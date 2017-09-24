England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Bristol: Moeen Ali Goes Berserk

Joe Root. (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

47.6 M Cummins to L Plunkett, 1 run. 351/7

47.5 M Cummins to M Ali, 1 run. 350/7

47.4 M Cummins to M Ali, SIX! 3rd ODI century for Moeen Munir Ali! And how does he get there? With a biggie! 349/7

47.3 M Cummins to M Ali, Bowled outside off, Moeen looks to hit that but misses. 343/7

47.2 M Cummins to M Ali, SIX! Ali and the saga of maximums continue! Short ball around middle and leg, Ali pulls it with disdain for a biggie. He moves into the 90s with that. 343/7

47.1 M Cummins to L Plunkett, Bowled outside off, driven through covers for a run. 337/7

MIGUEL CUMMINS is back for a bowl.

46.6 J Taylor to L Plunkett, This is flicked towards mid-wicket for a run. Liam gets off the mark. 336/7

46.6 J Taylor to L Plunkett, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Plunkett fails to flick that. Wide signaled. 335/7

LIAM PLUNKETT comes in next.

46.5 J Taylor to C Woakes, OUT! The drop doesn't prove too costly in the end! Full ball outside off, Woakes looks to go over covers but the ball travels only as far as the fielder in the deep. Powell takes a comfortable catch to end the all-rounder's stay at the crease. End of a 117-run stand! Chris has played his part well there. 334/7

46.4 J Taylor to C Woakes, SIX! Excellent effort by Nurse at the fence! It is a short ball around off, Woakes fetches the pull and hits it towards long on. Ashley there rushes to his left, leaps and takes the catch but as his momentum carries him over the ropes, he cannot keep the ball in the area of play and takes it with him over the ropes. 334/6

46.3 J Taylor to C Woakes, This is bowled outside off, Woakes looks to play at that but misses. 328/6

46.2 J Taylor to M Ali, Dropped! Ali of all the persons! Gayle the culprit. A low full toss outside off, Moeen slices it straight to backward point where the fielder fluffs an easy chance. He has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. One run the result. 328/6

46.1 J Taylor to C Woakes, This is bowled outside off, Woakes cuts it through cover-point for a run. 327/6

45.6 J Holder to M Ali, FOUR! And now the West Indies' fielding is giving him runs! Full ball around off, Ali hits it aerially towards long on. Samuels in the deep, stands his ground to make the stop. But, the force on the ball is such that he is not able to stop it cleanly and concedes a boundary. The Windies have been very poor in the field today. Back-to-back 25-run overs for England, courtesy Moeen Ali! 326/6

45.5 J Holder to M Ali, Full ball around off, Ali lofts it towards long off for a brace. 322/6

45.4 J Holder to M Ali, SIX! 100-run stand between Woakes and Ali! Moeen has smashed 6 biggies in the last 8 balls he has faced! He is having sixes as an afternoon snack! Another full delivery around off and middle, Ali bashes it over long on for a huge hit. How crucial this stand is turning out to be! 320/6

45.3 J Holder to M Ali, SIX! Moeen's hitting sixes for fun at Bristol! This is a full ball outside off, Ali clears his front leg and smashes this over long off for a biggie. 314/6

45.2 J Holder to M Ali, SIX! Bowler changes, result doesn't! Holder comes round the wicket and bowls a length ball around off. Ali accepts the offering and just thumps this over square leg for a maximum! 308/6

45.1 J Holder to C Woakes, This ball around off is driven through covers for a run. 302/6

44.6 M Cummins to M Ali, SIX! No.3 in the over! Cummins lands it on a length around middle, Moeen Ali connects the heave yet again. The ball flies high and handsomely over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie! He's just tore into Cummins here. 25 runs off this over! 301/6

44.5 M Cummins to M Ali, FOUR! Streaky but effective! This is another low full toss outside off, Ali has a swing at that and gets a outside edge. The ball runs past the diving keeper for a boundary. 295/6

44.4 M Cummins to M Ali, A low full toss outside off, Moeen guides it towards third man. The fielder there dives and keeps them down to a brace. 291/6

44.3 M Cummins to M Ali, SIX! What a way to bring up a 6th ODI fifty! Flair and style in that shot! Another length ball around off, Ali swings it over mid-wicket for another humongous hit. He's looked very fluent throughout his stay at the crease. 289/6

44.2 M Cummins to M Ali, SIX! A bit of Yuvraj Singh in that stroke! Length delivery around off, Ali takes his front foot out of the way and strikes it cleanly over wide long on for a maximum. 283/6

44.1 M Cummins to C Woakes, Spears this in line of the stumps, driven to long on for a run. 277/6

MIGUEL CUMMINS is brought back into the attack.

43.6 J Holder to C Woakes, Bowled in line of the stumps, Chris plays it towards deep mid-wicket where Powell fumbles, but doesn't concede more than a run. 276/6

43.5 J Holder to C Woakes, In the air... but falls just short of the deep mid-wicket fielder! Length ball around middle, Woakes hits it aerially, where the ball doesn't carry to the fielder. They take two. 275/6

43.4 J Holder to M Ali, This ball is played through mid off for a run. 273/6

43.3 J Holder to C Woakes, Bowls this in line of the stumps, Chris flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 272/6

43.2 J Holder to C Woakes, Length ball outside off, Chris cuts it through point. Bishoo in the deep does well and saves a couple of runs for his side. 271/6

43.1 J Holder to M Ali, Low full toss around leg, Moeen lofts it towards long on for one run. 269/6

42.6 J Taylor to C Woakes, FOUR! Mid off is up and that is a very safe shot to bring up the 50-run stand between these two! Taylor bowls it fuller around off, Woakes hits it over the fielder there and collects a boundary for himself. The ball landed just in front of the fence there. This is a vital stand and England would love them to carry on for a good flourish towards the end. 268/6

42.5 J Taylor to M Ali, Short ball around leg, Ali pulls it through square leg for a run. 264/6

42.4 J Taylor to C Woakes, Bowls it full around middle, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 263/6

Proper cricket shots get Ali the runs that he wants at a quick rate. Hence he doesn't really need to have wild slogs that result in dot balls at this stage of the game. He can bide his time at the crease and cut loose in his own style.

42.3 J Taylor to M Ali, Spears a very full ball around middle and off, Ali pushes it down to long on for a single. 262/6

42.2 J Taylor to M Ali, Full ball outside off, Ali comes down the track and has a swing, but he misses the ball completely. 261/6

42.1 J Taylor to M Ali, Edged but effective! Not one of his most elegant strokes, quips Atherton on-air! Length delivery around off, Ali has a wild swing at that. Gets the top edge that flies through third man for a boundary. 261/6

41.6 J Holder to M Ali, Comes round the wicket and bowls a length delivery around middle, Ali pulls it through square leg for a run. 257/6

41.5 J Holder to C Woakes, Well, this short got less runs than it deserved! Full ball outside off, Woakes drives it through covers, but straight to the fielder in the deep. Only one run available there. 256/6

41.4 J Holder to C Woakes, Length ball outside off, Woakes cuts it towards third man for another brace. 255/6

41.3 J Holder to C Woakes, Well done Samuels! Holder bowls it full outside off, Chris drives it through covers. The fielder in the deep does well and keeps it down to two. 253/6

41.2 J Holder to C Woakes, And again! This time it is a fuller delivery outside off, enticing the drive. Woakes goes for the shot without any footwork and sees the ball whiz past the edge of the bat. 251/6

41.1 J Holder to C Woakes, Play and a miss! Bowls a back of a length delivery outside off, Woakes looks to cut that but misses. 251/6

JASON HOLDER brings himself back on.

40.6 J Taylor to C Woakes, Yorker around middle, Woakes digs it out through cover-point for a single. 251/6

40.5 J Taylor to M Ali, Short ball around leg, Ali pulls it away through square leg for one run. 250/6

40.4 J Taylor to M Ali, Lands it on a good length around off, Ali drives it down the ground. It is intercepted by the fielder at mid off. 249/6

40.3 J Taylor to C Woakes, This delivery in line of the stumps is flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 249/6

40.3 J Taylor to C Woakes, WIDE! Taylor spears this down the leg side, Woakes goes for the flick but misses. The umpire stretches his arms. 248/6

40.2 J Taylor to C Woakes, This is on a length around off, Woakes defends it off the back foot. 247/6

40.1 J Taylor to M Ali, Bowls it full around off, Ali droves it through covers for a run. 247/6

Powerplay 3 has been signaled. Now a maximum of five fielders are allowed outside the circle.

39.6 R Powell to C Woakes, Length ball around off, defended off the back foot. 246/6

39.5 R Powell to M Ali, Fuller delivery around off, Ali smashes that over the bowler's head for a single towards long on. 246/6

39.4 R Powell to C Woakes, Brilliant fielding by Ashley Nurse! Good length delivery outside off, Woakes dabs it really fine. Nurse dives to his left from short third man and saves a certain boundary for his team. A single is taken. 245/6

39.3 R Powell to M Ali, Length delivery around off, dabbed towards point for a single. 244/6

39.2 R Powell to M Ali, FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery outside off, Ali camps back and pulls it brutally through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 243/6

39.1 R Powell to M Ali, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards covers. 239/6

38.6 J Taylor to M Ali, Length outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single. 239/6

38.5 J Taylor to M Ali, Fuller outside off, driven towards mid off. 238/6

38.4 J Taylor to M Ali, Good length delivery around off, Ali defends it towards the fielder at point. 238/6

38.3 J Taylor to M Ali, Short delivery into the batsman, Moeen Ali goes for the pull. Does not time it as he wants to and the ball falls short of the fielder at deep square leg. Lewis puts in a great effort there as he sprints to his left and dives forward. Gets hit on his shoulder and the ball ricochets towards the fielder at fine leg. The batsmen run two in the process. 238/6

38.2 J Taylor to M Ali, On a fuller length outside off, Ali drives it towards the fielder at covers. 236/6

38.1 J Taylor to C Woakes, Short delivery outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single. 236/6

JEROME TAYLOR is back into the attack.

37.6 R Powell to C Woakes, Fuller in line of the stumps, driven towards long off for a single. 235/6

37.5 R Powell to M Ali, Slower delivery around middle and leg, nudged through mid-wicket for a single. 234/6

37.4 R Powell to M Ali, Good length delivery into the pads, Ali stays in his crease and defends it. 233/6

37.3 R Powell to M Ali, Fuller delivery around off, driven towards the fielder at mid off. 233/6

37.2 R Powell to M Ali, FOUR! Streaky! Good length delivery around off, Woakes goes for a push. Gets a thick outside edge on it and the ball goes past the keeper for a boundary. 233/6

37.1 R Powell to C Woakes, Fires a yorker in line of the stumps, Woakes digs it out towards covers for a single. 229/6

36.6 M Cummins to M Ali, Short and down the leg side, Ali goes for the pull but it is too high for him. Surprisingly the umpire does not feel so. 228/6

36.5 M Cummins to M Ali, FOUR! Moeen Ali gets in the act! Short delivery around off, Ali stays in his crease and pulls it powerfully over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 228/6

36.4 M Cummins to M Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Ali punches it towards the fielder at covers. 224/6

36.3 M Cummins to C Woakes, Short delivery down the leg side, Woakes tries to clip it fine but only manages to get his bat to it. Gets it towards square leg for a single. 224/6

36.2 M Cummins to M Ali, Angling into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 223/6

36.1 M Cummins to M Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ali stays tall and defends it. 222/6

35.6 R Powell to M Ali, Short delivery outside off, Ali punches it through covers for a single. 222/6

35.5 R Powell to C Woakes, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, clipped towards mid on for a single. 221/6

35.4 R Powell to C Woakes, Good length delivery outside off, Woakes fancies the cut but fails to make contact. 220/6

35.3 R Powell to C Woakes, Fuller around off, Woakes stays in his crease to defend. 220/6

35.2 R Powell to C Woakes, Waokes gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 220/6

35.1 R Powell to M Ali, Fuller delivery into the pads, clipped towards long on for a single. 220/6

34.6 M Cummins to M Ali, Shorter around off, Ali punches it through covers for a single. 219/6

34.5 M Cummins to C Woakes, Short delivery around middle and off, Woakes pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 218/6

34.4 M Cummins to C Woakes, Around middle and leg, clipped towards mid on. 217/6

34.3 M Cummins to C Woakes, Fuller around off, Woakes lunges forward to defend. 217/6

34.2 M Cummins to C Woakes, Woakes gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 217/6

CHRIS WOAKES steps out to bat.

34.1 M Cummins to Joe Root, OUT! Brilliant bowling by Cummins! Darts in a fuller delivery angling into the batsman, Root tries to clip it on the leg side. Fails to make contact and he gets hit flush on his pads. The players appeal and the umpire is quick to raise his dreaded finger. Root opts for the review immediately. Replays show that there was no bat involved. Time for the Ball Tracker and it completely supports the umpire's call as it shows the ball to be crashing the leg stump. West Indies are ecstatic and this is a big, big wicket for them at an opportune time. A brilliant knock comes to an end. Root will be disappointed, though, as he did have a hundred for the taking. A chance to better his conversion rate goes abegging. 217/6

Joe Root has been adjudged LBW! He opts for the review. A very big wicket in question.

33.6 R Powell to M Ali, FOUR! Short delivery down the leg side, Ali goes for the pull. Gets it off the bottom half and the ball races away to the fence at fine leg. 217/5

33.5 R Powell to M Ali, Fuller delivery around off, driven straight back to the bowler. 213/5

33.4 R Powell to M Ali, Good length delivery around off, Moeen tries to dab it down towards third man but fails to make contact. The ball whizzes past the outside edge. 213/5

33.3 R Powell to Joe Root, On a length outside off, pushed towards covers for a single. 213/5

33.2 R Powell to M Ali, Angling into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 212/5

33.1 R Powell to M Ali, On a length around off, Ali presses forward and drives towards the fielder at covers. 211/5

32.6 M Cummins to M Ali, Short delivery around off, punched through covers for a single. 211/5

32.5 M Cummins to M Ali, Fuller delivery outside off, Ali goes for the drive but fails to make contact. 210/5

32.4 M Cummins to M Ali, Ali stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 210/5

MOEEN ALI walks out next.

Drinks have been taken.

32.3 M Cummins to Jos Buttler, OUT! Cummins strikes! Buttler has no clue about it. Miguel hurls it on a length around off, Jos tries to defend it but plays down the wrong line. The ball holds its line, goes past the outside edge and clips the top of off stump on its way to the keeper. Miguel is excited as he celebrates it with raising his hand up. Buttler's short stay comes to an end. England have again lost two wickets in quick succession. 210/5

32.2 M Cummins to Joe Root, Short and into the pads, pulled towards fine leg for a single. 210/4

32.1 M Cummins to Joe Root, Angling into the batsman, clipped towards mid-wicket. 209/4

MIGUEL CUMMINS is back on.

31.6 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Back of a length delivery outside off, Buttler comes down the track and defends it neatly. 209/4

31.5 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Full and angling into the pads, Buttler gets off the mark, clips it through the mid-wicket region for a couple. 209/4

31.4 R Powell to Jos Buttler, Fuller around off, driven straight towards the fielder at covers. 207/4

31.3 R Powell to Joe Root, Root drives through point for a single. 207/4

JOS BUTTLER walks in next.

31.2 R Powell to Ben Stokes, OUT! Stokes departs trying one too many! Fuller delivery outside off, Ben tries to smash it over the extra cover region. Cannot time it well and it comes off the outer half. The ball balloons towards the fielder in the deep. Evin Lewis settles under it and pouches it safely. A vibrant innings comes to an end and West Indies will be relieved. End of the 132-run stand between Root and Stokes off just 120 deliveries. First ODI wicket for Rovman Powell. Will the tourists be able to deal a few more blows quickly? 206/4

31.1 R Powell to Joe Root, Short and wide outside off, creamed towards sweeper cover for a single. 206/3

30.6 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Quicker around off, Stokes lunges forward to defend it. 205/3

30.5 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Shorter around middle and off, Stokes camps back and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a couple. 205/3

30.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, Around leg, clipped towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 203/3

30.3 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Fuller around leg, Stokes flicks it towards long on. The fielder misfields there but England batsmen only settle for one. 202/3

30.2 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, SIX! Ben means business! Nurse bowls this one in the slot outside off, Stokes settles under it and smashes that over the long off region for half a dozen. Back-to-back maximums here! 201/3

30.1 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, SIX! Brilliant! Floated in line of the stumps, Stokes says enough of small hits as he just unleashes his blade to it. Hits it dead straight over the bowler's head for a maximum. 195/3

29.6 R Powell to Joe Root, Good length delivery around off, Root stays in his crease and punches it towards extra cover. 189/3

29.5 R Powell to Ben Stokes, Good length delivery into the pads, punched towards long on for a single. 189/3

29.4 R Powell to Joe Root, Fuller around off, clipped through the mid-wicket region for a single. 188/3

29.3 R Powell to Ben Stokes, Stokes stays deep in his crease and clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 187/3

29.2 R Powell to Ben Stokes, Length around off, punched off the back foot towards the fielder at extra cover. 186/3

29.1 R Powell to Ben Stokes, Sprayed down the leg side, Stokes goes to play the reverse sweep but fails to make contact. 186/3

28.6 A Nurse to Joe Root, SIX! Woah, that's gone deep into the stands! Tossed up outside off, Root reads the line early, kneels down a touch and plays the slog sweep to perfection. Gets it over the deep mid-wicket region for half a dozen. 186/3

28.5 A Nurse to Joe Root, FOUR! Sprayed down the leg side this time, Root reads it quickly as he kneels down and sweeps it through the fine leg region for a boundary. 180/3

28.4 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Drifting into the pads, Stokes camps back and punches it towards long on for a single. 176/3

28.3 A Nurse to Joe Root, Floated outside off, swept through backward square leg for a single. 175/3

28.2 A Nurse to Joe Root, Tossed around off, Root drives it back to the bowler. 174/3

28.1 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, 100-run stand between Root and Stokes! The mainstays of the English setup have started well again. Fuller into the pads, heaved towards deep square leg for a single. 174/3

27.6 R Powell to Joe Root, Length delivery around off, Root does not get the width this time so just manages to run it down towards the fielder at short third man. 173/3

27.5 R Powell to Ben Stokes, On a fuller length outside off, Stokes comes down the track and drives it towards wide long off for a single. 173/3

27.4 R Powell to Joe Root, Short delivery around off, dabbed towards short third man for a single. 172/3

27.3 R Powell to Joe Root, Length delivery around off, punched towards point. The fielder there dives to his right, fumbles a bit but does not concede a single. 171/3

27.2 R Powell to Joe Root, Good length delivery on off, Root defends it back to the bowler. 171/3

27.1 R Powell to Joe Root, FOUR! Text book shot! Length delivery outside off, Root just relishes the width and smashes that through the backward point region for a boundary. 171/3

26.6 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Floated around off, Stokes comes dancing down the track to defend it back to the bowler. Nurse dives to his right to make a good stop. 167/3

26.5 A Nurse to Joe Root, Spinning in from outside off, Root stays back and just pushes it towards covers for a single. 167/3

26.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, Tossed up in line of the stumps, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple. 166/3

26.3 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Fuller on off, Stokes drills it towards wide long off for a single. 164/3

26.2 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Drifting in from around off, Stokes stays back to block it. 163/3

26.1 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Quicker around off, Stokes prods forward in defence. 163/3

25.6 R Powell to Joe Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, dabbed towards the fielder at backward point. 163/3

25.5 R Powell to Joe Root, On a fuller length around off, Root lunges forward and defends it. 163/3

25.4 R Powell to Joe Root, Angling into the pads, Root shuffles across and clips it towards the fielder at short fine leg. 163/3

25.3 R Powell to Joe Root, Length delivery outside off, Root goes for a push. Gets an outside edge on it and the ball rolls away towards the fielder at short third man. 163/3

25.2 R Powell to Ben Stokes, Length delivery around off, pushed off the outer half towards backward point. The fielder dives to stop it and the batsmen run a single. 163/3

25.1 R Powell to Joe Root, Fuller delivery angling into the pads, clipped towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 162/3

ROVMAN POWELL is introduced to bowl.

24.6 A Nurse to Joe Root, Tosses this around off, Root drives it to long on for a run. 161/3

24.5 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, This ball is driven to long off for a run. 160/3

24.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, Too many occasions this has happened, says Michael Holding on-air, as he watches another misfield. It was bowled around middle, Root flicks it to mid-wicket, where the lapse allows him a run. 159/3

24.3 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, That is Stokes' 10th ODI fifty! This delivery around middle, is driven to long on for a run. He's looking dangerous and if he stays for any longer, West Indies would be staring at a big total. 158/3

24.2 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, FOUR! The Big Ben attacks and does well! Nurse floats it around off, Stokes gets down and plays the reverse sweep. The ball races through point for a boundary. 157/3

24.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, Tosses it around off and middle, Root drives it to long on for a run. 153/3

23.6 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Floats it around middle. Ben blocks it off the back foot. 152/3

23.5 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Brilliantly played! Stokes reads that googly and plays it effectively for a boundary. It was bowled just outside off, Ben slapped it through covers. 152/3

23.4 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Floats it outside off, Joe drives it through covers for a single. 148/3

23.3 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Bowls it a tad shorter around middle, Stokes punches it through mid on for one run. 147/3

23.2 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Another delivery around middle is punched back towards the bowler. 146/3

23.1 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Lands this around middle, Ben blocks it off the back foot. 146/3

22.6 A Nurse to Joe Root, This delivery around off is cut to point. 146/3

22.5 A Nurse to Joe Root, Flights this around off, Root flicks it to mid-wicket. 146/3

22.4 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Floats it around off, Ben drives it to long off for a run. 146/3

22.3 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Another ball around off is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 145/3

22.2 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Loops it up around off, Stokes gets to the pitch and defends it solidly. 145/3

22.1 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Beaten by the extra bounce! Nurse lands it on a length outside off, Stokes looks to cut but gets beaten. 145/3

21.6 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, This delivery is flicked away through mid-wicket for a single. 145/3

21.5 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, SIX! Hugeeee hit! Bishoo floats this around middle and off, Stokes charges down and smashes it over long on for a maximum. He connected that really well. 144/3

21.4 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, This ball is played back to the bowler. 138/3

21.3 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Tosses this around off, Root plays it to long off for one run. 138/3

21.2 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Serves it around off, Stokes punches it to long on for a run. 137/3

21.1 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Loops it up around middle, Root sweeps it away through square leg for a single. 136/3

20.6 A Nurse to Joe Root, Nurse fires this shorter around off and middle, Root kneels down and sweeps it through square leg for a run. 135/3

20.5 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, A tad shorter around off, Stokes punches it to long on for a single. 134/3

20.4 A Nurse to Joe Root, Floats it around off, Root plays it towards point for a run. 133/3

20.3 A Nurse to Joe Root, Nurse lands this around middle, Root flicks it to square leg. 132/3

20.2 A Nurse to Joe Root, Lands this around off, Joe punches it towards covers. 132/3

20.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, Driven to mid off off the front foot. 132/3

19.6 D Bishoo to Joe Root, 24th ODI fifty for Joe Root! He's played both pacers and the spinners well so far and should look to strike a big score today. Coming to the ball, it was floated full around middle and leg, Root drove it to long on for a run. 132/3

19.5 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Quicker ball around middle, Root pushes it to the left of mid on, where Gayle does well to prevent a run. Huge cheers from the audience follow that! 131/3

19.4 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Flatter ball around off, Stokes pushes it to long off for a run. 131/3

19.3 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Loops it around middle, Joe drives it to long on for a single. 130/3

19.2 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Bishoo serves this outside off, Root cuts it straight to backward point. 129/3

19.1 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Lands it a tad short around off, Stokes goes back and plays it through mid off. A slight misfield there allows him a run. 129/3

18.6 A Nurse to Joe Root, Lands it outside off, driven to covers. 128/3

18.5 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, This delivery is driven to long on for a run. 128/3

18.4 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Wonderful shot to bring up the 50-run stand! Nurse loops it around off, Stokes reverse sweeps it through backward point. The fielder there misfields and the ball goes through him and races away to the fence. This is an important stand for England if they are to get anywhere north of 300! 127/3

18.3 A Nurse to Ben Stokes, Serves this around middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket. 123/3

18.2 A Nurse to Joe Root, Nurse lands this around off and middle, Joe drives it through mid on for a single. 123/3

18.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, Starts off with a ball around off, Root drives it to covers. 122/3

ASHLEY NURSE is brought into the attack.

17.6 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Loops it up around middle, Root collects a run through mid-wicket. 122/3

17.5 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, A tad short around off, Stokes goes back and punches it to long on for a single. 121/3

17.4 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Lands this around middle and leg, Root flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 120/3

17.3 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, This ball is driven to long on for a run. 119/3

17.2 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Floats it around off, driven to long off for a run. 118/3

17.1 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Bishoo lands this around middle, Stokes flicks it towards short fine leg. The fielder hurls a wild throw over the keeper. England didn't go for the extra run as there was a fielder backing up. 117/3

16.6 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Back of a length ball on the pads, Stokes pulls it through square leg for a run. 116/3

16.5 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Shot! Cummins bowls it on a length around middle and leg, Stokes charges down and lifts it over mid on for a boundary. The ball lands just in front of the ropes. 115/3

16.4 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Bowls it around off, Stokes drives it to mid off. 111/3

16.3 M Cummins to Joe Root, Bowls it around middle, Root takes a run after flicking it through square leg. 111/3

The on-air commentators talk about Cummins' followthrough. They observe that it is abrupt as he just stops after taking a couple of steps.

16.2 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Length ball around leg, Stokes pulls it through square leg for a run. 110/3

16.1 M Cummins to Joe Root, Runs in and lands it on a length around off, Root stays back and collects a run after playing it to third man. 109/3

15.6 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Floats this around off and middle, Stokes goes back and punches it to mid-wicket. 108/3

15.5 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Loops it around off, Root drives it to long off for a run. 108/3

15.4 D Bishoo to Ben Stokes, Bishoo bowls this on the pads, Stokes clips it through square leg for a run. 107/3

15.3 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Another short delivery around off, Joe goes back and smashes it to the left of covers. Holder makes a half-stop but is unable to prevent a single. 106/3

15.2 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Lands this short around off, Root goes back and punches it towards covers. A misfield there by Holder allows the batsmen a brace. 105/3

15.1 D Bishoo to Joe Root, Begins with a flatter ball around middle, Root goes back and plays it through mid-wicket for a brace. 103/3

Spin time! Wrist spinner DEVENDRA BISHOO to bowl now. He has a slip in place - Gayle.

DRINKS are on the field now! This hour of play has been sort of a tug-of-war. After the tourists managed to pick up an early wicket, the hosts managed to keep the opposition bowlers at bay. But Windies struck with two wickets in quick succession to push England on the back foot a bit. This interval would help both the sides regroup and have a go at each other again.

14.6 M Cummins to Joe Root, Length delivery on the pads, flicked through backward square leg for a single. 101/3

14.5 M Cummins to Joe Root, SIX! Top edge and it goes all the way! Cummins lands it short around leg, Root swivels and pulls it but gets it off the top edge. The ball flies over fine leg for a maximum. 100/3

14.4 M Cummins to Joe Root, Root defends this length ball from the crease. 94/3

14.3 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Short ball around middle and leg, Stokes pulls it away through backward square leg for a single. 94/3

14.2 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, This is bowled outside off, Stokes covers the stumps and lets it go. 93/3

14.1 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Back of a length ball around off, Stokes punches it back towards the bowler. 93/3

13.6 J Holder to Ben Stokes, Fuller ball around the pads, Stokes turns it through square leg for a single. 93/3

13.5 J Holder to Joe Root, This ball is played through point for a run. 92/3

13.4 J Holder to Ben Stokes, Bowls it on a length outside off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards gully. The ball lands just short of the fielder and rolls to the right. The batsmen run one. 91/3

13.3 J Holder to Joe Root, Lands it outside off, Root guides it to third man for a run. 90/3

13.2 J Holder to Joe Root, FOUR! This time beats the diving point fielder to his right! Length delivery outside off, Root stays back and punches it through point for a boundary. 89/3

13.1 J Holder to Joe Root, Huge cheers as Gayle at gully dives to stop that. It was bowled around off, Joe guided it there off the back foot. 85/3

12.6 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Another ball around off that is blocked off the back foot. 85/3

12.5 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Bowls it on a length around off, Stokes defends it from the crease. 85/3

12.4 M Cummins to Joe Root, Length ball around leg, he flicks it away through square leg for a run. 85/3

12.3 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Miguel bowls it full outside off, Stokes drives it through covers. Before the fielder chases that down with a slide, the batsmen run three. 84/3

12.2 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Lands this outside off, left alone. 81/3

12.1 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Pristine timing there! Cummins serves it on a length around middle and leg, Stokes just pushes that past mid on for a boundary. The fielder there put in the dive but couldn't prevent the run flow. 81/3

11.6 J Holder to Ben Stokes, This delivery is punched towards mid on for a run. 77/3

11.5 J Holder to Ben Stokes, Length ball on the pads, Stokes tucks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a brace. That's really quick running there. 76/3

11.4 J Holder to Ben Stokes, This is around middle and off, Ben defends it off the back foot. 74/3

11.3 J Holder to Ben Stokes, Lands it outside off, Stokes lets that go to the keeper. 74/3

All-rounder BEN STOKES strides out to the center.

11.2 J Holder to E Morgan, OUT! Morgan is gone nicking for a golden duck! Holder lands it on a length around off, the English skipper has a feel for that. He ends up edging it which is pouched safely by Hope. West Indies have done well to pick up quick wickets here. Should look to make further inroads into the batting line-up. Eoin is going through a lean patch and that form continues for him. He's just managed 22 runs in his last 9 innings in all formats. 74/3

Slip and a gully for Morgan!

11.1 J Holder to Joe Root, Lands it around off, Root plays it towards point for a quick run. 74/2

The English skipper, EOIN MORGAN, walks in next.

10.6 M Cummins to A Hales, OUT! West Indies have made a terrific use of the review! Cummins bowls a full delivery around off and middle, Hales looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball sneaks through him, hitting his back pad in the process and goes to the keeper. The tourists appeal but the umpire stays put. Holder takes his time and decides to review. Replays roll in and show that the ball misses the bat. Hawk Eye shows that the ball would go on to hit the stumps. The umpire overturns his decision, Hales has to walk back! Terrific bowling results in a wicket finally! Alex was looking good and his dismissal bodes well for the visitors. 73/2

This delivery seems to have brushed the pads and gone to the keeper. The Windies players appeal but the umpire stays put. They decide to review.

10.5 M Cummins to Joe Root, Length ball on the pads, tucked to deep square leg for a single. 73/1

10.4 M Cummins to A Hales, This delivery is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run. 72/1

10.3 M Cummins to A Hales, FOUR! What a shot that! Cummins spears this full around middle and leg, Hales drives it straight down the ground for a boundary. He's timing his drives perfectly so far! 71/1

10.2 M Cummins to A Hales, Full ball on the pads, Hales flicks it to the right of fine leg for a brace. It's a wet and slippery outfield but the fielder does well there. 67/1

10.1 M Cummins to A Hales, Begins with a very full ball outside off, Hales looks to dig it out but misses. 65/1

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Now a maximum of four fielders are allowed outside the circle. Meanwhile, MIGUEL CUMMINS is brought into the attack.

9.6 J Holder to Joe Root, Drives this delivery to mid on. 65/1

9.5 J Holder to A Hales, Short ball around off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 65/1

9.4 J Holder to Joe Root, Edged, just falls short! Holder bowls it a tad fuller around middle, Root looks to clip it away but gets it of the leading edge towards backward point. The fielder dives, but the ball lands in front of him and he ends up making a half-stop. The batsmen run one. 64/1

9.3 J Holder to A Hales, Serves it around off and middle, Hales flicks it away through mid-wicket for a run. 63/1

9.2 J Holder to A Hales, Beaten, courtesy extra bounce! Holder lands it back of a length outside off, Hales looks to cut that. But the ball bounces more and passes over the bat to the keeper. 62/1

9.1 J Holder to Joe Root, Lands this on a length around middle, Joe collects a run by playing it through mid-wicket. 62/1

8.6 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! Tripe! Punished! Taylor lands this short outside off, Hales camps back and slaps it over covers for a boundary. That was as disdainful as it can be! 61/1

8.5 J Taylor to A Hales, Full ball around off, Hales plays it towards covers. 57/1

8.4 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! Shot! Glorious, gracious! Taylor spears in a full ball around middle, Hales straight drives it past the non-striker for a boundary. The fielder at mid on couldn't do anything about that. 57/1

8.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Length delivery outside off, Joe glides it to third man for a single. 53/1

8.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! That's not the line to bowl, Taylor! He bowls it full around middle and leg, Root flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence. 52/1

8.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, Bowled around off, Root defends it from within the crease. 48/1

7.6 J Holder to A Hales, Length ball outside off, Hales guides it towards third man. Before the fielder there can rush to his left, they take two. 48/1

7.5 J Holder to A Hales, This ball around off is pushed towards point. 46/1

7.4 J Holder to A Hales, FOUR! A valiant effort in the deep goes to waste. Holder bowls it around middle and leg, Hales flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder rushes there from deep square leg, puts in the dive yet fails to prevent the boundary. 46/1

Slip goes out now.

7.3 J Holder to A Hales, Length ball around off, punched towards covers. 42/1

7.2 J Holder to A Hales, Just over Bishoo! Holder bowls it on a length around off, Hales looks to drive it on the up over mid off but gets it high off the bat. The fielder there jumps but it goes just over him. Before he retrieves that, the batsmen run two. 42/1

7.1 J Holder to A Hales, Bowls it full around off, Hales drives it towards mid on. 40/1

6.6 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! And another one! Taylor isn't helping his side by bowling such deliveries. He bowls a fuller delivery on the pads, Root clips it through square leg for another boundary. 12 runs off the over! 40/1

6.5 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Root and England! Taylor spears it short around off, Root stays back and pulls it through square leg. The ball races away to the fence in no time. 36/1

6.4 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! Beautifully played! Taylor bowls it full around middle and leg, Root flicks it aerially through mid-wicket. The fielders chase but the ball races away to the fence. 32/1

6.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Taylor serves it full around leg, Joe flicks it towards square leg. 28/1

6.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, Bowls it around off, Joe defends it towards covers. 28/1

6.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, Beaten again! Length ball outside off, Root feels for that yet again as he sees the ball fly past the edge of his bat. 28/1

5.6 J Holder to Joe Root, Length ball around off, Joe opens the face of the bat to guide it to third man for a run. He gets off the mark with that. 28/1

5.5 J Holder to Joe Root, Gloriously struck, but well fielded. Full ball outside off, Root cover drives that only to be fielded by the fielder there with a divee. 27/1

5.4 J Holder to Joe Root, Beaten straightaway! Holder lands it on a length outside off, Root feels for that but gets beaten as the ball moves away ever so slightly. 27/1

JOE ROOT walks in at no.3!

5.3 J Holder to J Bairstow, OUT! Holder has come back well! He lands this on a back of a length around off, Bairstow looks to turn it away to the on side. Ends up getting a top edge that flies to the left of the bowler. Holder settles under it and pouches that safely. That ball bounced a tad more than Jonny expected. That's it for Bairstow with the bat today! West Indies should be pumped up with this early strike! 27/1

5.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, SIX! Bairstow makes full use of the opportunity to free his arms! Holder bowls it short around off, Jonny pulls it over mid-wicket for a huge hit. That went all the way. Windies should reduce giving such freebies! 27/0

5.2 J Holder to A Hales, Lands it on a length around middle, Hales punches it aerially to the left of mid on. They take a single. Holder has overstepped and it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up! 21/0

5.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Length ball around middle, Bairstow plays it towards mid-wicket off the back foot and rushes across for a quick single. 19/0

4.6 J Taylor to A Hales, A very good delivery to follow the previous one. Taylor bowls a bouncer around off, Hales looks to pull but misses. A good testing over comes to an end. 18/0

4.5 J Taylor to A Hales, Very full delivery around middle and leg, Hales digs it out and pushes it to mid on. 18/0

4.4 J Taylor to A Hales, Just short! Taylor serves it on a length around off, Hales gets hit high of his bat and back towards the bowler. The ball lands short of him. 18/0

4.3 J Taylor to A Hales, Length delivery around middle and off, Hales defends it off the back foot. 18/0

4.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Full delivery around off, Bairstow drives it straight back. Taylor gets down and makes a half-stop. As the ball rolls towards mid off, the batsmen run one. 18/0

4.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Steams in and spears it on a length around middle and leg, Jonny misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. 17/0

3.6 J Holder to A Hales, FOUR! Ahh! Wonderful cut shot! You don't always say this to describe the shot but it was so good. A back of a length ball outside off, Hales stays back and cuts it in front of point for a boundary. 17/0

3.5 J Holder to A Hales, This delivery around off is defended by getting behind the line of the delivery. 13/0

Bristol is the venue where the ball swings the most in England, as per the record in the last 10 years. West Indies will look to make the most of the conditions and pick some early wickets.

3.4 J Holder to A Hales, Lands it around off on a length, Holder blocks it from the crease. 13/0

3.3 J Holder to A Hales, Full delivery swinging away from Alex, he shoulders arms to that one and lets it go to the keeper. 13/0

3.2 J Holder to A Hales, Bowls it around off, Hales gets back and blocks it by showing the full face of the bat. 13/0

3.1 J Holder to A Hales, Short ball around off, Hales pulls it over mid on. The fielder chases down but slips a tad and concedes two runs there. 13/0

2.6 J Taylor to J Bairstow, FOUR! Edged but safe! Taylor lands it on a length around off, Bairstow looks to cut but gets a leading edge through cover-point for a boundary. That's the first one of the game! 11/0

2.5 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Length ball around off, pushed towards point. 7/0

2.4 J Taylor to A Hales, Bowls it full around off, Hales flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. He wanted a second but Bairstow sends him back and rightly so. 7/0

2.3 J Taylor to A Hales, Length delivery outside off, Alex pushes it towards point. 6/0

2.2 J Taylor to A Hales, Fuller delivery outside off, pushed to covers. 6/0

2.1 J Taylor to A Hales, Jaffa! But sadly it won't count! Taylor runs in and hurls a yorker on middle stump, Hales moves away to hit it but misses the ball completely to see the stumps shattered. But he is saved as it was a Free Hit! 6/0

Free Hit coming up!

2.1 J Taylor to A Hales, Length ball outside off, Hales cuts that past backward points towards third man for a brace. It's been signaled a no ball, as Taylor has overstepped there! It was a big no ball. 6/0

1.6 J Holder to J Bairstow, Bowls it in line of the stumps, Jonny defends it showing the full face of the bat. 3/0

The Windies players are seen wearing black arm bands. It is in the memory of those who suffered due to the hurricane in the Caribbean Islands. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

1.5 J Holder to J Bairstow, Holder serves it in line of the stumps, Bairstow keeps it out off the front foot. 3/0

1.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, Lands it outside off, Bairstow pushes it towards backward point. 3/0

1.3 J Holder to A Hales, Full ball around off, Hales digs it out towards mid on for a run. He gets going now. 3/0

1.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, Length ball on the pads, Jonny tucks it to fine leg for a run. He's off the mark with that. 2/0

1.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Runs in from over the wicket and bowls it on a length around off, Bairstow stands tall and blocks it from the crease. 1/0

JASON HOLDER to bowl with the second new ball from the other end. Two in slips for him.

0.6 J Taylor to A Hales, Full ball moving away from Hales, he shoulders arms to let that go. A good over from Taylor. 1/0

0.5 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Bowls it on the pads, Jonny misses the flick. The ball takes the pads and rolls towards short fine leg. The batsmen steal a leg bye. England get going! 1/0

0.4 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Cannot beat backward point again! Length ball outside off, Bairstow pushes it to the right of the fielder who makes a diving stop. 0/0

0.3 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Bowls it on a length around off, Jonny pushes it off the back foot to backward point. 0/0

0.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Full ball around off, Bairstow gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to push it to the off side. 0/0

0.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Starts off with a outswinger fuller outside off, Bairstow covers the stumps and shoulders arms. 0/0

