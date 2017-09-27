England vs West Indies, 4th ODI at Oval, Highlights: As It Happened

File image of Evin Lewis. (AP Image)

One more game to go in this long summer for England. They have had a very good home season and would love to end it in a convincing manner as well. Can the Windies generate some spark and end the tour with a win? They do not have much time to reflect as the 5th ODI will be played on FRIDAY, 29TH SEPTEMBER, 2017 at 1230 local (1130 GMT). In the meanwhile, the whole world is getting into a cricketing frenzy as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia and India lock horns on Thursday. You can catch all the action right here. Have a great time! ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

EVIN LEWIS HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH. Had West Indies won, perhaps Joseph might have been in contention for his fifer. It is the third highest individual ODI score in a losing cause, with Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry and Australia's Matthew Hayden topping the list.

Not quite the best bowling display from West Indies apart from Joseph. He tore through that English middle order but got no support from his teammates. The last 2 overs before the rain cost the Windies 26 runs. A few overs before, Nurse went for 19. That completely changed the tempo.

Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler then launched a stunning counter-attack. The duo seemed to be expecting a rain assault and added an unbeaten 77 runs in just 48 balls before the heavens opened up. That took England just past the DLS score. They were way behind that when Moeen had arrived at the crease.

Chasing a massive target of 357, England got off to a great start, thanks to Jason Roy. He was fluent in his 84 while Bairstow struggled for his 39. The opening stand of 126 came up in 106 balls but once Roy fell, there was a collapse. In next to no time, the home side slipped to 181/5 with all the dismissals credited to young Alzarri Joseph. But the game was not over - oh no.. there was MO.

Every cricket fan would have wanted a better way to achieve the result. Not many would have been disappointed had we seen Buttler and Moeen counter-attack their way to a win or West Indies bounce back. But to end the game due to rain is not the most pleasing manner.

That is it then. THE MATCH HAS BEEN ABANDONED AND ENGLAND HAVE WON BY 6 RUNS COURTESY THE DLS METHOD. This was always coming, given that the forecast for rain was always there and it was not ready to calm down. The hosts take the series then, with an unassailable 3-0 lead and a final game to go this summer.

The umpires are out in the middle now...

Meanwhile, not so good news for Evin Lewis. He has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his right ankle and that will keep him OUT FOR 2-3 WEEKS. Poor lad. For those who missed the action, he got hit on his right ankle trying to play a yorker from Jake Ball and left the field after a while. Sad end to the tour for him...

Hard to imagine what might be going on through Holder's mind at the moment. A bloke blasts 176, a kid takes a Michelle, yet he is on the cusp of a match and series defeat. Should he have given that over to Nurse with Moeen in such great form? Should he have gone for the kill straightaway? Should he have kept the field up for Moeen in the previous over? For his sake, let us hope the game resumes. 2045 is the cut off time for resumption.

1935 LOCAL UPDATE - It has started to rain heavily and the umpire is seen uprooting the stumps and signalling the groundsmen to bring in the covers. From the match point of view, England are 6 RUNS AHEAD on DLS at the moment and that should calm all the nerves in their dressing room as once they were in a real spot of bother. Once again it's Moeen Ali who has turned the tide and as long as he and Buttler are there, England would feel they can get over the line. Stay tuned as we will keep you posted...

35.1 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, Down the leg side, tickled fine for a well-run couple. 99 more needed from 89 balls now. 258/5

The wrecker-in-chief, ALZARRI JOSEPH is back into the attack. Can he put a lid on the scoring rate and pick up a wicket?

Both the umpires come in and have a chat. They feel it's not that heavy and ask the players to continue...

34.6 J Taylor to M Ali, FOUR! What a roar! The crowd knows it. 253 is the magic number. The shout is not for the boundary. It is for England getting ahead of the DLS par score. A full toss outside off, Moeen just places it through the covers. The combination of supreme timing and a lush green outfield makes it a boundary. 11 from the over, 26 from the last 2! 256/5

34.5 J Taylor to M Ali, Very full outside off, squeezed straight to point. 252/5

It has started to rain... England need to be 253/5 at the end of this over.

34.4 J Taylor to Jos Buttler, Buttler pushes it to mid on for a run. 252/5

34.3 J Taylor to M Ali, Pushes this towards mid off for a quick single. 251/5

34.2 J Taylor to M Ali, FOUR! Uppish but wide! Moeen continues to play his shots. It is a half volley and wide. There to be hit. Moeen obliges and drives a bit loosely. It is in the air but wide of a leaping Jason Holder at mid off for a boundary! 250/5

34.1 J Taylor to Jos Buttler, Down the leg side, flicked through fine leg for a single. 246/5

JEROME TAYLOR is back on now. Holder needs a wicket or England will achieve what KingVic just said.

33.6 M Cummins to M Ali, FOUR! On the up! A length ball outside off, Moeen punches it on the up through the covers for a boundary! 15 from the over! 245/5

33.5 M Cummins to Jos Buttler, Pushes it through mid on for a single. 241/5

33.4 M Cummins to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Pure Buttler stuff. Nothing much wrong with the delivery. Cummins goes for the yorker but misses it by a fraction. Just a fraction. It ends up as a low full toss and that is enough for Buttler who gets down and across and scoops it through fine leg for a boundary! 240/5

A friend KingVic says, 'England are going at around 7 an over. They can easily win this'. Not to argue mate, but just feel, counter-attack can always be a double-edged sword. You live by it, you die by it. If they can get rid of Moeen quickly, this game can change.

33.3 M Cummins to M Ali, A length ball wider outside off, Ali swings hard again and gets a top edge which does not carry to third man. A single taken. 236/5

33.2 M Cummins to M Ali, FOUR! What a shot. Full and wide outside off, Moeen goes aerial and carves it wide of point for a boundary! 235/5

33.1 M Cummins to Jos Buttler, Banged in short to start, pulled through backward square leg for a single. 231/5

MIGUEL CUMMINS comes on again.

32.6 J Holder to M Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 230/5

32.5 J Holder to M Ali, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 230/5

32.4 J Holder to Jos Buttler, Excellent yorker on middle, watchfully dug out for a single. 230/5

32.3 J Holder to Jos Buttler, Full and outside off, driven sweetly through the covers for a brace. 128 more needed from 105 balls now. 229/5

32.2 J Holder to M Ali, Flicks this away for a single. 227/5

32.1 J Holder to M Ali, Full and outside off, Moeen drives it through the covers where Chris Gayle does well to get a hand to it. The ball slows down on its way to the ropes but substitute Kyle Hope gets to it and keeps the batsmen to a couple. 226/5

31.6 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Excellent running. Jos waits for the ball to come to him, then goes back and taps this with soft hands behind square leg and runs hard for the second. 19 from the over! 224/5

31.5 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Darts this into the batsman from around the wicket, cramps Buttler for room and he can only punch it back to Nurse. 222/5

31.4 A Nurse to M Ali, Very full and flat outside off, hit down to long off for a single. Well bowled. 222/5

31.3 A Nurse to M Ali, SIX! 6, 4, 6! Are we going to witness another Moeen special tonight? This one has less flight but Ali does not care. He gets down and mows this over widish long on for a biggie! 136 more needed from 111 balls now. 221/5

31.2 A Nurse to M Ali, FOUR! More to follow! Moeen is continuing from where he left off in the previous game. Once again he waltzes down the track and blasts it past the bowler for a boundary down the ground! 215/5

31.1 A Nurse to M Ali, SIX! TONK! What a strike. That too on the first ball of the over. It is flighted outside off and Moeen dances down the track and whips it miles over mid-wicket! 146 more needed from 113 balls now! 211/5

30.6 J Holder to Jos Buttler, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 205/5

30.5 J Holder to Jos Buttler, Walks across his stumps, gets a full toss but misses and the ball goes off the bottom edge on the bounce to the keeper. 205/5

30.4 J Holder to Jos Buttler, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 205/5

30.3 J Holder to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Misfield from Samuels! That was lazy. A short ball outside off, Buttler punched straight to point. However, Samuels was very lazy to bend and the ball just whizzed past his right hand to the ropes. 205/5

30.2 J Holder to Jos Buttler, A wide ball outside off, Buttler goes across and pushes but misses. 201/5

30.1 J Holder to Jos Buttler, On a length outside off, defended watchfully. 201/5

HOLDER is back on.

DRINKS BREAK. A fantastic run chase being set up. Normally you would favour the bowling side when the required rate is close to 8 and half the batting side has been dismissed. But because England bat deep, they are still not out of this contest. The hosts will aim for a partnership between Buttler and Moeen and then hope for the trio of Woakes, Rashid and Plunkett to wield the willow.

29.6 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Goes back and works it behind square leg for a single again. 9 from the over - just being abreast with the required rate. 201/5

29.5 A Nurse to M Ali, Full and outside off, swept through square leg for another single. 200 UP FOR ENGLAND. 157 more needed from 121 balls. 200/5

29.4 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, This time quietly works it through the leg side for one more. 199/5

29.3 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, FOUR! THWACK! Very full and outside off, Buttler gets across well in advance and blasts it down to long off for a boundary! Mid off was up. 198/5

29.2 A Nurse to M Ali, Comes down the track, gets a ball a bit too full, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball squirts away to cover and the batsmen take a run. 194/5

29.1 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Down the leg side, worked through square leg for a single. 193/5

ASHLEY NURSE is back on.

28.6 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 192/5

28.5 R Powell to M Ali, Banged in short, pulled away for one more. 191/5

28.4 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Full and outside off, driven down to long off for another single. 190/5

28.3 R Powell to M Ali, Down the leg side, clipped uppishly over square leg for one. 189/5

28.2 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Clips this through the leg side for a run. 188/5

28.1 R Powell to M Ali, Punches this down to long on for a single. 187/5

27.6 A Joseph to M Ali, Wide ball outside off, Ali slashes at it and gets a thick outside edge down to third man... a run only. 5 runs and a wicket from the over. Joseph's figures read - 8-0-54-5! 186/5

27.5 A Joseph to M Ali, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 185/5

27.4 A Joseph to M Ali, FOUR! THUNDEROUS! Nice way to get going. A short ball in line of the stumps, angling away, Moeen pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary! 185/5

27.3 A Joseph to M Ali, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 181/5

27.2 A Joseph to M Ali, Around middle and leg, watchfully defended. 181/5

MOEEN ALI walks in at number 7, replacing Billings. England bat deep but they need a partnership here.

27.1 A Joseph to Sam Billings, OUT! Another stunner! Boy is this actually the West Indian fielding or what? Another wicket falls to a brilliant catch. Guess who is it? It is the self-proclaimed universe boss - Chris Gayle. A length ball wide outside off, Billings walks a long way across and looks to flick. But the ball comes in a long way and goes off the edge. It dies on its way towards second slip but Chris Gayle, who is standing at wide first slip dives to his right and takes it magnificently! Alzarri is pumped up. No stare this time. Runs away from everyone and celebrates his Michelle! Well done! 167 MORE NEEDED FROM 137 BALLS! 181/5

26.6 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 181/4

Hope goes back now...

26.5 R Powell to Sam Billings, Punches this off the back foot for another single. 181/4

Shai Hope comes up to the stumps. That will keep Billings honest in his crease.

26.4 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Full on middle, pushed down to long on for one more. 180/4

26.3 R Powell to Sam Billings, Bunts this down to long on for a run. 179/4

26.2 R Powell to Sam Billings, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 178/4

26.1 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single. 178/4

SAM BILLINGS is the next man in. He is one of the three changes today and has come in to bat when his side is in a spot of bother. A bowling change as well as ROVMAN POWELL comes on to bowl.

25.6 A Joseph to E Morgan, OUT! What a spectacular catch that is! It's been a Joseph-Hope combo. If it was Shai before this, it's his brother Kyle (substitute) who has pulled off a sensational catch. Short ball on middle and leg, Morgan just swivels a bit and tries to help it over fine leg. But, Kyle Hope stationed there times his leap to perfection to take an excellent catch inches before the ropes. Looks even better in the replays. West Indies continue to make inroads here. Can Joseph pick up a 5-fer? 177/4

25.5 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, Takes a stride forward and pushes it into the cover region for a single. 177/3

25.4 A Joseph to E Morgan, Shortish on middle and leg, pulled through deep backward square leg for a single. 176/3

25.3 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 175/3

25.2 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, Length ball on off, tapped towards point. 174/3

25.1 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, Direct hit and Morgan would have been a goner! Buttler taps this one towards the right of the bowler and sees his skipper take off. Is sent back as Alzarri has a shy at the bowler's end as Eoin dives to get back in. Had he hit, he would have been sent packing. 174/3

24.6 A Nurse to E Morgan, Darts it on middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 174/3

24.5 A Nurse to E Morgan, Fires one down the leg side, Eoin gets down to sweep but seems to have missed it. The umpire doesn't calls it a wide as he thought it brushed off the pads. 174/3

24.4 A Nurse to E Morgan, FOUR! Reverse swept! Nurse bowls a full toss outside off, Morgan gets into the position early and nails the reverse sweep over backward point for a boundary. 174/3

24.3 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, On middle and leg, eased down to long on for a single. 170/3

24.2 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Beats the man at mid off! Sees the flight, Buttler dances down the track and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary. 169/3

24.1 A Nurse to E Morgan, Drops it short on off, cracked square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 165/3

24.1 A Nurse to E Morgan, Wide! Starts off with a full ball down the leg side, the English skipper goes for the sweep shot but misses. 164/3

ASHLEY NURSE is asked to roll his arm over. A slip for him.

23.6 A Joseph to E Morgan, Edged and over the slip cordon! Fullish in length outside off, Morgan goes hard at it. Gets an outside edge which flies down to third man who cuts it off on the bounce. A single taken. 163/3

23.5 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, Good length wide outside off, smashed towards sweeper cover for a single. 162/3

23.4 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Buttler is underway! Fullish delivery on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary. 161/3

23.3 A Joseph to Jos Buttler, On a good length and outside off, Buttler is happy to leave it alone. 157/3

JOS BUTTLER is the next man in.

23.2 A Joseph to Joe Root, OUT! Alzarri Joseph has his third! Boy, it's the biggest of them all. The English Test skipper is trudging back. That joy on Joseph's face says it all. Keeps it on the shorter length outside off, Root off the front foot goes for the pull, he tries to fetch it from outside off but gets an under edge. Shai Hope accepts another regulation catch. England under some trouble now. They still need 200 runs from 166 balls. 157/3

23.1 A Joseph to E Morgan, Comes down the track and pushes it towards mid off for a brisk single. 157/2

22.6 J Taylor to E Morgan, Morgan blazes it towards sweeper cover for one. 156/2

Another man in the slips comes in...

22.5 J Taylor to E Morgan, Changes the angle and comes from around the wicket. Angles it in, Eoin blocks. 155/2

22.4 J Taylor to E Morgan, Strides forward and defends it off the front foot. 155/2

22.3 J Taylor to E Morgan, FOUR! So pleasing to the eyes, that! An overpitched delivery on off, Morgan leans into it and drives it off the meat of the bat to pierce the gap through covers for a boundary. That should give him confidence. 155/2

22.2 J Taylor to E Morgan, Short on leg, clipped down to fine leg. It seemed like it's a boundary but the man in the deep does well to slide and keep them down to two. 151/2

22.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, Good length delivery on middle and leg, worked down to fine leg for a single. 149/2

JEROME TAYLOR is recalled into the attack.

21.6 A Joseph to E Morgan, FOUR! Edged and that's through the slip cordon! Morgan would have been a goner here! Slants it away on a length outside off, Eoin slashes at it away from the body. Gets a thick edge which flies right between first and third slip for a boundary. Not an ideal way to get off the mark. 148/2

21.5 A Joseph to E Morgan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 144/2

21.4 A Joseph to E Morgan, Good length delivery on off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 144/2

21.3 A Joseph to E Morgan, Length delivery outside off, Morgan shoulders his arms to that one. 144/2

EOIN MORGAN is the new man in. He's had a dry run with the bat so far and would be looking to make the most of it today. Can he?

21.2 A Joseph to J Bairstow, OUT! Bairstow edges one too! Similar to how Roy got out before! But hold on, Alzarri Joseph has some words of wisdom to share to Jonny as well. Coming to the ball, on a good length and zipping away off the deck, Bairstow hangs back and looks to run it down to third man. An outside edge is induced which is gobbled by Shai Hope behind. Both the English openers are back in the hut and they need 213 runs from 172 balls. 144/2

21.1 A Joseph to Joe Root, Shortish and angling in on the body, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 144/1

20.6 M Cummins to Joe Root, Fuller on the pads, clipped down to deep square leg for a single. 143/1

20.5 M Cummins to Joe Root, Gets on the front foot and eases it towards mid off. 142/1

20.4 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Good length outside off, tapped to the left of the point fielder for a single. 142/1

20.3 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Another full length delivery outside off, Jonny drives it towards short cover where Gayle dives to his left to stop that one. He gets a pat on the back from his skipper. 141/1

20.2 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Fullish delivery outside off, JB drives it towards extra cover. Holder from mid off is quick to deny the single. 141/1

20.1 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Good length delivery, coming back in a bit, Bairstow looks to run it down but chops it on the bounce to the keeper. 141/1

19.6 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Fuller ball, angling in, helped towards deep backward square leg for a single. 141/1

19.5 A Joseph to Joe Root, Back to short ball, easily pulled down towards deep square leg for a single. 140/1

19.4 A Joseph to Joe Root, The sucker ball! After bowling short balls, Alzarri goes full on off. Joe lunges forward and drives it back to the bowler who threatens to throw it back at the striker's end. 139/1

19.3 A Joseph to Joe Root, FOUR! Short stuff isn't working for West Indies at the moment! Root isn't afraid to pounce on those. Goes back and pulls it off the middle of the bat behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 139/1

19.2 A Joseph to Joe Root, Touch fuller on off, Root punches it towards mid off. 135/1

19.1 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Short stuff from Joseph, angling into the body. Jonny pulls it down to long leg for one. 135/1

18.6 M Cummins to Joe Root, Cummins keeps it full on middle and off, pushed towards the fielder at mid off. 134/1

18.5 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, tapped towards mid on for a single. 134/1

18.4 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Fuller on off, jammed out towards Gayle at short cover. 133/1

18.3 M Cummins to Joe Root, Nudges this length delivery down to fine leg to get off the strike. 133/1

18.2 M Cummins to Joe Root, FOUR! What a hit that is! A bit short and outside off, Root goes back and whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. Never seen Joe playing such a shot! 132/1

18.1 M Cummins to Joe Root, On a length and outside off, Root defends it towards cover. 128/1

17.6 A Joseph to Joe Root, Stays back and with an angled bat guides it past point to get off the mark. 11 runs and a big wicket of Roy from it. 128/1

17.6 A Joseph to Joe Root, Wide! Bangs in a short ball on middle, it's away too high and called as a wide. 127/1

17.5 A Joseph to Joe Root, Back of a length, bouncing a bit off the deck, Root hops and tucks it into the leg side. 126/1

JOE ROOT walks in next!

17.4 A Joseph to J Roy, OUT! Edged and gone! Azlarri Joseph draws first blood! He is pumped up as he gets the big fish! Roy was looking really dangerous to take the game away from them. He serves a length delivery outside off, Jason looks to run it down and that brings his downfall. Gets an outside edge and Hope behind the stumps accepts a regulation catch. What a knock it has been from the local lad, he set the tone for the others to capitalize. 126/1

17.3 A Joseph to J Bairstow, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 126/0

17.2 A Joseph to J Roy, What was that! Good change of pace from Alzarri! Slower one outside off, Roy looks to pull but gets it off the toe-end towards cover. A single picked up. 125/0

17.2 A Joseph to J Roy, SIX! That's belted! Guess what, it's another no ball! Fuller ball, right in Roy's zone and he just bashes it over long on for a biggie by clearing his front leg. Joseph oversteps, so another Free Hit coming up. 124/0

17.1 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Shortish on off, Bairstow pulls it towards deep backward square leg. A throw comes in at the striker's end as Hope comes running in to collect it. It hits the timber at his end and the ball lobs over him. Could have been really nasty as he wasn't wearing a helmet. 117/0

16.6 M Cummins to J Roy, Good length outside off, Roy goes hard at it and hence mistimes it towards the cover fielder. 116/0

16.5 M Cummins to J Bairstow, On middle and leg, drilled down to long on for one. 116/0

16.4 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Once again gets a full delivery, it's driven straight to mid off. 115/0

16.3 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Fullish delivery on off, driven towards cover. 115/0

16.2 M Cummins to J Roy, Just a single off the Free Hit! Fuller ball on middle, Roy lofts it down the ground but it falls short of the man there. 115/0

16.2 M Cummins to J Roy, FOUR! That's horrendous from Cummins! Bowls it miles down the leg side, takes all the pace. Roy shuffles and pulls it down to the fine leg fence. To add salt to an injury, it's a no ball from him as he overstepped! Free Hit time! 114/0

16.1 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Short of a length delivery outside off, slapped square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 109/0

Drinks are on the field! A solid start from Roy and Bairstow has laid the foundation. The former, in particular has looked in good nick and has gone bonkers from the word go. The Windies, still can make a comeback as it's still a long way to go for the hosts. A wicket for two can turn the tides. Let's see what happens next...

15.6 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Short and wide outside off, chopped behind point for a single. 108/0

15.5 A Joseph to J Roy, Good length ball on middle, whipped through mid-wicket. They look for a couple but Jonny slips. They have to settle for one. 107/0

15.4 A Joseph to J Bairstow, He's played that so many times today! Fair enough, why to explode when your partner is going all guns blazing. Dabbed towards third man for one. 106/0

15.3 A Joseph to J Roy, Fuller delivery outside off, pushed towards mid off for a single. 105/0

15.2 A Joseph to J Roy, Fires in a yorker at the base of off stump, Jason digs it out. 104/0

15.1 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Shortish on off, tapped behind point for one. 104/0

ALZARRI JOSEPH is brought back into the attack. He gave 10 runs in his opening over and was taken off after that. Can he find a way to stop the bleeding?

14.6 M Cummins to J Roy, SIX! That's tonked! Good length delivery on middle, Roy backs away and smokes it straight down the ground over long off for a maximum. First one of this innings! Brings up the 100-run stand with that one. What a start this is from these two. Platform has been laid for the chase here! 103/0

14.5 M Cummins to J Bairstow, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 97/0

14.4 M Cummins to J Bairstow, FOUR! A gift from Cummins, this! Slants it down the leg side, Bairstow walks across and helps it towards fine leg for a boundary. 96/0

14.3 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Fullish on off, driven towards mid off. 92/0

14.2 M Cummins to J Roy, Fuller in length on middle and leg, worked away through mid on for a single. 92/0

14.1 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Short ball, Jonny Bairstow fetches it from outside off and pulls it through backward square leg for a single. 91/0

13.6 J Holder to J Bairstow, Smart batting! Doesn't get greedy here after seeing the width! Just opens the face of the bat and eases it down to third man for a single. Huge over, 14 from this. 90/0

13.5 J Holder to J Bairstow, FOUR LEG BYES! Holder has his hands on his head! He has only himself to blame here! Good length but once again down the leg side. Bairstow misses his flick as the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards fine leg. 89/0

13.4 J Holder to J Roy, Another good shot! Roy takes it from outside off and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. One run taken. 85/0

13.3 J Holder to J Roy, FOUR! Two-in-two for Roy! Holder is not learning, once again delivers it short on the body and it's pulled through backward square leg. No need to run for those! 84/0

13.2 J Holder to J Roy, FOUR! Going all too easy! Shortish and angling down leg, Roy in this mood wouldn't miss out. He swivels a touch and just helps it down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 80/0

13.1 J Holder to J Roy, Good length delivery outside off, Jason backs away a bit and punches it towards cover. 76/0

12.6 M Cummins to J Roy, Once again gets a fuller ball and eases it down to long on for a single. 76/0

12.5 M Cummins to J Roy, Superb timing! Fuller ball on middle, Roy times his flick to perfection. Gets it wide of mid on and gets two runs for doing so. 75/0

12.4 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Fuller delivery on the pads, flicked down to long leg for a single. 73/0

12.3 M Cummins to J Roy, Shortish outside off, Roy taps it in front of point for a single. 72/0

12.2 M Cummins to J Roy, Comes down the track to have a go over the off side but gets a thick inside edge on the pads. 71/0

12.1 M Cummins to J Roy, Starts off from over the wicket and angles it in on middle, Roy defends it off the back foot. 71/0

MIGUEL CUMMINS is brought into the attack. Can he provide a breakthrough?

11.6 J Holder to J Roy, 10th ODI fifty for Jason Roy! A much-needed one for him. It's said it brings the best in you when you are under the pump. Roy has delivered it for his side. Stays on the back foot and punches it towards sweeper cover for a single. 71/0

11.5 J Holder to J Bairstow, Fuller delivery on the stumps, driven down to long on for one. 70/0

11.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, A pacy delivery, served outside off, Bairstow slashes at it but gets beaten. This delivery seemed to have skidded a bit. 69/0

11.3 J Holder to J Roy, Once again the line is on the leg stump, not what will fetch you wickets. Clipped through square leg for one. 69/0

11.2 J Holder to J Roy, Good length delivery on middle and leg, worked towards the mid-wicket fielder. 68/0

11.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Back of a length delivery, down the leg side. Bairstow helps it towards fine leg for a single. 68/0

10.6 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Length ball outside off, glided down to third man for one. 10 from Joseph's first over. Not a good start from him. 67/0

10.5 A Joseph to J Roy, Short of a good length delivery on middle, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 66/0

10.4 A Joseph to J Roy, FOUR! Glorious! It was a bit uppish but safe! Good length delivery in the line of the stumps, Roy just lofts it cleanly down the ground. It speeds away into the fence. Roy is inching closer to his half century here. 65/0

10.3 A Joseph to J Roy, Stays back and pulls it straight towards the man at mid-wicket. Is a bit upset with himself as he knows he's missed out on another opportunity to score. 61/0

10.2 A Joseph to J Roy, Goes wide of the crease and angles it in on middle, Roy tries clipping it but is beaten for pace. Gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls towards cover. Stifled appeal but it's turned down. Rightly so, the angle was taking it down the leg side. 61/0

10.1 A Joseph to J Roy, FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Joseph! Begins his spell with a short ball, sits up at a nice height too. Roy flat-bats it through mid on to pick up another boundary. 61/0

Powerplay 2 signalled by the umpire. Now a maximum of 4 fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. There's a bowling change as well as ALZARRI JOSPEH is brought into the attack.

9.6 J Holder to J Roy, Changes the pace this time, keeps it full on middle, drilled down to long on for a single. 57/0

It has gotten really dark out there...

9.5 J Holder to J Roy, A bit short outside off, punched back to Holder who stops it with his right hand. 56/0

9.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, Shortish on off, dabbed down towards third man for one. 56/0

9.3 J Holder to J Bairstow, Good length delivery on off, Bairstow walks across and flicks it behind square on the leg side. Call it for two and they get it comfortably in the end. 55/0

9.2 J Holder to J Roy, A bit short and outside off, Jason Roy comes down a couple of steps, taps it towards the left of the bowler and calls through for a quick single. Holder attacks the ball but the duo was quick to cross over. 53/0

9.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Back of a length outside off, Bairstow runs it down to third man for a single. 52/0

8.6 J Taylor to J Roy, Gets across a touch and flicks it uppishly towards mid on. 51/0

8.5 J Taylor to J Roy, Good length around off, defended off the back foot towards the right side of the bowler. 51/0

8.4 J Taylor to J Roy, Fuller on off, a punchy drive back to the bowler by JR. 51/0

8.3 J Taylor to J Roy, Waits back and tries to bat it away but the man from point moves swiftly to his left to stop that. 51/0

8.2 J Taylor to J Roy, FOUR! Slapped! Seemed like Roy was anticipating a short ball. Gets one and belts it over mid off for a boundary. The local lad has got a good start here. Brings up the 50 for England as well! 51/0

8.1 J Taylor to J Roy, Good length delivery outside off, Roy pushes it back to the bowler. 47/0

7.6 J Holder to J Bairstow, Bairstow defends it from within the crease. 47/0

7.5 J Holder to J Roy, Short and angling in, Roy pulls it through backward square leg. It was more of a short arm jab. Gets just a single. 47/0

7.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, Opens the bat face and glides it down to third man for a single. 46/0

7.3 J Holder to J Roy, Good length delivery outside off, pushed into the cover region for another single. 45/0

The commentators on-air informs that there is some rain moving in from the west. Let's hope it stays away...

7.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, Back of a length on middle, tucked in front of square for one. 44/0

7.1 J Holder to J Roy, Fuller in length on middle, driven off the middle of the bat towards mid on. Taylor, the man there moves quickly to his left to make a sliding stop. Still couldn't prevent a single. 43/0

6.6 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Back of a length delivery outside off, JB taps it in front of point. Wants the single but won't get it. 42/0

6.5 J Taylor to J Roy, Pushes it towards the extra cover fielder and calls for a brisk single. Good running! 42/0

6.4 J Taylor to J Roy, FOUR! Finds the gap again! Jerome Taylor sticks to his length, bowls it outside off, Roy cracks it through covers. The fielder gives it a chase only to come second best. 41/0

6.3 J Taylor to J Roy, Goes back and defends it from the crease towards the cover fielder. 37/0

6.2 J Taylor to J Roy, FOUR! Shot! Taylor in an attempt to bowl a yorker ends up bowling a full toss. Roy skips down the track and bludgeons it down the ground for a boundary. The man at mid off had no chance to cut that off. 37/0

6.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Edged but falls short! On a length and outside off, Jonny looks to drive it through the off side but gets an outside edge which lands just short of Gayle at first slip. 33/0

5.6 J Holder to J Roy, Good length ball on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace. 32/0

5.5 J Holder to J Bairstow, Good batting! Sees the length outside off, doesn't go hard at it. Just dabs it behind point and picks up a single. 30/0

5.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, Good length delivery outside off, punched towards the fielder at cover. 29/0

5.3 J Holder to J Bairstow, Shortish in length and outside off, Bairstow looks to play the ramp shot but this one bounces a bit more and hence gets beaten. 29/0

5.2 J Holder to J Roy, This time Roy shuffles to this length delivery and works it through the same region. One run taken. 29/0

5.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Gets across a touch and tucks it through mid-wicket for a single. 28/0

4.6 J Taylor to J Roy, On a length and just outside off, crunched towards the fielder at cover. 27/0

4.5 J Taylor to J Roy, Good length delivery on off, the batsman takes a stride forward to drive it towards widish mid off. 27/0

4.4 J Taylor to J Roy, Back of a length delivery, angling in, Roy looks to defend with a straight bat but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls back to the bowler. 27/0

4.3 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Length ball outside off, dabbed easily down to third man for a single. 27/0

4.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Taylor pitches it on a length on off and moves just a bit at the last moment to beat the outside edge of Jonny's bat. 26/0

4.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Good delivery! This one lands on a length and zips a bit off the surface. Bairstow hangs his bat out in defense only to get beaten. 26/0

3.6 J Holder to J Roy, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 26/0

3.5 J Holder to J Roy, Edged and away! Fuller in length and served outside off, Roy looks to drive it away from the body and hence gets a thick outside edge past the man at first slip. The ball races away towards the third man fence before the fielder there dives to his left to cut it off near the fence. The umpire confirms it with the third umpire. It's not a boundary. 26/0

3.4 J Holder to J Roy, Stays back and makes a leave on this one. 24/0

3.3 J Holder to J Bairstow, Looks to push it through the off side but it squirts off the inner half through square leg for one. 24/0

3.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, Short of a good length delivery on off, tapped in front of point. 23/0

3.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, FOUR! Bairstow gets into the act now! Just like his previous over, Holder slips his first ball down the leg side. Jonny is too good a player to miss out on that one. Clips it neatly to beat the man at short fine leg. Good way to start the over. 23/0

2.6 J Taylor to J Roy, That's a good leave! Taylor drops it on a length on off, nips back in, Jason watches it till the last moment and finally decides to leave it alone. 19/0

2.5 J Taylor to J Roy, Pitches it on a length around off, it shapes away off the seam. Roy feels for it and the away movement nearly kisses the blade. 19/0

2.4 J Taylor to J Roy, Hurls it in the corridor outside off, the batsman makes an easy leave to the keeper. 19/0

2.3 J Taylor to J Roy, FOUR! That's dismissed from his presence! Roy is looking dangerous here, he's put everything that's in his zone. Gets a length delivery on middle, clears the front leg and pulls it with disdain over square leg. Bounces a couple of times before going across the ropes. 19/0

2.2 J Taylor to J Roy, Once again Taylor is on the shorter side outside off, punched off the back foot towards the extra cover fielder. 15/0

2.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Short of a length delivery on middle and leg, tapped away towards mid-wicket for a single. 15/0

1.6 J Holder to J Roy, On a length on middle and off, defended by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 14/0

1.5 J Holder to J Roy, Stays behind the line and stabs this back of a length delivery towards point. 14/0

1.4 J Holder to J Roy, A bit short this time, outside off, punched solidly off the back foot towards the cover fielder. 14/0

1.3 J Holder to J Roy, Good ball! Lands it on a length and comes back in with the angle. Roy is forced to play at it and is lucky to not nick that one. 14/0

1.2 J Holder to J Roy, A bit fuller on the stumps, driven with a straight bat down the ground. The fielder from mid off cuts it off. 14/0

1.1 J Holder to J Roy, FOUR! Clipped past short fine leg! Holder once again errs in the line, bowls it on the hips. Jason Roy walks across and tucks it to the left of short fine leg fielder for another boundary. 14/0

1.1 J Holder to J Roy, Wide! Wayward from the skipper! Comes running in from over the wicket and slips one down the leg side. Roy moves inside the line to let it be. 10/0

JASON HOLDER to bowl with the second new ball. A slip in place for him...

0.6 J Taylor to J Roy, Gets on the front foot and works it away in front of square on the leg side for a single. A good positive start from the hosts! 9/0

0.5 J Taylor to J Roy, FOUR! Easily done! Strays on the pads, Roy gets across a touch and helps it past the short fine leg fielder for the first boundary of this innings. 8/0

0.4 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Good length delivery, angling in this time, Jonny flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. Both the openers are off the mark. 4/0

0.3 J Taylor to J Bairstow, On a similar length outside off, pushed firmly off the back foot towards the point fielder. 3/0

0.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Beaten! Once again bowls it on a back of a length just outside off, Bairstow looks to cut it away but fails to get going. 3/0

0.1 J Taylor to J Roy, England are away straightaway! Taylor starts off with a back of a length delivery outside off, Roy packs a punch through covers. Holder from mid off gives it a chase and stops a run for his side. 3/0

