England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: As It Happened

Joe Root. (AP Image)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

West Indies survive the nervy period but there were a lot of close shaves in that. James Anderson and Stuart Broad did not start really well but bowled some excellent deliveries in between. Moeen Ali came on for the last over and got a lot of assistance from the wicket. These are not good signs for the Windies batsman. They still need another 317 runs and England have a total of 90 overs to bowl them out. We can expect a thrilling day of cricket tomorrow. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!

5.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, What drama to end the day! Quicker one on off, goes on with the arm. Brathwaite plays for the spin but there ain't any and is struck on the back pad. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The hosts have a long chat but decide not to review it. The impact was just outside off, confirms the replay. A good decision in the end. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 5/0

5.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Plays it with the spin to short fine leg. 5/0

5.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, ALMOST! Anderson is placed there at leg slip just for this shot. Fires it on off, turns back in. Brathwaite clips it and the ball falls just short of the leg slip fielder. 5/0

5.3 M Ali to Powell, Drags his length back outside off, Powell pushes it through covers for a run. 5/0

5.2 M Ali to Powell, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 4/0

5.1 M Ali to Powell, TURN IMMEDIATELY! Flatter delivery, pitching outside leg and turning away. Powell tries to defend but is beaten by the away turn and is struck high on the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. 4/0

Moeen Ali is into the attack to bowl the last over of the day.

4.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 4/0

4.5 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, Good length outside off. Brathwaite is caught in two minds whether to leave it or play at it. He tries to leave it in the end and it goes off the toe end on the bounce to third slip. 4/0

4.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Anderson is in the hope that Brathwaite will fall over as he tries the flick but he plays it safely to square leg. 4/0

4.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it on a length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 4/0

4.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, HUGE APPEAL! A length ball pitched on off, jags back into the batsman. Brathwaite is beaten by the movement and is hit flush on the pads. The players go up but nothing from the umpire. A little too high but was very close. 4/0

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length around off, Brathwaite watchfully leaves it. 4/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell does not play at it. 4/0

3.5 S Broad to Powell, Change of angle but no change in the direction of the ball. Fires it down the leg side. Powell misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 4/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on middle, Powell goes back and across to defend it. 4/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Comes from over the wicket. Angles it across the batsman. Powell does not fiddle with it. 4/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, Bowls it down the leg side. Powell lets it through to the keeper. The umpire has a word with Broad as he is getting close to the danger area. 4/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Errs in line and sprays it down the leg side. Powell misses the flick. 4/0

2.6 Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes wide of the crease and bowls an inswinger on off. Brathwaite goes on the back foot to defend but misses and gets struck on the pads. The English players go up in an appeal but nothing from the umpire. Going over the stumps that. A great end to the over by Jimmy. 4/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, BEAUTY! James Anderson delivers an absolute peach. Good length landing on off and straightening. Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets beaten. 4/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on off, stays a touch low. Brathwaite does well to get his bat down and defend it. 4/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Better! Closer to the off stump, moving away. Kraigg keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it. 4/0

2.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A little too wide outside off, Brathwaite is in no mood to go after it. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A touch fuller outside off, shaping away. Brathwaite opts not to play at it. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it solidly. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Powell, Wide outside off, Powell need not play at it. Broad is bowling a touch too wide here. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Powell, Similar length outside off, Powell leaves it. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Powell, Length outside off, wanting Powell to edge it but he lets it be. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Powell, Good length around off, some away movement for the bowler. Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 4/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Broad comes steaming in and angles it into the pads. The batsman flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 4/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off. The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 3/0

0.5 J Anderson to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell camps back and defends it. 3/0

0.4 J Anderson to Powell, The inswinger this time. Pitches on middle and comes back in. Powell misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but nothing from the umpire. Doing too much for me. 3/0

0.3 J Anderson to Powell, BEATEN! This time he bowls a similar length but closer to the off stump. Powell has to play at it but is beaten by the away movement. 3/0

0.2 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length, angling across the batsman. Powell plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 3/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The Windies are underway. Shorter in length outside off, Brathwaite cuts it through the cover-point region. The fielder from point gives it a chase and manages to pull it back before it touches the rope. Three runs taken by the batsmen. Good start for them, chasing a mammoth total. 3/0

First Published: August 28, 2017, 3:44 PM IST