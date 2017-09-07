England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 1 at Lord's Highlights: As It Happened

West Indian cricketers during a Test match (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

It is expected that when a team is down, the confidence takes a blow but kudos to the fighting spirit of the Windies. They attacked from the word go and have brought their side back into the contest. With the weather expected to be overcast ahead as well, it will be a stern test for the batsmen. Join us tomorrow to catch all the action from Day 2. Till then, goodbye and cheers!

England were in control for most part of the day but faltered towards the fag end. Bowling out the opposition for 123 is a commendable feat. Agreed that the conditions were favourable for the seam bowlers but still the work has to be done by them. Stokes was sensational as he picked up a 6-fer and he got good support from Anderson who is on 499 Test wickets at the moment. However, the hosts have failed to put up a similar effort with the bat till now.

An absorbing day of Test cricket! 14 wickets fell in the day and it is really heartening to see the bowlers coming out on top on what is supposed to be a batsman's game in modern day. The visitors made the final session count by picking up four wickets. Roach and Holder were consistently bowling probing lines and lengths and got the rewards as well.

The inevitable has happened! It had got really dark and the umpires have made a wise decision of CALLING IT A DAY.

1833 local time UPDATE - The umpires speak with the two batsmen in the middle asking them if they would like to continue as it has become really dark. After discussing with them and also Jason Holder, they come to the decision of walking out. Holder is not too keen on this as he tries convincing the umpire that the conditions are playable. However, it also starts drizzling as the players make their way out of the field. The pitch is being covered at the moment with 11 overs still remaining in the day. Hopefully this is a short delay, stay tuned for further updates.

18.6 J Holder to Stokes, Length delivery well outside off, Stokes points his bat skywards to allow it through. 46/4

18.5 J Holder to Stokes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/4

18.4 J Holder to Stokes, FOUR! Easy pickings! Fullish and on leg stump, Stokes clips it through mid-wicket. The timing is spot on and he picks up a boundary to his name. 46/4

18.3 J Holder to Stokes, Well outside off, Stokes doesn't fiddle with it. 42/4

18.2 J Holder to Stokes, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 42/4

18.1 J Holder to Stokes, Length delivery outside off, Stokes leaves it. 42/4

17.6 K Roach to Malan, Good length delivery outside off, Malan plays it with an angled bat to third slip. 42/4

17.5 K Roach to Malan, Malan would have had his heart in his mouth! Good length delivery around off, Dawid looks to keep it out but gets it off the bottom part of the bat. The ball rolls towards the off stump but the batsman is aware of it. He pushes the ball away with his bat. He was in danger of getting hit wicket but luckily, he survived. 42/4

17.4 K Roach to Malan, Straying on the pads, clipped behind square leg for a couple. 42/4

17.3 K Roach to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 40/4

17.2 K Roach to Malan, Length delivery around off, shaping away. Malan keeps his bat inside the line to allow it through. 40/4

17.1 K Roach to Malan, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 40/4

16.6 J Holder to Stokes, Good length delivery slanting across Stokes. He shuffles across to keep it out but fails to do so. 40/4

16.5 J Holder to Malan, Sloppy work! Back of a length delivery outside off, Dawid pushes it through cover-point. The fielder from point chases it and slides to stop it. However, he fails to stop it and he has to get up and chase it again. The batsmen take three. 40/4

16.4 J Holder to Malan, On a length outside off, left alone. 37/4

16.3 J Holder to Malan, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Malan looks to play at it with a horizontal bat but the ball goes past under his bat. 37/4

16.2 J Holder to Malan, FOUR! Well controlled! Back of a length outside off, Malan taps it with an open bat face past gully and the ball races to the fence. 37/4

16.1 J Holder to Malan, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 33/4

15.6 K Roach to Stokes, Nervy moment! Length delivery on off, straightens after pitching. Stokes plays at it but is beaten black and blue. The Windies are making merry in helpful conditions. 33/4

15.5 K Roach to Ben Stokes, Driven to mid off by the batsman. 33/4

15.4 K Roach to Stokes, FOUR! Half-volley outside off, Stokes leans into it and caresses it through covers for a delightful boundary. 33/4

15.3 K Roach to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Streaky runs! On a length on off, straightens after pitching. Stokes pokes at it and gets a thick outside edge past gully to find the fence. 29/4

15.2 K Roach to Stokes, Fullish in length outside off, shaping away. Stokes looks to leave it at the last moment but gets it off the bottom part of the bat towards the keeper. 25/4

15.1 K Roach to Stokes, Full and wide outside off, Stokes doesn't fiddle with it. 25/4

14.6 J Holder to Malan, Wide outside off, left alone. 25/4

14.5 J Holder to Malan, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it. 25/4

14.4 J Holder to Malan, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 25/4

14.3 J Holder to Stokes, Around the pads, clipped around the corner for a run and Stokes is off the mark. 25/4

14.2 J Holder to Stokes, The all-rounder survives the hat-trick delivery. Fullish delivery, Stokes keeps it out. 24/4

BEN STOKES comes out to bat. He was terrific with the ball, now can he do it with the bat and bail his side out of trouble? Meanwhile, Holder is on a hat-trick!

14.1 J Holder to Joe Root, OUT! The run machine departs! No fifty for the English skipper this time which is a rarity. What a brilliant passage of play for the tourists. Back of a length delivery outside off, seams in substantially after hitting the deck. Root hops back, looks to force it through the off side but is not in a good position to do so. He ends up getting a thick outside edge. Dowrich doesn't go for the catch and Powell at first slip is a bit late to react. However, he does well to stick out his left hand and grab a very good catch. England are falling like a pack of cards. This is already the 14th wicket that has gone down in the day. 24/4

13.6 K Roach to Malan, Another one on a good length around off, seams away sharply after landing. Malan is outfoxed completely. 24/3

13.5 K Roach to Malan, Back of a length around off, seams away after pitching. Malan is squared up and ends up getting beaten. 24/3

13.4 K Roach to Malan, In the channel outside off, left alone. 24/3

13.3 K Roach to Malan, FOUR! Shot! Fractionally overpitched, Malan leans into it and drives it through wide mid off to get off the mark. 24/3

13.2 K Roach to Malan, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 20/3

13.1 K Roach to Root, Back of a length on off, Root taps it to covers and sets off for a run. Good judgement. 20/3

DAWID MALAN walks in at number five.

12.6 J Holder to Westley, OUT! The Windies are making really good use of the overcast conditions. Westley's lean patch continues, his fifth consecutive single digit score in Tests. Holder steams in and bowls it on a length on off. Tom hangs back and looks to block it but misses it completely to get rapped on the back pad. The tourists appeal confidently in unison and the umpire has no hesitation in ruling it out. The youngster walks across to his skipper and thinks about the review but Root tells him not to take it. The Hawk Eye shows that the impact was umpire's call and it was clipping the top of off. England are in some trouble now. 19/3

12.5 J Holder to Westley, Aggression from the skipper! Fullish around off, pushed back to Holder. He picks it up and throws it back at the stumps. 19/2

12.4 J Holder to Westley, Fullish delivery outside off, shaping away. Westley initially looks to drive it but then bails out. 19/2

12.3 J Holder to Westley, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Full delivery on the pads, Westley clips it through mid-wicket to find the fence. 19/2

12.2 J Holder to Westley, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/2

12.1 J Holder to Westley, Full outside off, left alone. 15/2

JOE ROOT comes out to bat. He has an opportunity to set a new record. He has 50+ consecutive Test fifties in the last 12 matches and is equal with AB de Villiers at the moment.

11.6 K Roach to Cook, OUT! The bowling change does the trick! He has a habit of bowling snorters out of nowhere and he produces another. Good bowling from Roach and he reaps the reward. Bowls this one on a length on middle and off and gets some away movement after pitching. Cook pokes at it gingerly and ends up getting an outside edge. Shane Dowrich moves to his left and takes a regulation catch. This is a big breakthrough for the visitors. 15/2

11.5 K Roach to Cook, A bit straighter this time, on a length on off. Cook camps back and defends it stoutly. 15/1

11.4 K Roach to Cook, Roach needs to make the batsman play. Serves this one wide outside off, Alastair has nothing to do with it. 15/1

11.3 K Roach to Cook, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 15/1

11.2 K Roach to Cook, Similar length delivery outside off, holding its line this time. Alastair doesn't flirt with it. 15/1

11.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off from around the wicket and bowls it on a good length delivery around off. Cook looks to clip it across but is hit on the thigh pad. No real appeal for an LBW as it was very high. 15/1

KEMAR ROACH is back on.

10.6 J Holder to Westley, In the channel outside off, Tom makes a watchful leave. 15/1

10.5 J Holder to Westley, Fractionally overpitched around off, eased to short extra cover. 15/1

10.4 J Holder to Westley, Well bowled! In the corridor of uncertainty, swinging away. Tom plants his front foot across to allow it through. 15/1

10.3 J Holder to Westley, Fullish delivery around off, Westley puts his head down and defends it calmly. 15/1

10.2 J Holder to Westley, On a length down the leg side, Tom comes inside the line and looks to tuck it away but fails to do so. 15/1

10.1 J Holder to Tom Westley, Fullish in length outside off, shaping away a touch. Westley strides forward confidently and drives it crisply to short extra cover. This stroke will give him some confidence. 15/1

9.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Cook leans ahead and times his drive nicely through covers. Gets a couple to his name. 15/1

9.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Similar length delivery outside off, played with an angled bat to backward point. 13/1

9.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Fullish delivery outside off, Westley taps it towards extra cover and takes off. Cook responds. Bishoo picks it up and hits the bull's eye at the striker's end but the southpaw seems to be comfortably in. However, the square leg umpire decides not to take any risk and refers it upstairs. The replays confirm that Cook is comfortably home. 13/1

9.3 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery on off, Westley hangs back and answers it with a straight bat. 12/1

9.2 S Gabriel to Westley, Fullish in length outside off, Westley drives it with an open bat face to point. 12/1

9.1 S Gabriel to Westley, Roach again makes good use of the crease. Goes wide but the line is not that testing. It is on a good length well outside off. Tom leaves it alone. 12/1

8.6 J Holder to Cook, Fuller in length this time, Alastair leans forward and pats it past the bowler. 12/1

8.5 J Holder to Cook, Plays this good length delivery with an open bat face to gully. 12/1

8.4 J Holder to Cook, Holder loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side. Cook misses his tuck. 12/1

8.3 J Holder to Cook, Holder comes around the wicket and bowls it in the zone outside off. The ex-English skipper doesn't fiddle with it. 12/1

8.2 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length delivery well outside off, a gentle loosener. Cook mistimes his cut through cover-point. The fielder from point rushes after it and keeps it down to a couple. 12/1

8.1 J Holder to A Cook, Shortish delivery slanting across Alastair. He stays back and half pulls it to mid-wicket. 10/1

The skipper, JASON HOLDER introduces himself into the attack. Three slips and a gully in place.

7.6 S Gabriel to Westley, That's a peach! That was probably bowled with a scrambled seam. Angling in from a good length outside off, Westley comes forward looking to block it but misses it completely. End of a testing over from Gabriel. 10/1

7.5 S Gabriel to Westley, Substantial movement once again from outside off. Westley plants his front foot across, covers his off pole and sees it through safely. 10/1

7.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery outside off, Tom points his bat skywards to allow it through. 10/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Westley, Play and a miss! These are testing conditions to bat in and the Englishmen are not finding it easy. On a length outside off and after pitching, the ball straightens a bit. Westley lunges forward to counter it but gets foxed. He is looking uncomfortable at the moment and needs to be careful. 10/1

7.2 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery outside off, Tom hangs back and plays it with an open face towards point. He took his bottom hand off after playing it. 10/1

7.1 S Gabriel to Westley, Short of a length delivery shaping in substantially. Westley shuffles a touch, hops and tucks it through backward square leg. Two runs taken. 10/1

6.6 K Roach to Cook, Roach opts to go full outside off this time. Cook leans into it and strokes it to extra cover. 8/1

6.5 K Roach to Cook, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Alastair keeps his bat inside the line to allow it through. 8/1

6.4 K Roach to Cook, Roach is hitting consistent lines and lengths! Comes around the wicket and angles it on a length on off. Cook has no choice but to play at it. The ball seams away to beat him comprehensively. 8/1

6.3 K Roach to Westley, Westley is off the mark! Fullish this time and tailing into Tom. He clips it off the inner half towards wide mid on. The fielder does well to dive to his right to stop it. A run taken. 8/1

6.2 K Roach to Westley, Beautifully bowled! Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty. Westley has a tame push at it but the ball straightens a bit to go past the outside edge of his bat. 7/1

6.1 K Roach to Westley, Roach goes wider of the crease and bowls a back of a length ball on off. Westley has a lot of time to get behind it and defends it stoutly. 7/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg by Cook. Good maiden over by Gabriel. 7/1

5.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Another full length ball on middle, defended off the back foot towards covers. 7/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Full on middle and leg this, played towards mid on off the back foot. 7/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Fuller and on middle this time. Cook stays in his crease and pushes it towards covers. 7/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Another good length ball angling away. Cook once again leaves it alone. 7/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length angling away from the batsman. Left alone by Cook. 7/1

4.6 K Roach to Cook, Full on off once again. Cook taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single. 7/1

4.5 K Roach to Cook, Full on off, Cook gets onto his front foot to defend the ball solidly into the ground. 6/1

4.4 K Roach to Cook, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 6/1

4.3 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! First boundary for Cook. This is bowled outside off and slightly full. Cook waits and opens the face of the bat to guide it through third man for a boundary. 6/1

4.2 K Roach to Cook, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 2/1

4.1 K Roach to Cook, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 2/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Westley, Outside off, Westley looks to play but misses it. 2/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Westley, Defends this one off the back foot. 2/1

3.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Shout for a caught behind! Not given by the umpire. Is that bat or pad that made the sound? Shannon bowls this back of a length delivery outside off. Westley looks to push at it but misses the ball as it goes past his outside edge. There is a faint sound which excites the bowler but the umpire shows no interest. Replays show that there was surely no edge there. 2/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Cook, On the pads, Cook works it fine down the leg side for a single. 2/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Another one outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 1/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/1

2.6 K Roach to Westley, Gets right behind the line of the delivery to defend this. 1/1

2.5 K Roach to Westley, Swings this sharply in from outside off. Westley offers no stroke and is struck high on pads. 1/1

TOM WESTLEY walks in at number three.

2.4 K Roach to Stoneman, OUT! West Indies strike early! Stoneman has been dismissed! This is on a good length just a touch outside off. Mark feels for it off the back foot but the ball seams slightly away and takes a thick outside edge which flies behind to the keeper. Shane Dowrich makes no mistake and takes the catch comfortably. Roach is elated and his side will hope that he takes some more wickets. 1/1

2.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off, Stoneman once again shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

2.2 K Roach to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/0

2.1 K Roach to Stoneman, Bowls from the around the wicket and on a good length outside off. Stoneman leaves it alone. 1/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Oohh! That was too close for comfort. Bowls this on a good length just outside off. Cook looks to defend it off the back foot but plays inside the line of the delivery. The ball goes just past the outside edge of the bat there. 1/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Good length ball angling away from the left-hander. It has been left alone by Cook. 1/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Length ball on off this time, Cook defends from within his crease off his back foot. 1/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Bowls this on middle and back of a length. Cook defends it towards the leg side. 1/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Bowls this wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 1/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle, Stoneman tucks it towards square leg for a single to get off the mark. 1/0

SHANNON GABRIEL to share the new ball.

0.6 K Roach to Cook, Full and on off, Cook leans forward to defend. 0/0

0.5 K Roach to Cook, Outside off this time, Cook wants to do nothing with it. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to Cook, Fuller on middle and off, Cook defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to Cook, Another one on a good length and outside off. Left alone by Cook. The umpire is having a look at Roach's landing area, he needs to be careful and not get too close to the danger zone. 0/0

0.2 K Roach to Cook, Bowls this wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a full length ball angling into the batsman. Cook looks to flick it but misses and gets struck on the pads. Nothing but a stifled appeal as that was missing leg. 0/0

