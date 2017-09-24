England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Bristol: Morgan Departs for a Duck

Joe Root. (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

12.5 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, No run. 85/3

12.4 M Cummins to Joe Root, 1 run. 85/3

12.3 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, 3 runs. 84/3

12.2 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, Land this outside off, left alone. 81/3

12.1 M Cummins to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Pristine timing there! Cummins serves it on a length around middle and leg, Stokes just pushes that past mid on for a boundary. The fielder there put in the dive but couldn't prevent the run flow. 81/3

11.6 J Holder to Ben Stokes, This delivery is punched towards mid on for a run. 77/3

11.5 J Holder to Ben Stokes, Length ball on the pads, Stokes tucks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a brace. That's really quick running there. 76/3

11.4 J Holder to Ben Stokes, This is around middle and off, Ben defends it off the back foot. 74/3

11.3 J Holder to Ben Stokes, Lands it outside off, Stokes lets that go to the keeper. 74/3

All-rounder BEN STOKES strides out to the center.

11.2 J Holder to E Morgan, OUT! Morgan is gone nicking for a golden duck! Holder lands it on a length around off, the English skipper has a feel for that. He ends up edging that which is pouched safely by Hope. West Indies have done well to pick up quick wickets here. Should look to make inroads into the batting here. 74/3

Slip and a gully for Morgan!

11.1 J Holder to Joe Root, Lands it around off, Root plays it towards point for a quick run. 74/2

The English skipper, EOIN MORGAN, walks in next.

10.6 M Cummins to A Hales, OUT! West Indies have made a terrific use of the review! Cummins bowls a full delivery around off and middle, Hales looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball sneaks through him, hitting his back pad in the process and goes to the keeper. The tourists appeal but the umpire stays put. Holder takes his time and decides to review. Replays roll in and show that the ball misses the bat. Hawk Eye shows that the ball would go on to hit the stumps. The umpire overturns his decision, Hales has to walk back! Terrific bowling results in a wicket finally! Alex was looking good and his dismissal bodes well for the visitors. 73/2

This delivery seems to have brushed the pads and gone to the keeper. The Windies players appeal but the umpire stays put. They decide to review.

10.5 M Cummins to Joe Root, Length ball on the pads, tucked to deep square leg for a single. 73/1

10.4 M Cummins to A Hales, This delivery is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run. 72/1

10.3 M Cummins to A Hales, FOUR! What a shot that! Cummins spears this full around middle and leg, Hales drives it straight down the ground for a boundary. He's timing his drives perfectly so far! 71/1

10.2 M Cummins to A Hales, Full ball on the pads, Hales flicks it to the right of fine leg for a brace. It's a wet and slippery outfield but the fielder does well there. 67/1

10.1 M Cummins to A Hales, Begins with a very full ball outside off, Hales looks to dig it out but misses. 65/1

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Now a maximum of four fielders are allowed outside the circle. Meanwhile, MIGUEL CUMMINS is brought into the attack.

9.6 J Holder to Joe Root, Drives this delivery to mid on. 65/1

9.5 J Holder to A Hales, Short ball around off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 65/1

9.4 J Holder to Joe Root, Edged, just falls short! Holder bowls it a tad fuller around middle, Root looks to clip it away but gets it of the leading edge towards backward point. The fielder dives, but the ball lands in front of him and he ends up making a half-stop. The batsmen run one. 64/1

9.3 J Holder to A Hales, Serves it around off and middle, Hales flicks it away through mid-wicket for a run. 63/1

9.2 J Holder to A Hales, Beaten, courtesy extra bounce! Holder lands it back of a length outside off, Hales looks to cut that. But the ball bounces more and passes over the bat to the keeper. 62/1

9.1 J Holder to Joe Root, Lands this on a length around middle, Joe collects a run by playing it through mid-wicket. 62/1

8.6 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! Tripe! Punished! Taylor lands this short outside off, Hales camps back and slaps it over covers for a boundary. That was as disdainful as it can be! 61/1

8.5 J Taylor to A Hales, Full ball around off, Hales plays it towards covers. 57/1

8.4 J Taylor to A Hales, FOUR! Shot! Glorious, gracious! Taylor spears in a full ball around middle, Hales straight drives it past the non-striker for a boundary. The fielder at mid on couldn't do anything about that. 57/1

8.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Length delivery outside off, Joe glides it to third man for a single. 53/1

8.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! That's not the line to bowl, Taylor! He bowls it full around middle and leg, Root flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence. 52/1

8.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, Bowled around off, Root defends it from within the crease. 48/1

7.6 J Holder to A Hales, Length ball outside off, Hales guides it towards third man. Before the fielder there can rush to his left, they take two. 48/1

7.5 J Holder to A Hales, This ball around off is pushed towards point. 46/1

7.4 J Holder to A Hales, FOUR! A valiant effort in the deep goes to waste. Holder bowls it around middle and leg, Hales flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder rushes there from deep square leg, puts in the dive yet fails to prevent the boundary. 46/1

Slip goes out now.

7.3 J Holder to A Hales, Length ball around off, punched towards covers. 42/1

7.2 J Holder to A Hales, Just over Bishoo! Holder bowls it on a length around off, Hales looks to drive it on the up over mid off but gets it high off the bat. The fielder there jumps but it goes just over him. Before he retrieves that, the batsmen run two. 42/1

7.1 J Holder to A Hales, Bowls it full around off, Hales drives it towards mid on. 40/1

6.6 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! And another one! Taylor isn't helping his side by bowling such deliveries. He bowls a fuller delivery on the pads, Root clips it through square leg for another boundary. 12 runs off the over! 40/1

6.5 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Root and England! Taylor spears it short around off, Root stays back and pulls it through square leg. The ball races away to the fence in no time. 36/1

6.4 J Taylor to Joe Root, FOUR! Beautifully played! Taylor bowls it full around middle and leg, Root flicks it aerially through mid-wicket. The fielders chase but the ball races away to the fence. 32/1

6.3 J Taylor to Joe Root, Taylor serves it full around leg, Joe flicks it towards square leg. 28/1

6.2 J Taylor to Joe Root, Bowls it around off, Joe defends it towards covers. 28/1

6.1 J Taylor to Joe Root, Beaten again! Length ball outside off, Root feels for that yet again as he sees the ball fly past the edge of his bat. 28/1

5.6 J Holder to Joe Root, Length ball around off, Joe opens the face of the bat to guide it to third man for a run. He gets off the mark with that. 28/1

5.5 J Holder to Joe Root, Gloriously struck, but well fielded. Full ball outside off, Root cover drives that only to be fielded by the fielder there with a divee. 27/1

5.4 J Holder to Joe Root, Beaten straightaway! Holder lands it on a length outside off, Root feels for that but gets beaten as the ball moves away ever so slightly. 27/1

JOE ROOT walks in at no.3!

5.3 J Holder to J Bairstow, OUT! Holder has come back well! He lands this on a back of a length around off, Bairstow looks to turn it away to the on side. Ends up getting a top edge that flies to the left of the bowler. Holder settles under it and pouches that safely. That ball bounced a tad more than Jonny expected. That's it for Bairstow with the bat today! West Indies should be pumped up with this early strike! 27/1

5.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, SIX! Bairstow makes full use of the opportunity to free his arms! Holder bowls it short around off, Jonny pulls it over mid-wicket for a huge hit. That went all the way. Windies should reduce giving such freebies! 27/0

5.2 J Holder to A Hales, Lands it on a length around middle, Hales punches it aerially to the left of mid on. They take a single. Holder has overstepped and it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up! 21/0

5.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Length ball around middle, Bairstow plays it towards mid-wicket off the back foot and rushes across for a quick single. 19/0

4.6 J Taylor to A Hales, A very good delivery to follow the previous one. Taylor bowls a bouncer around off, Hales looks to pull but misses. A good testing over comes to an end. 18/0

4.5 J Taylor to A Hales, Very full delivery around middle and leg, Hales digs it out and pushes it to mid on. 18/0

4.4 J Taylor to A Hales, Just short! Taylor serves it on a length around off, Hales gets hit high of his bat and back towards the bowler. The ball lands short of him. 18/0

4.3 J Taylor to A Hales, Length delivery around middle and off, Hales defends it off the back foot. 18/0

4.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Full delivery around off, Bairstow drives it straight back. Taylor gets down and makes a half-stop. As the ball rolls towards mid off, the batsmen run one. 18/0

4.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Steams in and spears it on a length around middle and leg, Jonny misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. 17/0

3.6 J Holder to A Hales, FOUR! Ahh! Wonderful cut shot! You don't always say this to describe the shot but it was so good. A back of a length ball outside off, Hales stays back and cuts it in front of point for a boundary. 17/0

3.5 J Holder to A Hales, This delivery around off is defended by getting behind the line of the delivery. 13/0

Bristol is the venue where the ball swings the most in England, as per the record in the last 10 years. West Indies will look to make the most of the conditions and pick some early wickets.

3.4 J Holder to A Hales, Lands it around off on a length, Holder blocks it from the crease. 13/0

3.3 J Holder to A Hales, Full delivery swinging away from Alex, he shoulders arms to that one and lets it go to the keeper. 13/0

3.2 J Holder to A Hales, Bowls it around off, Hales gets back and blocks it by showing the full face of the bat. 13/0

3.1 J Holder to A Hales, Short ball around off, Hales pulls it over mid on. The fielder chases down but slips a tad and concedes two runs there. 13/0

2.6 J Taylor to J Bairstow, FOUR! Edged but safe! Taylor lands it on a length around off, Bairstow looks to cut but gets a leading edge through cover-point for a boundary. That's the first one of the game! 11/0

2.5 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Length ball around off, pushed towards point. 7/0

2.4 J Taylor to A Hales, Bowls it full around off, Hales flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. He wanted a second but Bairstow sends him back and rightly so. 7/0

2.3 J Taylor to A Hales, Length delivery outside off, Alex pushes it towards point. 6/0

2.2 J Taylor to A Hales, Fuller delivery outside off, pushed to covers. 6/0

2.1 J Taylor to A Hales, Jaffa! But sadly it won't count! Taylor runs in and hurls a yorker on middle stump, Hales moves away to hit it but misses the ball completely to see the stumps shattered. But he is saved as it was a Free Hit! 6/0

Free Hit coming up!

2.1 J Taylor to A Hales, Length ball outside off, Hales cuts that past backward points towards third man for a brace. It's been signaled a no ball, as Taylor has overstepped there! It was a big no ball. 6/0

1.6 J Holder to J Bairstow, Bowls it in line of the stumps, Jonny defends it showing the full face of the bat. 3/0

The Windies players are seen wearing black arm bands. It is in the memory of those who suffered due to the hurricane in the Caribbean Islands. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

1.5 J Holder to J Bairstow, Holder serves it in line of the stumps, Bairstow keeps it out off the front foot. 3/0

1.4 J Holder to J Bairstow, Lands it outside off, Bairstow pushes it towards backward point. 3/0

1.3 J Holder to A Hales, Full ball around off, Hales digs it out towards mid on for a run. He gets going now. 3/0

1.2 J Holder to J Bairstow, Length ball on the pads, Jonny tucks it to fine leg for a run. He's off the mark with that. 2/0

1.1 J Holder to J Bairstow, Runs in from over the wicket and bowls it on a length around off, Bairstow stands tall and blocks it from the crease. 1/0

JASON HOLDER to bowl with the second new ball from the other end. Two in slips for him.

0.6 J Taylor to A Hales, Full ball moving away from Hales, he shoulders arms to let that go. A good over from Taylor. 1/0

0.5 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Bowls it on the pads, Jonny misses the flick. The ball takes the pads and rolls towards short fine leg. The batsmen steal a leg bye. England get going! 1/0

0.4 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Cannot beat backward point again! Length ball outside off, Bairstow pushes it to the right of the fielder who makes a diving stop. 0/0

0.3 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Bowls it on a length around off, Jonny pushes it off the back foot to backward point. 0/0

0.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Full ball around off, Bairstow gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to push it to the off side. 0/0

0.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Starts off with a outswinger fuller outside off, Bairstow covers the stumps and shoulders arms. 0/0

