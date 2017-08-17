England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Birmingham, Day 1: Cook, Root Build Innings

Getty Images

36.4 J Holder to Cook, FOUR. 137/2

36.3 J Holder to Cook, Very full this time, on middle, Cook leans forward and across to flick it through square leg. A couple of runs taken. 133/2

36.2 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length ball around off, angling away, Cook shoulders arms. 131/2

36.1 J Holder to Cook, A gentle delivery in the zone outside off, not much bounce, Cook allows it through. 131/2

35.6 A Joseph to Cook, Excellent shot but fails to get the placement right. It's a pitched up ball outside off, Cook plays an elegant drive just wide of extra cover and takes a single. 131/2

35.5 A Joseph to Cook, Around leg, on a length, Cook fails to tuck it off his hips. 130/2

35.4 A Joseph to Cook, Too full and around off, Cook goes for the drive but fails to middle. It rolls back towards the bowler off the inside edge. 130/2

35.3 A Joseph to Cook, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, around off, Cook gets back inside the crease and defends it to the off side. 130/2

35.2 A Joseph to Cook, Goes for a yorker but it reaches the batsman on a low full toss around off, Cook keeps it out to mid off. 130/2

35.1 A Joseph to Cook, Poor beginning to a new spell. Sprays a length ball down the leg side, Cook leaves it. 130/2

Alzarri Joseph is back on. He has been very expensive so far and would like to make amends now.

34.6 J Holder to Root, Fuller in length and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers. Not much timing. 130/2

34.5 J Holder to Root, Beaten! Good length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Root pushes tamely inside the line and misses. 130/2

34.4 J Holder to Root, Full and angling into the batsman, Root pushes it down to mid on. 130/2

34.3 J Holder to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 130/2

31st Test fifty for Joe Root.

34.2 J Holder to Root, FOUR! A flashy shot! Width on offer outside off, short in length as well, Root flashes his blade through the line and it flies down to third man off the outside edge for a boundary. 11th score of 50 or more in succession for him! Run machine, truly. 130/2

34.1 J Holder to Root, Starts with a good length ball around off, shaping back in a touch, Root has not much room to play with and taps it down from the back foot to point. 126/2

Bowling change. Jason Holder brings himself into the attack.

33.6 M Cummins to Cook, Full length ball outside off, Cook drives it through the line but finds the mid off fielder. 126/2

33.5 M Cummins to Cook, Angling away from the batsman on a length, Cook leaves it alone. 126/2

33.4 M Cummins to Cook, Great flying stop by Dowrich! Full length ball around leg, swinging down the leg side, Cook fails to flick and Shane dives full length to his right to collect the ball. 126/2

33.3 M Cummins to Cook, Targets the middle stump with a length ball, Cook is squared up a shade as he defends it to the off side. 126/2

33.2 M Cummins to Cook, FOUR! An overpitched ball around leg, Cook is too good a batsman to miss out on a gift. He picks it off his pads and clips it superbly through mid-wicket for a glorious boundary. 126/2

33.1 M Cummins to Cook, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, around off, Cook punches from the crease but finds the point fielder. 122/2

32.6 R Chase to Root, FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! A flighted full ball wide outside off, Root gets the chance to free his arms and smashes it through covers for a boundary. Moves to 47! 122/2

32.5 R Chase to Cook, Drifting down the leg side, Cook helps it in front of square leg and rotates the strike. 118/2

32.4 R Chase to Cook, Floated full ball on off, Cook leans forward in defense. 117/2

32.3 R Chase to Root, Tossed up ball on middle and leg, turning down, Joe flicks it through backward square leg for one. 117/2

32.2 R Chase to Root, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it back. 116/2

32.1 R Chase to Root, Loopy off spinner on off, Root plays a stylish flick shot but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 116/2

31.6 M Cummins to Cook, Full and around middle, Cook leans across to flick but it takes the inner half of the bat and rolls towards mid-wicket. Not in the gap and that ends the over. 116/2

31.5 M Cummins to Cook, On a length and around off, Alastair does well to defend it back. That's the line Cummins should concentrate on. 116/2

31.4 M Cummins to Cook, Wild delivery, short and way down the leg side, Cook has nothing to do with it. Cummins has been pretty inconsistent with his lines. 116/2

31.3 M Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Cook goes back and taps it down to mid-wicket 116/2

31.2 M Cummins to Root, Pitches it full and on off, Root plays a crisp off drive and Cummins uses his left boot to make a partial stop. Deflects it wide of mid off and they cross for a run. 116/2

31.1 M Cummins to Root, Good length ball on off, Root gets behind the line and defends it back. 115/2

30.6 R Chase to Cook, Tossed up and outside off, Cook covers the spin and shoulders arms. 115/2

30.5 R Chase to Cook, Flatter and outside off, Cook allows it through. 115/2

30.4 R Chase to A Cook, A good looking drive by Cook but he finds the fielder at extra cover. 115/2

30.3 R Chase to Root, Flighted and on middle, eased through square leg for one. 115/2

30.2 R Chase to Root, An off spinner on middle, helped to mid-wicket. 114/2

30.1 R Chase to Root, Four leg byes! Turning down the leg side, Root fails to flick and it goes off his pads past short fine leg for a boundary. 114/2

29.6 M Cummins to Cook, A touch short and on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Cook goes on his toes and defends it towards mid-wicket. 110/2

29.5 M Cummins to A Cook, Width on offer outside off, Cook plays a cracking square cut from the crease but finds the fielder. 110/2

29.4 M Cummins to Cook, Extra bounce from a length around middle, Cook adjusts well to keep it out towards mid-wicket. 110/2

29.3 M Cummins to Cook, Identical to the last delivery, same region, same length but a little bit of extra bounce, Cook lets it through and Dowrich collects it near his chest. 110/2

29.2 M Cummins to Cook, This time Cummins angles it across the left-hander, on a length and outside off, Cook allows it through. 110/2

29.1 M Cummins to Cook, Wrong line, on a length and down the leg side, Cook tries to flick but fails to connect. 110/2

28.6 R Chase to Root, Goes on the back foot and helps it off his pads to mid-wicket. 110/2

28.5 R Chase to Root, Flatter this time, on off, Root gets back inside the crease and blocks it safely. 110/2

28.4 R Chase to Cook, Keeps it tossed up and this time the line is around off, Cook drives it off his front foot to mid off for a single. 110/2

28.3 R Chase to Cook, A hint of drift on this occasion, landing around off and spinning away a bit, Cook leaves it. 109/2

28.2 R Chase to Cook, Flatter in the channel outside off, Cook makes a watchful leave. 109/2

28.1 R Chase to Cook, Chase starts the session with a friendly full toss outside off, Cook fails to put it away and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 109/2

27.6 M Cummins to Root, Full on middle, Root drives it straight back to the bowler. 109/2

27.5 M Cummins to Root, A tad shorter outside off, Root tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten. 109/2

27.5 M Cummins to Root, NO BALL! Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not fiddle with it. A no ball signalled by the umpire as Cummins has overstepped. 109/2

27.4 M Cummins to Root, Good length angling into the batsman. Root defends it solidly. 108/2

27.3 M Cummins to Root, A tad fuller outside off, Root does not bother playing at it. 108/2

27.2 M Cummins to Root, Similar delivery to the last one. Root points his bat skywards and lets it through. 108/2

27.1 M Cummins to Root, Starts off with a length ball outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 108/2

We're back for the second session. The umpires are out in the middle. Alastair Cook and Joe Root will continue their innings. Miguel Cummins will bowl the first over after the break.

...Day 1, Session 2...

The Windies on the other hand, have been a little wayward with the ball. Kemar Roach started off well but got little support from the rest. They would want to come out and take a couple of quick wickets or this partnership can take the game away from them. Join us for the second session in a while.

So, England after stuttering a bit at the start have recovered well and made sure the session belonged to them. The hosts, after winning the toss and opting to bat, lost two quick wickets. However, the pair of Joe Root and Alastair Cook has steadied things with the latter registering his 31st Test fifty at home which happens to be the joint most along with Michael Atherton. The home side would hope these two to continue after the break.

26.6 R Chase to Cook, Bowls a full toss on off, Cook drives it to short covers. LUNCH ON DAY 1. 108/2

26.5 R Chase to Root, Worked towards mid-wicket with the spin for a run. 108/2

56th Test fifty for Alastair Cook.

26.4 R Chase to Cook, That's a half century for Cook! Full and wide outside off, Cook drives it towards covers where the fielder dives and half stops it. The batsmen take a run. This has been an excellent knock from Alastair. 107/2

26.3 R Chase to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 106/2

26.2 R Chase to Cook, Fires it outside off, gets some spin away from the batsman. Cook does not bother playing at it. 106/2

26.1 R Chase to Cook, Flatter outside off, spinning away. Cook shoulders his arms to it. 106/2

Bowling change just before the lunch break. Roston Chase to roll his arm over...

25.6 K Roach to Root, FOUR! Through the leg side this time! Full and on the pads, Root flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Root has looked very solid here. 106/2

25.5 K Roach to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 102/2

25.4 K Roach to Root, Bowls a yorker on middle, Root does well to dig it out. 102/2

25.3 K Roach to Cook, Angles it on the pads, Cook flicks it to fine leg for a run. 102/2

25.2 K Roach to A Cook, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and wide outside off, Cook drives it through the covers and the ball races to the fence. 101/2

25.1 K Roach to Cook, LOVELY BOWLING! Lands it on a length on off, nips away off the deck. Cook pokes at it and gets beaten. 97/2

24.6 A Joseph to Root, Back of a length on middle, Root tucks it towards mid-wicket. 97/2

24.5 A Joseph to Joe Root, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Not as convincing as the last one. Full and swinging away outside off, Root tries to drive but gets an outside edge through backward point and the ball races to the fence. In the recently concluded series between South Africa and England, Faf du Plessis always had a fielder behind square on the off side for Root as he scores a lot of runs there. 97/2

24.4 A Joseph to Root, FOUR! Joseph strays on the pads this time. Root camps back and flicks it through the square leg region and the ball races to the fence. 93/2

24.3 A Joseph to Root, Back of a length on off, Joe pushes it to covers. 89/2

24.2 A Joseph to Joe Root, Shorter in length outside off, Root does not time his cut shot properly and hits it to point. 89/2

24.1 A Joseph to Root, Joseph has not got his line right. Bowls it very wide outside off, Root shoulders his arms to it. 89/2

50-run stand comes up between the Ex and current English skipper.

23.6 K Roach to Root, Angling into the batsman, Root gets it off the inner half to fine leg for a run. 89/2

23.5 K Roach to Root, Good length on off, Root defends it watchfully. 88/2

23.4 K Roach to Root, Bowled on off, Root pushes it to covers. 88/2

23.3 K Roach to Root, A well-directed bouncer on leg stump, Root is early into the pull shot and hence gets it off the toe end besides the pitch. 88/2

23.2 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller on off, Cook lunges forward and pushes it towards cover-point for a run. 88/2

23.1 K Roach to Cook, Angles it into the batsman from around the wicket. Cook flicks it to mid-wicket. 87/2

22.6 A Joseph to Root, Good length outside off, swinging away. Root first goes for the cut shot but then pulls out at the last moment. 87/2

22.5 A Joseph to Root, Short and wide outside off, Root tries to cut but gets a bottom edge to covers. He should have put that away. 87/2

22.4 A Joseph to Root, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 87/2

22.3 A Joseph to Root, Just short of a length outside off, Root pushes it towards the cover fielder. 87/2

22.2 A Joseph to Root, A tad shorter on off, Root plays a solid looking back foot punch to covers. 87/2

22.1 A Joseph to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root cuts it towards point. 87/2

Alzarri Joseph is called back into the attack.

21.6 K Roach to Cook, Bowls an outswinger but way outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 87/2

Michael Holding on air comes up with a smart point. He says Holder comes steaming in but while delivering the ball, his front foot goes wide which is why he is not able to generate enough pace behind it. Whereas, Kemar Roach while taking his delivery stride has his front foot straight which helps him bowl at a good pace.

21.5 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller on middle, Cook tucks it to mid-wicket. 87/2

21.4 K Roach to Cook, Goes wider of the crease and fires it full on leg stump, Cook flicks it to mid-wicket. 87/2

21.3 K Roach to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook lets it through to the keeper. 87/2

21.2 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! EASY PEASY! Short and angling into the batsman, Cook rocks back and pulls it through square leg for another boundary. He is timing the ball brilliantly. 87/2

21.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Cook misses the pull and the ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 83/2

Kemar Roach comes back into the attack.

20.6 J Holder to Root, FOUR! Through the off side this time. Holder bowls it full on the pads, Root leans across and flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. Two boundaries in the over. 83/2

20.5 J Holder to Root, Bowls it on the fourth stump line, Root does not bother playing a shot at it. 79/2

20.4 J Holder to Root, A tad fuller outside off, Root drives it towards cover for no run. 79/2

20.3 J Holder to Root, An inswinger way outside off, Root shoulders his arms to it. 79/2

20.2 J Holder to Root, FOUR! WOW! Lovely from Root. Full and outside off, Root leans into it and drives it through covers for boundary. 79/2

20.1 J Holder to Root, Back of a length on middle, Root defends it off the back foot. 75/2

19.6 M Cummins to Cook, A tad fuller on off, Cook pushes it off the front foot towards mid off. 75/2

19.5 M Cummins to Cook, Shorter length on off, Cook camps back and pushes it to mid on. 75/2

19.4 M Cummins to Cook, A tad shorter on middle, Cook defends it watchfully. 75/2

19.3 M Cummins to Cook, FOUR! POOR LINE! Short and on off, Cook pushes it off the back foot through point and the ball races to the fence. 75/2

19.2 M Cummins to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, Cook tries to flick but misses and is collected by the keeper. There is a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. Replays show that there was daylight between bat and ball. 71/2

19.1 M Cummins to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 71/2

18.6 J Holder to Root, Bowls it wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 71/2

18.5 J Holder to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not bother playing a shot at it. 71/2

18.4 J Holder to Root, FOUR! You cannot bowl short to Root, he will hit you all day. Short and gives him width, Root camps back and punches it through the off side for a boundary. 71/2

18.3 J Holder to Root, Good length outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 67/2

18.2 J Holder to Root, A bit short outside off, Joe looks to cut but chops it towards the off side. He looks a bit frustrated out there. 67/2

18.1 J Holder to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, Root off his back foot punches it towards cover. Fails to pierce the gap again. 67/2

17.6 M Cummins to Cook, Comes forward and pushes it back down the wicket. 67/2

17.5 M Cummins to Cook, Slips one down the leg side, Cook tries to help it on its way but fails to do so. 67/2

17.4 M Cummins to Cook, Stays behind the line and punches it towards the mid on fielder. 67/2

17.3 M Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery on middle, Alastair tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 67/2

17.2 M Cummins to Cook, Beaten! Rare error from Cook! Cummins slants it away around off, Cook feels for it as he lunges forward to defend but the ball moves away and nearly takes the outside edge towards the keeper. 67/2

17.1 M Cummins to Cook, Good length delivery on off, Cook gets across and with the full face of the bat drives it towards mid on. 67/2

16.6 J Holder to Root, A maiden from Holder! Keeps it fuller on off, Root lunges forward and drives it towards the fielder at point. 67/2

16.5 J Holder to Root, Angles it in from outside off, it's on a shorter side as Root stays on the back foot and unfurls a punch but straight to extra cover. 67/2

16.4 J Holder to Root, On a back of a length, much close to the off stump channel, still Root lifts his bat to let it be. 67/2

16.3 J Holder to Root, Good length delivery wide outside off, another easy leave for JR. 67/2

16.2 J Holder to Root, Keeps it around off, it moves away. It's too wide to make Root go after it. 67/2

16.1 J Holder to Root, Good length delivery outside off, a nice front foot defense on offer. 67/2

15.6 M Cummins to Root, Once again Miguel Cummins is a bit too straight with his line. It's easily glanced down to fine leg by Root. He'll keep strike. 67/2

15.5 M Cummins to Cook, On the pads, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 66/2

15.4 M Cummins to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, Cook stays back and punches it through extra cover and collects a couple to his tally. 65/2

15.3 M Cummins to Cook, After spraying one on the pads, he keeps it outside off. Alastair has nothing to offer. 63/2

15.2 M Cummins to Cook, FOUR! Easily done! A bit short and down the leg side, all Cook has to do is to get some part of wood on it. He does so and the long leg fielder has no chance to cut it off. 63/2

15.1 M Cummins to Cook, On middle and leg, worked towards the man at mid-wicket. 59/2

14.6 J Holder to Joe Root, FOUR! Just eased it! Shot! Fuller and it's wide outside off, Root's eyes light up as he leans across and drives it through covers for a boundary. No need to run for those. 59/2

14.5 J Holder to Root, Drops it on a fuller length outside off, it comes back in sharply as Root plants his front foot across, covers the sticks and then leaves it alone. 55/2

14.4 J Holder to Joe Root, Fuller in length and outside off, Root leans forward to drive but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls back towards the Windies skipper. 55/2

14.3 J Holder to Root, Stays behind the line and keeps it out. 55/2

14.2 J Holder to Root, Once again keeps it in the same zone, the English skipper isn't tempted to play at it. 55/2

14.1 J Holder to Root, In the corridor of uncertainty, Joe shoulders his arms to that one. 55/2

13.6 M Cummins to Cook, Brings this one back into the left-hander, flicked towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his right to deny them the single. 55/2

13.5 M Cummins to Cook, Slants it away on a length outside off, easily left alone by the southpaw. 55/2

13.4 M Cummins to Joe Root, Edgy! It's on a length outside off, Joe looks to run it down but gets it off the outer half of the bat and it rolls safely towards gully. The man makes a good half-stop and parries it towards point and concedes a run. 55/2

13.3 M Cummins to Root, Good delivery! Hits the seam near the good length area and then jags away as Root has a tentative poke inside the line. Lucky Root, that the ball didn't kiss the willow. 54/2

13.2 M Cummins to Root, On a back of a length and served around off, defended off the back foot. 54/2

13.1 M Cummins to Root, Continues from over the wicket and fires it full on middle and leg, Root prods across and jams it out towards mid on. 54/2

Drinks are on the field. England have been rocked early in the first hour itself. Debutant Stoneman and Westley were the wickets to fall but since then the current pair is doing the resurrection job. The Windies bowlers have been right on the money except on a few occasions. If they could get another one here, England would surely be in a spot of bother towards the lunch break. Let's see how they fare in the next hour...

12.6 J Holder to Cook, Just ahead of a length on off, Cook defends it by covering the line of the stumps. 54/2

12.5 J Holder to Cook, Bowls it on a length outside off, the batsman watches it till the last moment and lets it be. 54/2

12.4 J Holder to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 54/2

12.3 J Holder to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it from within the crease. 54/2

12.2 J Holder to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Alastair shoulders his arms to it. 54/2

12.1 J Holder to Cook, Just behind a length on off, Cook defends it to covers. 54/2

11.6 M Cummins to Root, FOUR! Root plays that shot with a lot of authority. Shorter in length outside off, Root camps back and guides it through backward point for a boundary. 54/2

11.5 M Cummins to Root, Good length on off, Root defends it solidly. 50/2

11.4 M Cummins to Root, A tad fuller this time on off, swinging away. Root tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an outside edge to second slip who makes a good diving stop to his right. 50/2

11.3 M Cummins to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not bother playing a shot at it. 50/2

11.2 M Cummins to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root guides it towards point. 50/2

11.1 M Cummins to Root, Full and wide outside off, Root toe-ends the drive to mid off. 50/2

10.6 J Holder to Cook, Good length, jags back in. Cook adjusts well and plays it out to covers. 50/2

10.5 J Holder to Cook, A tad shorter on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 50/2

Mike Atherton and his observations are really good. He says Holder has placed a man at extra cover but Cook is such a man, who rarely drives the ball until it's a genuine half-volley. He likes to dab the ball late, so what he suggests is that, remove the man at extra cover and bring him to the slip cordon and there are chances of an edge being induced...

10.4 J Holder to A Cook, FOUR! Again! He has played this shot four times today and has always fetched a boundary. Back of a length on off, Cook opens the face off his bat and guides it down to third man and the ball races to the fence. 50/2

10.3 J Holder to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 46/2

10.2 J Holder to Cook, Full and outside off, Cook drives it square of the wicket on the off side. 46/2

10.1 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook guides it towards point. 46/2

The skipper brings himself on. It's Jason Holder to have a go with the pink object. Two slips and a gully in place...

9.6 M Cummins to Root, Sprays down the leg side, Root misses the flick and the ball is collected by the keeper. 46/2

9.5 M Cummins to Cook, Full on the pads, Cook flicks it beautifully to fine leg for a run. 46/2

9.4 M Cummins to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook watchfully leaves it. 45/2

9.3 M Cummins to Cook, Bowls it on the pads, Cook works it towards mid-wicket. 45/2

9.2 M Cummins to Joe Root, Sloppy effort in the field! Joseph is the culprit. Full on middle, Root times it towards mid on. Alzarri stationed at short mid-wicket runs to his left, dives over the ball and lets it through. The fielder from mid off gives it a chase and stops the ball just inside the rope to save a run for his side. 45/2

9.1 Cummins to Root, Very full on off, Root jams it out towards covers. 42/2

8.6 K Roach to Cook, Full and wide outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 42/2

8.6 K Roach to Cook, WIDE! Don't see too many bowled in a Test match. Bowls it short outside off, Cook lets it through and the umpire signals a wide. Second by Roach. 42/2

8.5 K Roach to Root, Good length on off, Root taps it on the off side and the batsmen run through for a single. 41/2

8.4 K Roach to Root, Beaten for pace! Bowls it on a length on middle, Root tries to defend it but is late on it and gets hit high on the pads. 40/2

8.3 K Roach to Cook, A tad shorter on leg stump, Cook pushes it through mid on for a run. 40/2

8.2 K Roach to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook tries to defend inside the line but gets beaten. 39/2

8.1 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it just outside off, Cook watches it well and makes a good leave. 39/2

7.6 M Cummins to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root cuts it to point. 39/2

7.5 M Cummins to Root, Lands it on a length on middle, Root defends it watchfully. 39/2

7.4 M Cummins to Root, Good length outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 39/2

The English skipper, Joe Root is in next.

7.3 M Cummins to Westley, OUT! A brilliant, brilliant review by West Indies. What a start for them. They have their second. Full ball outside off shaping in, Westley misses the flick and is struck on the pads. The Windies appeal and the umpire shakes his head. After a chat with his teammates, Holder decides to review and they go upstairs. The front foot is fine. There is no inside edge. The ball is pitching in line, has struck him in line and is going on to hit the leg stump. Three reds and the decision has to be overturned. A great bowling change by Holder. 39/2

Howzzaattt? Is the shout from the bowler. It looks close to the naked eye. Jason Holder has taken the review. Is there an inside edge? Let's wait and find out...

7.2 M Cummins to Westley, A tad fuller outside off, shaping away. Tom watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

7.1 M Cummins to Westley, Starts off with a loosner outside off, Westley shoulders his arms to it. 39/1

Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.

6.6 K Roach to Cook, Similar length, Cook again lets it through to the keeper. A maiden for Roach. 39/1

6.5 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it outside off, the batsman leaves it watchfully. 39/1

Nasser Hussain on air informs that - it's only the second time in this season that Mark Stoneman has been bowled. He's in good form of late but unfortunately, he got a peach of a delivery which led to his undoing...

6.4 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 39/1

6.3 K Roach to Cook, Good lines and lengths here from Roach! Lands it on a length on middle, Alastair lunges forward and defends it towards mid on. 39/1

6.2 K Roach to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

6.1 K Roach to A Cook, Back of a length on middle, Cook tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards cover-point. 39/1

5.6 A Joseph to Westley, Bowls an inswinger this time on the pads, Westley flicks it straight to square leg. 39/1

5.5 A Joseph to Westley, Full and swinging away outside off, Tom points his bat skyward and lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

5.4 A Joseph to Westley, FOUR! It is raining boundaries here. A tad short outside off, Westley rocks back and punches it through covers and the ball races to the fence. 39/1

5.3 A Joseph to Westley, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 35/1

5.2 A Joseph to Cook, Back of a length on off, Cook pushes it through the covers for a run. 35/1

5.1 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! He plays that shot to great effect. Lands it on a length on off, Cook guides it through the slip cordon for another boundary. Cook is off to a brisk start here. 34/1

4.6 K Roach to Tom Westley, Full on middle, Westley tries to flick it but gets a safe leading edge to mid on. 30/1

4.5 K Roach to Westley, Good length outside off, the batsman does not bother playing a shot at it. 30/1

4.4 K Roach to Westley, Bowls it on a length on off, Tom defends it by covering the line of the ball. 30/1

4.3 K Roach to Westley, BEAUTY! Good length on off, nipping away. Westley tries to poke at it but gets beaten. 30/1

4.2 K Roach to Westley, Back of a length on off, Westley defends it off the back foot. 30/1

4.1 K Roach to Westley, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and on middle, Westley drives it straight back past the bowler and the ball races to the fence. Tom gets off the mark with that boundary. 30/1

3.6 A Joseph to A Cook, FOUR! Short and outside off, Cook cuts it through gully for another boundary. 26/1

3.5 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! He is dealing in boundaries! Full and outside off, Cook drives it through covers and the ball races to the fence. 22/1

3.4 A Joseph to Cook, A tad shorter on off, Cook camps back and defends it. 18/1

3.3 A Joseph to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 18/1

3.2 A Joseph to Cook, A tad shorter outside off, Cook square cuts it to point. 18/1

3.1 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! You can't bowl on this guy's pads. Cook flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 18/1

2.6 K Roach to Westley, RIPPER! Length on off, shaping away. Westley tries to defend it but gets beaten. What an over from Roach. Top notch. 14/1

2.5 K Roach to Westley, Lands it outside off, Westley shoulders his arms to it. 14/1

2.4 K Roach to Westley, Full on middle, Westley drives it to mid on. 14/1

2.3 K Roach to Westley, Full and wide outside off, Tom lets it through to the keeper. 14/1

2.2 K Roach to Westley, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

Tom Westley is the next man in.

2.1 K Roach to M Stoneman, OUT! KABOOM! What a jaffa! How do you play that one? Lands it on a length around leg stump, nips away a touch. Stoneman tries to defend it but gets beaten and the ball hits the top of off. What a return for Kemar Roach! A wayward first over but he has started this one in explicable fashion. Stoneman the debutant has to depart, not a good outing for him. The opening issues for England continue. 14/1

1.6 A Joseph to Cook, Fullish on middle, Cook drives it straight but the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and deflects to mid on. 14/0

1.5 A Joseph to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook tries to cut but gets a bottom edge onto the ground and the ball rolls towards the off side. 14/0

1.4 A Joseph to A Cook, FOUR! This outfield is lightning quick! Lands it on a length on off, Cook opens the face of his bat and guides it down to third man for another boundary. 14/0

1.3 A Joseph to Cook, Fuller in length on off, Cook defends it off the front foot. 10/0

1.2 A Joseph to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, Cook misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. There was not a lot of carry there for the bowler. 10/0

1.1 A Joseph to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook does not bother playing a shot at it. 10/0

Alzarri Joseph will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Stoneman shoulders his arms to it. A good start for Mark. 10/0

0.5 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! No nerves for this guy! Full and on the pads, Stoneman flicks it through square leg and the ball races to the fence. Second boundary for Stoneman in the space of three balls. 10/0

0.4 K Roach to Stoneman, Good length on off, Mark lunges forward and defends it solidly. 6/0

0.3 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! First runs for Stoneman in Test cricket! What a way to get off the mark. Full and outside off, Stoneman leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. That was a lovely shot from the debutant. 6/0

0.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Stoneman lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

0.2 K Roach to Stoneman, WIDE! What was that? Full and very, very wide outside off. The batsman lets it through and the fielder at second slip does well to stop it. The umpire signals a wide. 2/0

0.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a length ball on off, Cook taps it in front of covers for a run. England have their first run. Cook gets off the mark. 1/0

