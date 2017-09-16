England vs West Indies, Highlights, Only T20I - As It Happened

Getty Images

Commentary (England innings)

This ends the proceedings of the one-off T20I between England and West Indies. It was an entertaining game with the pendulum swinging both ways. Eventually the World Champions got the better of the hosts to register yet another T20I victory over them. Now, we turn our attention to the ODIs. The first one takes place at Old Trafford on 19th September. The action will start at 1230 local, 1130 GMT. Hope you join us for it. Until then, goodbye and take care!

Man of the Match, Sunil Narine tells that it was a total team effort by them. Mentions that the conditions were very difficult. Informs that the change in action has been difficult for him, he's not 100 percent and hopes to get back to his best. Tells that it's his pace, which deceives the batsman. Shares his thought on his team, which is new but know their game very well. Adds that winning an award for the country is always special and above all. Ends by saying that he won't be playing the ODIs as he needs some practice in that format so he would be flying home to play in the domestic competition.

Once that happened, Brathwaite brought his go-to man, Sunil Narine into the attack and boy, wasn't he sensational? He bowled a match-winning spell of 4-0-15-2 and got good support from Nurse. Williams and Brathwaite then mixed it up really well to take full toll of the conditions that were on offer. Dispatching the ball became really tough and the slower ones reaped them huge dividends. The middle order couldn't do anything and cameos from Bairstow and Buttler only reduced the defeat margin...

When the chase began, Taylor gave his team a desired start, removing Roy on the very first ball. Alex Hales too would have been out on a golden duck but Powell gave him a reprieve. That then gave him the license to go berserk as he smashed the ball all around the park to bring the chase back on track. He and Root were going along quite well but it was Carlos Brathwaite who removed the dashing opener in the last over of the Powerplay which opened the floodgates.

West Indies know T20 cricket in and out, they love T20 cricket, they boss T20 cricket and the World Champions continue to have an upper hand over England. This is their third consecutive win against the hosts and that should tell you how dangerous a side they are, doesn't matter where they play. After losing the plot in the first innings, the Windies crawled their way to 176 which didn't look that threatening enough considering the batsmen in the opposition camp.

19.3 C Brathwaite to L Plunkett, OUT! The LED's are lit and it's all over for England! Skipper Brathwaite ends the proceedings by cleaning up Plunkett. He angles a straight delivery on a length around middle. Plunkett goes for a wild swing across the line, misses and sees his stumps disturbed. Carlos is delighted and hugs Gayle in joy. He too completes his 3-fer. WINDIES WIN BY 21 RUNS! They have clinched the one-off T20I! 155/10

19.2 C Brathwaite to L Plunkett, Another shorter delivery from Brathwaite, Plunkett pulls it flat over backward square leg. There's protection there and another brace is taken. 155/9

19.1 C Brathwaite to L Plunkett, Back of a length delivery, angling in, Plunkett mistimes his pull in the mid-wicket region. There's no one in the circle there and an easy couple is taken. 153/9

Carlos Brathwaite to bowl the final over. He was the man for his side about 18 months back but with the bat. This time he has to do it with the ball. The pressure isn't that much though...

18.6 K Williams to L Plunkett, Slower one, slogged over on the leg side for a run. 151/9

18.5 K Williams to Tom Curran, Length delivery around off, Curran swipes across, gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls away. A single is taken. 150/9

18.4 K Williams to Tom Curran, Banged in short, surprises Curran, who sways away from the ball. 149/9

18.3 K Williams to L Plunkett, Driven through mid on for a single. 149/9

Tom Curran is the last man in. 29 needed from 10 balls.

18.2 K Williams to C Jordan, OUT! 3-fer for Kesrick Williams! Jordan holes out! Williams bowls a slower delivery full and angling into the batsman. Jordan goes for the whip, gets it off the toe end and Rovman Powell in the deep, catches another one to send Chris packing. Windies just one wicket away from victory! 148/9

18.1 K Williams to C Jordan, Short delivery, angling in, Jordan pulls it over wide mid on for a brace. 148/8

18.1 K Williams to C Jordan, Wide! Bonus for England. Williams feeling the heat, bowls a slower one wide outside off. It's too wide for the umpire's liking, who spreads his arms. 146/8

Kesrick Williams to bowl the 19th over! 32 needed from 12 balls.

17.6 J Taylor to C Jordan, Very full on middle, jammed out to long on for a single. 32 runs needed off the last two overs! 145/8

17.5 J Taylor to L Plunkett, Taylor goes for the yorker, ends up bowling a low full toss. But, this time he cramps Plunkett for room who manages to flick it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 144/8

17.4 J Taylor to L Plunkett, FOUR! Plunkett finds the fence again! Back of a length delivery at a slower pace. Liam pulls it in the cow corner and picks up second boundary of the over. Plunkett can be dangerous with the bat and he showed it in the game against Sri Lanka with a last-ball six. Pollard then goes to Taylor to have a chat with him. 143/8

17.3 J Taylor to L Plunkett, Shortish delivery, Plunkett looks to pull it out of the ground. But mistimes it and the ball falls safely in the wide mid on region. Pollard rushes to the ball but can't prevent the batsmen from taking a brace. 139/8

17.2 J Taylor to L Plunkett, FOUR! Downtown! Slow and full outside off, Plunkett reads it, waits for the ball to come to him and then smashes it over bowler's head. The long off fielder can't get to it as the ball crosses the fence. The crowd go up in cheer! 137/8

17.1 J Taylor to C Jordan, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 133/8

Jerome Taylor is brought back into the attack.

16.6 C Brathwaite to C Jordan, Angling into the batsman, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. Plunkett wants another one but is sent back. 132/8

16.5 C Brathwaite to L Plunkett, Short of a length delivery, angling in, nudged through mid-wicket for a single. 131/8

16.4 C Brathwaite to C Jordan, Back of a length delivery outside off, dabbed on the off side for a single. 130/8

16.3 C Brathwaite to C Jordan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 129/8

Chris Jordan walks out to bat.

16.2 C Brathwaite to J Bairstow, OUT! With that, the English hopes also departs! The required run-rate was climbing up on the hosts. Bairstow needed to play some big shots but he was struggling. Goes after Brathwaite's short ball but ends up playing an awkward pull shot. Jason Mohammed, the substitute places himself under the ball and gobbles it with ease near deep square leg. The home side need something special from hereon, if they are to win. 129/8

16.1 C Brathwaite to J Bairstow, Angling into the batsman, Bairstow clears his front leg and pulls it through mid-wicket. Powell in the deep, sprints in towards the ball but fumbles. Mohammed (sub) is there backing him and saves a boundary. A brace is taken. 129/7

Carlos Brathwaite is back on.

15.6 S Narine to L Plunkett, Beaten! Tossed up around off, turning further away a touch, Plunkett fails to get any wood on it. What a sensational spell from Narine this. His figures read - 4-0-15-2! 127/7

Liam Plunkett is the new man in! He did it with the ball, can he do it with the bat as well?

15.5 S Narine to D Willey, OUT! Stumped! Narine strikes! He's the iceman at this stage of the game, reckons Nasser Hussain on air! Bowls an off-spinner, lands it around middle and it turns away after pitching. Willey has a wild heave across the line and in the process he goes off balance. Walton behind the stumps removes the bails and that's the end of Willey's stay at the crease. 127/7

15.4 S Narine to D Willey, Full and straight on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 127/6

15.3 S Narine to J Bairstow, Flat and quick around off, Jonny dabs it towards Gayle at short third man for a single. 127/6

15.2 S Narine to D Willey, Bowls it down the leg side, David works it towards mid-wicket for a single. 126/6

15.1 S Narine to J Bairstow, On a length and around off, Bairstow chops it towards point for a single. 125/6

David Willey strides out next! Sunil Narine is brought back into the attack as well. 53 needed from 30 balls.

14.6 K Williams to A Rashid, OUT! Wicket off the first ball and now off the last ball of the over for Williams! He bowls a superb, well-directed bouncer. Adil Rashid gets caught in two minds - to ramp it or leave it. He ends up doing nothing and tries to fend it awkwardly. It catches the gloves and the ball goes into Walton's mitts. Kesrick after being hammered in the first over, has come back strongly. 124/6

14.5 K Williams to J Bairstow, RUN OUT CHANCE! Full around off, Bairstow drives it towards extra cover and takes off for a quick single. Takes on Brathwaite there, who picks up the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A single is completed. 124/5

14.4 K Williams to A Rashid, Angling down leg, worked round the corner for a run. 123/5

14.3 K Williams to J Bairstow, Another slower one outside off, tapped in the point region for a single. 122/5

14.2 K Williams to J Bairstow, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 121/5

14.2 K Williams to J Bairstow, Wide! Williams goes for the back of a hand delivery but sprays it down the leg side. A wide is signalled. 119/5

14.1 K Williams to Jos Buttler, OUT! Buttler holes out! Williams has another one ticked off his list! Slower delivery on the shorter side, angling in. Buttler under pressure to go big, goes for the mighty pull. Doesn't get hold of it as the ball hits the splice of the bat. It goes straight to Powell at deep mid-wicket, who doesn't make any mistake this time. He is a relieved man and Williams is delighted. The dangerous Jos Buttler departs. England need 59 off 35 balls and ADIL RASHID walks out to bat next. 118/5

13.6 K Pollard to J Bairstow, SIX! That's a mighty blow! This will get Bairstow going! Pollard goes wide of the crease and angles it in, trying to cramp Jonny for room. But Bairstow makes room and lofts it cleanly over wide long off for a biggie. This will do worlds of goof for England. 118/4

13.5 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, Back of a length delivery outside off, Buttler looks to slap it away. Puts all his power behind the shot but finds the man at covers. A single is taken. 112/4

13.4 K Pollard to J Bairstow, Full around off, Bairstow makes room and drives it towards long off for a single. 111/4

13.3 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, In the air... but safe! Fullish and wide outside off, Buttler gets across and kneels down. Goes for the sweep but the ball bounces a touch more than he expects and gets a top edge. The ball flies over short fine leg and falls short of the man in the deep. A single is taken. 110/4

13.2 K Pollard to J Bairstow, Short delivery, Jonny rides the bounce and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 109/4

13.1 K Pollard to J Bairstow, Slower one on a length outside off, Bairstow guides it straight to backward point. 108/4

12.6 K Williams to J Bairstow, Length delivery wide outside off, Bairstow taps it towards backward point. Narine there misfields but concedes just a single as Gayle mops it up. England need 69 off 42 balls! 108/4

12.5 K Williams to Jos Buttler, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 107/4

12.5 K Williams to Jos Buttler, Wide! Williams goes for the wide yorker but misses his mark. It's away from Buttler's reach and the umpire signals a wide. 106/4

12.4 K Williams to J Bairstow, Another slower one on a length, Bairstow defends with soft hands on the leg side for a quick single. 105/4

12.3 K Williams to Jos Buttler, Fuller on middle, driven through mid on for a single. 104/4

12.2 K Williams to Jos Buttler, Angling into the batsman, wristed through wide mid on. Buttler and Bairstow are quick between the wickets and pick up another brace. 103/4

12.1 K Williams to Jos Buttler, Buttler being Buttler! He has survived by just a couple of inches! Slower one on a length outside off, Jos gets a long way across and shapes up to play his famous scoop. Misses it completely and is lucky that the ball doesn't hit the woodwork. 101/4

Kesrick Williams is called back into the attack!

11.6 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, Back of a length delivery outside off, Buttler rides bounce and taps it through cover-point for a single. 101/4

11.5 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, Another slower one, outside off, Buttler slaps it but finds the man at covers. Another dot ball. 100/4

11.4 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Freebie from Pollard! Bowls a back of a length delivery, angling down leg. Buttler stands tall and pulls it away over backward square leg for a boundary. That was a really poor delivery from Kieron. 100/4

11.3 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, Clever from Pollard! He again takes the pace off the ball and does Buttler in. These two play for the same team in the Indian T20 League and will be knowing each other very well. 96/4

11.2 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 96/4

11.1 K Pollard to Jos Buttler, Pollard takes pace off the ball and pitches it on the shorter side. Buttler forces it through covers for a brace. 96/4

Kieron Pollard is brought into the attack!

10.6 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 94/4

10.5 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Fired full outside off, Buttler dives it through extra cover. The mid off fielder cuts it off and keeps the batsmen down to a couple. 93/4

10.4 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Slider on leg, Buttler works it through mid-wicket. It's a huge gap there and the batsmen pick up a brace. 91/4

10.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Full around leg, eased down to long on for a single. 89/4

10.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Wide! Straighter one but down the leg side, JB leaves and gets a wide. 88/4

10.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, FOUR! Sloppy from Pollard! Nurse drops it short, Jonny goes back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side. Pollard at deep mid-wicket, runs to his right, gets to the ball but the dampness in the outfield gets the better of him. He fumbles and concedes a boundary. This is a rare sight, a misfield from Pollard! 87/4

10.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Arm ball, sliding across, Bairstow makes room and cuts it away behind square on the off side but finds backward point. 83/4

Another delay as the ball is being changed!

9.6 S Narine to J Bairstow, On a length and outside off, Jonny pushes it towards point to keep strike. Just 6 off the over! So, England need 94 runs from 60 balls. 83/4

9.5 S Narine to Jos Buttler, Gets across and paddles it down to fine leg for another single. 82/4

9.4 S Narine to J Bairstow, Outside off, on the shorter side, punched through the cover region for a single. 81/4

9.3 S Narine to Jos Buttler, Fuller and coming in a bit, eased down to long on for a single. 80/4

9.2 S Narine to Jos Buttler, Jos makes room but Narine keeps it straight on the stumps. It's punched back down the track. 79/4

9.1 S Narine to Jos Buttler, Length delivery around off, Buttler walks across and paddles it down to fine leg. Wants two and gets it in the end. A better throw from the deep could have made things interesting. 79/4

8.6 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, On middle and leg, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 77/4

8.5 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Much-needed one for England! A bit short and outside off, Buttler makes room and punches it through covers for a boundary. 76/4

8.4 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Darts it on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a double. 72/4

8.3 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Fires it across the off stump, Jos gets into the position to play the reverse sweep but ends up hitting it straight to Gayle at first slip. 70/4

8.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Flatter again on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single. 70/4

8.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Flatter around off, stopping a bit on the pitch as Bairstow looks to work it away. Gets it off the leading edge towards cover. 69/4

7.6 S Narine to Jos Buttler, Beaten! On a length and skidding a bit off the surface, Buttler fails to get any wood on it. What an over from Narine, just one run and a wicket from it. 69/4

7.5 S Narine to J Bairstow, Fuller around the legs, worked away towards square leg for a single. 69/4

7.4 S Narine to E Morgan, OUT! Straight to Lewis! Eoin Morgan's misery continues! He's off without troubling the scorers much. Narine bowls a full length delivery on middle, with three dot balls in a row, Morgan decides to be cheeky. He tries to play the reverse sweep, connects but it travels straight to Evin Lewis at short third man who pouches an easy reverse cup catch near his face. The Windies continue to chip away at the wickets! 68/4

7.3 S Narine to E Morgan, Once again Morgan is forced to push it into the cover region. 68/3

7.2 S Narine to E Morgan, Morgan comes down the track to hit it through the line but Narine isn't giving him any room to work with. Eoin gets an inside edge on the pads. 68/3

7.1 S Narine to E Morgan, Bowls it on a length, turning in a bit, Morgan defends it towards cover. 68/3

Change of ends for Sunil Narine!

6.6 A Nurse to E Morgan, Full toss down the leg side, Morgan gets low and helps it towards deep backward square leg to keep strike. Just 4 runs and a big wicket of Root from this over. 68/3

6.5 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 67/3

6.4 A Nurse to Jos Buttler, Very full around off, Jos drives it straight to Brathwaite at cover. 66/3

Jos Buttler is the new man in! His side has lost a couple of quick wickets and now they need the current pair to weather the storm.

6.3 A Nurse to Joe Root, OUT! In the air... taken! Ashley Nurse strikes to silence the capacity crowd! Joe Root is out of here. Nurse drops it a bit short, could have easily put away but instead Joe looks to punch it through the line. He doesn't bother to keep it down and it's a dolly of a catch for the West Indian skipper at short cover. The ball might have held up a touch in the surface. Big wicket, this and the tourists are back in? 111 needed from 81 balls. 66/3

6.2 A Nurse to E Morgan, Keeps it fuller around the pads, driven down to long on for a single. Morgan is off the mark. 66/2

6.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, Tossed up around middle, from around the wicket, Root flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 65/2

Narine was ready to bowl but there was a long team meeting that happened. Ashley Nurse is asked to roll his arm over...

5.6 C Brathwaite to E Morgan, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Morgan stands back and defends it towards the on side. A good end to the Powerplay for the visitors! 64/2

Skipper Eoin Morgan strides out to bat.

5.5 C Brathwaite to A Hales, OUT! Furniture disturbed! Brathwaite is all pumped up, he needed it, his team needed this! Against the run of play, England have lost Hales here. Length delivery, straight in line of the stumps, Alex comes down a couple of steps to go after it but is done in by the skiddiness off the deck. He misses it and the stumps are shattered. 64/2

5.4 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, Length delivery on middle, Root clips it through square leg for a single. 64/1

5.3 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, Goes back and clips it towards mid-wicket. 63/1

5.2 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, FOUR! More runs! Hands on head for Carlos! Serves a slower half-volley, a bit wide but still Root gets the better of him. Drives it and drives it well off the carpet to send it across the cover fence. 63/1

5.1 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, FOUR LEG BYES! Wayward stuff from Brathwaite! Slants it on the pads, Root shuffles a bit to clip it away but it brushes his pads and beats the dive of Walton behind. It races away to the fence. Frustration continues for the visitors. 59/1

4.6 S Narine to A Hales, FOUR! Nope! He won't! He drops it a bit short outside off, Alex Hales backs away and flays it through covers. Pierces the gap and ends the over on a high. 55/1

4.5 S Narine to A Hales, Around middle and leg, tucked towards mid-wicket. Good over so far from Narine. Can he finish it well? 51/1

4.4 S Narine to Joe Root, Root gets down and brings out the agricultural slog. The ball goes towards deep square leg for a single. 51/1

4.3 S Narine to Joe Root, Narine is bowling good lines, according to the field given to him. Another length delivery on off, punched straight to the cover-point fielder. 50/1

4.2 S Narine to Joe Root, Fires it full and outside off, Root goes after it. Mistimes it into the off side, wants a run but won't get it. 50/1

4.1 S Narine to Joe Root, Length delivery around off, Root punches it off the back foot towards the cover fielder. 50/1

Sunil Narine is now introduced into the attack. It will be interesting to see his tactics here.

3.6 C Brathwaite to A Hales, FOUR! Hales is on the charge! Brings up the 50-run stand in style! Carlos drops it short, angling down leg. Hales stands tall and just pulls it effortlessly over fine leg for a one bounce boundary. 50/1

3.5 C Brathwaite to A Hales, Good stop, Nurse! On a length and angling in on middle, Hales pulls it towards mid-wicket where Ashley dives to his right to stop some runs. 46/1

Another delay! The two umpires have come together and having a deep discussion. It seems as if the duo are talking about the outfield being slippery. After the chat, they conclude that it's fine to continue playing.

3.4 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, In the air... safe! Back of a length, slower one around middle and leg. Root looks to swipe it across the line but gets it off something as the ball lobs up towards the leg side. I thought it came off the gloves but the umpire doesn't agree with me. He signals it as a leg bye. 46/1

Change of gloves for Alex Hales!

3.3 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, Root works it away towards Nurse at mid-wicket who stops the ball and then back-flicks at the non-striker's end. Carlos appreciates the effort. 45/1

3.2 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, Brathwaite sees Root coming down the track and hence he bangs in a short ball. Root gets it off the splice of the bat towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for a double. 45/1

3.1 C Brathwaite to Joe Root, Starts off with a fuller ball, straight on the stumps, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 43/1

Carlos Brathwaite has decided to bring himself into the attack. Will he be able to keep the Englishmen in check?

2.6 J Taylor to A Hales, SIX! A biggie to end the over! Shorter in length, angling in, Hales shuffles a bit and pulls it well over backward square leg for a maximum. First one of this innings and that's the end of another huge over for the hosts. 19 came off it! 43/1

2.5 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! That's blazed! Hales continues to move around in the crease to take the bowler off his radar. Gets a full ball around off and he blazes it through the gap at cover for a boundary. Not a soul moved! 37/1

2.4 J Taylor to A Hales, Back of a length on middle, Alex punches it straight to the man at mid on. Root wanted to run but 'HANG ON!' says Hales. 33/1

2.3 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! Bleeding continues! Now all of a sudden the Windies look out of sorts! Fuller ball, dipping in on the pads, Hales moves across a touch and flicks it elegantly through square leg. Another boundary results! 33/1

2.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, Good batting! Back of a length outside off, Root doesn't want to get greedy here. Just opens the bat face and glides it down to third man to get to the other end. 29/1

2.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! Easy pickings, those! Taylor strays one down the leg side, not an ideal way to start the over. All Root had to do was to get some bat on it. Joe does so and gets it down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. Third consecutive boundary for the English side. 28/1

1.6 K Williams to A Hales, FOUR! Make it 16 off the over, a huge one! Good length delivery on middle, Alex Hales thumps it over mid on to find the fence for the 4th time in this over. Rovman Powell would be absolutely livid with himself for dropping Hales on nought. 24/1

1.5 K Williams to A Hales, FOUR! What was that Narine? Length delivery, angling in, Hales punches it on the up through extra cover. Sunil at mid off, instead of going after it, sprints in and slides to see the ball go through for a boundary. Williams wears a smile on his face but I am sure he won't be happy from the inside. 20/1

Walton is in pain and the physio has come out to attend him. In the previous delivery, he got wrong-footed and pulled his groin muscle there. He is fine to continue. Meanwhile, when he was being treated, the groundsmen were out with ropes to dry the outfield!

1.4 K Williams to A Hales, Slower one, angling down leg, Hales looks to pull but gets it off the bottom half of the bat towards the keeper. Walton anticipates it and hence moves to his left to stop it but the ball goes the other way and he has to stretch to his right. He stops it but seems to have done some damage. 16/1

1.3 K Williams to A Hales, FOUR! This time on the other side of the wicket! Again on the shorter side is Williams, Hales backs away and slaps it over covers for another boundary. 16/1

1.2 K Williams to A Hales, FOUR! Tonk! On the back of a length on middle, Hales lines up behind the ball. Just a bit of a swivel and a flat-bat pull over mid-wicket from him to pick up his first boundary. 12/1

1.1 K Williams to A Hales, Length delivery, a bit outside off, Alex makes room but punches it straight to extra cover. 8/1

Kesrick Williams to share the new ball.

0.6 J Taylor to A Hales, Punched! Good fielding too! Back of a length on middle, Hales punches it past the non-striker down the ground. Nurse from mid on gives it a chase and pulls it from crossing the fence. Good running between the wickets fetches them three. An eventful first over then! 8/1

0.5 J Taylor to A Hales, In the air... shelled! Alex Hales survives a scare here. Fuller in length and dipping in on the leg stump, Hales flicks it uppishly towards square leg where Rovman Powell dives to his right but the ball doesn't stick. It bursts through and they take a couple. Taylor is seriously steaming in here. 5/1

0.4 J Taylor to Joe Root, Good stop, Powell! Fuller ball, slanting it on the leg stump. Root clips it past short fine leg and Powell in the deep puts in a brilliant dive to stop a run for his side. The visitors are pumped up at the moment. 3/1

0.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Short of a length outside off, Joe stays back and offers a straight bat. 0/1

0.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, A loud shout for an LBW! Not given but what a ball to welcome the skipper. Fuller and spearing in on middle and leg, Root leans ahead to work it away but misses and is hit on the pads. Taylor appeals but it is slightly going down leg. 0/1

Joe Root is the next man in.

0.1 J Taylor to J Roy, OUT! Gone first ball! Jason Roy bags a golden duck and Jerome Taylor has his hands aloft. He comes from over the wicket and lands it on a length around off, Jason comes forward and tries to go through the off side. Hits it a bit uppishly towards backward point where Evin Lewis dives to his right to take that one. Perfect start for the Windies! 0/1

First Published: September 16, 2017, 10:41 PM IST