down the leg side, Bairstow flicks it through backward square leg for a single. 22/0

2.6 J Taylor to A Hales, Hits the yorker mark around off, Hales digs it out to the off side. 21/0

2.5 J Taylor to A Hales, Fuller in length and on middle, Hales flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs. 21/0

2.4 J Taylor to A Hales, Play and a miss! A nothing shot by Alex. A touch short in length and outside off, Hales tries playing it late from the crease but misses. 19/0

Mid-wicket drops back.

2.3 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! On one bounce to the fence. Hales is looking in great touch, picking length in a trice. Taylor bangs it short around off and Alex is already waiting for it on the back foot. Pulls it with utter disdain over mid-wicket and collects another boundary. 19/0

2.2 J Taylor to A Hales, Back of a length ball on off, once again Hales tries to punch it from the crease. However, this time it comes from the outside half of the bat and goes to point. 15/0

2.1 J Taylor to A Hales, A touch short and on off, Hales with a back foot punch finds the cover-point fielder. 15/0

1.6 J Holder to J Bairstow, Outside off, left alone. England off to a decent start. 15/0

1.5 J Holder to J Bairstow, FOUR! Nicely timed and in the gap! A length delivery in the region outside off, Bairstow presses forward and creams his drive through extra cover. The mid off fielder is quick but not quick enough to prevent the boundary. 15/0

1.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, Taps a length ball to point and looks for a run. He is sent back. 11/0

1.3 J Holder to J Bairstow, Good length delivery close to the off stump line, Jonny pushes inside the line with soft hands and gets it past the slip cordon off the outside edge. It runs down to third man and they cross. 11/0

1.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, Too full in length on this occasion, Bairstow reaches out and squeezes it out to cover-point. 9/0

1.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Hurls a length delivery in the channel outside off, Bairstow shoulders arms. 9/0

Jason Holder to operate from the other end.

0.6 J Taylor to A Hales, Back of a length delivery on off, Hales rocks back and punches it with great force to covers. Finds the fielder though. 9/0

0.5 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! Sloppy by Mohammed! Taylor errs in line this time, angling down the leg side, Hales picks it off his pads and flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket. Mohammed gives the chase from mid on, puts in a dive near the fence and tries to flick it back. But he ends up flicking it over the rope. 9/0

0.4 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! Hales is away in style. Dominates the short ball quite well. He is on top of the bounce and dismisses it with a murderous pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence. 5/0

0.3 J Taylor to A Hales, Serves it on a length one more time, around off, Hales gets behind the line and blocks it back. 1/0

0.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Good length again, around off, Jonny keeps it out behind square leg and gets off the mark with a single. England are away! 1/0

0.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Starts with a length delivery just around off, holding its line, Bairstow watches the line closely before making the leave. 0/0

