England vs West Indies 2017, 2nd Test, Day 3 Higlights: As It Happened

Hope remains unbeaten on 147. (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

The Windies, on the other hand, started off this session on top. Their captain was brilliant with the ball but lacked support from the other end. His tactics didn't help either. Also the dropped catch of Root might just cost them the game. They will hope they can come out tomorrow morning and restrict the hosts to something gettable. Do join us for the fourth day tomorrow at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, good bye and take care!

What an intriguing day of cricket! We have had runs, reviews, wickets, no balls and almost everything you can ask for. We headed into the day with the Windies in a good position but the home side have crawled their way back into the game. They have wiped out the deficit and taken a two-run lead courtesy Root, Stoneman and Malan. With still a lot of batting to come, they would look to bat long and stretch their lead.

58.6 S Gabriel to Malan, Fuller on the stumps, angling into the batsman. Gabriel drives it towards mid on who dives to his right and stops it partially. No run taken though. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 3! 171/3

58.5 S Gabriel to Malan, Comes around the wicket and bowls a fuller ball on the stumps. Malan drives it back past the bowler. The fielder from mid on hares after it and keeps it down to two. England lead by two runs! 171/3

58.4 S Gabriel to Malan, Lands it on a length outside off, Malan watches it go past him. 169/3

58.3 S Gabriel to Malan, Fuller in length on off, Malan tucks it towards wide mid on. He wanted a single but is sent back by Root. 169/3

58.2 S Gabriel to Malan, Good length outside off, Malan lets it be. 169/3

58.1 S Gabriel to Malan, Finally a legal delivery in this over! Length outside off, Malan shoulders his arms to it. 169/3

58.1 S Gabriel to Root, NO BALL! This over looks like it is never going to end. Back of a length around off and middle, Root tucks it towards the leg side off the inner half for a run. He has overstepped again. The scores are level now. 169/3

58.1 S Gabriel to Root, FIVE WIDES! Bangs in another short one but way down the leg side this time. Root watches it go past him. Dowrich tries his best to dive to his left and stop it but he has no chance. The ball races to the fine leg fence. 167/3

58.1 S Gabriel to Root, WIDE! Bouncer which bounces way above the batsman's head and the umpire signals a wide. 162/3

57.6 D Bishoo to Malan, A tad short outside off, Malan tries to cut but is beaten by the lack of bounce. Dowrich does really well to get low and collect it. 161/3

57.5 D Bishoo to Malan, Tosses it full on middle, Malan works it towards mid-wicket. 161/3

57.4 D Bishoo to Malan, Full toss on middle, Malan flicks it to mid-wicket. 161/3

57.3 D Bishoo to D Malan, FOUR! Bishoo has been short on a consistent basis in this match. He drags his length back again. Malan rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 161/3

57.2 D Bishoo to Root, Drives it with the spin through covers for a run. 157/3

57.1 D Bishoo to Root, Flatter on off, Root defends it off the front foot. 156/3

Devendra Bishoo is now into the attack. He has been given just one over so far. Strange captaincy by Holder on display.

56.6 S Gabriel to Root, Shortish length outside off, Root gets back and across as he cuts it to the man at deep point for a run. 156/3

56.5 S Gabriel to Root, Good length outside off, Root leaves it. 155/3

56.4 S Gabriel to Root, Fuller in length around middle, Joe drives it towards mid on. 155/3

56.3 S Gabriel to Root, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 155/3

56.2 S Gabriel to Root, Back of a length on off, Root defends it off the back foot. 155/3

56.1 S Gabriel to Root, EDGY FOUR! The crowd goes 'ROOOOT". Length outside off, Joe tries to defend it but gets it off the outer half through the slip cordon for a boundary. 155/3

Shannon Gabriel is back into the attack for a final burst today.

55.6 J Holder to Malan, Sprays it on the pads, Malan flicks it down towards fine leg for two. 151/3

55.5 J Holder to Malan, Length ball outside off, Malan is not interested to play at it. 149/3

55.4 J Holder to Root, Fuller in length outside off, Root drives it to sweeper cover for a run. 149/3

55.3 J Holder to Malan, This is not easy for Dowrich! Shorter and outside off, Malan misses the cut. The ball moves away further after passing the batsman. Dowrich dives full length to his left but can only parry it towards third man. The batsmen run a bye. 148/3

55.2 J Holder to Root, Length ball on middle, Root gets it off the inner half towards fine leg for a run. 147/3

55.1 J Holder to Root, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Root defends it off the back foot. 146/3

54.6 R Chase to Malan, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 146/3

54.5 R Chase to Malan, FOUR BYES! That has not bounced at all! Bowls it outside off on one of the rough patches. Malan lets it be. The ball shoots along the surface and goes between the legs of the keeper for a boundary. 146/3

54.4 R Chase to Malan, Fires it on the stumps, DM defends it solidly. 142/3

54.3 R Chase to Malan, Tosses it outside off, turning away. Malan leaves it. 142/3

54.2 R Chase to Malan, Fuller in length on off, Dawid drives it to covers, not in the gap. 142/3

54.1 R Chase to Malan, Flatter outside off, Malan shoulders his arms to it. 142/3

53.6 J Holder to Malan, Fullish and outside off, Malan opts not to play at it. The ball swings further after passing the batsman. Dowrich makes a half-stop behind the wicket and parries it towards short third man. The batsmen run a bye. 142/3

53.5 J Holder to Root, Fuller in length outside off, Root drives it towards covers for a run. 141/3

53.4 J Holder to Root, Short and wide outside off, Root attempts to cut but misses. 140/3

53.3 J Holder to Malan, Plays it with the angle towards mid on for a run. 140/3

53.2 J Holder to Malan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 139/3

53.1 J Holder to Malan, NOT OUT! That never looked out. A review in desperation by the Windies. Angles it on the pads from around the wicket. Malan misses the flick as the ball stays a touch low and hits his pads. The players appeal and the umpire shakes his head. Holder after a long chat with his teammates decides to review. Replays show that there was no inside edge and the ball is just clipping the leg stump. The on-field call stays. West Indies have now lost both their reviews. 139/3

West Indies have taken a review for LBW against Malan. Seems like it is sliding down.

52.6 R Chase to Root, Fires one down the leg side, Root lets it through to the keeper who does not collect it. It runs down to fine leg. The short fine leg fielder runs after it and keeps it down to two byes. 139/3

52.5 R Chase to Malan, Tosses it up outside off, Malan drives it through covers for a run. 137/3

52.4 R Chase to Malan, Fuller on the pads, Malan flicks it to mid-wicket. 136/3

52.3 R Chase to Malan, Flatter and quicker outside off, comes in with the arm. Malan shapes for the cut but then adjusts and pushes it on the off side. 136/3

52.2 R Chase to Malan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 136/3

52.1 R Chase to Malan, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 136/3

51.6 J Holder to Root, Fuller outside off, Root drives it to covers. 136/3

51.5 J Holder to Root, Length on off, Root defends it off the front foot. 136/3

51.4 J Holder to Root, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 136/3

51.3 J Holder to Root, NOT OUT! He has not got an inside edge but the ball was missing the leg stump. Would you believe it? Root has come out today with all the luck possible. Holder bowls it fuller in length on middle, Root tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The Windies' players go up in an appeal and the umpire gives it out. Root reviews immediately. Replays show that it is going down leg. The decision has to be overturned. Root survives a scare. Holder cannot believe it. That looked out to the naked eye. England will breathe a sigh of a relief. 136/3

Root has been given LBW and he has reviewed straightaway. An inside edge maybe?

51.2 J Holder to Root, FOUR! These runs will be hurting Hope! Angles it down the leg side, Root flicks it very fine down the leg side and the ball races away. 136/3

51.1 J Holder to Malan, Fuller in length on middle, tailing back in to the left-hander. Malan flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 132/3

50.6 R Chase to Root, Slower through the air on off, spinning into the batsman. Root gets it off the inner half on the bounce to short leg. 131/3

50.5 R Chase to Root, Drags his length back on off, Root camps back and pushes it to cover. 131/3

50.4 R Chase to Malan, Fires it on leg stump, Dawid flicks it through square leg for a run. 131/3

50.3 R Chase to Malan, Quicker outside off, turning away. Malan shoulders his arms to it. 130/3

50.2 R Chase to Malan, Flatter on off, Malan prods forward and defends it. 130/3

50.1 R Chase to Malan, Tosses it up on off, Dawid drives it straight to mid off. 130/3

49.6 J Holder to Root, Length ball on off, Root defends it off the back foot. 130/3

49.5 J Holder to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not play at it. 130/3

49.4 J Holder to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 130/3

49.3 J Holder to Root, FOUR! Angles it on the pads, hoping Root would fall over and get rapped on the pads but he connects and clips it through square leg for a boundary. 130/3

49.2 J Holder to Root, Shorter outside off, Root attempts the cut but does not connect. 126/3

49.1 J Holder to Root, Good length on off, Root guides it to gully with an angled bat. 126/3

48.6 R Chase to Malan, Quicker and fuller outside off, spinning away. Malan is beaten as he tries to defend it. 126/3

48.5 R Chase to Root, Works it around the corner with the turn for a run. 126/3

48.4 R Chase to Malan, Fires it on the pads, Malan flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 125/3

48.3 R Chase to Malan, Tosses it outside off, Malan lets it be. 124/3

48.2 R Chase to Malan, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 124/3

48.1 R Chase to Malan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 124/3

47.6 J Holder to Root, Shorter in length around off, too close for Root to cut. He chops it on the bounce to the point fielder. 124/3

A third man in place after the boundary for Root. Has Holder gone into a defensive mindset?

47.5 J Holder to Root, FOUR! Root loves playing on the back foot. Shorter and outside off, Joe cuts it through backward point for a boundary. 124/3

47.4 J Holder to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root opts not to play at it. 120/3

47.3 J Holder to Root, Fuller outside off, Joe drives it to covers. 120/3

47.2 J Holder to Root, FOUR! Exquisite! Fuller on off, Root plants his front foot forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. How costly will that drop catch prove? 120/3

47.1 J Holder to Root, Fuller in length outside off, Root lets it be. 116/3

Jason Holder back into the attack. Can he provide the breakthrough?

46.6 R Chase to Malan, Fuller on off, Dawid drives it to the man at covers. 116/3

46.5 R Chase to Malan, Quicker on middle, Malan prods forward and defends it. 116/3

46.4 R Chase to Malan, Plays the paddle sweep through short fine leg and picks up a couple. 116/3

46.3 R Chase to Malan, Flatter outside off, Dawid keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it. 114/3

46.2 R Chase to Malan, Fires it on off, Malan defends it off the front foot. 114/3

46.1 R Chase to Malan, Bowls a loopy ball outside off from over the wicket. Malan lets it through to the keeper. 114/3

45.6 K Roach to Root, Bowls it from wide of the crease on off, Root tucks it to mid-wicket. 114/3

45.5 K Roach to Root, Back of a length on off, Root pushes it off the back foot to covers. 114/3

45.4 K Roach to Root, Fires it wide outside off, Root watchfully leaves it to the keeper. 114/3

45.3 K Roach to Root, FOUR! Easy-peasy! Angles it into the pads, Root uses the pace of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 114/3

45.2 K Roach to Root, Shorter in length around off, Root guides it to gully. 110/3

45.1 K Roach to Root, Lands it on a length on off, Root defends it towards mid off. 110/3

44.6 R Chase to Malan, Bowls it outside off, Malan lets it be. 110/3

44.5 R Chase to Malan, Loopy ball outside off, Malan does not fiddle with it. 110/3

44.4 R Chase to Malan, Drags his length back outside off, Dawid cuts it to point. 110/3

44.3 R Chase to Malan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 110/3

44.2 R Chase to Malan, Shorter in length outside off, Malan first looks to cut but then seeing the extra turn and bounce pulls out of the shot. 110/3

44.1 R Chase to Malan, Slower through the air outside off, Malan opts not to play at it. 110/3

43.6 K Roach to Root, Shorter in length outside off, Root plays it to point. 110/3

43.5 K Roach to Root, FOUR! This what you get for dropping a world class player! A tad fuller on off, Root drives it through covers for a boundary. 110/3

43.4 K Roach to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 106/3

43.3 K Roach to Root, Back of a length on off, Root defends it solidly. 106/3

43.2 K Roach to Root, Length outside off, Root shoulders his arms to it. 106/3

43.1 K Roach to Root, DROPPED! Kyle Hope, what have you done? Root is not the man you should drop. Root got a life in the first innings and he gets one again. Shortish outside off, Root tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge which flies to gully who spills it. The fielder next to him picks the ball up and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the batsman has made his ground. Plenty of action on one ball but no success for West Indies. 106/3

42.6 R Chase to Malan, Drags his length back outside off, Malan cuts it to point. 106/3

42.5 R Chase to Malan, Wider of off, Dawid lets it be. 106/3

42.4 R Chase to Malan, Floats it outside off, turning away. Malan shoulders his arms to it. 106/3

42.3 R Chase to Root, Works it with the spin to deep square leg for a run. 106/3

42.2 R Chase to Malan, Shorter in length outside off, Malan cuts it towards point where the fielder fumbles and concedes a run. 105/3

42.1 R Chase to Malan, Tosses it up on off, Malan defends it watchfully. 104/3

Roston Chase comes into the attack.

Time for Drinks.

41.6 K Roach to Root, Shorter in length outside off, Root camps back and tries to force it through the off side but does not connect. 104/3

41.5 K Roach to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root feels for it but gets beaten. 104/3

41.4 K Roach to Root, Length on off, Root defends it solidly. 104/3

41.3 K Roach to Joe Root, FOUR! POOR LENGTH! Short and wide outside off, Root goes back and across and cuts it through point for a boundary. 104/3

41.2 K Roach to Malan, Shorter in length, Malan pulls it down to fine leg for a single. 100/3

41.1 K Roach to Root, Sprays it down the leg side, Root flicks it towards fine leg for a run. 99/3

40.6 S Gabriel to Malan, Wide outside off, Malan shoulders his arms to it. 98/3

40.5 S Gabriel to Malan, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 98/3

40.4 S Gabriel to Malan, Was there an edge there? Length ball, pitched on leg stump, swinging away. Malan tries to defend but misses and it goes through to the keeper. The Windies make a stifled appeal but the umpire remains put. There was a sound as it passed the bat and there you go, there was a spike on Ultra Edge as it passes the bat. They had a review left and they could have used it there. Malan should consider himself lucky. 98/3

40.3 S Gabriel to Malan, FOUR! Nicely timed! Malan just uses the pace. Gabriel bowls it fuller on off, Dawid drives it through mid off. The ball races down the slope for a boundary. 98/3

40.2 S Gabriel to Malan, Dishes out a full on off, Malan defends it solidly. 94/3

40.1 S Gabriel to Malan, Bowls a full toss down the leg side, Malan misses the flick and it goes on the bounce to the keeper. 94/3

39.6 K Roach to Root, Just short of a length outside off, Root pushes it towards point. 94/3

39.5 K Roach to Root, Fuller in length outside off, Root is in no mood to play at it. 94/3

39.4 K Roach to Root, Shortish length on off, Root camps back and pushes it to mid off. 94/3

39.3 K Roach to Root, Shorter in length on off, Root punches it off the back foot. 94/3

39.2 K Roach to Root, Lands it outside off, Root leaves it alone. 94/3

39.1 K Roach to Root, Back of a length on off, Root tries to defend it but gets it off the outer half towards gully who dives to his right and makes a good stop. So many times in Birmingham you saw those hit the hands of the fielder and go down to the fence but not here. 94/3

38.6 S Gabriel to Malan, Lands it on a length on off, Malan defends it off the front foot. A successful over for Gabriel! 94/3

38.5 S Gabriel to Malan, Angles it on the pads, Malan flicks it to mid-wicket. 94/3

38.4 S Gabriel to Malan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 94/3

Dawid Malan is the next man in.

38.3 S Gabriel to M Stoneman, OUT! TIMBER! What a delivery from the pacer. An absolute peach. Gabriel comes steaming in and angles it into the batsman from around the wicket. Pitches it outside off, and gets it to straighten after landing. Stoneman gets squared up while trying to defend it and misses it. The ball hits the top of off after going past the edge of the bat. The umpire asks Stoneman to wait as he wants to check for the no ball. Replays show that Gabriel's foot is JUST fine. Mark, the youngster, after a good innings is walking back. England are in trouble here, they are three down now, trailing by 75 runs. 94/3

Stoneman has been knocked over but the umpire has asked him to wait as they want to check the no ball. Has Gabriel overstepped again?

38.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length outside off, Stoneman first thinks about playing it and then lets it through. 94/2

38.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, NO BALL! Angles it down the leg side, Stoneman fails to flick it and it goes through to the keeper. A no ball signalled as Gabriel has overstepped. 94/2

38.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Bowls a very full delivery on the stumps, from around the wicket. Stoneman does well to jam it out to mid on. 93/2

37.6 K Roach to Root, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 93/2

37.5 K Roach to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root guides it to point. 93/2

37.4 K Roach to Root, FOUR! Root gets off the mark with a boundary. Roach serves him with a full ball on leg stump. Root flicks it through square leg and the ball races to the fence. He scores his first runs on his 21st ball. 93/2

37.3 K Roach to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root opts not to play at it. 89/2

37.2 K Roach to Root, Roach bowls it from wide of the crease and spears it into the batsman. Root tries to defend but misses and the ball hits him high on his pads. 89/2

37.1 K Roach to M Stoneman, Shorter on the body of the batsman. Stoneman pulls it down to fine leg for a run. The crowd makes a loud cheer as it is the first run after five overs. 89/2

36.6 S Gabriel to Root, Good length outside off, Root is in no mood to play at it. Five maidens in row. 88/2

36.5 S Gabriel to Root, A good length around off, Root tries to work it down to third man. The fielder at gully dives to his right and makes a good stop. Root is still not off the mark here. 88/2

36.4 S Gabriel to Root, Back of a length on off, Root defends it by covering the line of the ball. 88/2

36.3 S Gabriel to Root, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 88/2

36.2 S Gabriel to Joe Root, Close shave! Root must have had his heart in his mouth as soon as he played that shot. Fuller on middle, straightens a touch. Root tries to work it on the leg side but gets an outside edge which falls short of first slip. The fielder does well to stop it. That would have been the wicket the Windies so desperately wanted. 88/2

36.1 S Gabriel to Root, Shannon from wide of the crease, fires a full ball on the stumps. Root eases it to mid on. 88/2

35.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length on off, Stoneman camps back and defends it. 88/2

35.5 K Roach to Stoneman, Lands it on a length around off, angling away. Stoneman lets it be. 88/2

35.4 K Roach to Stoneman, Length ball on off, Mark prods forward and blocks it. 88/2

35.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Dishes a ball wide outside off, Stoneman does not fiddle with it. 88/2

35.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length on middle, Stoneman plays it towards point. 88/2

35.1 K Roach to Stoneman, Fullish outside off, Stoneman drives it to mid off. 88/2

34.6 S Gabriel to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 88/2

34.5 S Gabriel to Root, A touch fuller in length outside off, Root plants his front foot ahead and lets it through. 88/2

34.4 S Gabriel to Root, Fuller in length on off, Joe drives it back to the bowler. 88/2

34.3 S Gabriel to Root, Back of a length, angling into the batsman. Root defends it towards mid on. 88/2

34.2 S Gabriel to Root, Good length outside off, Root points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 88/2

34.1 S Gabriel to Root, JAFFA! Almost the perfect delivery. Good length around off, seams away after pitching. Root pokes at it and gets beaten. 88/2

33.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Bangs in a quick short ball on off, Stoneman does really well to keep it down and guide it to gully. 88/2

33.5 K Roach to Stoneman, Good length outside off, swings away and dips after going past the batsman. Dowrich does well to collect it. 88/2

33.4 K Roach to Stoneman, Fuller in length outside off, Stoneman opts not to play at it. 88/2

33.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 88/2

33.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Length on off, Stoneman gets an inside edge onto his pads. 88/2

33.1 K Roach to Stoneman, Good length on off, angling across the batsman. Stoneman shoulders his arms to it. 88/2

Kemar Roach is brought back into the attack.

32.6 S Gabriel to Root, Bowls it on a length outside off, Root points his bat skywards and lets it through. 88/2

32.5 S Gabriel to Root, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 88/2

32.4 S Gabriel to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not play at it. 88/2

32.3 S Gabriel to Joe Root, Good length on off, gets some outward movement. Root guides it to gully. 88/2

32.2 S Gabriel to Root, Length on off, Root defends it watchfully. 88/2

32.1 S Gabriel to Root, A yorker on off, Root does well to dig it out. 88/2

Maiden Test fifty for Mark Stoneman.

31.6 J Holder to Stoneman, FOUR! A perfect ball for him to get to his fifty. Sprays it on the pads, Stoneman flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary. He has played a very important knock here and would want to get a big one. 88/2

31.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Fuller in length on off, Stoneman drives it to mid off. 84/2

31.4 J Holder to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 84/2

31.3 J Holder to Stoneman, Bowls it outside off, Stoneman shoulders his arms to it. 84/2

31.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Angles it into the batsman, Stoneman tries to defend it but goes off the outside edge on the bounce towards covers. 84/2

31.1 J Holder to Stoneman, Beauty! Lands it on a length from around the wicket, just outside off, Stoneman tries to defend it but gets beaten. Very, very close to the outside edge. 84/2

30.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, A touch short and around off, Stoneman jumps and turns it down to deep backward square leg for a single. 84/2

30.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Full and outside off, a gentle delivery, Stoneman gets forward and defends it watchfully to the off side. 83/2

30.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Fullish and on off, defended solidly towards mid on. 83/2

30.3 S Gabriel to M Stoneman, Puts it on a fuller length around off, Stoneman pushes it back from the inner half of the bat. 83/2

30.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Change of angle from Gabriel. He attempts a yorker but ends up serving a full toss on middle, Mark easily flicks it through mid-wicket and gathers a couple of runs. 83/2

30.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Full and wide outside off, Stoneman allows it through. 81/2

Shannon Gabriel is into the attack.

Joe Root is the next man in.

29.6 J Holder to Westley, OUT! The missed chance has not cost them a lot. Westley is walking back. Holder, captain fantastic gets his second. Dishes out a full ball outside off, inviting Tom to go after it and he does with an expansive drive. The ball takes the edge and goes to Dowrich who grabs it easily. The players appeal and the umpire gives it out. A needless shot by Westley there, he could have easily left it. Second wicket down for England and they are still 88 runs behind. 81/2

29.5 J Holder to Westley, Length on off, Westley defends it off the front foot. 81/1

29.4 J Holder to Westley, Bowls it wide outside off, Westley does not play at it. 81/1

29.3 J Holder to Westley, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 81/1

29.2 J Holder to Westley, Back of a length outside off, Westley guides it towards third man. The fielder from gully hares after it and does well to field it but makes a meal out of it while throwing. The batsmen take two. 81/1

29.1 J Holder to Westley, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 79/1

28.6 D Bishoo to Stoneman, CONFUSION BUT SAFE IN THE END! Fuller outside off, Stoneman drives it through covers and completes a run. Mark sets off for the second run but Westley is ball-watching. He almost reaches the other end and then Westley sets off. Gabriel in the deep does well to get to the ball by running to his left but returns a wayward throw at the bowler's end. Bishoo fails to collect it but recovers well. He then has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Westley who was half-way down the pitch makes his ground. A chance goes abegging. Bishoo should have remained calm there. Maybe, he got too excited. 79/1

28.5 D Bishoo to Stoneman, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 77/1

28.4 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Edged but short! Tosses it up on off, Stoneman tries to defend but gets an outside edge which falls short of first slip. 77/1

28.3 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Drags his length back outside off, turns back in. Stoneman makes room and cuts it behind point. They run one and set off for the second run. Gabriel is quick to the ball and fires a throw to the keeper who whips the bails off in a flash but Mark has made his ground. 77/1

28.2 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Flatter outside off, Stoneman opts not to play at it. 75/1

28.1 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Starts off with a full delivery outside off, Stoneman drives it through covers for a couple. 75/1

Finally, Devendra Bishoo gets the ball in his hand.

27.6 J Holder to Westley, Lovely shot! Fuller on off, Westley times his drive straight back down the ground. The fielder from mid off gives it a chase and keeps it down to two. 73/1

27.5 J Holder to Westley, Length outside off, Westley lets it through to the keeper. 71/1

27.4 J Holder to Stoneman, Nice inswing for Holder but it makes the shot easier for Stoneman. Fuller in length drifting onto the pads, Stoneman flicks it through square leg for a run. 71/1

Stoneman has been hit on his hand and looks in a lot of pain here. The physio is out there to have a look. Some swelling on his little finger.

27.3 J Holder to Stoneman, That has come back in a long, long way. Shorter in length outside off, jags back in sharply and bounces more than expected. Stoneman tries to block it off the back foot but is surprised by the movement and bounce. He is late onto the shot and the ball hits him on the bottom hand. That must have hurt him. 68/1

27.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Just short of a length around middle, moves away off the deck. Stoneman tries to defend but gets it off the outer half to gully. 68/1

27.1 J Holder to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Stoneman does not fiddle with it. 68/1

The men concerned are out in the middle. Westley and Stoneman will continue their innings. Jason Holder will continue his spell.

...Day 3, Session 3...

A session which finally belongs to England. They started off the session being 169 runs behind and have cut it down to 101 runs with the loss of only one wicket. It was a brilliant start for them with the two opening batsmen stitching a partnership of 58 before Jason Holder provided the breakthrough. He was excellent with the ball and got his reward in the wicket of Alastair Cook. Westley has come out and looked solid but there is assistance from the wicket for the bowlers. England will hope these two surge a good partnership and take England close to the lead. Whereas, the visitors would hope to keep chipping away at the wickets after the break. Join us for the final session in a while.

26.6 S Gabriel to Westley, Length ball outside off, Westley is in no mood to play at it. TEA ON DAY 3! 68/1

26.5 Gabriel to Stoneman, Comes steaming in and bowls a full ball on leg stump, almost a yorker. Stoneman does well to flick it down to fine leg for a run. 68/1

26.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Comes from around the wicket and fires it on the stumps. Stoneman plays it with the angle towards mid on. 67/1

26.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, WIDE! Very wide outside off, Stoneman need not play at it and the umpire signals a wide. 67/1

26.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Back of a length on off, Mark guides it to point. 66/1

26.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, NOT OUT! West Indies lose a review. Not a bad review though, looked close to the naked eye. Lands it on a length around leg stump. Stoneman misses the flick and is rapped on the pads. The Windies go up but the umpire shakes his head. Gabriel wants it to be reviewed and Holder obliges. They go upstairs. Replays show there was no inside edge but the ball had pitched outside leg. The decision stands. 66/1

A review for an lbw has been taken against Stoneman. It looks close.

26.1 S Gabriel to M Stoneman, FOUR! Lucky boundary! Back of a length on off, Stoneman tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 66/1

25.6 J Holder to Westley, Good length on off, Westley lunges forward and defends it. 62/1

25.5 J Holder to Westley, Length around off, nips back in. Westley watchfully lets it through to the keeper. A good leave in the end. That came back in sharply. 62/1

25.4 J Holder to Westley, Good length around off, Westley keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it. 62/1

25.3 J Holder to Westley, Shorter outside off, Tom goes for the pull but is beaten by the low bounce. 62/1

25.2 J Holder to Westley, Sprays it down the leg side, Westley misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper. 62/1

25.1 J Holder to Westley, Fuller outside off, Westley opts not to play at it. 62/1

24.6 R Chase to Stoneman, Slower through the air but wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 62/1

24.5 R Chase to Stoneman, A straighter one on the stumps, Stoneman prods forward and defends it. 62/1

24.4 R Chase to Stoneman, Fires it outside off, Stoneman does not play at it. 62/1

24.3 R Chase to Westley, Shorter in length on off, turning back in. Westley camps back and flicks it through square leg for a run. 62/1

24.2 R Chase to Westley, Flatter on off, Westley lunges forward and blocks it. 61/1

24.1 R Chase to Westley, Darts it on the pads, Westley shuffles across and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a run. 61/1

23.6 J Holder to Westley, Shorter in length on the pads of the batsman. Westley tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards square leg. The batsmen take a run. 59/1

23.5 J Holder to Westley, A touch fuller in length on off, the batsman drives it back to the bowler. 58/1

23.4 J Holder to Westley, Good length outside off, Westley opts not to play at it. 58/1

23.3 J Holder to Westley, Bowls it outside off, Tom watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 58/1

23.2 J Holder to Westley, Good length on off, Westley defends it off the front foot. 58/1

23.1 J Holder to Westley, Every ball is moving off the seam! Length ball around off, nips away. Westley tries to defend it but gets beaten. 58/1

22.6 R Chase to Stoneman, Fuller outside off, Stoneman eases it to covers. Back-to-back maidens. 58/1

22.5 R Chase to Stoneman, Bowls it outside off, Stoneman does not play at it. 58/1

22.4 R Chase to Stoneman, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 58/1

22.3 R Chase to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 58/1

22.2 R Chase to Stoneman, This one turns and bounces! Slower through the air on off, turning away. Stoneman tries to defend but gets beaten. 58/1

22.1 R Chase to Stoneman, That has stayed low! Flatter outside off, Stoneman lets it through to the keeper. The ball stays very low. Dowrich does well to collect it. 58/1

21.6 J Holder to Westley, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. A maiden wicket for Holder brilliant. 58/1

Tom Westley is the next man in.

21.5 J Holder to Cook, OUT! The Windies skipper strikes! He deserves the wicket. He has been explicable with his lines and lengths. He beat the outside edge of Cook thrice in this over and finally gets him to nick one. Lands it on a length around off and moves away ever-so-slightly. Cook has to play at it, pokes inside the line and gets an outside edge to the keeper who gobbles it. They all go up and the umpire gives it out. Holder is ecstatic and why wouldn't he be? He has got the big fish. Cook is walking back and England still trail by another 111 runs. 58/1

21.4 J Holder to Cook, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 58/0

21.3 J Holder to Cook, Three in a row! Lovely bowling from Holder. Good length around off, moves away off the deck. Cook has to play at it as he tries to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. 58/0

21.2 J Holder to Cook, Beaten again! Length outside off, Cook needlessly pushes at it and gets beaten. The bowler gets excited but nothing from the umpire. there was a sound as it passes the bat but Ultra Edge shows no spike. 58/0

21.1 J Holder to Cook, Almost an edge! Top bowling from Holder. Length ball around off, nips away off the deck. Cook tries to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten. 58/0

20.6 R Chase to Stoneman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 58/0

20.5 R Chase to Stoneman, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 58/0

20.4 R Chase to Stoneman, FOUR! Fires it down the leg side, Stoneman gets it fine down the leg side for a boundary. He is going along well here. 58/0

20.3 R Chase to Cook, Bowls an arm ball on middle, Cook tries to defend but gets it off the inner half past short leg for a run. 54/0

20.2 R Chase to Cook, Flatter on middle, Cook defends it nicely. 53/0

20.1 R Chase to Cook, Tosses it up on middle, Cook drives it back to the bowler. 53/0

19.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Bowls it on a length around off, Stoneman defends it solidly. A maiden over for Holder. 53/0

19.5 J Holder to Stoneman, A tad fuller outside off, Mark opts not to play at it. 53/0

19.4 J Holder to Stoneman, Back of a length angling into the batsman. Stoneman defends it to mid on. 53/0

19.3 J Holder to Stoneman, Good length on the stumps, Stoneman crouches low and defends it. 53/0

19.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Lands it on a length around off, Stoneman gets forward and blocks it. 53/0

19.1 J Holder to M Stoneman, Fuller outside off, Stoneman drives it to the man at covers 53/0

18.6 R Chase to Cook, Played to the point region by the batsman. 53/0

18.5 R Chase to Cook, Full outside off, Cook times it beautifully through the covers. The sweeper in the deep does well to stop the ball and the batsmen run two. 53/0

18.4 R Chase to Cook, Quicker on off, Cook gets his bat ahead of his pads and defends it. 51/0

18.3 R Chase to Stoneman, Fires it on leg stump, Stoneman works it towards square leg for a run. 51/0

18.2 R Chase to Stoneman, Flatter on off, goes straight on with the arm. Stoneman covers the line and defends it. 50/0

18.1 R Chase to Stoneman, TURN AND BOUNCE! Tosses it outside off, turns away sharply and also gets it to bounce. Stoneman pokes at it and is beaten. 50/0

17.6 J Holder to Cook, Holder comes around the wicket for the last ball. He bowls it on a length around off, gets it to straighten a touch. Cook is squared up in his defense and it takes the outside edge to gully. Doesn't carry to the fielder. 50/0

17.5 J Holder to Cook, Good length on off, Cook lunges forward in defense but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a brace. 50/0

17.4 J Holder to A Cook, A touch fuller outside off, Cook eases it to point. 48/0

17.3 J Holder to Cook, Hits the perfect length around off, Cook prods forward and defends it. 48/0

17.2 J Holder to Cook, Full and wide outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 48/0

17.1 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 48/0

16.6 R Chase to M Stoneman, FOUR! STREAKY! There were two slips in place but it evades both of them. Fuller outside off, turning away. Stoneman tries to drive it through covers but gets an outside edge through gully and the ball races to the fence. 48/0

16.5 R Chase to Stoneman, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 44/0

16.4 R Chase to Cook, Drags his length back outside off, Cook cuts it through point for a run. 44/0

16.3 R Chase to Cook, FOUR! He loves this shot! Flatter outside off, turning away. Cook opens the face of the bat and guides it through short third man. The fielder from point gives it a chase and puts in a dive but all in vain as the ball crosses the ropes. 43/0

16.2 R Chase to Cook, Bowls it outside off and it turns even more. Cook is in no mood to play at it. 39/0

16.1 R Chase to Cook, Short and just outside off, Cook camps back and chops it to point. 39/0

15.6 J Holder to Stoneman, A touch fuller around off, Stoneman defends it solidly. 39/0

15.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Length outside off, Mark guides it to the gully fielder. 39/0

15.4 J Holder to Stoneman, Good length on off, Stoneman prods forward and defends it towards cover. 39/0

15.3 J Holder to Cook, Drifts it on the pads, Cook nudges it down to fine leg for a run. 39/0

15.2 J Holder to Cook, Close shave! Good length on off, angling away. Cook pokes at it and gets beaten. There is a muted appeal from them but the umpire stays put. 38/0

15.1 J Holder to Cook, Length outside off, Cook leaves it. 38/0

14.6 R Chase to Stoneman, Wide outside off, Stoneman does not fiddle with it. 38/0

14.5 R Chase to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 38/0

14.4 R Chase to Stoneman, Quicker on off, turning away. Stoneman lunges forward in defense but gets an outside edge to backward point. 38/0

14.3 R Chase to Stoneman, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 38/0

14.2 R Chase to Stoneman, Flatter outside off, Stoneman does not play at it. 38/0

14.1 R Chase to Cook, Almost! Slower through the air on middle, turning away. Cook tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge through cover-point for a run. A risky shot on a turning wicket. 38/0

13.6 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length on middle, Cook flicks it towards mid-wicket and keeps strike for the next over. 37/0

13.5 J Holder to Cook, Length outside off, Cook watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 36/0

13.4 J Holder to A Cook, FOUR! Easy for Cook! Short and wide outside off, Cook waits for it to come close and then cuts it through backward point for a boundary. 36/0

13.3 J Holder to Cook, Just ahead of a length outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 32/0

13.2 J Holder to Cook, Fuller and outside off, Cook lets it be. 32/0

13.1 J Holder to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it off the back foot towards covers. 32/0

Time for Drinks.

12.6 R Chase to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 32/0

12.5 R Chase to Stoneman, BEATEN! Lovely stuff! Slower through the air on off, turning away from the left-hander. He pokes at it but gets beaten. 32/0

12.4 R Chase to Stoneman, Quicker outside off, turning away. No need for Stoneman to play at it. 32/0

12.3 R Chase to Cook, Bowls it full outside off, Cook drives it through covers for a run. 32/0

12.2 R Chase to Cook, Flatter and fuller on the stumps, Cook guides it to point. 31/0

12.1 R Chase to Cook, Tosses it up on off, Cook drives it to mid off. 31/0

11.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Inswinger this time on middle, MS camps back and defends it. 31/0

11.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Very well bowled! Bowls it in the channel of uncertainty. Stoneman plays inside the line and lets it through. That was good cricket all-around, good ball and it was equally well played. 31/0

11.4 J Holder to Stoneman, A touch fuller outside off, Mark watchfully leaves it. 31/0

11.3 J Holder to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off, Stoneman does not bother to play at it. 31/0

11.2 J Holder to Cook, Fuller outside off, Cook times it towards cover-point where the fielder runs to his right and makes a good stop. A single taken. 31/0

11.1 J Holder to Cook, Length outside off, Cook lets it through to the keeper. 30/0

10.6 R Chase to Stoneman, Fires it outside off, turning away. Mark shoulders his arms to it. 30/0

10.5 R Chase to Stoneman, Quicker on a length outside off, Stoneman does not need to play at it. 30/0

10.4 R Chase to Cook, Fuller outside off, Cook leans into it and drives it through covers for a run. 30/0

10.3 R Chase to Cook, Tosses it up on off, Cook defends it solidly. 29/0

10.2 R Chase to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 29/0

10.1 R Chase to Cook, Flatter on middle, turning away. Cook rocks back and defends it. 29/0

Time for some spin! Roston Chase is into the attack.

9.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Good length outside off, no need for Mark to play at it. A good over by the West Indian skipper. 29/0

9.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Length just outside off, Stoneman does not play at it. 29/0

9.4 J Holder to Stoneman, A tad fuller outside off, just not there for the drive. Mark still tries to and gets beaten. 29/0

9.3 J Holder to Stoneman, Good delivery! Length ball pitched on middle, swinging away. Stoneman tries to defend but gets beaten. 29/0

9.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, Stoneman watches the ball till the end and leaves it. 29/0

9.1 J Holder to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, Stoneman does not fiddle with it. 29/0

Jason Holder is now into the attack. He has two slips and a gully.

8.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook lets it be. 29/0

8.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Goes for the yorker but ends up being a very full ball on off. Cook jams it out. 29/0

8.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Fuller outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 29/0

8.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Fuller in length outside off, Stoneman drives it through extra cover. Holder first thinks to dive and stop the ball but then does not. He and Blackwood from covers give it a chase and the latter stops it before the ball crosses the fence. Three taken by the batsmen. 29/0

8.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Length ball way outside off, Stoneman watches the ball and leaves it. 26/0

8.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Bouncer on leg stump. Cook pulls it down to backward square leg for a run. 26/0

7.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length on middle, Stoneman camps back and defends it. 25/0

7.5 K Roach to Stoneman, Length on off, Stoneman defends it solidly. 25/0

7.4 K Roach to Stoneman, He has bowled one down the leg side and the other one way outside off. Full and outside off, Stoneman shoulders his arms to it. 25/0

7.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Drifts it on the pads, Stoneman fails to clip it and it goes off the pads to the keeper. 25/0

7.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Bowls it from wide of the crease and hurls a full ball outside off. Stoneman is in no mood to play at it. 25/0

7.1 K Roach to Stoneman, Wayward delivery! Short and down the leg side. Stoneman lets it through to the keeper. 25/0

6.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through. 25/0

6.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Length ball angling across the batsman outside off. Cook first thinks of playing at it but then drags his bat out of the way. 25/0

6.4 S Gabriel to Cook, A better line! Good length just outside off, Cook keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it. That was a well-judged leave. 25/0

6.3 S Gabriel to M Stoneman, Fuller in length outside off, Stoneman tries to drive it but gets an inside edge down to fine leg for a run. 25/0

6.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, NO BALL! Again he has overstepped. Bouncer on off, Stoneman plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. The umpires are also alert now in calling him for any overstepping. 24/0

6.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Mark shoulders his arms to it. 23/0

6.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Shorter in length on middle, gets big on the batsman. Stoneman does well to keep it down. He takes one hand off as he defends it. 23/0

6.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, NO BALL! Bangs in a short one on the body of the batsman. Stoneman tucks it towards backward square leg. He has overstepped again. 23/0

5.6 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it even wider outside off, Cook does not need to play at that one. Has to make the batsman play more, the bowler. 22/0

5.5 K Roach to Cook, Three balls in a row bowled outside off. Cook is in no mood to play at it. Have to start creeping closer to the off stump line inch by inch. 22/0

5.4 K Roach to Cook, Fullish length but outside off, Cook plants his front foot forward and lets it be. 22/0

5.3 K Roach to Cook, Just ahead of a length outside off, Cook has nothing to do with it. 22/0

5.2 K Roach to Cook, Good length on middle, Cook watchfully defends it back to the bowler. 22/0

5.1 K Roach to Cook, Fuller in length around off, swinging back in. Cook lunges forward and defends it. 22/0

4.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Slips a length ball down the leg side, Stoneman tries to flick but misses. 22/0

4.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Length ball on middle, hurrying onto the batsman, Stoneman defends it out to mid-wicket. 22/0

4.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Wayward delivery. Short and wide outside off, an easy leave for Stoneman. Called a no ball for overstepping. Gabriel's perennial problem seems to be returning. He didn't bowl a single no ball in the first innings though. 22/0

4.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on leg, angling away towards off, Stoneman goes on his toes and defends it back to the bowler. 21/0

4.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Sliding down the leg side, Cook fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the keeper. Dowrich dives to his right but fails to collect the ball. They cross and it's given as a leg bye. 21/0

4.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Good length delivery on off, Cook watches the line closely and then trusts the bounce to leave it alone. 20/0

4.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Bowls it outside off, Cook has nothing to do with it. 20/0

3.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Too wide outside off, Stoneman leaves it unplayed. 14 from the over! 20/0

3.5 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! This is poor bowling by Roach. He is pitching it up to gain some movement but it ain't there. Stoneman cashes in on another boundary, this time by playing a square drive. He does well to open the face of the bat at the right time to find the gap at backward point. 20/0

3.4 K Roach to Stoneman, In the corridor, Stoneman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 16/0

3.3 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! Wow, growing in confidence. Another half-volley by Roach, around off and Stoneman plays it with a straight bat. Caresses it down the ground through mid off for a glorious boundary. 16/0

3.2 K Roach to M Stoneman, FOUR! Confidence booster for Stoneman! Roach overpitches it outside off and Stoneman unfurls a sublime extra cover drive for a boundary. 12/0

3.1 K Roach to Stoneman, Roach bowls it too straight, angling into the batsman, Stoneman eases it off his pads to deep backward square leg for a couple. 8/0

2.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Shortish and around leg, Stoneman fails to work it around and it goes off his thigh pad to fine leg. They cross and a delayed signal from the umpire for a leg bye. That was a huge no ball which was not spotted. Hmmm... 6/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length delivery on middle and off, Stoneman plays it down from the crease and pushes it with nice timing through point. Blackwood chases it down just before the rope and they take a couple of runs. 5/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Dishes out a length ball in the zone outside off, Stoneman lifts his bat skywards and allows it through to the keeper. 3/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Fuller length ball on middle and off, Mark gets behind the line in defense. 3/0

2.2 S Gabriel to M Stoneman, Too full in length on middle, Stoneman plays an on drive and the mid on fielder dives to make a partial stop. Parries it towards mid off, no run taken. 3/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball outside off, shaping away from the batsman, Stoneman leaves it alone. 3/0

1.6 K Roach to Cook, Very full this time, outside off, not much swing, Cook is not tempted by the prospect of playing a cover drive. A watchful leave to end the over. 3/0

1.5 K Roach to Stoneman, Roach angles in a full ball on off, Stoneman leans forward, closes the face of the bat and helps it to mid-wicket for a run. 3/0

1.4 K Roach to Stoneman, On a length outside off, Stoneman remains back and taps it down to point. 2/0

1.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Beauty from Roach! Gets his line right and bowls a length ball just outside off. A hint of away movement there to beat the bat of Stoneman needlessly hanging outside off. 2/0

1.2 K Roach to Stoneman, That's a great take by Dowrich, flying to his right. Roach loses his radar and sprays a full ball down the leg side, Stoneman fails to flick and Shane dives full length to collect the ball. 2/0

1.1 K Roach to Stoneman, A loosener, wide outside off, from around the wicket, Stoneman leaves it alone. 2/0

Kemar Roach to share the new cherry from the other end. He was absolutely brilliant in the first innings and would look to repeat the same heroics. Also, he will hope that his fielders will hold on to the catches coming their way.

0.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Better line, around middle and off, angling away, Cook stays back inside the crease and leaves it alone. 2/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Cook, A leg stump line delivery, on a length, Cook tucks it off his pads and plays it through square leg for a couple of runs. 2/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Hurls one across the southpaw, Cook covers the line and shoulders arms. 0/0

0.3 S Gabriel to A Cook, Edged but safe! A good length ball on this occasion, around middle and moving away to open the batsman in defense. Cook ends up playing at it with soft hands and as a result the edge doesn't carry to the slip cordon. 0/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Tries tempting the batsman by bowling a driving length outside off, Cook allows it through to the keeper. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Stifled appeal for an lbw to start the action. Full and pitching outside leg, Cook fails to flick and it hits him on the pads. The bowler gets excited but the umpire is not interested. 0/0

First Published: August 27, 2017, 3:22 PM IST