England vs West Indies 2017, 3rd ODI in Bristol, Highlights: As It Happened

England's Moeen Ali reaches his 100 during the third One Day International against West Indies at Bristol. (AP Images)

So, England continue to extend their lead in the series. It stands 2-0 in the hosts' favour with two more games to be played. The visitors would hope to put up a better show in the upcoming games. That's it from us in this game. Do join us for the next one which is at The Oval on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 1230 local time (1130 GMT). Till then adios! Take care!

Man of the Match, MOEEN ALI says that it was nice to get himself in and play the shots later on. Reckons that he planned to let loose after getting a bit of balls under his belt. Mentions that he enjoys the responsibility lower down the order as it also gives him the authority to play shots later on. Adds that he is currently enjoying his game out here and hopes to win this series 4-0.

EOIN MORGAN, the England skipper, is happy with today's performance especially after losing the toss. Adds that Ali's innings today was the difference between the sides and he delivers when the team requires him to. Reckons that even though West Indies came out positively and scored boundaries at the start, anything above 360 is a tough chase. Is pleased with his bowlers executing their plans. States that Plunkett extracted a lot from this surface which ended up being good for them. Ends saying that they would be ruthless over the next two games also.

JASON HOLDER, the West Indian skipper says that Rovman Powell brought them into the game but they faltered again at the death where they went for plenty. Reckons that the balance was decent but they could not execute their plans. Mentions that hopefully they could do better in the next game. States that they could have bowled better in the death and feels that 300-320 was par on this track. Adds that they were sloppy in the field which they need to correct. Credits Chris Gayle for his performance. Ends by saying that players need to take ownership for their parts and that might help their cause.

Earlier in the evening, Moeen Ali enthralled the audience at Bristol with some brilliant batting. He along with Ben Stokes and Joe Root entertained the crowd. The match saw as many as 28 sixes being hit, the most in an ODI in the United Kingdom. Morgan will be really happy with this win as it would have enabled him to tick most of the boxes. Stay tuned, as we get you the presentation in a while.

West Indies' batting innings was all about Chris Gayle. Till the time he was at the crease, they were hopeful of running England close to the finish line. But Rashid's moment of brilliance on the field brought curtains to the whirlwind knock. Apart from the opener, only the two Jasons - Mohammed and Holder got some runs but it just wasn't enough.

England's second-biggest win over West Indies in limited over games - that's the magnitude of this win! Liam Plunkett can easily be termed as the star in this innings. A fifer in an ODI is rarity these days and he'll do well to savour this feat. England put up a clinical performance today. He was ably assisted by Adil Rashid, who picked up three wickets after coming in to bowl quite late in the innings.

39.1 L Plunkett to J Holder, OUT! Maiden fifer for Plunkett in ODIs! Fuller delivery outside off, Holder gets underneath it and tries to go for the big one. Cannot get the distance on it as the ball goes straight into the hands of Moeen Ali at long off. With that, it's all over for West Indies. ENGLAND WIN BY 124 RUNS AND TAKE AN UNASSAILABLE 2-0 LEAD IN THE SERIES! 245/10

38.6 A Rashid to M Cummins, FOUR! Off the mark! Again sprayed down the leg side, Cummins unleashes another sweep. Gets it through the fine leg region for a boundary. 245/9

38.5 A Rashid to M Cummins, Fuller into the pads, swept towards square leg. 241/9

38.4 A Rashid to M Cummins, Finally Cummins gets his bat behind this one to defend. 241/9

38.3 A Rashid to M Cummins, Another googly, Cummins fails to read it again. 241/9

38.2 A Rashid to M Cummins, Another googly outside off, Cummins fails to defend it. 241/9

MIGUEL CUMMINS is the last man in.

38.1 A Rashid to J Taylor, OUT! Rashid adds to his tally! Floats a wrong 'un outside off, Taylor camps back and tries to clip it through the leg side. Misses it completely, the ball then brushes his back pad and goes on to rattle the stumps. Another one goes down and England have already started celebrating. 241/9

JEROME TAYLOR is the penultimate man.

37.6 L Plunkett to D Bishoo, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Fuller delivery outside off at a slower pace. Bishoo swings the bat with all his might. Gets a top edge on it and the ball balloons towards the point region. England skipper Morgan gobbles it safely and Plunkett adds another wicket to his name. England are two wickets away from victory. 241/8

37.5 L Plunkett to J Holder, Fuller into the pads, clipped towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 241/7

37.4 L Plunkett to D Bishoo, Short and wide outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single. 240/7

37.3 L Plunkett to J Holder, Holder lofts it over the mid on region for a single. 239/7

37.2 L Plunkett to J Holder, SIX! Holder is smacking it all around the park! Jason comes down the track to the fuller delivery outside off and smashes that straight down the ground for half a dozen. 238/7

37.1 L Plunkett to J Holder, Good length delivery outside off, Holder defends it towards point. 232/7

36.6 A Rashid to D Bishoo, NOT OUT! Another googly around off, Bishoo tries to play the drive but he fails to read the spin. The keeper collects the ball and whips the bails off. The players appeal and the umpire chooses to go upstairs. Replays show that the batsmen was well inside the line. 232/7

36.5 A Rashid to D Bishoo, Bishoo lunges forward and defends it neatly. 232/7

36.4 A Rashid to D Bishoo, Wrong 'un outside off, Bishoo gets totally undone by the googly as he tries to defend it. 232/7

36.3 A Rashid to D Bishoo, Quicker into the pads, Bishoo fails to clip it through. 232/7

36.2 A Rashid to D Bishoo, Flatter outside off, Bishoo stays in his crease and defends it. 232/7

36.1 A Rashid to D Bishoo, FOUR! Good shot! Low full toss in line of the pads, Bishoo kneels down quickly and sweeps it through the backward square leg region for a boundary. 232/7

35.6 L Plunkett to J Holder, FOUR! Smashed! Short delivery into the batsman, Holder uses his height to perfection. Stands tall and pulls it through the square leg region for a boundary. 228/7

35.5 L Plunkett to D Bishoo, Short delivery outside off, Bishoo cuts it past the diving point fielder for a single. 224/7

35.4 L Plunkett to D Bishoo, Good length delivery outside off, pushed towards the fielder at point. No runs taken. 223/7

35.3 L Plunkett to D Bishoo, Angling into the batsman, Devendra gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 223/7

35.2 L Plunkett to D Bishoo, FOUR! Nice shot! Short delivery just outside off, Bishoo stays in his crease and just ramps it over the keeper's head for a boundary. 223/7

35.1 L Plunkett to J Holder, Fuller delivery angling into the pads, Holder clips it through the mid-wicket region. Bairstow cuts it off in the deep as he saves a run for his team. 219/7

34.6 A Rashid to J Holder, Tossed up delivery around off, driven to long off for a run to retain strike. 216/7

34.5 A Rashid to J Holder, Lands it around off, Jason goes back and punches it to covers. 215/7

34.4 A Rashid to D Bishoo, Floated around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 215/7

34.3 A Rashid to J Holder, Tossed up delivery around middle, driven through mid off for a single. 214/7

34.2 A Rashid to D Bishoo, Floats it around leg, Bishoo drives it to long on for a run. 213/7

DEVENDRA BISHOO walks out to bat.

34.1 A Rashid to A Nurse, OUT! Nurse departs and with him, takes away the sole review that his side had. Rashid tosses this around middle and leg, Ashley strides forward to defend. Misses the ball and gets hit on the pads adjacent to the stumps. On appeal, the umpire rules him out. For some strange reason, after some discussion with Holder, he decides to review. But hold on, it is tighter than it seems. Hawk Eye shows that it would have just gone on to clip the top of the stumps. So it stays as umpire's call, which is out. Nurse has to walk back and the visitors are closer to doom. 212/7

Nurse has been adjudged LBW. He's decided to review the same. Looked plumb to the naked eye.

ADIL RASHID gets a change of ends.

33.6 L Plunkett to A Nurse, Full ball on middle and leg, flicked through square leg for a run. 212/6

33.5 L Plunkett to A Nurse, Bowls it outside off, Nurse looks to flay at that but misses. 211/6

33.4 L Plunkett to A Nurse, Another delivery outside off, pushed towards covers. 211/6

33.3 L Plunkett to A Nurse, Length ball outside off, punched to covers off the back foot. 211/6

33.3 L Plunkett to A Nurse, WIDE! Bowls it full and wide of off, Nurse looks to play that but misses. Wide signaled. 211/6

ASHLEY NURSE is the next man in.

33.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, OUT! Picks the fielder out perfectly! Plunkett bangs a short delivery around off, Mohammed fetches the pull and hits it straight to the man at deep square leg, where Bairstow makes no mistake. The ball got big on him and hence he couldn't control the pull shot at all. He was the set batsman and he should have carried on. England now inching closer to wiping off the tourists' batting. West Indies require 161 more off 100 deliveries! 210/6

33.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Begins with a length ball outside off, cut away straight to point. 210/5

LIAM PLUNKETT is back on for a spell.

Drinks have been taken.

32.6 M Ali to J Holder, SIX! Going, going, gone! Ali tosses it up around off and middle, Holder gets to the pitch of the ball and bashes it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 210/5

32.5 M Ali to J Holder, Floats it around off, defended off the back foot. 204/5

32.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Tosses this around off, Jason knocks it through mid-wicket for a run. 204/5

32.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Serves it around off, Mohammed defends off the front foot. 203/5

32.2 M Ali to J Holder, Lands it around off, Holder turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 203/5

32.1 M Ali to J Holder, Not Out! England lose their lone review. Ali tosses this outside off, it turns in and hits Holder's back leg after the ball misses the defensive bat. England appeal but the umpire stays put. After some deliberation, they decide to review. Hawk Eye shows that the ball would have passed over the stumps. So the on-field call stays. Holder survives. 202/5

LBW decision upheld against Holder has been reviewed by England. The impact seems to be outside off and the height looks to be an issue as well.

31.6 A Rashid to J Holder, Lands it around middle, driven to long on for a run. 202/5

31.5 A Rashid to J Holder, SIX! What a clean strike that is! Rashid tosses this up around middle and leg, Holder gets down and slogs it over deep mid-wicket. High and handsome. 201/5

31.4 A Rashid to J Holder, This delivery is turned towards mid-wicket. 195/5

31.3 A Rashid to J Holder, Tosses it around middle and leg, Holder paddles it through short fine leg. Willey hurls a throw at the keeper's end and it just misses the stumps. Had he hit, it would have been curtains for Holder. 195/5

31.2 A Rashid to J Holder, Floats it around off, Holder blocks it off the front foot. 193/5

31.1 A Rashid to J Holder, Loops it around off, Holder looks to block but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 193/5

30.6 M Ali to J Holder, Loops it around off, driven to long on for a run. 193/5

30.5 M Ali to J Holder, Some more air given to this delivery, again it spins in to Holder. Hits him on the thigh pad. 192/5

30.4 M Ali to J Holder, Quicker delivery around middle, it strikes Jason low on the pads. The English players appeal but to no avail. 192/5

30.3 M Ali to J Holder, This delivery around off is turned towards mid-wicket. 192/5

30.2 M Ali to J Holder, Similar delivery around middle, Holder fails to get bat to it and gets hit on the pads. 192/5

30.1 M Ali to J Holder, Tosses this around middle, Holder fails to account for the turn and wears it on the pads. 192/5

Skipper JASON HOLDER is the next man in.

29.6 A Rashid to R Powell, OUT! Rashid strikes! Powell holes out! Rashid tosses this around middle, Rovman looks to go big yet again. Ends up getting the height but not the distance. Woakes settles under it from long on and pouches it safely. End of Powell's brief stay at the crease. Now the wickets are beginning to come for England. 192/5

29.5 A Rashid to R Powell, Loops it up around off, blocked off the front foot. 192/4

29.4 A Rashid to R Powell, This delivery is pushed to point. 192/4

29.3 A Rashid to R Powell, SIX! Thumped! Rashid floats it gently around off and middle, Powell hits it straight over the bowler's head for a maximum. Such clean strike that! 192/4

29.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Loops it up around off, Mohammed drives aerially to long off for a run. 186/4

29.1 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Tosses it outside off, Mohammed lets that go. 185/4

28.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, This is a tad shorter, pulled away to deep square leg for a run. 185/4

28.5 M Ali to R Powell, Tosses it up around middle, driven to long on for a run. 184/4

28.4 M Ali to R Powell, This is landed around leg, turned round the corner. 183/4

28.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Fired on the pads, punched through mid-wicket for a run. 183/4

28.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, Another delivery around off, driven to mid on. 182/4

28.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floats it around off, turned to mid-wicket. 182/4

27.6 A Rashid to R Powell, This one is driven back to the bowler. 182/4

27.5 A Rashid to R Powell, Floats it in line of the stumps, met with a front foot defence. 182/4

27.4 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Tosses it outside off, driven through covers for a run. 182/4

27.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, This is bowled around off, punched towards covers. 181/4

27.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, FOUR! Good shot! Rashid bowls a half tracker around middle, Mohammed goes back and pulls it over mid on. The fielder gives a valiant chase but is unsuccessful in preventing the boundary. 181/4

27.1 A Rashid to R Powell, Starts off with a flatter short ball on the pads, Powell flicks it away towards fine leg to get off the mark with a single. 177/4

After the brilliance on the field, ADIL RASHID comes on to bowl.

26.6 C Woakes to J Mohammed, This delivery is played towards mid off. 176/4

ROVMAN POWELL strides out to bat.

26.5 C Woakes to C Gayle, OUT! Chris Gayle has to depart, courtesy some brilliance in the field from Adil Rashid! Slower fuller ball on the pads, Gayle plays it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. Rashid from mid-wicket rushes there and hurls a throw at the bowler's end and hits the bull's eye. The umpire goes upstairs. Replays show that he is just short and hence has to walk back now. He's dismissed in the 90s in ODIs for the first time since 2008 and now England would sniff a chance. Gayle's Achilles heel has brought his downfall. Often fielding masterpieces help shift the momentum of the game from one side to the other. Will this be the case now? 176/4

Run out appeal against Chris Gayle is referred upstairs. He seems to be struggling to make his ground there.

26.4 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Bowled on a length around off, Jason punches it towards covers for one run. 176/3

26.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Lands it on a length on the pads, Gayle misses the flick and gets it off the pads. They steal a leg bye. 175/3

26.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, Length delivery around middle and leg, punched towards mid off. 174/3

26.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, WIDE! Woakes bangs in a bouncer down the leg side, Gayle lets the ball go to the keeper. Wide given. 174/3

26.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, Runs in and bowls a slower delivery around leg, Gayle blocks it from the crease. 173/3

25.6 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, This delivery is played to point. 173/3

25.5 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, FOUR! The confidence of the non-striker often rubs off on you, hence proved! Back of a length delivery around off, Mohammed hangs back and pulls it over mid-wicket with disdain for a boundary. 173/3

25.4 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, This is on a length on the pads, he flicks it round the corner for a run. 169/3

25.4 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, WIDE! Bowls a short ball on middle, Gayle sways away to let that go. Wide signaled. One bouncer for the over the signaled. 168/3

25.3 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, Fuller ball around off, hit straight to the fielder at mid off. 167/3

25.2 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, Length ball around off, Chris stays back and thumps it towards mid off. 167/3

25.1 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Stokes spears it full outside off, Mohammed gets it off the outer edge towards third man for a run. 167/3

24.6 C Woakes to C Gayle, Another slower length ball just around off, Gayle plays inside the line and lets it go to the keeper. 166/3

24.5 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Full delivery outside off, Mohammed slices it through point. Bairstow gets to his left and puts in the dive to stop that. Mohammed takes a run and wants a second but is sent back by Gayle. 166/3

24.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, Bowls it on a length around leg, Gayle shows the full face of the bat and pushes it towards point and sets off for a quick run. 165/3

24.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Bowls a slower delivery on a length around leg, Gayle shows respect to that and blocks it from the crease. 164/3

24.2 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Short ball outside off, cut through cover-point for a single. 164/3

24.1 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery around off, Mohammed stays back and pushes it to mid-wicket. 163/3

CHRIS WOAKES is brought back to stem the run flow. Will he be successful in doing so?

23.6 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Lands this on the pads, Jason tucks it to fine leg for a run. 163/3

23.5 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, This length ball around off is punched towards covers. 162/3

23.4 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, Bowled around middle and off, Gayle pushes it through mid off for a run. 162/3

23.3 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery around middle, pulled away through square leg for a run. 161/3

23.2 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Bowls it on a length around off, pushed towards point. 160/3

23.1 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, FOUR! Now Mohammed gets into the act! Length delivery outside off, he cuts it over point for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand between these two. 160/3

22.6 M Ali to C Gayle, Shorter around off, punched towards covers. What an eventful over here for West Indies. 19 runs off it. 156/3

22.6 M Ali to C Gayle, Wide! Quicker down the leg side, Gayle lets it through. The umpire signals it as a wide. 156/3

22.5 M Ali to C Gayle, SIX! That's three in three! Ali bowls this one outside off, Gayle shows his class and just smacks that over long off for half a dozen. With that, he has entered into his 90s. 155/3

22.4 M Ali to C Gayle, SIX! Just gets better! Moeen is getting his own treatment here! Gayle stays in his crease, gets under the ball and sends that packing over the long on region for a maximum. 149/3

22.3 M Ali to C Gayle, SIX! Fetch that! Tossed up around middle and leg, Gayle clears his front leg off the way and smashes that straight over the bowler's head for a biggie. 143/3

22.2 M Ali to C Gayle, Floated outside off, punched towards covers. 137/3

22.1 M Ali to C Gayle, Fuller around middle and leg, drilled back to the bowler. 137/3

21.6 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Length outside off, played towards covers. 137/3

21.5 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, Length around off, pushed towards mid off for a single. 137/3

21.4 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, FOUR! Cheeky with brilliance written all over it! Short delivery outside off, Gayle sways away a touch and plays it really fine past the short third man fielder for a boundary. 136/3

21.3 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Length delivery outside off, Mohammed makes room and mistimes his punch towards mid off for a single. 132/3

21.2 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Dug in short outside off, Mohammed swings his bat for the pull but was nowhere near the ball. 131/3

21.1 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards point off the back foot. 131/3

20.6 M Ali to C Gayle, Flatter around leg, Gayle stays in his crease and defends it. 131/3

20.5 M Ali to C Gayle, Floated around off, pushed off the back foot towards covers. 131/3

20.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Jason camps back and punches it towards long on for a single. 131/3

20.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Mohammed stays in his crease and clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 130/3

20.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, Flatter around off, Mohammed fails to clip it through. Gets hit high on his pads. 130/3

Deep point comes in, mid off drops back.

20.1 M Ali to C Gayle, Flatter around off, Gayle heaves it off the inner half through square leg for a single. 130/3

19.6 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, Back of a length delivery outside off, Gayle punches it through covers for a single. 129/3

19.5 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, Good length delivery outside off, Chris tries to punch. Ends up getting an inside edge which rolls away towards the keeper. 128/3

19.4 Ben Stokes to C Gayle, Length delivery outside off, Gayle tries to slap it but fails to make contact. 128/3

19.3 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Fuller delivery outside off, carves it over covers for a single. 128/3

19.2 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Short outside off, slapped through point for a couple. 127/3

19.2 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Wide! Sprayed way down the leg side, Mohammed still goes after it but was too far for him. 125/3

19.1 Ben Stokes to J Mohammed, Fuller delivery outside off, Mohammed flashes at it. Gets an outside edge on it which falls way short of the keeper. 124/3

BEN STOKES is brought into the attack.

18.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Spinning into the pads, clipped through square leg for a single. 124/3

18.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floated in line of the stumps, Mohammed lunges forward in defence. 123/3

18.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 123/3

18.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Flatter around off, Mohammed lunges forward in defence. 123/3

18.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, SIX! Mohammed, you beauty! Tossed up around off, Mohammed reaches to the pitch of the ball and just lofts it cleanly over the long off region for half a dozen. 123/3

18.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, Quicker outside off, Mohammed goes for the cut. But gets it off the outer half and the ball goes to hit the keeper's pads. 117/3

17.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Good length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a run. 117/3

17.5 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Fuller around off, JM shuffles across a touch to defend it neatly. 116/3

17.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Length delivery around off, Mohammed defends it back to the bowler. 116/3

17.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Fuller delivery outside off, Jason goes for the drive again but misses once more. 116/3

17.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Good length delivery outside off, Mohammed fancies a drive but he fails to make contact. 116/3

17.1 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards covers for a single. 116/3

Drinks have been taken. West Indies require another 255 runs from 33 overs.

16.6 M Ali to C Gayle, Tosses it around off, Gayle lofts it towards long off for one run. 115/3

16.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floats it outside off, driven through covers for a run. 114/3

16.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, WIDE! Fires it down the leg side, Jason misses the flick. Wide signaled. 113/3

16.4 M Ali to C Gayle, A tad short around off, Gayle punches it through mid off for a run. 112/3

16.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floated up around off, Mohammed picks up a single towards long on. 111/3

16.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, Jason defends this from the crease. 110/3

16.1 M Ali to C Gayle, Ali floats it around middle and leg, Gayle looks to sweep, misses. The ball lobs off his pads and goes towards short fine leg. Mohammed came rushing down for the single and Gayle was late to respond to that. Rashid from that fielding position throws it at the bowler's end, but Gayle is safe, even without the dive! 110/3

15.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This delivery is pushed towards covers from the crease. 109/3

15.5 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Bowls it outside off, Mohammed looks to drive but misses the ball. 109/3

15.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This is way outside off, left alone. 109/3

Jason Mohammed walks out to bat next.

15.3 L Plunkett to M Samuels, OUT! England make a successful use of the review! Plunkett bowls it full outside off, Samuels looks to drive but seems to have missed that. Buttler and Root, from slip, appeal as they hear something, the umpire stays put though. Bowler seems unsure, but the two guys behind the stumps are pretty sure and they insist their skipper review it, who eventually obliges. Snicko shows the faintest of spikes as the ball passes the edge of the bat. That prompts the third umpire to overturn the on-field decision. Samuels has to walk back now. He doesn't look happy with that. The evidence wasn't really conclusive as to the presence of the edge. But we will have to stay with the final call, nevertheless. 109/3

England have opted for a review. They feel Marlon Samuels has nicked one back to the keeper.

15.2 L Plunkett to M Samuels, FOUR! Slashes and slashes hard! Length ball outside off, Samuels goes hard at that. He gets it over point for a boundary. 109/2

15.1 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Length ball on the pads, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 105/2

14.6 M Ali to M Samuels, Floats it outside off, Samuels fails to cut that. 104/2

14.5 M Ali to C Gayle, Lofts it over mid-wicket for a run. 104/2

14.4 M Ali to C Gayle, ALi floats it around off, Gayle blocks. 103/2

14.3 M Ali to M Samuels, Worked off his pads round the corner for a run. 103/2

14.2 M Ali to M Samuels, This is blocked off the front foot. 102/2

14.1 M Ali to C Gayle, Gayle gets away with that! Ali tosses it up around middle, Chris looks to go over the top but ends up getting the height and not the distance. But it lands short of Stokes who runs to his left from long off. One run taken. 102/2

13.6 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Bowled outside off, Gayle guides it to third man for a run. 101/2

13.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Tucked through square leg for one run. 100/2

13.4 L Plunkett to C Gayle, This is flicked away towards mid-wicket for a run. 99/2

13.3 L Plunkett to M Samuels, FIVE OVERTHROWS! Free runs for West Indies here! Plunkett lands it around off, Samuels bunts it next to the pitch and sets off for a run. The bowler gets there, collects the ball and hurls a throw at the non-striker's end, seeing Samuels running lazily, but misses. There's no one backing up and the ball runs away to the boundary. Would have been close had he hit. 98/2

13.2 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Length ball around middle and off, Samuels looks to clip it away but wears it on the pads. The England players appeal to no avail. They think of a review before deciding against it. Height could have been a factor there. 93/2

13.1 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Very full delivery around middle, Gayle digs it out through mid on for a run. 93/2

12.6 M Ali to M Samuels, Tosses it up around off, flicked towards mid-wicket. 92/2

12.5 M Ali to C Gayle, This delivery is punched towards long on for a run. 92/2

12.4 M Ali to C Gayle, FOUR! Another bad ball, dealt with by Gayle! Ali bowls a half-tracker around off, Chris rocks back and pulls it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. Bairstow runs to his right from deep square leg, puts in the slide but can't really get to the ball. The ball goes to the fence for a boundary. 91/2

12.3 M Ali to C Gayle, Ali lands it around off, Gayle hits it aerially past him for a brace. 87/2

12.2 M Ali to C Gayle, This is floated around off, Chris gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to block that. 85/2

12.1 M Ali to C Gayle, SIX! Gayle brings up his 48th ODI fifty in style! Ali fires it at the halfway length, Chris rocks back and pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket for a maximum. He's given his side the start that they would have wanted. 85/2

11.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Shoulders arms to this delivery outside off. 79/2

11.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Bowls it outside off, Samuels blocks that off the front foot. 79/2

MARLON SAMUELS comes in at the fall of the 2nd wicket.

11.4 L Plunkett to S Hope, OUT! Plunkett strikes! He lands it on a full length outside off, Hope cannot resist driving. Gets an outside edge that is gleefully snapped up by Buttler. Shai walks without waiting for the umpire's confirmation. West Indies lose another, the main man in the Tests for them has to depart. 291 runs from 230 deliveries required! 79/2

11.3 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Back of a length delivery around middle, pulled away through mid-wicket for a run. 79/1

11.2 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Short ball around off, the opener has a mighty swing at that but misses. 78/1

11.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Serves it on a length outside off, Hope guides it to third man for a run. 78/1

10.6 M Ali to C Gayle, Fires this one around middle and leg, Gayle keeps that out. 77/1

10.5 M Ali to C Gayle, This one's bowled quicker around off, Chris blocks it off the front foot. 77/1

10.4 M Ali to C Gayle, FOUR! Enough of blocking, feels Gayle! Ali floats it around off, Gayle goes aerial towards wide long off for a boundary. It wasn't too far from the fielder there. 77/1

10.3 M Ali to C Gayle, Another delivery around off, pushed towards covers. 73/1

10.2 M Ali to C Gayle, Lands this around off, Chris blocks it off the front foot. 73/1

10.1 M Ali to C Gayle, Tosses it around off, driven towards covers. 73/1

Powerplay 2 signaled. Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle. MOEEN ALI introduced to bowl now.

9.6 L Plunkett to S Hope, Lands it on a length around off, Hope looks to flick it up gets a leading edge towards covers. 73/1

9.5 L Plunkett to S Hope, FOUR! Hope milks boundaries from the other end too! This is bowled full outside off, Shai drives it through covers for a boundary. 73/1

9.4 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Bowls it further up to the batsman, Gayle pushes it wide of mid off for a run. 69/1

9.3 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Another short ball around middle, Gayle swings hard and connects the thin air with his entire power. Unfortunately, no runs for hitting the air! 68/1

9.2 L Plunkett to C Gayle, SIX! Is there a 12 in cricket? This is that far - out of the ground! Short delivery around middle, Gayle is in all readiness for that. Pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket for a humongous hit. That's some way to bring up the 50-run stand between these two. 68/1

9.1 L Plunkett to C Gayle, Plunkett begins with a short ball around middle, Gayle sways back to let it go to the keeper. 62/1

LIAM PLUNKETT to bowl first change.

8.6 C Woakes to S Hope, Full ball around off, driven back to the bowler. He fails to collect that drawing an 'oooo' reaction from the crowd. 62/1

8.5 C Woakes to S Hope, Fuller delivery outside off, Hope gets it off the inside half of the bat towards mid on. 62/1

8.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, Length ball on the pads, he misses the flick and gets it off the pads. They steal a leg bye. 62/1

8.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Short delivery yet again, Chris looks to pull it but misses. 61/1

8.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, FOUR! And again! Gayle is already waiting to receive the short ball and he does get it. Helps it over short third man for a boundary. 61/1

8.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, FOUR! Laboured shot from Chris! Woakes bowls it short around middle and leg, the batsman is waiting for it on the back foot. He just pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 57/1

7.6 D Willey to S Hope, Bowled around off, this is punched towards mid off. 53/1

7.5 D Willey to S Hope, FOUR! Classy! Serves it on a length on the pads, Shai Hope just whips it away through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary. 53/1

7.4 D Willey to S Hope, Bowled around off, punched towards covers. 49/1

7.3 D Willey to S Hope, This delivery is defended off the back foot by Shai. 49/1

7.2 D Willey to S Hope, FOUR! Timing and placement! Lands it on a length around off, Hope stays back and cuts it past point. The fielder at third man also couldn't get to that, resulting in a boundary. 49/1

7.1 D Willey to S Hope, Length ball on the pads, Hope misses the flick and gets it off the pads towards the leg side. 45/1

6.6 C Woakes to C Gayle, FOUR! Dismissed from his presence! On a back of a length outside off, Gayle stays deep and crashes it over cover-point for a boundary. The boundary-machine has got rolling here! 45/1

6.5 C Woakes to S Hope, Fuller ball outside off, pushed towards mid off. 41/1

6.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, Fuller delivery around off, Gayle stays in the crease and pushes it towards mid off. What's more, he rushes for and completes a quick single! 40/1

6.3 C Woakes to S Hope, Length ball around off and middle, Hope plays it with soft hands towards mid on for a single. 39/1

6.2 C Woakes to S Hope, This delivery around off is defended from within the crease. 38/1

6.1 C Woakes to S Hope, Bowls it in a channel outside off, Hope covers his stumps and lets that go. 38/1

5.6 D Willey to C Gayle, FOUR! This is more authoritative! Length ball outside off, Gayle goes back and just crunches it through covers for a boundary. How quickly that raced away to the fence! 38/1

5.5 D Willey to C Gayle, FOUR! Cuts and cuts hard! It is a short ball outside off, Gayle plays it over the leaping point fielder for a boundary. 34/1

5.4 D Willey to C Gayle, Short ball around off, Gayle looks to pull but misses it completely. 30/1

5.3 D Willey to C Gayle, Just short! Gayle is living dangerously here! Short ball around off, he slaps it uppishly towards covers. The ball lands just short of Bairstow there. 30/1

5.2 D Willey to S Hope, Length ball around middle and off, Hope pulls it away in front of square on the leg side for a run. There was an air of Gordon Greenidge in that shot, reckon the on-air commentators. 30/1

5.1 D Willey to S Hope, On a length around off and middle, Hope gets an inside edge onto his pads as he tries to push at it from the crease. 29/1

4.6 C Woakes to C Gayle, Short ball around middle and leg, Gayle ducks under that and lets it go. A maiden from Woakes. 29/1

4.5 C Woakes to C Gayle, This is bowled around off, pushed towards mid off. 29/1

4.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, Bouncer around middle, Gayle looks to upper cut it but misses. 29/1

4.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Length delivery around middle, Chris pushes it towards point. 29/1

4.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, Beautifully bowled! Back of a length ball around middle and off, Gayle gets beaten on the outside as he looks to push it off the back foot. 29/1

4.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, Woakes bowls a slower delivery outside off, Gayle swings hard and manages connection only with the thin air. 29/1

3.6 D Willey to S Hope, In the channel outside off, Shai covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper. 29/1

3.5 D Willey to S Hope, This is bowled outside off, guided towards backward point. 29/1

3.4 D Willey to S Hope, FOUR! Glorious shot! Willey bowls it full outside off, Hope drives it beautifully through covers. Ali from mid off rushes in pursuit of the ball but the ball beats him to the fence. 29/1

3.3 D Willey to S Hope, Bowled around off, pushed towards point. 25/1

3.2 D Willey to S Hope, Length ball around off, Hope looks to punch it through the off side but ends up playing it next to the track. 25/1

3.1 D Willey to S Hope, Runs in and sprays it wide of the off stump. Hope covers the stumps and lets it go. 25/1

2.6 C Woakes to C Gayle, Lands it around off, Chris pushes it towards mid off, off the back foot. 25/1

2.5 C Woakes to C Gayle, Slower delivery just outside off, Gayle plays inside the line and lets it go to the keeper. 25/1

2.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, Full ball around off, absolutely crunched but straight to the cover fielder. 25/1

2.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Length ball outside off, Chris has a swish at that. The ball passes just over the edge of the bat. 25/1

2.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, SIX! This goes the distance! Length delivery around middle and leg, Gayle swings hard and hits it over mid-wicket for a biggie. He makes his intentions clear immediately. 25/1

2.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, FOUR! Now Gayle gets going! It is a full slower off cutter around off, the opener hits it over mid off. The ball just lands in front of the ropes before going over it. 19/1

1.6 D Willey to S Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope fancies the cut but fails to make contact. 15/1

Shai Hope to bat at number 3.

1.5 D Willey to E Lewis, OUT! Lewis departs! The disadvantage of playing aggressive strokes is the fact that they can turn risky. That's just happened here. Another short ball for Lewis and he goes for the pull. Gets a top edge on it and the ball balloons towards mid on. Moeen Ali settles underneath it and gobbles it cleanly as he cannot do anything wrong today. Willey gets the first wicket and a cameo from Lewis comes to an end. 15/1

We can see dark clouds coming in from one side of the ground. Neither the spectators nor the players would want rain here.

1.4 D Willey to E Lewis, SIX! Clean as a whistle! Fuller delivery around off, Lewis gets under it and smashes that over the long on region for half a dozen. West Indies have their plans. 15/0

1.3 D Willey to E Lewis, Fuller into the pads, clipped towards mid on. 9/0

1.3 D Willey to E Lewis, Wide! Fuller and down the leg side, Lewis fails to clip it through. The umpire signals it as a wide. 9/0

1.2 D Willey to E Lewis, SIX! Lewis does not wait for long here! Short delivery outside off, Evin fancies the pull and gets full meat on it. Sends it into the mid-wicket stands for a handsome biggie. West Indies will need more of these. 8/0

1.1 D Willey to E Lewis, On a fuller length around off, nipping away. Lewis pushes it towards the cover region. 2/0

DAVID WILLEY to bowl with the second new ball.

0.6 C Woakes to C Gayle,Good length delivery outside off, Gayle defends it towards the fielder at point. 2/0

0.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, Angling into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 2/0

0.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, Lewis drives it straight back to the bowler. 1/0

0.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, Sprayed into the pads, Lewis flicks it towards short fine leg. Wants the single but is sent back by Gayle. While returning back to his crease, Lewis feels a cramp. Seems fine though. 1/0

0.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, Fuller into the pads, Gayle clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 1/0

0.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, Good length delivery around off, nipping back into the batsman. Gayle stays in his crease and defends it. 0/0

First Published: September 24, 2017, 3:32 PM IST