England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Headingley - As It Happened

Commentary (West Indies innings)

The visitors would want to come out tomorrow and try to get close to the English total. They would hope that their batsmen show some resistance and fight it out. The hosts, on the other hand, would want to run through this fragile batting line-up and get a comfortable lead. Do join us for day 2 tomorrow at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!

A near perfect day for the Windies! They battled out the tricky period really well by adding 19 runs and losing the lone wicket of Powell, who fell prey to Anderson. They still trail by another 239 runs and it won't be easy for them as the wicket is providing good assistance to the seam bowlers. Earlier in the day, England after winning the toss and opting to bat, were bowled out for 258 with Stokes scoring a ton for them and Roach and Gabriel bagging four wickets each for the Windies.

11.6 C Woakes to K Brathwaite, Sees it off safely! Lands it on a length around off, Brathwaite taps it down with soft hands towards the slip cordon. STUMPS ON DAY 1! 19/1

11.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Angles it onto the pads, Brathwaite flicks it to fine leg for a couple and he will face the last ball of the day as well. Waste of a nightwatchman? 19/1

Two close-in fielders on the leg side. A short leg and short mid-wicket in place...

11.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Gets some swing away from the batsman but bowls it too wide outside off to bother the batsman. 17/1

11.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, A tad shorter on middle, KB defends it by covering the line of the ball. 17/1

11.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Kraigg plays it towards point. 17/1

11.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Woakes starts off with a length ball around off, Brathwaite defends it watchfully. 17/1

Chris Woakes to bowl the final over of the day.

10.6 J Anderson to Bishoo, Full and wide outside off, Bishoo points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. That will be it for Anderson today. 17/1

10.5 J Anderson to Bishoo, Fuller on the stumps, Bishoo with no feet movement at all defends it. 17/1

10.4 J Anderson to Bishoo, Sprays it down the leg side, Bishoo misses the flick. 17/1

10.3 J Anderson to Bishoo, Lands it on a length on off, DB defends it solidly. 17/1

10.2 J Anderson to Bishoo, Over the wicket this time. Angles it across the off stump. Bishoo does not bother playing at it. 17/1

10.1 J Anderson to Bishoo, Comes around the wicket and angles it on off, Bishoo defends it with authority. 17/1

9.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Just short of a length on off, Brathwaite blocks it off the back foot. 17/1

9.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Sprays it on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it through square leg for a couple. 17/1

9.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length around off, Kraigg moves back and across to block it. 15/1

9.3 S Broad to Bishoo, Angles it into the batsman. DB tucks it towards mid on for a run. 15/1

9.2 S Broad to Bishoo, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a length on the stumps. Bishoo covers the line and defends it. 14/1

9.1 S Broad to Bishoo, Bangs it in on a length on middle, Bishoo defends it watchfully. 14/1

A message has been sent out by the Windies coach Stuart Law for the two batsmen in. Not sure what... Maybe, telling the nightwatchman to take maximum strike.

8.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length around off, straightens a touch. KB is beaten as he tries to defend. 14/1

8.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

8.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A tad shorter on off, Brathwaite gets it off the outer half down to third man for a couple. That was very well played by Brathwaite, he got over the bounce and did well to keep it down. 14/1

8.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, That has cut him into two! Wow! Lands it on a full length around off, nips back into the batsman sharply and goes through Brathwaite to the keeper. Lovely stuff from Anderson. 12/1

8.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on off, not a lot of swing there. Kraigg covers the line and defends it. 12/1

8.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite camps back and defends it. 12/1

7.6 S Broad to Bishoo, Shorter in length on middle, Bishoo defends it off the back foot. 12/1

7.5 S Broad to Bishoo, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 12/1

7.4 S Broad to Bishoo, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 12/1

7.3 S Broad to Bishoo, Lands it on a length outside off, Bishoo is not interested in playing that one. 12/1

7.2 S Broad to Bishoo, Length ball outside off, Bishoo shoulders his arms to it. 12/1

7.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite taps it in front of covers and takes a run to get the nightwatchman on strike. 12/1

6.6 J Anderson to Bishoo, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/1

6.5 J Anderson to Bishoo, A big away swinger outside off, Bishoo is in no mood to play at it. 11/1

6.4 J Anderson to Bishoo, Length ball on middle, Bishoo defends it off the back foot. 11/1

Devendra Bishoo, the nightwatchman comes out to bat with around 18 minutes left in the day.

6.3 J Anderson to Powell, OUT! 150th Test catch for Alastair Cook! Anderson gets his man. This was coming, wasn't it? Lands it on a length around middle, angling away from the batsman. Powell tries to defend it with a hesitant front foot movement but gets an outside edge to first slip. Cook cups it with ease. Jimmy raises his arms in celebration. 493rd Test victim for him! 11/1

6.2 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls it in the corridor of uncertainty. Powell does not opt to play at it. 11/0

6.1 J Anderson to Powell, Good length on off, angling away. Powell lets it be. 11/0

5.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it onto the pads, Brathwaite misses the flick and is struck high on the pads. 11/0

5.5 S Broad to Powell, Bowls it on a length around off, Powell taps it in front of covers for a run. 11/0

5.4 S Broad to Powell, JAFFA! Great seam positioning, lovely length. This is very good from Broad. Fuller on off, swinging away. Powell plays a loose shot and gets beaten. That could have easily taken the outside edge. 10/0

5.3 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell lets it through to the keeper. 10/0

5.2 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 10/0

5.1 S Broad to Powell, EDGY FOUR! Even after having four slips and one gully in there it goes through. Fuller ball outside off, Powell goes for the drive away from the body but gets an outside edge through the gap for a boundary. He gets off the mark after 12 balls. 10/0

4.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite is in no mood to play at it. 6/0

4.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, Kraigg defends it off the front foot. 6/0

4.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

4.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes fuller this time on off, KB drives it straight back to the bowler who does well to get down and stop it. 6/0

4.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shapes it away from the batsman on a length around off, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 6/0

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes for the inswinger from outside off, Brathwaite tucks it to mid-wicket. 6/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Just ahead of a length outside off, wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. Harmless over! 6/0

3.5 S Broad to Powell, Again in that fourth stump channel. Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 6/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, Shorter outside off, wanting Powell to poke at it but he resists and does not flirt with it. 6/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Similar length and line. Powell points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 6/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, Good pace there! Good length outside off, Powell lets it be. 6/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Broad comes charging in and lands it on a length outside off, Powell opts not to play at it. 6/0

2.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shorter in length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 6/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it on middle, Kraigg tucks it to mid-wicket. 6/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it outside off, Brathwaite lets it be. 6/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads, Brathwaite flicks it past square leg for a couple. 6/0

2.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg guides it to point. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Anderson gets a little bit of movement in the air! A tad fuller outside off, swings away further. Brathwaite does not fiddle with it. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Powell, Similar length, closer to the off stump. Powell plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Powell, Good length outside off, straightens a touch. Powell first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Powell, Bowls it on a length outside off from around the wicket. Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Sprays it on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length outside off, Kraigg lets it through to the keeper. The ball seams a long way away after passing the batsman. Bairstow does well to dive to his right and collect it. 3/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it from wide of the crease onto the pads, Brathwaite flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 3/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Powell, Huge appeal! Anderson lands it on a length, the ball nips into the batsman. Powell tries to defend it but misses and it hits him on the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It might be just a touch high. A good first over by Anderson. 1/0

0.5 J Anderson to Powell, Good length on off, Powell points his bat skywards and lets it through. 1/0

0.4 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Sprays it on the pads, Kraigg flicks it through square leg for a run. 1/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it in the channel of uncertainty. Brathwaite opts not to play at it. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball outside off, swinging away from the batsman. Brathwaite plants his front foot ahead and shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

First Published: August 25, 2017, 3:23 PM IST