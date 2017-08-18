Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2017, 8:15 PM IST

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Birmingham, Day 2: Cook Slams Double Ton

Catch all the live action of the second day of the first Test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston.

Day 1 Round Up:

Alastair Cook and captain Joe Root both scored hundreds as England dominated the West Indies in the inaugural day/night Test on English soil at Edgbaston on Thursday.

England were 348 for three at stumps on the first day of what is just the fifth day/night Test worldwide.

Cook was 153 not out after more than six hours at the crease. Together with Root (136), he put on 248 for the third wicket.

Squads:

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mason Crane, Chris Woakes

West Indies: Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Hope, Miguel Cummins, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Commentary (West Indies innings)

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, No run. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, No run. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off on a length just outside off, does not get a lot of swing. Brathwaite watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 0/0

First Published: August 18, 2017, 6:00 PM IST

