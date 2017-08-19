England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: 1st Test, Day 3 at Birmingham

Getty Images

Commentary (West Indies innings)

23.3 S Broad to S Hope, FOUR. 57/4

23.2 S Broad to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 53/4

23.1 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope points his bat skywards and lets it through. 53/4

22.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Blackwood drives it through covers and the ball races away. 53/4

22.5 J Anderson to Blackwood, Back of a length on off, Blackwood defends it off the back foot. 49/4

22.4 J Anderson to Blackwood, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 49/4

22.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, Back of a length outside off, Blackwood camps back and pushes it through the off side. The fielder from point gives it a chase and does well to keep it down to two. 49/4

22.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, Just short of a length outside off, the ball bounces a little too much than Blackwood expected. He goes at it with hard hands and it goes uppishly but lands short of the fielder at point. 47/4

22.1 J Anderson to Blackwood, Anderson bowls it on a length on off, Blackwood defends it watchfully. 47/4

21.6 S Broad to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 47/4

21.5 S Broad to Hope, Back to bowling length on off, Hope plants his front foot ahead and defends it. 47/4

21.4 S Broad to Hope, He bowls a wide full ball, inviting the batsman to drive. Hope obliges but gets beaten as he tries to force it through the off side. 47/4

21.3 S Broad to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 47/4

21.2 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it solidly. 47/4

21.1 S Broad to Hope, This is lovely, lovely bowling from the English pacers. Broad from wide of the crease angles it on off, the ball straightens after pitching and beats the outside edge of Hope. 47/4

20.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 47/4

Jermaine Blackwood is the next batsman in, replacing Chase. It's really windy out there and the king of swing, James Anderson has his tail up against the Windies now...

20.5 J Anderson to Chase, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Chase, their in-form batsman is walking back to the hut. Anderson bowls an inswinger this time. He lands it on a length outside off, nips back in. Chase tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an inside edge and drags it on to the stumps. A big wicket for England here. Anderson gets his third. He is on the top of his game. 47/4

20.4 J Anderson to Chase, Bowls it outside off, the batsman lets it through to the keeper. 47/3

20.3 J Anderson to Chase, A tad fuller swinging away on off, Chase first thinks of playing at it but then leaves it but the ball takes the bottom edge and goes onto the bounce to second slip. 47/3

20.2 J Anderson to Chase, A well-directed bouncer there. Chase does well to evade it. That surely must have surprised him. 47/3

20.1 J Anderson to Chase, Bowls it very full on off, giving it every chance to swing. Chase plants his front foot ahead and drives it to mid off. 47/3

19.6 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it by covering the line. 47/3

19.5 S Broad to Hope, Bowls an awayswinger outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 47/3

19.4 S Broad to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope clips it to mid-wicket. 47/3

19.3 S Broad to Hope, BEAUTY! Broad bowls it from wide of the crease and lands it on a length around off, the ball straightens a touch after pitching. Hope tries to defend it but gets beaten. That was really close to the outside edge. 47/3

19.2 S Broad to Hope, Full and wide outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. There was a little movement after the ball passed the batsman. 47/3

19.1 S Broad to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope lunges forward and defends it. 47/3

18.6 J Anderson to Chase, Inside edge saves Chase here! Anderson is bowling a superb spell. Once again pitches it on off, it jags back in sharply as Roston prods forward to defend. It hits him on the pads and there's a loud appeal in unison from the Englishmen. The umpire shakes his head as he spots the inside edge. Good decision! 47/3

18.5 J Anderson to Chase, Hurls it on a length outside off, easily left alone. 47/3

18.4 J Anderson to Chase, Fuller and coming back in from around off, it's defended gently from within the crease. 47/3

18.3 J Anderson to Chase, That was close! Hits it on a length and gets it to curl back in, Chase looks to defend but is cramped for room. Gets an inside edge and the ball rolls back towards the stumps. Luckily, it doesn't disturb the timber. 47/3

18.2 J Anderson to Chase, Fires in a yorker on middle and off, it's jammed out towards backward point. 47/3

18.1 J Anderson to Chase, Fuller and swinging away, Chase makes an easy leave. 47/3

17.6 S Broad to Hope, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 47/3

Roston Chase is the next man in!

17.5 S Broad to Powell, OUT! Gone! That was completely needless there by Powell. Fuller ball on off, Powell drives it straight to the man at mid on and sets off for a run. Anderson stationed there does well to run to his right, picks up the ball with one hand and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. They all appeal and the umpire refers it upstairs. Replays shows Powell was way short of his crease and OUT! flashes on the big screen. The Windies have lost two in six balls. A dreadful start for them today and they are in all sorts of trouble. 47/3

Drama! Sheer drama! It's a direct hit at the bowler's end from Anderson and Powell seems to be struggling here. It's taken upstairs...

17.4 S Broad to Powell, Sprays it on the pads, Powell flicks it through square leg for a brace. 47/2

17.3 S Broad to Powell, Angles it into the pads, Powell tucks it to mid-wicket. 45/2

17.2 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on middle, Powell defends it off the back foot. 45/2

17.1 Broad to Powell, NOT OUT! England lose a review! Broad bowls a full inswinger on middle, Powell falls over while trying to flick and the ball raps him on the pads. The English players appeal and the umpire shakes his head. After a discussion with his teammates, Root opts to review. They go upstairs and the ball is just clipping the leg stump and the umpire's call stays. 45/2

A loud shout for LBW. It's not given. England take the review against Powell. Is it going down leg?

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end. Three slips and a gully for him...

Shai Hope strides in next.

16.6 J Anderson to Hope, OUT! An ideal start for England! The extra bounce does Hope in there. Anderson comes running in, bowls it on a length on off, Hope tries to block it but the ball gets big on him. It takes the shoulder of the bat and goes to Ben Stokes at gully who pouches it. He dropped one yesterday but makes no mistake this time. Hope who showed good promise, departs early. 45/2

16.5 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length swinging away on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 45/1

16.4 J Anderson to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope clips it with the willow to mid-wicket. 45/1

16.3 J Anderson to Powell, Drifts it on the pads, Powell tries to flick it but misses, the ball brushes the thigh pad and rolls towards square leg. The batsmen take a leg bye. 45/1

16.2 J Anderson to Powell, BEATEN! Good ball there by Anderson! Lands it on a length angling across Powell who pokes at it and gets beaten. 44/1

We're back after the delay. It is still windy. Anderson will continue his over.

1342 local update - GOOD NEWS! The rain has eased off and the play will resume at 1400 local. The second session will be extended by half an hour.

1330 local - That's really sad! A false start to the day and we are really sorry to bring in this to you. It's absolutely bucketing down at Edgbaston and off go the players. The groundsmen run in with the covers. Don't want to disappoint you, but it has gone quite murky out there. Let's hope this clears out soon. Stay with us as we will keep you posted...

16.1 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson is right on the money. He bowls a fuller ball on off, Powell prods forward and defends it confidently. 44/1

We're ready to get underway for the first session. There is a little rain in the air but does not look that threatening. Powell and Hope will continue their innings. James Anderson will be the one who will steam in first up. He's given three slips and a gully...

Hello and welcome to the third day which is also known as the moving day of a Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston. We witnessed a nearly perfect day for the hosts before it was intervened by rain yesterday. They still will be very happy with their position and would try to make quick work of this fragile West Indian batting line-up. The visitors on the other hand, still trail by another 470 runs and they will need all their batsmen to apply themselves on a pitch which is still good for batting to cut down the deficit. The weather forecast for today is quite promising and we can hope for a full day's play. Let us hope for an action-packed day of cricket. Stay tuned as the action is about to start.

...Day 3, Session 1...

Earlier in the day, England made sure they put up a daunting total on the board with Cook smashing a brilliant 243. The Windies have already lost a wicket and are still a long way behind in this game. However, the current pair has battled out the day and survived through the tricky period with assistance of rain. They will come out tomorrow hoping that they can put up a good fight. We will have a 30-minute early start at 1330 local (1230 GMT). Let's hope the weather stays clear and we get a full day's play. Goodbye and take care!

2010 local time update - The rain gods have not relented which has forced the match officials to call it a day. IT IS STUMPS ON DAY 2.

1930 local time - Bad news, folks! Both the umpires come together for a discussion and they feel that the rain has gotten pretty heavy for play to continue and on COME THE COVERS. We could be in for a long delay as the conditions at present aren't promising...

15.6 S Broad to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope first thinks of playing at it but then pulls the bat out of the way. 44/1

15.5 S Broad to Powell, Fuller on the pads, Powell nudges it towards mid-wicket for a run. 44/1

The heavens have opened up at Edgbaston. The groundsmen are ready with the covers, probably waiting for the call from the umpire...

15.4 S Broad to Powell, Angles it into the pads, Powell flicks it through square leg and they run two. 43/1

15.3 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! That was beautifully timed! A tad fuller on off, Powell plants his front foot ahead and drives it through the covers and the ball races away to the fence. 41/1

15.2 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length outside off, skids off the surface. Powell guides it to point. 37/1

15.1 S Broad to Powell, Good length outside off, Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 37/1

14.6 J Anderson to Hope, Length ball outside off, Hope opts not to play at it. 37/1

14.5 J Anderson to Hope, Angles it into the batsman who flicks it to mid-wicket. 37/1

14.4 J Anderson to Hope, Full and wide outside off, swinging away. Hope shoulders his arms to it. 37/1

14.3 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it solidly. 37/1

14.2 J Anderson to Hope, Fullish on off, Hope times his drive brilliantly through mid off for a brace. 37/1

14.1 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Good length outside off, Hope camps back and punches it uppishly through covers and the ball races to the fence on this lightning fast outfield. 35/1

13.6 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! That was beautifully timed! Fullish on middle, Powell just flicks it with ease through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. 31/1

13.5 S Broad to Powell, Length outside off, Powell does not fiddle with it. 27/1

13.4 S Broad to Powell, Good length outside off, Powell lets it be. 27/1

13.3 S Broad to Powell, A tad fuller outside off, gets some away swing. Powell plays inside the line of the ball and lets it through to the keeper. 27/1

It has gotten really dark out there and a bit of rain is in the air too. Please stay away...

13.2 S Broad to Powell, Comes around the wicket and bowls it on a length around off, Powell camps back and defends it to covers. 27/1

13.1 S Broad to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope tucks it away on the leg side for a run. 27/1

12.6 J Anderson to Powell, BEAUTY! It is a treat to watch him bowl. Fullish length on off, nipping away. Powell pokes at it and gets beaten. This is top, top quality bowling from the English seamers. 26/1

12.5 J Anderson to K Powell, A tad fuller on leg stump, Powell pushes it towards mid on. 26/1

12.4 J Anderson to Powell, Sprays it down the leg side, Powell misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 26/1

12.3 J Anderson to Powell, Good length outside off, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 26/1

12.2 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls it on middle, Powell flicks it towards mid-wicket. 26/1

12.1 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, straightens a touch. Powell tries to drive it away from the body but gets beaten. 26/1

11.6 S Broad to Hope, Bangs it in short on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 26/1

11.5 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope guides it to point. 26/1

11.4 S Broad to K Hope, FOUR! Broad is bowling without any luck here! Bowls a good length ball, it skids on and takes the outside edge and falls just short of Moeen Ali at third slip who lets it go underneath his hands. The ball races to the third man fence. Stuart Broad is frustrated as he lets out a loud roar. 26/1

11.3 S Broad to Hope, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Broad bangs it in short but the ball does not bounce that much. Hope stands tall and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. He picked the length early there. 22/1

11.2 S Broad to Hope, Drifts it on the pads, Hope clips it off his hips through square leg and runs a brace. 18/1

11.1 S Broad to Hope, Good length on middle, Hope pushes it to mid on. 16/1

10.6 Anderson to Powell, Bowls an inswinger on middle and on a length, jags back in a touch. Powell looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The Englishmen make a loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Might be going over. 16/1

10.5 J Anderson to Powell, Length ball angling across the batsman. Powell shoulders his arms to it. 16/1

10.4 J Anderson to Hope, A tad fuller on off, Hope pushes it towards covers and runs a single. 16/1

10.3 J Anderson to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope shuffles across and flicks it towards mid-wicket who makes a good half stop. No runs conceded. 15/1

10.2 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it by covering the line of the stumps. 15/1

10.1 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson starts off the session with a loosener on the pads, Powell flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 15/1

9.6 S Broad to Hope, Wider of the off stump this time. Hope shoulders his arms to it. A good first over after the break from Broad. 14/1

9.5 S Broad to Hope, Length ball on off, Hope defends it watchfully. 14/1

9.4 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope guides it to point. 14/1

9.3 S Broad to Hope, Good length ball outside off, straightens off the deck. Hope pokes at it and gets beaten. 14/1

9.2 S Broad to Powell, Similar length ball on off, Powell taps it in front of covers and sets off. The fielder is quick to the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. A run is added to the total. Replays show a direct hit and it would have been curtains for Hope. 14/1

9.1 S Broad to Powell, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Powell prods forward and defends it solidly. 13/1

We're ready to get underway. Powell and Hope will continue their innings. Broad will bowl the first over after the break.

...Day 2, Session 3...

England have managed to pick a wicket in the nine overs bowled by them. It would have been two, had Stokes not dropped a catch at gully. The West Indian batsmen look in all sorts of trouble out there with the ball doing all kinds of things. With overcast conditions and with the flood lights coming into play, the visitors are going to have a tough time. Join us shortly for the last session.

8.6 J Anderson to Powell, Prods ahead to a full ball and pats it into the cover region for a single. TEA ON DAY 2! 13/1

8.5 J Anderson to Powell, Pretty harmless delivery, served outside off, Kieran decides to let it through. 12/1

8.4 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller and once again brings it back in, worked towards mid-wicket. 12/1

8.3 J Anderson to Powell, Brings it back into Powell who shuffles a bit and defends it back to the bowler. 12/1

8.2 J Anderson to Powell, Keeps it in the channel outside off, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 12/1

8.1 J Anderson to Powell, Slants it away on a length outside off, in that nagging zone. Powell plays and misses. 12/1

7.6 S Broad to Hope, On a fuller length and it's swinging away, Hope offers no shot. 12/1

Nasser Hussain on air mentions James Anderson opted for length deliveries in the first over but soon changed it to bowling a little full as he got more swing and hence got the wicket.

7.5 S Broad to Hope, On a length and outside off, Shai Hope defends it with a straight blade. 12/1

7.4 S Broad to Hope, A bit fuller and served outside off, tight back foot defense from Hope. 12/1

7.3 S Broad to Hope, Drops it on a good length and it jags back in with some bounce and takes Hope aback. He misses it completely and wears it high on the pads. 12/1

7.2 S Broad to Hope, Wide outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 12/1

7.1 S Broad to Powell, Good length on off, Powell taps it in front of point and takes a quick run. 12/1

6.6 J Anderson to Hope, JAFFA! Full and swinging away outside off, Hope tries to drive it but gets beaten. Lucky it did not take the outside edge there. 11/1

6.5 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 11/1

6.4 J Anderson to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 11/1

6.4 J Anderson to Hope, WIDE! Fullish length and very wide of off stump, Hope lets it through to the keeper who makes a good diving stop to his right. The umpire signals that as a wide. 11/1

6.3 J Anderson to Hope, Full and very wide outside off, swings away further. Hope points his bat skywards and lets it through. 10/1

6.2 J Anderson to Hope, BEAUTY! Lands it on a length on off, swings away. Hope pokes at it and gets beaten. Anderson is getting a lot of swing here. 10/1

6.1 J Anderson to Hope, A tad fuller outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 10/1

5.6 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell does not opt to fiddle with it. 10/1

5.5 S Broad to Powell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 10/1

5.4 S Broad to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 10/1

5.3 S Broad to Powell, DROPPED BY STOKES! You don't see that often. Fuller ball on off, swinging away. Powell tries to drive but gets an outside edge which flies to Stokes at gully who is late to react and drops it. The ball rolls towards short third man and the batsmen take a run. Ben Stokes should have taken that. 9/1

5.2 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell does not offer a shot to it. 8/1

5.1 S Broad to Powell, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 8/1

4.6 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length on middle, Hope defends it off the front foot. 8/1

4.5 Anderson to Hope, Another appeal! Again bowls the inswinger on middle, Hope tries to clip it through the leg side but misses and is struck on the pads. There is a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Might be missing leg. Hope is not comfortable with the inswingers. 8/1

4.4 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on middle, jags back in a touch. Hope tries to flick but misses and is struck on the thigh pad. 8/1

4.3 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls it on the pads, Powell flicks it through square leg for a run. 8/1

4.2 J Anderson to Powell, LOVELY STUFF! Similar length on off, getting the ball to shape away from the left-hander. Powell is beaten on the outside edge. 7/1

4.1 J Anderson to Powell, A tad fuller on off, nips away. Powell pokes at it and gets beaten. 7/1

Darker clouds are coming in. Not good signs here. There was rain forecast for the last session.

3.6 S Broad to Hope, Bowls it a bit wider outside off, Shai Hope watches it go through to the keeper. 7/1

3.5 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, it triggers back in sharply as Hope covers the sticks to leave it alone. 7/1

3.4 S Broad to Hope, Broad hits the deck hard, Hope arches back to evade it. 7/1

3.3 S Broad to Hope, Fuller and sprayed down the leg side, Hope tries to flick it away but fails to do so. 7/1

3.2 S Broad to Powell, Angles in on the hips, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 7/1

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Broad pitches it up but this time it's wide outside off, Powell lifts his bat to leave it alone. 6/1

2.6 J Anderson to Hope, Full outside off, Hope leans into it and drives it through covers for a couple. 6/1

2.5 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Anderson bowls it on the pads, a very juicy overpitched delivery for Hope to get off the mark. He flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. 4/1

2.4 J Anderson to Hope, BIG APPEAL! Bowls an inswinger this time, Hope shuffles across and tries to flick but misses and the ball hits him on the pads. The England players appeal and the umpire gives it not out. They also opt not to review as Root thought height could be the issue. But replays show that it was going on to clip the leg pole. That was really close! 0/1

2.3 J Anderson to Hope, A tad fuller outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 0/1

Kyle Hope walks in next, replacing Brathwaite.

2.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, OUT! WHAT A START! An absolute ripper of a delivery from Anderson and Brathwaite's dismal form continues. Anderson bowls it full on off, swinging away. Kraigg pokes at it and gets an outside edge to Bairstow behind the stumps who makes no mistake. A perfect start for England and Anderson is pumped. First one down for West Indies. 0/1

2.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A tad fuller on off, Brathwaite drives it to mid off. 0/0

1.6 S Broad to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

1.5 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell lets it be. 0/0

1.4 S Broad to Powell, Good length outside off, Powell does not fiddle with it. 0/0

1.3 S Broad to Powell, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 0/0

1.2 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length on middle, Powell defends it solidly. 0/0

1.1 S Broad to Powell, Almost induces the edge on his first ball! Very full outside off, gets great shape away from the batsman. Powell plants his front foot ahead and tries to drive it but gets beaten. A nervous shot there by Powell, should have left that ball being his first delivery. Broad has some words to share with Powell. 0/0

Stuart Broad to share the new ball with Anderson. Three slips and a gully in place...

0.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On the fourth stump channel, Brathwaite points his bat skywards and lets it through. A maiden to start with by Anderson. 0/0

0.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it a touch straighter this time, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it. 0/0

0.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A tad fuller outside off, swinging away. Brathwaite plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, In the cordon of uncertainty, the batsman does not opt to play at it. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Similar length ball outside off, Brathwaite shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off on a length just outside off, does not get a lot of swing. Brathwaite watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 0/0

