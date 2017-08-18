England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Birmingham, Day 2: Cook Slams Double Ton

Getty Images

Commentary (West Indies innings)

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, No run. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, No run. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off on a length just outside off, does not get a lot of swing. Brathwaite watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 0/0

First Published: August 18, 2017, 6:00 PM IST