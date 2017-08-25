England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: 2nd Test, Day 1 at Headingley

Getty Images

Commentary (England innings)

6.6 K Roach to Cook, Fullish on off, Cook eases it to mid off. 18/0

6.5 K Roach to Cook, Angles it down the leg side from around the wicket. Cook misses the flick and the ball goes through to the keeper. 18/0

6.4 K Roach to Cook, Fuller and outside off, Cook does not fiddle with it. 18/0

6.3 K Roach to Cook, Just ahead of a length outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to it. 18/0

6.2 K Roach to Cook, Good length on off, Cook prods forward and defends it. 18/0

6.1 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! Cook plays this shot to great effect. He played it a lot of times in the last game and does it again. Length outside off, Cook plants his front foot forward and plays it with an angled bat past the diving third slip fielder and the ball races to the fence. 18/0

5.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Bowls it down the leg side. Stoneman misses the flick and it is collected by Dowrich behind the stumps. 14/0

5.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length on leg stump, jags back in a touch. Stoneman tries to clip it but gets hit high on the pads. 14/0

5.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Lands it on a length around off, angling across the batsman. Stoneman plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 14/0

5.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, On the shorter side on middle, Stoneman does well to evade it. 14/0

5.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Sprays it on the pads, Mark works it down towards short fine leg for no runs. 14/0

5.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Length on off, Stoneman tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball roll towards mid-wicket. He is playing a touch away from his body. 14/0

4.6 K Roach to Cook, Length on middle, Cook lunges forward and defends it. 14/0

4.5 K Roach to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 14/0

4.4 K Roach to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 14/0

4.3 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! Not a good follow-up delivery. A tad short and outside off. Cook cashes in on the width offered and punches it through backward point. The fielder gives it a chase and puts in a dive but fails to stop the ball from crossing the boundary. 14/0

4.2 K Roach to Cook, LOVELY! Roach was their best bowler in the last game and he has started off well here. Bowls it from wide of the crease on off, gets it to straighten off the pitch. Cook pokes at it and gets beaten. 10/0

4.1 K Roach to Cook, Good length outside off, from around the wicket. Cook defends it towards point. 10/0

3.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Hits the good length area again around middle and off. Stoneman defends it solidly. A maiden by Gabriel, that should give him some confidence. 10/0

3.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Short of a length on middle, Mark camps back and defends it. 10/0

3.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Bowls it from wide of the crease. Lands it on a length, angling across. Stoneman defends it towards point. 10/0

3.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, A touch fuller on off, Stoneman pushes it towards mid off. 10/0

3.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Fuller on off, Stoneman defends it by covering the line of the ball. A good start to this over by Gabriel. 10/0

3.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Back of a length, angling across the batsman. Stoneman plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 10/0

2.6 K Roach to Cook, Lands it on a length outside off, Cook lets it through to the keeper. 10/0

2.5 K Roach to Cook, Full and wide outside off, Cook does not fiddle with it. 10/0

2.4 K Roach to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it towards mid off. 10/0

2.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Comes over the wicket to Stoneman and bangs it in short, aimed at his rib cage. Mark tucks it towards square leg and takes a run. That was nicely played by him. 10/0

2.2 K Roach to Cook, Bowls it from closer to the stumps on a length around off, Cook pushes it towards cover-point for a run. 9/0

2.1 K Roach to Cook, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 8/0

The West Indian players are wearing black armbands mourning the death of their bowling coach's mother.

1.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Just ahead of a length on middle, Mark drives it to mid on with not a lot of foot movement. 8/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Fuller outside off, Stoneman leans into it and drives it through covers for a couple. 8/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, EDGY FOUR! Stoneman is off the mark. Not in convincing fashion but he won't mind. Gabriel lands it on a length on off, nips away off the deck. Stoneman tries to defend it with soft hands but gets an outside edge past the diving third slip fielder and to the boundary. 6/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, Stoneman shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Almost similar to a delivery Kemar Roach bowled in the first over of the last game. Full and very wide outside off. Stoneman lets it through to the keeper who collects it in front of second slip. 2/0

Shannon Gabriel will bowl from the other end. He will be coming up the hill. He has three slips and a gully in place for him. The Windies will also hope that he has sorted his no ball issues.

0.6 K Roach to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it solidly. A good first over from Roach. He has hit good lines and lengths by cutting down his pace a little. 2/0

0.5 K Roach to Cook, BEATEN! That was fast from Roach. Full and outside off, inviting Cook for the drive. Alastair obliges and goes for it but gets beaten. 2/0

0.4 K Roach to Cook, A touch fuller outside off, Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

0.3 K Roach to Cook, Good length on off, Cook defends it watchfully. 2/0

0.2 K Roach to Cook, First runs of the Test match! Very full and wide outside off, Cook jams it through backward point for a couple. 2/0

0.1 K Roach to Cook, No looseners! Right on the money. Comes steaming in, lands it on a length on off. Cook lunges forward and like always defends it solidly. 0/0

First Published: August 25, 2017, 3:23 PM IST