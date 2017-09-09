England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: As It Happened

England's James Anderson, centre, is congratulated after taking his 500th test wicket on the second day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground. (AP Images)

Commentary (England innings)

England skipper, Joe Root feels the guys did fantastically well this morning and continued throughout the day. Thinks (on Anderson's 500 wickets) it speaks for itself, says that he knows this game inside out. Adds that he controlled the movement very well. Jokingly admits that he comes as grumpy but very helpful and is brilliant for the dressing room. Further adds that his side played some great cricket throughout the summer. Feels that the way his side won has been fantastic. He hopes to take it forward this winter and it's a great place to be before a big series. Ends by thanking Investec for their support across a number of years.

West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that there are no regrets. Mentions that the boys put up a good fight after the first innings. Rues the fact that they didn't bat that well in the second innings. Credits Shai Hope for the way he has played throughout the series. Adds that it is a great positive after the way they came back after the Edgbaston Test and proved their caliber in Headingley. Applauds James Anderson for reaching 500 Test wickets. Further says that he is a world class bowler. States that they are going to Zimabawe in a couple of months and need to play good cricket. Reckons that they need to be more disciplined with the ball. Declares that they need to improve on their fielding as well as they dropped quite a few catches. Again praises Shai Hope for his outstanding display with the bat. Ends by saying that he is a special talent and feels that he will only get better with time.

Man of the Series for England, James Anderson says that he will remember this (500th wicket) for the rest of his life, adds that it's always special at Lord's. Feels that it's good to share the moment with the guys. Accepts that he didn't think he'd play this much for England and is delighted to achieve this feat. Also feels that at the end, it worked to bowl from the nursery end. Admits that he tried to create pressure and got rewards for it. Goes on to say that he's not surprised on his fitness as he has worked hard. Knows that with age comes injuries but thankfully that hasn't happened. He (on the outgoing bowling coach) will be a huge loss and he has been fantastic to work with. Ends by wishing him all the best for the future.

Man of the Series for West Indies, Shai Hope considers this as a breakthrough series for him. Hopes that he can carry this performance further. Feels it's a tough place (England) to play cricket and is happy to come out good for his side and get some runs under his belt. Adds it was a great learning experience for all the batters as back at home they don't get to see ball moving around so much. Ends by saying it's all about trusting your plan and executing it.

Man of the Match, Ben Stokes says it was good to comeback here and put the performance. Adds that the way they managed to bounce back after losing at Headingly, gives credit to the hunger of the side for that. Feels it was very good (his bowling) and Root said keep on going. Further adds that the bowling has been improving as it has been coming along nicely. Credits the coach, he's been great for the team and will be missed. Goes on to say that Root showed his class on the second day. Ends by saying that he took a positive approach (on his batting) and went for anything in his area.

After that, it was the Anderson show. The Lord's crowd was eagerly waiting in anticipation for his 500th wicket and he reached the milestone with a ripper. He became only the third pace bowler to achieve it, a rare feat indeed! He made the ball talk, rattled the opposition and picked up a seven-wicket haul. Shai Hope was the only hope for the tourists. He looked good but eventually crumbled under pressure. In the end, there was no twist in the tale. The home side chased the paltry target with ease. Stay tuned with us as the presentations are coming up in a while...

When you get bundled out for 123, the morale is down but credit to the visitors for putting in their 100 percent. Kemar Roach shone with the ball to pick up a fifer. However, a breezy knock from Stokes and the late flourish from Broad and Anderson helped the hosts to take a handy 71-run lead.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Holder elected to bat first. The weather turned gloomy after the game started and there was prodigious movement on offer for the seam bowlers. Anderson was decent to pick up two wickets but it was Stokes who did the damage. He ran through the Windies batting line up who were caught in shallow waters and fell like a pack of cards.

Great way to end the summer for Joe Root and Co. What a brilliant performance from England! They got a wake-up call after losing the second game but have bounced back in style to win the decider. The hosts just needed 107 runs to win and it was a stroll in the park for them. Though Cook fell early, the pair of Stoneman and Westley played sensible cricket to get their side across the finish line. The Windies didn't have much runs to protect and as expected, ended on the losing side.

27.6 D Bishoo to Stoneman, That's it then! Loopy ball on middle and Stoneman gets across and paddles it towards fine leg. He runs the first one hard and scampers back for the second as well! The throw is at the striker's end as Mark dives to get back in. Dowrich dislodges the bails and it's taken upstairs. Replays show he is safely in. ENGLAND WIN BY 9 WICKETS AND TAKE THE SERIES 2-1. 107/1

27.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Camps back and punches this off the back foot through covers for a single. 105/1

27.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Loopy ball on off, Westley plays it to point. 104/1

27.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Plays this one straight back to the bowler. 104/1

27.2 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Angles this one on middle and leg. Stoneman whips it through mid-wicket for a single. 104/1

27.1 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Loopy ball on off, defended off the back foot. 103/1

26.6 R Chase to Westley, Plays this one off the front foot and into the ground. 103/1

26.5 R Chase to Westley, FOUR! This is shortish around off, Westley whips it hard off the back foot through mid-wicket for a boundary. England are just one hit away now! 103/1

26.4 R Chase to Westley, Floated on middle, Westley plays it through mid-wicket for a couple. 99/1

26.3 R Chase to Westley, Outside off again, Westley leaves it alone. 97/1

26.2 R Chase to Westley, Gets his front foot forward and defends this solidly into the ground. 97/1

26.1 R Chase to Westley, FOUR! Slog sweep comes to good use this time! That is floated around off and Westley gets down to hit it hard through the mid-wicket region. 10 runs to win now! 97/1

The session has rightly been extended. With only 14 needed to win, England will look to reach the finish line quickly.

25.6 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Floated outside off. Stoneman plays it to point. 93/1

25.5 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Loopy ball just outside off. Stoneman heaves it hard but straight to mid-wicket. 93/1

25.4 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Bowls this wide outside off. Stoneman leaves it alone. 93/1

25.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Floated on middle, driven through mid on for a single. 93/1

25.2 D Bishoo to Westley, Compensates for the previous one with a very full delivery on off. Westley jams it out. 92/1

25.1 D Bishoo to Tom Westley, Shortish this time, pulled straight to short mid-wicket. 92/1

24.6 R Chase to Stoneman, Floated delivery, Stoneman leans forward and smothers the turn. 92/1

24.5 R Chase to Stoneman, Slow through the air, Mark hangs back and places it to point. 92/1

24.4 R Chase to Stoneman, Flatter this time, Stoneman stonewalls it. 92/1

24.3 R Chase to Stoneman, Flighted around off, patted to mid off. 92/1

24.2 R Chase to Stoneman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 92/1

24.1 R Chase to Stoneman, Coming in with the arm. Stoneman answers it with a straight bat. 92/1

23.6 D Bishoo to Westley, Westley drives this one but finds the man at covers. 92/1

23.5 D Bishoo to Tom Westley, Floated delivery, eased to mid off. 92/1

23.4 D Bishoo to Westley, FOUR! Short delivery on middle and leg, Westley rocks back and pulls it with aplomb through wide mid on. It has been timed well and he picks up another boundary. 92/1

23.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Another one which is tossed up, Westley smothers it confidently. 88/1

The Lord's crowd are all up in unison. They are applauding the legendary radio commentator - Henry Blofeld who is retiring after this game.

23.2 D Bishoo to Westley, Loopy delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 88/1

23.1 D Bishoo to Westley, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 88/1

22.6 R Chase to Westley, Fullish on middle, Tom sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single. 88/1

50-run stand up between Westley and Stoneman.

22.5 R Chase to Westley, FOUR! Tossed up outside off, Westley drills it past the diving extra cover fielder for a rocketing boundary. 87/1

22.4 R Chase to M Stoneman, Shortish around off, cut through point for a run. 83/1

22.3 R Chase to Stoneman, Flighted delivery, Mark lunges forward in defense. 82/1

22.2 R Chase to Stoneman, Tossed up around off, eased to covers. 82/1

22.1 R Chase to Stoneman, Floated around off, spinning away. Stoneman places it through backward point. Gabriel in the deep runs across to his right and keeps it down to a couple. 82/1

21.6 D Bishoo to Westley, Flatter one on off, blocked solidly. 80/1

21.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Flighted around off, Westley clears his front leg and goes for the drive but finds short extra cover. 80/1

21.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 80/1

21.3 D Bishoo to Tom Westley, Tossed up around off, stroked to mid off. 80/1

21.2 D Bishoo to Westley, Quicker through the air, nicely negotiated off the front foot by Tom. 80/1

21.1 D Bishoo to Westley, Loopy delivery around off, spinning away. Westley goes for a drive but gets it off the outer half to backward point. 80/1

20.6 R Chase to Stoneman, Coming in with the arm. Stoneman keeps it out nicely. 80/1

The rain has eased off for now but it's still very dark. Let's hope the weather holds up.

20.5 R Chase to Stoneman, Fullish outside off, Mark drives it with an open face of the bat through backward point. A brace taken. 80/1

20.4 R Chase to M Stoneman, Drifting into Stoneman. He comes forward to block it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 78/1

20.3 R Chase to Stoneman, Strides forward to defend it solidly. 78/1

20.2 R Chase to Stoneman, Chase drags his length back a touch. Tom hangs back to block it. 78/1

20.1 R Chase to Stoneman, Tossed up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 78/1

19.6 D Bishoo to Stoneman, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 78/1

19.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Flatter on the pads, Westley rocks back and pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket. A single taken. 77/1

19.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Stays back in the crease and defends it to mid-wicket. 76/1

19.3 D Bishoo to Tom Westley, Slow through the air, Westley strokes it to covers. 76/1

19.2 D Bishoo to M Stoneman, Tossed up around off, Stoneman lunges forward to defend it but gets it off the outer half towards backward point. A run taken. 76/1

19.1 D Bishoo to Westley, Shortish outside off, slapped off the back foot to sweeper cover for a run. 75/1

18.6 R Chase to Westley, Fullish in length, swept all along the ground through backward square leg for a run. 74/1

18.5 R Chase to Westley, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 73/1

18.4 R Chase to Westley, An appeal for a caught behind turned down! Floated outside off, drifting away. Westley leans ahead to counter it but misses. Dowrich collects it and also takes the bails off. The Windies appeal but the umpire stays put. The Snickometer shows that the sound was of the bat hitting the pad. Westley's back foot was also inside the crease. 73/1

18.3 R Chase to Westley, FOUR! Loopy delivery outside off, Westley extends his arms and drives it elegantly through extra cover for a boundary. 73/1

18.2 R Chase to Tom Westley, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on. 69/1

18.1 R Chase to Westley, Straighter delivery outside off, Westley doesn't flirt with it. 69/1

ROSTON CHASE comes on to bowl. Meanwhile a steady drizzle has begun. Hopefully it's just passing by.

17.6 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Pushed quicker through the air around off, Stoneman goes for the cut but is cramped for room. Ends up chopping it towards the keeper. That was not far away from the off stump. 69/1

17.5 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Loopy delivery, kept out watchfully. 69/1

17.4 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Drifting in from around off. Stoneman pushes at it but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 69/1

17.3 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Floated delivery, Stoneman leans ahead to block it. 69/1

17.2 D Bishoo to Stoneman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 69/1

17.1 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Shortish outside off, cut to backward point. 69/1

16.6 J Holder to Westley, Fuller length delivery outside off, angling in. Tom lets it go. 69/1

16.5 J Holder to Westley, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! On a fullish length and straying on the pads. Westley clips it uppishly through mid-wicket. The timing is spot on and the ball whistles away to the fence. 69/1

16.4 J Holder to Westley, Shaping in sharply this time. Westley clips it nicely but Chase at short mid-wicket makes a good stop. 65/1

16.3 J Holder to Westley, In the zone of apprehension, Tom Westley points his bat skywards to make a good leave. 65/1

16.2 J Holder to Westley, On a length on middle and leg, Westley hangs back and defends it solidly. 65/1

16.1 J Holder to Westley, Fullish delivery, angling into Westley. He lunges forward in defense. 65/1

HOLDER comes back to bowl.

15.6 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Floated delivery around off, played with soft hands to mid off. 65/1

15.5 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 65/1

15.4 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Stays back to the flatter delivery and blocks it. 65/1

15.3 D Bishoo to Stoneman, FOUR! The southpaw is growing in confidence! This is shorter in length. Stoneman makes good use of the depth of the crease and tucks it through mid-wicket to find the fence again. England are just 42 runs away from winning the match and the series as well. 65/1

15.2 D Bishoo to Stoneman, FOUR! Beautifully timed! Fullish delivery on off, Stoneman clips it past the diving Holder at short mid-wicket. Once it went past him, the result was destined. 61/1

15.1 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Shortish delivery on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 57/1

14.6 J Holder to Westley, On a fullish length again, Tom pats it down the track and it goes on to hit the bat of the non-striker. 57/1

14.5 J Holder to Westley, Fuller in length on off, driven sweetly to mid off. 57/1

14.4 J Holder to Westley, Length delivery outside off, Tom plants his front foot across to allow it through. 57/1

14.3 J Holder to Westley, Back of a length delivery on off, Tom stands tall and defends it stoutly beside the pitch on the leg side. 57/1

14.3 J Holder to Westley, Wide! Holder loses his radar and slips it well outside off. The right-hander has nothing to do about it. 57/1

14.2 J Holder to Westley, In the corridor of uncertainty, holding its line. Tom doesn't fiddle with it. 56/1

14.1 J Holder to Westley, Length delivery, angling into Westley. He works it to mid on. 56/1

13.6 D Bishoo to Westley, Tossed up outside off, Tom eases it through cover-point for a run and he will retain the strike. 56/1

13.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Quicker one on off, kept out watchfully. 55/1

13.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Fullish delivery on off, drilled to Bishoo who parries it towards mid off. 55/1

13.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Outside off, spinning away. Westley leaves it alone. 55/1

13.2 D Bishoo to Westley, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 55/1

13.1 D Bishoo to Westley, Floated around off, played with an angled bat to backward point. 55/1

12.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Angling away from Mark. He lets it go. 55/1

12.5 J Holder to Stoneman, That's a peach! Good length delivery on middle, Stoneman looks to keep it out but the ball seams away after pitching to fox him completely. 55/1

12.4 J Holder to M Stoneman, CLOSE SHAVE! Short delivery on off, Stoneman committs himself on the pull but doesn't control it well. The fielder at mid-wicket crouches to take it but it falls just short of him. 55/1

12.3 J Holder to Stoneman, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 55/1

12.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Fullish around off, Stoneman goes at it with hard hands and mistimes it back to the bowler. 55/1

12.1 J Holder to Stoneman, Around the hips, helped to square leg. 55/1

11.6 D Bishoo to Westley, Clips this against the spin to mid-wicket. 55/1

11.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Nervy moment! Fullish on middle, Westley works it to mid on and immediately sets off for a run. Stoneman is late to take off. Holder at mid on runs across to his left and picks up the ball. The throw is wayward towards Dowrich who fails to collect it. Even the fielder at first doesn't manage to stop it. An extra run taken as well. Had the throw been better, there would have been a chance for a run out. 55/1

11.4 D Bishoo to M Stoneman, Once again it is shortish, placed through point for a run. 53/1

11.3 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 52/1

11.2 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Shorter in length this time, Stoneman stays back and defends it down the track. 52/1

11.1 D Bishoo to Westley, On middle and leg, Tom flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 52/1

Drinks are on the field. It's just a matter of time for the home side. They are cruising along quite well and need just 56 runs with 9 wickets in hand.

10.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Another one outside off, left alone this time. 51/1

10.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Shortish outside off, pulled off the back foot and finds the man at mid on. 51/1

10.4 J Holder to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 51/1

10.3 J Holder to Stoneman, FOUR! Width on offer and Stoneman pounces on it! He cuts it hard through the point region. That raced away and crossed the ropes within a blink of an eye! England are almost halfway there now. 51/1

10.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Wide outside off this time, left alone by the batsman. 47/1

10.1 J Holder to Stoneman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 47/1

9.6 D Bishoo to Westley, Flat-bats this one off the back foot towards mid off. 47/1

9.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Floated around middle and off, played off the front foot and into the ground. 47/1

9.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Plays this one off the front foot and into the ground. 47/1

9.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Outside off this time, left alone. 47/1

9.2 D Bishoo to Westley, FOUR! It's a bish from Bishoo! Bowls a half-tracker on middle and Westley pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary. West Indies cannot afford to give the batsmen such dollies, they don't have that many runs to play with. 47/1

9.1 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Floated around middle and turning slightly in. It has been flicked towards fine leg. Gabriel in the deep fails to collect the ball cleanly in the first attempt and concedes an extra run. Three runs taken. 43/1

Michael Holding on air mentions that there are a lot of dark clouds on one side of the ground. However, it is still bright and sunny and the chances of rain are minimal.

8.6 S Gabriel to Westley, Full on the pads, Westley flicks it nicely through square leg for a couple. 40/1

8.5 S Gabriel to Westley, Fuller around off, played off the front foot and into the ground. 38/1

8.4 S Gabriel to Westley, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 38/1

8.3 S Gabriel to Westley, Outside off this time, Westley opens the face of his bat and plays it to point. 38/1

8.2 S Gabriel to Westley, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/1

8.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle, Stoneman flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 38/1

7.6 D Bishoo to Westley, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 37/1

7.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Westley is eager to come on the front foot but Bishoo smartly drags his length back. Kept out in the end. 37/1

7.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Loopy ball around, defended off the front foot. 37/1

7.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Floated around the pads, Tom lunges forward in defense. 37/1

7.2 D Bishoo to Westley, Quicker delivery on the pads, Westley whips it through mid-wicket. Gets off the mark with a couple. 37/1

TOM WESTLEY comes out to bat.

7.1 D Bishoo to Cook, OUT! Bishoo strikes on the very first delivery! Bowls this around off and gets it to turn slightly into the batsman. Cook looks to defend it off the front foot but misses. The ball hits him on the pads plumb in front of the stumps and the umpire raises his finger immediately. Cook has a chat with his partner and eventually decides against the review. Wise call not to challenge the decision as the Hawk Eye shows three reds. An optimist would say, West Indies are just 9 wickets away from victory. 35/1

DEVENDRA BISHOO to roll his arm over now. This is his first over of the match. Can he turn things around for the visitors?

6.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Fuller on off again, Cook defends it towards covers for a quick single. 35/0

6.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Full outside off, Cook leans forward for the drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 34/0

6.4 S Gabriel to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 34/0

6.3 S Gabriel to A Cook, Fuller on middle, Cook pushes it towards long on for a couple. 34/0

Devendra Bishoo is warming up.

6.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length and angling into Cook. He plays it straight to point. 32/0

6.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 32/0

5.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Keeps this on a good length, it angles in as well. Stoneman blocks it off the back foot. 32/0

5.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 32/0

5.4 J Holder to Stoneman, Fuller outside off, Stoneman plays it straight to point. 32/0

5.3 J Holder to Stoneman, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 32/0

5.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery, defended from within the crease. 32/0

5.1 J Holder to A Cook, Full on middle, Cook drives it superbly through mid on. Good chase by the fielder from mid off who gets there and keeps the batsmen down to three. 32/0

4.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, Stoneman looks to poke at it but misses. 29/0

4.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Chance for a run out! Fuller on off, played to backward point by Cook. He sets off for the single and his partner responds. Blackwood from the same region has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Had he hit, Stoneman was a goner. England don't need to take such risks as they have all the time in the world to chase this down. 29/0

4.4 S Gabriel to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/0

4.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length, defended off the back foot. 28/0

4.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Shout for LBW denied by the umpire! Gabriel bowls this on a good length and gets it to angle into the batsman. Cook looks to tuck it but gets struck high on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shows no interest. Gabriel has a look at Holder and the skipper advances towards him. They think about the review but decide against it. The Hawk Eye shows that it was going over the stumps. 28/0

4.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball on off, defended off the front foot towards covers for a single. 28/0

3.6 J Holder to Cook, Full and on off, pushes towards mid on by Cook. 27/0

3.5 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length on middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a couple. 27/0

3.4 J Holder to Cook, Once again on a length outside off. Defended into the ground off the back foot. 25/0

3.3 J Holder to Stoneman, Another shortish ball on middle. Stoneman gently plays it towards mid-wicket for a single. 25/0

3.2 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length on off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a single. 24/0

3.1 J Holder to Cook, Starts off with a length ball just outside off. Cook chops it into the ground. 23/0

JASON HOLDER introduces himself into the attack. Three slips and a gully for the Windies skipper.

2.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Back of a length around off. Defended solidly off the back foot. 23/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 23/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Another one angling into the pads. Stoneman looks to hop and flick it away but misses. The ball strikes him high on the pads. 23/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Cook, On the pads this time, it has been flicked through square leg for a single. 23/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Cook, FOUR! Superbly done by the former skipper! Driven through the covers by Cook for a boundary. This is full outside off and Cook does really to get it off the middle of the bat. 22/0

2.1 S Gabriel to A Cook, On middle and leg, Cook looks to defend but gets an outside edge which goes through backward point for a couple. 18/0

1.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off. Left alone by the batsman. Dowrich behind the wickets is having a tough time as he is not able to collect the ball cleanly. 16/0

1.5 K Roach to Stoneman, Angling down leg this time. Stoneman goes for the flick but misses. 16/0

1.4 Roach to Stoneman, Yorker slightly outside off. Dug out well by the batsman. 16/0

1.3 K Roach to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 16/0

1.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Down the leg side this time. Stoneman misses his flick. 16/0

1.1 K Roach to M Stoneman, FOUR! Nailed through the off side! This is full and just outside off. Stoneman leans forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. He seems to be in a hurry to get this over with! 16/0

KEMAR ROACH to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, On the pads this time. Stoneman flicks it through square leg for three runs. 12/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Fuller on middle, Stoneman defends it off the front foot superbly. 9/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 9/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, FOUR! Crisply done by Stoneman! This is full on his pads and the batsman drives it superbly through mid on for a boundary. 9/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Shout for LBW! Not given by the umpire. Early scare for the home side there. Gabriel bowls this on a good length around off. Cook jumps and looks to keep it out. He misses and the ball strikes him on the thigh pad and then goes past first slip. The batsmen sneak in a leg bye. However, Ultra Edge shows that Alastair got an edge on that one. 5/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Four Byes! Full and wide down the leg side. It is far away from Cook and he can do nothing about it. Dowrich dives full length to his right but has no chance to stop it. The ball rolls to the fine leg fence. England are off the mark! 4/0

First Published: September 9, 2017, 3:20 PM IST