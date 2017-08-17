England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Birmingham, Day 1: Stoneman, Westley Depart Early

Kemar Roach celebrates with his teammates. (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

13.6 M Cummins to Cook, Brings this one back into the left-hander, flicked towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his right to deny them the single. 55/2

13.5 M Cummins to Cook, Slants it away on a length outside off, easily left alone by the southpaw. 55/2

13.4 M Cummins to Joe Root, Edgy! Fuller and it's on a driving length outside off, Joe looks to drive but gets an outside edge which rolls safely towards gully. The man fumbles there which allows them to cross. 55/2

13.3 M Cummins to Root, Good delivery! Hits the seam near the good length area and then jags away as Root has a tentative poke inside the line. Lucky Rooty, that the ball didn't kiss the willow. 54/2

13.2 M Cummins to Root, A bit fuller and served around off, defended off the front foot. 54/2

13.1 M Cummins to Root, Continues from over the wicket and fires it full on middle and leg, Root prods across and jams it out towards mid on. 54/2

Drinks are on the field. England have been rocked early in the first hour itself. Debutant Stoneman and Westley were the wickets to fall but since then the current pair is doing the resurrection job. The Windies bowlers have been right on the money except on a few occasions. If they could get another one here, England would surely be in tatters towards the lunch break. Let's see how they fare in the next hour...

12.6 J Holder to Cook, Just ahead of a length on off, Cook defends it by covering the line of the stumps. 54/2

12.5 J Holder to Cook, Bowls it on a length outside off, the batsman watches it till the last moment and lets it be. 54/2

12.4 J Holder to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 54/2

12.3 J Holder to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it from within the crease. 54/2

12.2 J Holder to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Alastair shoulders his arms to it. 54/2

12.1 J Holder to Cook, Just behind a length on off, Cook defends it to covers. 54/2

11.6 M Cummins to Root, FOUR! Root plays that shot with a lot of authority. Shorter in length outside off, Root camps back and guides it through backward point for a boundary. 54/2

11.5 M Cummins to Root, Good length on off, Root defends it solidly. 50/2

11.4 M Cummins to Root, A tad fuller this time on off, swinging away. Root tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an outside edge to second slip who makes a good diving stop to his right. 50/2

11.3 M Cummins to Root, Lands it on a length outside off, Root does not bother playing a shot at it. 50/2

11.2 M Cummins to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root guides it towards point. 50/2

11.1 M Cummins to Root, Full and wide outside off, Root toe-ends the drives to mid off. 50/2

10.6 J Holder to Cook, Good length, jags back in. Cook adjusts well and plays it out to covers. 50/2

10.5 J Holder to Cook, A tad shorter on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 50/2

Mike Atherton and his observations are really good. He says Holder has placed a man at extra cover but Cook is such a man, who rarely drives the ball until it's a genuine half-volley. He likes to dab the ball late, so what he suggests is that, remove the man at extra cover and bring him to the slip cordon and there are chances of an edge being induced...

10.4 J Holder to A Cook, FOUR! Again! He has played this shot four times today and has always fetched a boundary. Back of a length on off, Cook opens the face off his bat and guides it down to third man and the ball races to the fence. 50/2

10.3 J Holder to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 46/2

10.2 J Holder to Cook, Full and outside off, Cook drives it square off the wicket on the off side. 46/2

10.1 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook guides it towards point. 46/2

The skipper brings himself on. It's Jason Holder to have a go with the pink object. Two slips and a gully in place...

9.6 M Cummins to Root, Sprays down the leg side, Root misses the flick and the ball is collected by the keeper. 46/2

9.5 M Cummins to Cook, Full on the pads, Cook flicks it beautifully to fine leg for a run. 46/2

9.4 M Cummins to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook watchfully leaves it. 45/2

9.3 M Cummins to Cook, Bowls it on the pads, Cook works it towards mid-wicket. 45/2

9.2 M Cummins to Joe Root, Sloppy effort in the field! Joseph is the culprit. Full on middle, Root times it towards mid on. Alzzari runs to his left, dives over the ball and lets it through. The fielder from mid off gives it a chase and stops the ball just inside the rope to save a run for his side. 45/2

9.1 Cummins to Root, Very full on off, Root jams it out towards covers. 42/2

8.6 K Roach to Cook, Full and wide outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 42/2

8.6 K Roach to Cook, WIDE! Don't see too many bowled in a Test match. Bowls it short outside off, Cook lets it through and the umpire signals a wide. Second by Roach. 42/2

8.5 K Roach to Root, Good length on off, Root taps it on the off side and the batsmen run through for a single. 41/2

8.4 K Roach to Root, Beaten for pace! Bowls it on a length on middle, Root tries to defend it but is late on it and gets hit high on the pads. 40/2

8.3 K Roach to Cook, A tad shorter on leg stump, Cook pushes it through mid on for a run. 40/2

8.2 K Roach to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook tries to defend inside the line but gets beaten. 39/2

8.1 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it just outside off, Cook watches it well and makes a good leave. 39/2

7.6 M Cummins to Root, Back of a length outside off, Root cuts it to point. 39/2

7.5 M Cummins to Root, Lands it on a length on middle, Root defends it watchfully. 39/2

7.4 M Cummins to Root, Good length outside off, Root lets it through to the keeper. 39/2

The English skipper, Joe Root is in next.

7.3 M Cummins to Westley, OUT! A brilliant, brilliant review by West Indies. What a start for them. They have their second. Full ball outside off shaping in, Westley misses the flick and is struck on the pads. The Windies appeal and the umpire shakes his head. After a chat with his teammates, Holder decides to review and they go upstairs. The front foot is fine. There is no inside edge. The ball is pitching in line, has struck him in line and is going on to hit the leg stump. Three reds and the decision has to be overturned. A great bowling change by Holder. 39/2

Howzzaattt? Is the shout from the bowler. It looks close to the naked eye. Jason Holder has taken the review. Is there an inside edge? Let's wait and find out...

7.2 M Cummins to Westley, A tad fuller outside off, shaping away. Tom watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

7.1 M Cummins to Westley, Starts off with a loosner outside off, Westley shoulders his arms to it. 39/1

Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.

6.6 K Roach to Cook, Similar length, Cook again lets it through to the keeper. A maiden for Roach. 39/1

6.5 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it outside off, the batsman leaves it watchfully. 39/1

Nasser Hussain on air informs that - it's only the second time in this season that Mark Stoneman has been bowled. He's in good form of late but unfortunately, he got a peach of a delivery which led to his undoing...

6.4 K Roach to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 39/1

6.3 K Roach to Cook, Good lines and lengths here from Roach! Lands it on a length on middle, Alastair lunges forward and defends it towards mid on. 39/1

6.2 K Roach to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

6.1 K Roach to A Cook, Back of a length on middle, Cook tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards cover-point. 39/1

5.6 A Joseph to Westley, Bowls an inswinger this time on the pads, Westley flicks it straight to square leg. 39/1

5.5 A Joseph to Westley, Full and swinging away outside off, Tom points his bat skyward and lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

5.4 A Joseph to Westley, FOUR! It is raining boundaries here. A tad short outside off, Westley rocks back and punches it through covers and the ball races to the fence. 39/1

5.3 A Joseph to Westley, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 35/1

5.2 A Joseph to Cook, Back of a length on off, Cook pushes it through the covers for a run. 35/1

5.1 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! He plays that shot to great effect. Lands it on a length on off, Cook guides it through the slip cordon for another boundary. Cook is off to a brisk start here. 34/1

4.6 K Roach to Tom Westley, Full on middle, Westley tries to flick it but gets a safe leading edge to mid on. 30/1

4.5 K Roach to Westley, Good length outside off, the batsman does not bother playing a shot at it. 30/1

4.4 K Roach to Westley, Bowls it on a length on off, Tom defends it by covering the line of the ball. 30/1

4.3 K Roach to Westley, BEAUTY! Good length on off, nipping away. Westley tries to poke at it but gets beaten. 30/1

4.2 K Roach to Westley, Back of a length on off, Westley defends it off the back foot. 30/1

4.1 K Roach to Westley, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and on middle, Westley drives it straight back past the bowler and the ball races to the fence. Tom gets off the mark with that boundary. 30/1

3.6 A Joseph to A Cook, FOUR! Short and outside off, Cook cuts it through gully for another boundary. 26/1

3.5 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! He is dealing in boundaries! Full and outside off, Cook drives it through covers and the ball races to the fence. 22/1

3.4 A Joseph to Cook, A tad shorter on off, Cook camps back and defends it. 18/1

3.3 A Joseph to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 18/1

3.2 A Joseph to Cook, A tad shorter outside off, Cook square cuts it to point. 18/1

3.1 A Joseph to Cook, FOUR! You can't bowl on this guy's pads. Cook flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 18/1

2.6 K Roach to Westley, RIPPER! Length on off, shaping away. Westley tries to defend it but gets beaten. What an over from Roach. Top notch. 14/1

2.5 K Roach to Westley, Lands it outside off, Westley shoulders his arms to it. 14/1

2.4 K Roach to Westley, Full on middle, Westley drives it to mid on. 14/1

2.3 K Roach to Westley, Full and wide outside off, Tom lets it through to the keeper. 14/1

2.2 K Roach to Westley, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

Tom Westley is the next man in.

2.1 K Roach to M Stoneman, OUT! KABOOM! What a jaffa! How do you play that one? Lands it on a length around leg stump, nips away a touch. Stoneman tries to defend it but gets beaten and the ball hits the top of off. What a return for Kemar Roach! A wayward first over but he has started this one in explicable fashion. Stoneman the debutant has to depart, not a good outing for him. The opening issues for England continue. 14/1

1.6 A Joseph to Cook, Fullish on middle, Cook drives it straight but the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and deflects to mid on. 14/0

1.5 A Joseph to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook tries to cut but gets a bottom edge onto the ground and the ball rolls towards the off side. 14/0

1.4 A Joseph to A Cook, FOUR! This outfield is lightning quick! Lands it on a length on off, Cook opens the face of his bat and guides it down to third man for another boundary. 14/0

1.3 A Joseph to Cook, Fuller in length on off, Cook defends it off the front foot. 10/0

1.2 A Joseph to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, Cook misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. There was not a lot of carry there for the bowler. 10/0

1.1 A Joseph to Cook, A tad fuller outside off, Cook does not bother playing a shot at it. 10/0

Alzarri Joseph will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Stoneman shoulders his arms to it. A good start for Mark. 10/0

0.5 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! No nerves for this guy! Full and on the pads, Stoneman flicks it through square leg and the ball races to the fence. Second boundary for Stoneman in the space of three balls. 10/0

0.4 K Roach to Stoneman, Good length on off, Mark lunges forward and defends it solidly. 6/0

0.3 K Roach to Stoneman, FOUR! First runs for Stoneman in Test cricket! What a way to get off the mark. Full and outside off, Stoneman leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. That was a lovely shot from the debutant. 6/0

0.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Lands it on a length outside off, Stoneman lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

0.2 K Roach to Stoneman, WIDE! What was that? Full and very, very wide outside off. The batsman lets it through and the fielder at second slip does well to stop it. The umpire signals a wide. 2/0

0.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a length ball on off, Cook taps it in front of covers for a run. England have their first run. Cook gets off the mark. 1/0

