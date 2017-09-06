England vs West Indies: Roland-Jones Called Up for Final Test

Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Reuters | Updated: September 6, 2017, 11:45 PM IST
File image of England cricketer Roland-Jones. (Getty Images)

Bowler Toby Roland-Jones has replaced all-rounder Chris Woakes in the England team for the series-deciding third and final test against West Indies at Lord's which begins on Thursday with the series level at 1-1.

Woakes failed to impose himself in the second test at Headingley, scoring a combined 84 runs across both innings and recording bowling figures of two wickets for 122 runs as England lost a home test to West Indies for the first time since 2000.

Roland-Jones, who made his international test debut in July, has taken 14 wickets in three tests.

"This is the team I think can win this week," England captain Joe Root said.

"Chris is a fantastic performer across all the formats and I fully expect he will come back strong. There's plenty of cricket to be played over the rest of the summer."

Roland-Jones is the only change to the side that lost by five wickets at Headingley as the Windies chased down 322 on the final day on Tuesday to level the series.

Under-pressure opener Tom Westley has been retained but is running out of time to prove himself as he has passed the 10-run mark in just one of his last five test innings.

The third test will be England's final game before they face Australia in the five-test Ashes series, which begins in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

England team: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley.
