England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: 1st Test at Birmingham,Day 1

Joe Root. (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

59.6 R Chase to Cook, 1 run. 246/2

59.5 R Chase to Cook, Plays it with the angle to mid-wicket. 245/2

59.4 R Chase to Joe Root, Strokes it to long on to change strike. 245/2

59.3 R Chase to Cook, On to 99! Slower through the air on off, Cook prods forward and drives it through the covers for a single. 244/2

59.2 R Chase to Root, Quicker on off, Root camps back and punches it through the off side for a run. 243/2

200-run stand comes up between Cook and Root!

59.1 R Chase to Joe Root, FOUR! He is so pleasing to the eye! Flighted ball on off, Root drives it through the covers and the ball races to the fence. 242/2

58.6 J Holder to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 238/2

58.6 J Holder to Cook, NO BALL! Holder has overstepped. Back of a length ball on off, Cook pushes it to mid off. 238/2

58.5 J Holder to Root, Bangs it in short on middle, Root pulls it towards deep square leg for a run. 237/2

58.4 J Holder to Root, Back of a length on off, Root guides it to point. 236/2

58.3 J Holder to Cook, Shorter in length on off, Cook cuts it through point for a run. He is now the highest run scorer in England in Tests with 5918 runs, going past Graham Gooch's 5917 runs. 236/2

58.2 J Holder to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook lets it be. 235/2

58.1 J Holder to Root, Good length around off, Root guides it down to third man for a run. 235/2

57.6 R Chase to A Cook, FOUR! Another poor ball! Shorter in length outside off, Cook cuts it through short third man and the ball races to the fence. Roston Chase has been very poor with the ball. 234/2

57.5 R Chase to Root, Drags his length back outside off, Root cuts it thorugh point for a run. 230/2

57.4 R Chase to Cook, Tosses it up on off, Cook gets it off the outer half towards backward point for a run. 229/2

57.3 R Chase to Cook, Played to the point region by the batsman. 228/2

57.2 R Chase to A Cook, FOUR! A poor delivery. Short and outside off, Cook camps back and cuts it through point for a boundary. He moves into the 90s. 228/2

57.1 R Chase to Cook, SPIN! Tosses it outside off, turns shaprly away from the batsman. Cook leaves it watchfully. This should encourage the bowler a little. 224/2

56.6 J Holder to Root, A tad short outside off, Root tries to cut but gets a bottom edge on the bounce to the keeper. It was a shy too close to cut. 224/2

56.5 J Holder to Root, FOUR! Too easy! A leg stump full toss and Root flicks it to the backward square leg fence for a boundary. He will never miss out on such deliveries. 224/2

56.4 J Holder to Root, The away swinger outside off, Joe shoulders his arms to it. 220/2

56.3 J Holder to Root, Good length ball on off, Root prods forward and defends it watchfully. 220/2

56.2 J Holder to Cook, Bowls it on a length outside off, Cook guides it towards deep point for a run. 220/2

56.1 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook pushes it to covers. 219/2

Jason Holder will bowl from the other end.

55.6 R Chase to Cook, Very full on leg stump, Cook flicks it towards square leg for a run. 219/2

55.5 R Chase to Root, Works it with the spin around the corner for a run. 218/2

55.4 R Chase to Root, Flatter outside off, turning in. Root plays it against the turn to covers. 217/2

55.3 R Chase to A Cook, Floats it outside off, Cook lunges forward and drives it through covers for a run. 217/2

55.2 R Chase to Root, Drags his length back on leg stump, Root flicks it towards deep backward square leg for a run. 216/2

55.1 R Chase to Root, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on middle, Root works it with the spin towards short mid-wicket. 215/2

We are back for the final session, people! Can the Windies manage to break this partnership or will the plot be the same? Just free flowing of the runs? Let's wait and find out. It will be Roston Chase who will bowl the first over after the break.

...Day 1, Session 3...

England have bossed the session. They have managed to score 107 runs in 28 overs without losing a wicket. The experienced duo has continued from where they left off due to some good batting and some wayward bowling from the West Indians. Cook who is unbeaten on 85 and Root who is batting on 103 would want to continue on their merry way. However, the visitors would hope to get some quick wickets to get back in the game. Join us for the third and final session of the day.

54.6 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! Poor line! This has been the problem all day. Full and on the pads. Cook flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. TEA ON DAY 1! 215/2

54.5 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller on the pads, Cook flicks it to mid-wicket. 211/2

54.4 K Roach to Cook, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 211/2

54.3 K Roach to Cook, Lands it on a length on off, Cook lunges forward and defends it. 211/2

54.2 K Roach to Cook, Angles it into the pads, Cook tries to flick it but gets a soft leading edge towards covers. 211/2

54.1 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller on off, Cook drives it to mid off. 211/2

53.6 R Chase to A Cook, Drags his length back outside off, Cook cuts it to sweeper cover for a run. 211/2

53.5 R Chase to Joe Root, Floats it on middle, Root drives it to mid on for a run. 210/2

53.4 R Chase to Root, Plays it with the spin to mid-wicket. 209/2

13th Test hundred for Joe Root.

53.3 R Chase to Joe Root, FOUR! Hundred for Joe Root! What a player! He's the run machine in true sense. He pumps his fist and lets out a roar, just shows what it means to him. Chase bowls it short and on middle, Root pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. He acknowledges the cheers from the crowd. 209/2

53.2 R Chase to Root, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman 205/2

53.1 R Chase to Root, FOUR! He wants to get to his hundred in this session. Tosses it wide outside off, Root tries to drive it but gets it off the outer half through backward point the ball races to the fence. He moves onto 98. 205/2

52.6 K Roach to Cook, It looks so easy! Back of a length on off, Cook camps back and defends it solidly. 201/2

52.5 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it wide outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 201/2

52.4 K Roach to Cook, Back of a length on off, Cook watchfully defends it. 201/2

52.3 K Roach to Cook, Quick ball on middle, Cook does well to get his bat down in time. 201/2

52.2 K Roach to Cook, Lands it on a length on off, Cook prods forward and defends it. 201/2

52.1 K Roach to Cook, Shorter in length on middle, Cook defends it from within the crease. 201/2

51.6 R Chase to Cook, Very full outside off, Cook drives it square on the off side for a run. 201/2

51.5 R Chase to Cook, Plays it with the angle to mid-wicket. 200/2

51.4 R Chase to Cook, Darts it on middle, grips a touch. Cook lunges forward and defends it. He has looked very solid today. 200/2

51.3 R Chase to Cook, Flatter on middle, turning away. Cook defends it solidly. 200/2

51.2 R Chase to Cook, Very full ball on off, Cook pushes it to the right of the bowler. 200/2

51.1 R Chase to Root, Tosses it up outside off, Root drives it through cover-point for a run. 200/2

Roston Chase is back into the attack.

50.6 K Roach to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, Cook misses the flick and the ball goes through to the keeper. 199/2

50.5 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! STREAKY! A tad fuller on off, Cook tries to push at it but gets an outside edge through gully for a boundary. Kemar Roach looks a frustrated figure as nothing his going his way. 199/2

50.4 K Roach to Cook, Back of a length of off, Cook solidly defends it. 195/2

50.3 K Roach to Root, Shorter outside off, Root cuts it through point for a run. 195/2

50.2 K Roach to Root, Was there an edge? The umpire does not think so. Roach lands it on a length on off, jags back in a touch. Root tries to defend but the ball goes off something to the keeper. The Windies make a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The visitors opt not to review. A good call from them as Ultra Edge shows there was no edge there and the ball had flicked off the back pocket. 194/2

50.1 K Roach to Root, Good length on off, Root guides it to point. 194/2

49.6 M Cummins to Root, Short in length and outside off, Root rocks back and cuts it past the gully fielder. There is a third man in place now and hence only a run. 194/2

49.5 M Cummins to Root, A juicy half-volley outside off, Root plays a glorious cover drive but finds the fielder. Deserved a boundary for that! 193/2

49.4 M Cummins to Cook, Fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it in front of square leg for a single. 193/2

49.3 M Cummins to Cook, Full in length and outside off, forcing the batsman forward, Cook defends it to covers. 192/2

49.2 M Cummins to Cook, Outside off, left alone. 192/2

49.1 M Cummins to Cook, Cummins bowls from around the wicket but fails to get the line proper. Slips it down the leg side and is lucky that Cook fails to get any bat on it. 192/2

48.6 K Roach to Root, Goes wide of the crease and spears in a full ball on off, Root is solidly behind the line in defense. 192/2

48.5 K Roach to Root, Shortish and outside off, Root rocks back and taps it down to gully. The fielder has a needless shy at the striker's end but nothing doing. 192/2

48.4 K Roach to Root, Once again it's a shade short in length around off, Root plays it down from the crease to the off side. 192/2

48.3 K Roach to Root, Short delivery outside off, Root goes on the back foot and punches it through covers for a couple of runs. Moves into the 90s! 192/2

48.2 K Roach to Root, Good length ball on off, defended back from the crease. 190/2

48.1 K Roach to Root, EDGY FOUR! Not many false shots from Root today, he has looked in complete control up until this moment. A full ball on off, straightening a touch, Joe tries to drive it through covers but it goes off the outer portion of the bat and runs wide of the slip cordon for a boundary. Roach is disappointed. 190/2

47.6 M Cummins to Cook, Length delivery outside off, Cook draws forward and pushes it to mid off. 186/2

47.5 M Cummins to Root, Keeps bowling short, wide outside off, Root eases it through point and takes a comfortable single. 186/2

47.4 M Cummins to Root, Width on offer outside off, Root tries running it down to third man but finds the gully fielder. 185/2

47.3 M Cummins to Root, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Root just loves them there, rocks back and slaps it square of the wicket on the off side. The deep point fielder runs across to his left but fails to make the stop. 185/2

47.2 M Cummins to Root, Full in length and on off, Root gets behind the line and blocks it to the off side. 181/2

47.1 M Cummins to Root, A tempting delivery, on a driving length outside off, Root decides not to play at it. 181/2

46.6 K Roach to Root, Another delivery bowled from wide of the crease, fuller and outside off, Root drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 181/2

46.5 K Roach to Root, Roach bowls it from wide of the crease and angles in a full ball on middle, Root offers a straight bat as he pushes it towards mid on. 180/2

46.4 K Roach to Cook, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 180/2

46.3 K Roach to Cook, Too full and on middle, Cook flicks it again but finds short mid-wicket. 179/2

46.2 K Roach to Cook, Fuller again, straighter in line, Cook flicks it off his pads but finds the square leg fielder. 179/2

46.1 K Roach to Cook, Roach speeds in from around the wicket and spears in a full ball on off, Cook gets forward and across in defense. 179/2

45.6 M Cummins to Root, Length ball angling into the batsman and landing outside off, it straightens a touch too, Root gets back and guides it down to third man for a couple of runs. 179/2

45.5 M Cummins to Root, Remains inside the crease and helps it to mid-wicket. Not in the gap. 177/2

45.4 M Cummins to Root, Slants a length ball on off, Root gets on top of the bounce and defends it back to the bowler. 177/2

45.3 M Cummins to Root, Good length delivery outside off, ample amount of width on offer, Root reaches out for it and strokes it down towards third man. The deep point fielder gets across to his left to stop the ball and they take a brace. 177/2

45.2 M Cummins to Cook, So many balls on the pads of Cook. He keeps milking them for runs. This time for a single towards deep mid-wicket. 175/2

45.1 M Cummins to Root, A gentle loosener, short and outside off, Root camps back and steers it through point for a single. 174/2

Miguel Cummins is brought back into the attack. Also, Holder is back on the field.

44.6 K Roach to Cook, Around off, Cook leans forward and pushes it towards mid on. 173/2

44.5 Roach to Cook, Roach cries in appeal but nothing from the umpire! He lands it on a length outside off and gets it to nip back in a bit, Cook gets across the stumps and then tries to defend but misses. He is rapped on the pads, Roach turns and jumps in appeal, nothing from the umpire. Impact is the issue. 173/2

44.4 K Roach to Cook, Good release from the hand of Roach, some swing there too but the line is too wide outside off to trouble the batsman. Cook leaves it alone. 173/2

44.3 K Roach to Cook, In the corridor of uncertainty, Cook chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 173/2

44.2 K Roach to Cook, Angling into the batsman, Cook works it off his pads to the leg side but finds mid-wicket. 173/2

44.1 K Roach to A Cook, Fullish and on off, Cook pushes it off his front foot mid off. 173/2

Kemar Roach is back on. West Indies in desperate need of a wicket. A couple of slips in place, along with a gully as Roach runs in from around the wicket.

43.6 A Joseph to Cook, A little short in length and around middle, Cook tucks it through mid-wicket for one. 173/2

43.5 A Joseph to Cook, Too full in length and around off, Cook defends it from the crease to the leg side. 172/2

43.4 A Joseph to Cook, Hits the yorker mark, around off, Cook is not too bothered, defends it out calmly. 172/2

43.3 A Joseph to Root, Cuts his length short and delivers it outside off, Root cuts it square of the wicket on the off side and crosses. 172/2

43.2 A Joseph to Root, Serves it on a driving length outside off, Root gets across to cover the stumps and then shoulders arms. 171/2

43.1 A Joseph to Root, Good length ball on off, blocked from the crease to the off side. 171/2

Jason Holder is off the field...

42.6 J Holder to Cook, Straighter delivery, turned behind square leg. Both batsmen going neck and neck at the moment, Root has gone just ahead. 171/2

42.5 J Holder to Root, Holder goes a bit short, Root anticipates it, gets back and punches it to covers for one. 171/2

42.4 J Holder to Root, FOUR! Doesn't try to hit it hard! Full in length and angling into the batsman, Root strokes it in the V, wide of the mid on fielder and it races through to the fence. Elegance personified. This chap is so soothing to the eyes! 170/2

42.3 J Holder to Root, Good length ball on off, a back foot defense by Root. All too easy. Nothing much on offer for the bowler but they have not been disciplined either. 166/2

42.2 J Holder to Root, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it from the crease to covers. 166/2

42.1 J Holder to Root, Bowls it from wide of the crease, serves it on a length and outside off, Root defends it from the crease. 166/2

Drinks break. A comfortable passage of play for the Englishmen. West Indies offered too many easy runs and the pair of Cook and Root cashed in. Both are looking settled and untroubled as they march towards their respective centuries. The visitors are looking completely clueless and below standard.

41.6 A Joseph to Cook, Good length ball on off, Cook goes on the back foot and defends it to the off side. 166/2

41.5 A Joseph to Root, Stands back to a shortish ball and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for one. 166/2

41.4 A Joseph to Root, Overdoes his length, bowls it full, Root plays a cover drive, well timed but not well placed. Finds the fielder. 165/2

Change in field. Point drops back. That's more like setting a field for poor bowling.

41.3 A Joseph to Root, FOUR! Help yourself! Short and wide outside off, Root latches onto it and whacks it through cover-point for a boundary. These are free runs on offer and Joe is collecting them with open arms. 165/2

41.2 A Joseph to Root, A back foot punch to a shortish ball but straight to the point fielder. 161/2

41.1 A Joseph to Joe Root, Fullish and on off, driven off the front foot but straight to the mid off fielder. 161/2

40.6 J Holder to Cook, FOUR! Beautifully done! An overpitched delivery on middle, Cook has no qualms in flicking it through square leg for a boundary. They are bowling too many boundary balls and not letting any pressure build. 161/2

40.5 J Holder to Cook, Length ball outside off, angling in, Cook remains back and taps it down to covers. 157/2

40.4 J Holder to Cook, Too full in length and outside off, Cook lunges and pushes it down the ground to mid off. 157/2

40.3 J Holder to Cook, Four leg byes! Drifting down the leg side, Cook fails to work it across the line but it kisses his hips and runs fine down the leg side for a boundary. 157/2

40.2 J Holder to Cook, Gentle delivery, full and around off, Cook defends it watchfully to mid on. Easy going for the English team, not getting tested enough. 153/2

40.1 J Holder to Cook, Nipping back in from a length outside off, Cook gets across the stumps, closes the face of the bat and keeps it out to mid-wicket. 153/2

39.6 A Joseph to Root, Fuller and straighter, Root flicks it on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 153/2

39.5 A Joseph to Root, Shortish and on off, Root goes back and plays it down to point. 153/2

39.4 A Joseph to Root, FOUR! Quality shot from a quality batsman! Full in length around off, angling into the batsman, Root gets on the front foot with a vertical bat and caresses it down the ground for a beautiful boundary. Interestingly, this is the first shot played by Root in the V! 153/2

39.3 A Joseph to Root, On a length around off, angling in, Root gets deep inside the crease and defends it down safely. 149/2

39.2 A Joseph to Root, Joseph gets away with this bad delivery. Angling down the leg side, full in length, Root fails to get any bat behind it. 149/2

39.1 A Joseph to Root, Fuller in length and outside off, Root plays a drive away from his body, not much timing and it rolls towards mid off. 149/2

38.6 J Holder to Cook, FOUR! Easy pickings! Holder bowls five good balls and now slips a length ball on middle and leg, Cook gets across and nudges it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 149/2

38.5 J Holder to Cook, Good delivery but he needs to land it closer to the stumps to make the batsman play. On a fuller length outside off, nipping away, Cook shoulders arms. 145/2

38.4 J Holder to Cook, Tries to tempt the batsman by offering width outside off, Cook shows a lot of restrain as he allows it through to the keeper. 145/2

38.3 J Holder to Cook, Slants in a full length ball on off, Cook shuffles across the stumps and defends it to the off side. 145/2

38.2 J Holder to Cook, Lands it full and outside off, Cook pushes it softly to covers. 145/2

38.1 J Holder to Cook, Holder runs in from around the wicket and angles in a back of a length ball around off, Cook works it from the crease to square leg. 145/2

37.6 A Joseph to Root, Shortish in length and outside off, Root steers it off his back foot but fails to pierce the gap on the off side. The cover-point fielder stops the ball with a valiant dive to his left. 145/2

37.5 A Joseph to Root, Good length delivery in the corridor outside off, Root makes a sensible leave. 145/2

37.4 A Joseph to Root, That's more like it! Joseph for once gets his line and length right. Pitches it full around off, getting it to move away a shade, Root is sucked into the cover drive but is beaten. 145/2

37.3 A Joseph to Root, FOUR! On the other side of the wicket this time. Width on offer outside off, Root plays it extremely late and guides it down to third man for a boundary. This is buffet bowling, on both sides of the pitch, really poor from a youngster. 145/2

37.2 A Joseph to Root, FOUR! Glorious! Joseph digs in a short ball on middle, a gentle pace, 80 mph, Root rides the bounce, swivels inside the crease with his pull shot and nails it in front of square leg for a boundary. 141/2

37.1 A Joseph to Root, Good length ball on off, angling in, Root sticks to his back foot in defense. 137/2

36.6 J Holder to Cook, Full and outside off, angling in, Cook once again gets across the stumps a bit and defends it solidly to covers. 137/2

36.5 J Holder to Cook, Sliding down the leg side, on a good length, Cook gets across the stumps with the flick shot but fails to connect. 137/2

36.4 J Holder to Cook, FOUR! Holder switches to around the wicket but fails to get the line right. Too straight and Cook tucks it behind square leg for a boundary. 137/2

36.3 J Holder to Cook, Very full this time, on middle, Cook leans forward and across to flick it through square leg. A couple of runs taken. 133/2

36.2 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length ball around off, angling away, Cook shoulders arms. 131/2

36.1 J Holder to Cook, A gentle delivery in the zone outside off, not much bounce, Cook allows it through. 131/2

35.6 A Joseph to Cook, Excellent shot but fails to get the placement right. It's a pitched up ball outside off, Cook plays an elegant drive just wide of extra cover and takes a single. 131/2

35.5 A Joseph to Cook, Around leg, on a length, Cook fails to tuck it off his hips. 130/2

35.4 A Joseph to Cook, Too full and around off, Cook goes for the drive but fails to middle. It rolls back towards the bowler off the inside edge. 130/2

35.3 A Joseph to Cook, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, around off, Cook gets back inside the crease and defends it to the off side. 130/2

35.2 A Joseph to Cook, Goes for a yorker but it reaches the batsman on a low full toss around off, Cook keeps it out to mid off. 130/2

35.1 A Joseph to Cook, Poor beginning to a new spell. Sprays a length ball down the leg side, Cook leaves it. 130/2

Alzarri Joseph is back on. He has been very expensive so far and would like to make amends now.

34.6 J Holder to Root, Fuller in length and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers. Not much timing. 130/2

34.5 J Holder to Root, Beaten! Good length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Root pushes tamely inside the line and misses. 130/2

34.4 J Holder to Root, Full and angling into the batsman, Root pushes it down to mid on. 130/2

34.3 J Holder to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 130/2

31st Test fifty for Joe Root.

34.2 J Holder to Root, FOUR! A flashy shot! Width on offer outside off, short in length as well, Root flashes his blade through the line and it flies down to third man off the outside edge for a boundary. 11th score of 50 or more in succession for him! Run machine, truly. 130/2

34.1 J Holder to Root, Starts with a good length ball around off, shaping back in a touch, Root has not much room to play with and taps it down from the back foot to point. 126/2

Bowling change. Jason Holder brings himself into the attack.

33.6 M Cummins to Cook, Full length ball outside off, Cook drives it through the line but finds the mid off fielder. 126/2

33.5 M Cummins to Cook, Angling away from the batsman on a length, Cook leaves it alone. 126/2

33.4 M Cummins to Cook, Great flying stop by Dowrich! Full length ball around leg, swinging down the leg side, Cook fails to flick and Shane dives full length to his right to collect the ball. 126/2

33.3 M Cummins to Cook, Targets the middle stump with a length ball, Cook is squared up a shade as he defends it to the off side. 126/2

33.2 M Cummins to Cook, FOUR! An overpitched ball around leg, Cook is too good a batsman to miss out on a gift. He picks it off his pads and clips it superbly through mid-wicket for a glorious boundary. 126/2

33.1 M Cummins to Cook, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, around off, Cook punches from the crease but finds the point fielder. 122/2

32.6 R Chase to Root, FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! A flighted full ball wide outside off, Root gets the chance to free his arms and smashes it through covers for a boundary. Moves to 47! 122/2

32.5 R Chase to Cook, Drifting down the leg side, Cook helps it in front of square leg and rotates the strike. 118/2

32.4 R Chase to Cook, Floated full ball on off, Cook leans forward in defense. 117/2

32.3 R Chase to Root, Tossed up ball on middle and leg, turning down, Joe flicks it through backward square leg for one. 117/2

32.2 R Chase to Root, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it back. 116/2

32.1 R Chase to Root, Loopy off spinner on off, Root plays a stylish flick shot but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 116/2

31.6 M Cummins to Cook, Full and around middle, Cook leans across to flick but it takes the inner half of the bat and rolls towards mid-wicket. Not in the gap and that ends the over. 116/2

31.5 M Cummins to Cook, On a length and around off, Alastair does well to defend it back. That's the line Cummins should concentrate on. 116/2

31.4 M Cummins to Cook, Wild delivery, short and way down the leg side, Cook has nothing to do with it. Cummins has been pretty inconsistent with his lines. 116/2

31.3 M Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Cook goes back and taps it down to mid-wicket 116/2

31.2 M Cummins to Root, Pitches it full and on off, Root plays a crisp off drive and Cummins uses his left boot to make a partial stop. Deflects it wide of mid off and they cross for a run. 116/2

31.1 M Cummins to Root, Good length ball on off, Root gets behind the line and defends it back. 115/2

30.6 R Chase to Cook, Tossed up and outside off, Cook covers the spin and shoulders arms. 115/2

30.5 R Chase to Cook, Flatter and outside off, Cook allows it through. 115/2

30.4 R Chase to A Cook, A good looking drive by Cook but he finds the fielder at extra cover. 115/2

30.3 R Chase to Root, Flighted and on middle, eased through square leg for one. 115/2

30.2 R Chase to Root, An off spinner on middle, helped to mid-wicket. 114/2

30.1 R Chase to Root, Four leg byes! Turning down the leg side, Root fails to flick and it goes off his pads past short fine leg for a boundary. 114/2

29.6 M Cummins to Cook, A touch short and on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Cook goes on his toes and defends it towards mid-wicket. 110/2

29.5 M Cummins to A Cook, Width on offer outside off, Cook plays a cracking square cut from the crease but finds the fielder. 110/2

29.4 M Cummins to Cook, Extra bounce from a length around middle, Cook adjusts well to keep it out towards mid-wicket. 110/2

29.3 M Cummins to Cook, Identical to the last delivery, same region, same length but a little bit of extra bounce, Cook lets it through and Dowrich collects it near his chest. 110/2

29.2 M Cummins to Cook, This time Cummins angles it across the left-hander, on a length and outside off, Cook allows it through. 110/2

29.1 M Cummins to Cook, Wrong line, on a length and down the leg side, Cook tries to flick but fails to connect. 110/2

28.6 R Chase to Root, Goes on the back foot and helps it off his pads to mid-wicket. 110/2

28.5 R Chase to Root, Flatter this time, on off, Root gets back inside the crease and blocks it safely. 110/2

28.4 R Chase to Cook, Keeps it tossed up and this time the line is around off, Cook drives it off his front foot to mid off for a single. 110/2

28.3 R Chase to Cook, A hint of drift on this occasion, landing around off and spinning away a bit, Cook leaves it. 109/2

28.2 R Chase to Cook, Flatter in the channel outside off, Cook makes a watchful leave. 109/2

28.1 R Chase to Cook, Chase starts the session with a friendly full toss outside off, Cook fails to put it away and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 109/2

27.6 M Cummins to Root, Full on middle, Root drives it straight back to the bowler. 109/2

27.5 M Cummins to Root, A tad shorter outside off, Root tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten. 109/2

27.5 M Cummins to Root, NO BALL! Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not fiddle with it. A no ball signalled by the umpire as Cummins has overstepped. 109/2

27.4 M Cummins to Root, Good length angling into the batsman. Root defends it solidly. 108/2

27.3 M Cummins to Root, A tad fuller outside off, Root does not bother playing at it. 108/2

27.2 M Cummins to Root, Similar delivery to the last one. Root points his bat skywards and lets it through. 108/2

27.1 M Cummins to Root, Starts off with a length ball outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 108/2

We're back for the second session. The umpires are out in the middle. Alastair Cook and Joe Root will continue their innings. Miguel Cummins will bowl the first over after the break.

...Day 1, Session 2...

The Windies on the other hand, have been a little wayward with the ball. Kemar Roach started off well but got little support from the rest. They would want to come out and take a couple of quick wickets or this partnership can take the game away from them. Join us for the second session in a while.

So, England after stuttering a bit at the start have recovered well and made sure the session belonged to them. The hosts, after winning the toss and opting to bat, lost two quick wickets. However, the pair of Joe Root and Alastair Cook has steadied things with the latter registering his 31st Test fifty at home which happens to be the joint most along with Michael Atherton. The home side would hope these two to continue after the break.

26.6 R Chase to Cook, Bowls a full toss on off, Cook drives it to short covers. LUNCH ON DAY 1. 108/2

26.5 R Chase to Root, Worked towards mid-wicket with the spin for a run. 108/2

56th Test fifty for Alastair Cook.

26.4 R Chase to Cook, That's a half century for Cook! Full and wide outside off, Cook drives it towards covers where the fielder dives and half stops it. The batsmen take a run. This has been an excellent knock from Alastair. 107/2

26.3 R Chase to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 106/2

26.2 R Chase to Cook, Fires it outside off, gets some spin away from the batsman. Cook does not bother playing at it. 106/2

26.1 R Chase to Cook, Flatter outside off, spinning away. Cook shoulders his arms to it. 106/2

Bowling change just before the lunch break. Roston Chase to roll his arm over...

25.6 K Roach to Root, FOUR! Through the leg side this time! Full and on the pads, Root flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Root has looked very solid here. 106/2

25.5 K Roach to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 102/2

25.4 K Roach to Root, Bowls a yorker on middle, Root does well to dig it out. 102/2

25.3 K Roach to Cook, Angles it on the pads, Cook flicks it to fine leg for a run. 102/2

25.2 K Roach to A Cook, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and wide outside off, Cook drives it through the covers and the ball races to the fence. 101/2

25.1 K Roach to Cook, LOVELY BOWLING! Lands it on a length on off, nips away off the deck. Cook pokes at it and gets beaten. 97/2

24.6 A Joseph to Root, Back of a length on middle, Root tucks it towards mid-wicket. 97/2

24.5 A Joseph to Joe Root, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Not as convincing as the last one. Full and swinging away outside off, Root tries to drive but gets an outside edge through backward point and the ball races to the fence. In the recently concluded series between South Africa and England, Faf du Plessis always had a fielder behind square on the off side for Root as he scores a lot of runs there. 97/2

24.4 A Joseph to Root, FOUR! Joseph strays on the pads this time. Root camps back and flicks it through the square leg region and the ball races to the fence. 93/2

24.3 A Joseph to Root, Back of a length on off, Joe pushes it to covers. 89/2

24.2 A Joseph to Joe Root, Shorter in length outside off, Root does not time his cut shot properly and hits it to point. 89/2

24.1 A Joseph to Root, Joseph has not got his line right. Bowls it very wide outside off, Root shoulders his arms to it. 89/2

50-run stand comes up between the Ex and current English skipper.

23.6 K Roach to Root, Angling into the batsman, Root gets it off the inner half to fine leg for a run. 89/2

23.5 K Roach to Root, Good length on off, Root defends it watchfully. 88/2

23.4 K Roach to Root, Bowled on off, Root pushes it to covers. 88/2

23.3 K Roach to Root, A well-directed bouncer on leg stump, Root is early into the pull shot and hence gets it off the toe end besides the pitch. 88/2

23.2 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller on off, Cook lunges forward and pushes it towards cover-point for a run. 88/2

23.1 K Roach to Cook, Angles it into the batsman from around the wicket. Cook flicks it to mid-wicket. 87/2

22.6 A Joseph to Root, Good length outside off, swinging away. Root first goes for the cut shot but then pulls out at the last moment. 87/2

22.5 A Joseph to Root, Short and wide outside off, Root tries to cut but gets a bottom edge to covers. He should have put that away. 87/2

22.4 A Joseph to Root, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 87/2

22.3 A Joseph to Root, Just short of a length outside off, Root pushes it towards the cover fielder. 87/2

22.2 A Joseph to Root, A tad shorter on off, Root plays a solid looking back foot punch to covers. 87/2

22.1 A Joseph to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root cuts it towards point. 87/2

Alzarri Joseph is called back into the attack.

21.6 K Roach to Cook, Bowls an outswinger but way outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 87/2

Michael Holding on air comes up with a smart point. He says Holder comes steaming in but while delivering the ball, his front foot goes wide which is why he is not able to generate enough pace behind it. Whereas, Kemar Roach while taking his delivery stride has his front foot straight which helps him bowl at a good pace.

21.5 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller on middle, Cook tucks it to mid-wicket. 87/2

21.4 K Roach to Cook, Goes wider of the crease and fires it full on leg stump, Cook flicks it to mid-wicket. 87/2

21.3 K Roach to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook lets it through to the keeper. 87/2

21.2 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! EASY PEASY! Short and angling into the batsman, Cook rocks back and pulls it through square leg for another boundary. He is timing the ball brilliantly. 87/2

21.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Cook misses the pull and the ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 83/2

Kemar Roach comes back into the attack.

20.6 J Holder to Root, FOUR! Through the off side this time. Holder bowls it full on the pads, Root leans across and flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. Two boundaries in the over. 83/2

20.5 J Holder to Root, Bowls it on the fourth stump line, Root does not bother playing a shot at it. 79/2

20.4 J Holder to Root, A tad fuller outside off, Root drives it towards cover for no run. 79/2

20.3 J Holder to Root, An inswinger way outside off, Root shoulders his arms to it. 79/2

20.2 J Holder to Root, FOUR! WOW! Lovely from Root. Full and outside off, Root leans into it and drives it through covers for boundary. 79/2

20.1 J Holder to Root, Back of a length on middle, Root defends it off the back foot. 75/2

19.6 M Cummins to Cook, A tad fuller on off, Cook pushes it off the front foot towards mid off. 75/2

19.5 M Cummins to Cook, Shorter length on off, Cook camps back and pushes it to mid on. 75/2

19.4 M Cummins to Cook, A tad shorter on middle, Cook defends it watchfully. 75/2

19.3 M Cummins to Cook, FOUR! POOR LINE! Short and on off, Cook pushes it off the back foot through point and the ball races to the fence. 75/2

19.2 M Cummins to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, Cook tries to flick but misses and is collected by the keeper. There is a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. Replays show that there was daylight between bat and ball. 71/2

19.1 M Cummins to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 71/2

18.6 J Holder to Root, Bowls it wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 71/2

18.5 J Holder to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not bother playing a shot at it. 71/2

18.4 J Holder to Root, FOUR! You cannot bowl short to Root, he will hit you all day. Short and gives him width, Root camps back and punches it through the off side for a boundary. 71/2

18.3 J Holder to Root, Good length outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 67/2

18.2 J Holder to Root, A bit short outside off, Joe looks to cut but chops it towards the off side. He looks a bit frustrated out there. 67/2

18.1 J Holder to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, Root off his back foot punches it towards cover. Fails to pierce the gap again. 67/2

17.6 M Cummins to Cook, Comes forward and pushes it back down the wicket. 67/2

17.5 M Cummins to Cook, Slips one down the leg side, Cook tries to help it on its way but fails to do so. 67/2

17.4 M Cummins to Cook, Stays behind the line and punches it towards the mid on fielder. 67/2

17.3 M Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery on middle, Alastair tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 67/2

17.2 M Cummins to Cook, Beaten! Rare error from Cook! Cummins slants it away around off, Cook feels for it as he lunges forward to defend but the ball moves away and nearly takes the outside edge towards the keeper. 67/2

17.1 M Cummins to Cook, Good length delivery on off, Cook gets across and with the full face of the bat drives it towards mid on. 67/2

16.6 J Holder to Root, A maiden from Holder! Keeps it fuller on off, Root lunges forward and drives it towards the fielder at point. 67/2

16.5 J Holder to Root, Angles it in from outside off, it's on a shorter side as Root stays on the back foot and unfurls a punch but straight to extra cover. 67/2

16.4 J Holder to Root, On a back of a length, much close to the off stump channel, still Root lifts his bat to let it be. 67/2

16.3 J Holder to Root, Good length delivery wide outside off, another easy leave for JR. 67/2

16.2 J Holder to Root, Keeps it around off, it moves away. It's too wide to make Root go after it. 67/2

16.1 J Holder to Root, Good length delivery outside off, a nice front foot defense on offer. 67/2

15.6 M Cummins to Root, Once again Miguel Cummins is a bit too straight with his line. It's easily glanced down to fine leg by Root. He'll keep strike. 67/2

15.5 M Cummins to Cook, On the pads, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 66/2

15.4 M Cummins to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, Cook stays back and punches it through extra cover and collects a couple to his tally. 65/2

15.3 M Cummins to Cook, After spraying one on the pads, he keeps it outside off. Alastair has nothing to offer. 63/2

15.2 M Cummins to Cook, FOUR! Easily done! A bit short and down the leg side, all Cook has to do is to get some part of wood on it. He does so and the long leg fielder has no chance to cut it off. 63/2

15.1 M Cummins to Cook, On middle and leg, worked towards the man at mid-wicket. 59/2

14.6 J Holder to Joe Root, FOUR! Just eased it! Shot! Fuller and it's wide outside off, Root's eyes light up as he leans across and drives it through covers for a boundary. No need to run for those. 59/2

14.5 J Holder to Root, Drops it on a fuller length outside off, it comes back in sharply as Root plants his front foot across, covers the sticks and then leaves it alone. 55/2

14.4 J Holder to Joe Root, Fuller in length and outside off, Root leans forward to drive but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls back towards the Windies skipper. 55/2

14.3 J Holder to Root, Stays behind the line and keeps it out. 55/2

14.2 J Holder to Root, Once again keeps it in the same zone, the English skipper isn't tempted to play at it. 55/2

14.1 J Holder to Root, In the corridor of uncertainty, Joe shoulders his arms to that one. 55/2

13.6 M Cummins to Cook, Brings this one back into the left-hander, flicked towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his right to deny them the single. 55/2

13.5 M Cummins to Cook, Slants it away on a length outside off, easily left alone by the southpaw. 55/2

13.4 M Cummins to Joe Root, Edgy! It's on a length outside off, Joe looks to run it down but gets it off the outer half of the bat and it rolls safely towards gully. The man makes a good half-stop and parries it towards point and concedes a run. 55/2

13.3 M Cummins to Root, Good delivery! Hits the seam near the good length area and then jags away as Root has a tentative poke inside the line. Lucky Root, that the ball didn't kiss the willow. 54/2

13.2 M Cummins to Root, On a back of a length and served around off, defended off the back foot. 54/2

13.1 M Cummins to Root, Continues from over the wicket and fires it full on middle and leg, Root prods across and jams it out towards mid on. 54/2

Drinks are on the field. England have been rocked early in the first hour itself. Debutant Stoneman and Westley were the wickets to fall but since then the current pair is doing the resurrection job. The Windies bowlers have been right on the money except on a few occasions. If they could get another one here, England would surely be in a spot of bother towards the lunch break. Let's see how they fare in the next hour...

12.6 J Holder to Cook, Just ahead of a length on off, Cook defends it by covering the line of the stumps. 54/2

12.5 J Holder to Cook, Bowls it on a length outside off, the batsman watches it till the last moment and lets it be. 54/2

12.4 J Holder to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 54/2

12.3 J Holder to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it from within the crease. 54/2

12.2 J Holder to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Alastair shoulders his arms to it. 54/2

12.1 J Holder to Cook, Just behind a length on off, Cook defends it to covers. 54/2

11.6 M Cummins to Root, FOUR! Root plays that shot with a lot of authority. Shorter in length outside off, Root camps back and guides it through backward point for a boundary. 54/2

11.5 M Cummins to Root, Good length on off, Root defends it solidly. 50/2

11.4 M Cummins to Root, A tad fuller this time on off, swinging away. Root tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an outside edge to second slip who makes a good diving stop to his right. 50/2

11.3 M Cummins to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not bother playing a shot at it. 50/2

11.2 M Cummins to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root guides it towards point. 50/2

11.1 M Cummins to Root, Full and wide outside off, Root toe-ends the drive to mid off. 50/2

10.6 J Holder to Cook, Good length, jags back in. Cook adjusts well and plays it out to covers. 50/2

10.5 J Holder to Cook, A tad shorter on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 50/2

Mike Atherton and his observations are really good. He says Holder has placed a man at extra cover but Cook is such a man, who rarely drives the ball until it's a genuine half-volley. He likes to dab the ball late, so what he suggests is that, remove the man at extra cover and bring him to the slip cordon and there are chances of an edge being induced...

10.4 J Holder to A Cook, FOUR! Again! He has played this shot four times today and has always fetched a boundary. Back of a length on off, Cook opens the face off his bat and guides it down to third man and the ball races to the fence. 50/2

10.3 J Holder to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 46/2

10.2 J Holder to Cook, Full and outside off, Cook drives it square of the wicket on the off side. 46/2

10.1 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook guides it towards point. 46/2

The skipper brings himself on. It's Jason Holder to have a go with the pink object. Two slips and a gully in place...

9.6 M Cummins to Root, Sprays down the leg side, Root misses the flick and the ball is collected by the keeper. 46/2

9.5 M Cummins to Cook, Full on the pads, Cook flicks it beautifully to fine leg for a run. 46/2

9.4 M Cummins to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook watchfully leaves it. 45/2

9.3 M Cummins to Cook, Bowls it on the pads, Cook works it towards mid-wicket. 45/2

9.2 M Cummins to Joe Root, Sloppy effort in the field! Joseph is the culprit. Full on middle, Root times it towards mid on. Alzarri stationed at short mid-wicket runs to his left, dives over the ball and lets it through. The fielder from mid off gives it a chase and stops the ball just inside the rope to save a run for his side. 45/2

9.1 Cummins to Root, Very full on off, Root jams it out towards covers. 42/2

8.6 K Roach to Cook, Full and wide outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 42/2

8.6 K Roach to Cook, WIDE! Don't see too many bowled in a Test match. Bowls it short outside off, Cook lets it through and the umpire signals a wide. Second by Roach. 42/2

8.5 K Roach to Root, Good length on off, Root taps it on the off side and the batsmen run through for a single. 41/2

8.4 K Roach to Root, Beaten for pace! Bowls it on a length on middle, Root tries to defend it but is late on it and gets hit high on the pads. 40/2

8.3 K Roach to Cook, A tad shorter on leg stump, Cook pushes it through mid on for a run. 40/2

8.2 K Roach to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook tries to defend inside the line but gets beaten. 39/2

8.1 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it just outside off, Cook watches it well and makes a good leave. 39/2

7.6 M Cummins to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root cuts it to point. 39/2

7.5 M Cummins to Root, Lands it on a length on middle, Root defends it watchfully. 39/2

7.4 M Cummins to Root, Good length outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 39/2

The English skipper, Joe Root is in next.

7.3 M Cummins to Westley, OUT! A brilliant, brilliant review by West Indies. What a start for them. They have their second. Full ball outside off shaping in, Westley misses the flick and is struck on the pads. The Windies appeal and the umpire shakes his head. After a chat with his teammates, Holder decides to review and they go upstairs. The front foot is fine. There is no inside edge. The ball is pitching in line, has struck him in line and is going on to hit the leg stump. Three reds and the decision has to be overturned. A great bowling change by Holder. 39/2

Howzzaattt? Is the shout from the bowler. It looks close to the naked eye. Jason Holder has taken the review. Is there an inside edge? Let's wait and find out...

7.2 M Cummins to Westley, A tad fuller outside off, shaping away. Tom watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

7.1 M Cummins to Westley, Starts off with a loosner outside off, Westley shoulders his arms to it. 39/1

Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.

6.6 K Roach to Cook, Similar length, Cook again lets it through to the keeper. A maiden for Roach. 39/1

6.5 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it outside off, the batsman leaves it watchfully. 39/1

Nasser Hussain on air informs that - it's only the second time in this season that Mark Stoneman has been bowled. He's in good form of late but unfortunately, he got a peach of a delivery which led to his undoing...

6.4 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 39/1

6.3 K Roach to Cook, Good lines and lengths here from Roach! Lands it on a length on middle, Alastair lunges forward and defends it towards mid on. 39/1

6.2 K Roach to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

6.1 K Roach to A Cook, Back of a length on middle, Cook tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards cover-point. 39/1

5.6 A Joseph to Westley, Bowls an inswinger this time on the pads, Westley flicks it straight to square leg. 39/1

5.5 A Joseph to Westley, Full and swinging away outside off, Tom points his bat skyward and lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

5.4 A Joseph to Westley, FOUR! It is raining boundaries here. A tad short outside off, Westley rocks back and punches it through covers and the ball races to the fence. 39/1

5.3 A Joseph to Westley, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 35/1

5.2 A Joseph to Cook, Back of a length on off, Cook pushes it through the covers for a run. 35/1

5.1 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! He plays that shot to great effect. Lands it on a length on off, Cook guides it through the slip cordon for another boundary. Cook is off to a brisk start here. 34/1

4.6 K Roach to Tom Westley, Full on middle, Westley tries to flick it but gets a safe leading edge to mid on. 30/1

4.5 K Roach to Westley, Good length outside off, the batsman does not bother playing a shot at it. 30/1

4.4 K Roach to Westley, Bowls it on a length on off, Tom defends it by covering the line of the ball. 30/1

4.3 K Roach to Westley, BEAUTY! Good length on off, nipping away. Westley tries to poke at it but gets beaten. 30/1

4.2 K Roach to Westley, Back of a length on off, Westley defends it off the back foot. 30/1

4.1 K Roach to Westley, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and on middle, Westley drives it straight back past the bowler and the ball races to the fence. Tom gets off the mark with that boundary. 30/1

3.6 A Joseph to A Cook, FOUR! Short and outside off, Cook cuts it through gully for another boundary. 26/1

3.5 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! He is dealing in boundaries! Full and outside off, Cook drives it through covers and the ball races to the fence. 22/1

3.4 A Joseph to Cook, A tad shorter on off, Cook camps back and defends it. 18/1

3.3 A Joseph to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 18/1

3.2 A Joseph to Cook, A tad shorter outside off, Cook square cuts it to point. 18/1

3.1 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! You can't bowl on this guy's pads. Cook flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 18/1

2.6 K Roach to Westley, RIPPER! Length on off, shaping away. Westley tries to defend it but gets beaten. What an over from Roach. Top notch. 14/1

2.5 K Roach to Westley, Lands it outside off, Westley shoulders his arms to it. 14/1

2.4 K Roach to Westley, Full on middle, Westley drives it to mid on. 14/1

2.3 K Roach to Westley, Full and wide outside off, Tom lets it through to the keeper. 14/1

2.2 K Roach to Westley, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

Tom Westley is the next man in.

2.1 K Roach to M Stoneman, OUT! KABOOM! What a jaffa! How do you play that one? Lands it on a length around leg stump, nips away a touch. Stoneman tries to defend it but gets beaten and the ball hits the top of off. What a return for Kemar Roach! A wayward first over but he has started this one in explicable fashion. Stoneman the debutant has to depart, not a good outing for him. The opening issues for England continue. 14/1

1.6 A Joseph to Cook, Fullish on middle, Cook drives it straight but the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and deflects to mid on. 14/0

1.5 A Joseph to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook tries to cut but gets a bottom edge onto the ground and the ball rolls towards the off side. 14/0

1.4 A Joseph to A Cook, FOUR! This outfield is lightning quick! Lands it on a length on off, Cook opens the face of his bat and guides it down to third man for another boundary. 14/0

1.3 A Joseph to Cook, Fuller in length on off, Cook defends it off the front foot. 10/0

1.2 A Joseph to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, Cook misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. There was not a lot of carry there for the bowler. 10/0

1.1 A Joseph to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook does not bother playing a shot at it. 10/0

Alzarri Joseph will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Stoneman shoulders his arms to it. A good start for Mark. 10/0

0.5 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! No nerves for this guy! Full and on the pads, Stoneman flicks it through square leg and the ball races to the fence. Second boundary for Stoneman in the space of three balls. 10/0

0.4 K Roach to Stoneman, Good length on off, Mark lunges forward and defends it solidly. 6/0

0.3 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! First runs for Stoneman in Test cricket! What a way to get off the mark. Full and outside off, Stoneman leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. That was a lovely shot from the debutant. 6/0

0.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Stoneman lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

0.2 K Roach to Stoneman, WIDE! What was that? Full and very, very wide outside off. The batsman lets it through and the fielder at second slip does well to stop it. The umpire signals a wide. 2/0

0.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a length ball on off, Cook taps it in front of covers for a run. England have their first run. Cook gets off the mark. 1/0

First Published: August 17, 2017, 5:43 PM IST