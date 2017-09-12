England's Danielle Wyatt Receives Twitter Wrath After Misspelling Virat Kohli's Name

She was a part of the recent England team which lifted the women's World Cup, defeating India in the big final at Lord's.
Wyatt took to Twitter to share a picture of the bat which Virat Kohli had gifted her, with the caption: Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast 👌🏽💪🏽🔥 Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme 🏏
However, she misspelled Kohli's name as Kholi and this was reason enough for the batsman's fans to show their anger,
Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast 👌🏽💪🏽🔥 Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme 🏏 pic.twitter.com/BknGjYx2Yj— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) September 10, 2017
Fans replied,
Its "kohli", not "kholi" (kholi in a native indian language means a room)— pavan sharma (@Pavan_sharma_07) September 11, 2017
Once again!! It is KOHLI 😵— Virat's Ritika (@virats_girl) September 11, 2017
Right from the Start - right from the start, Its - It's, Instead - instead— Shreesha Chatra (@shreesha37) September 11, 2017
Waoo such a priceless gift— pooja😉❤ (@P_raout02) September 11, 2017
But "its kohli not kholi " mam 😢
Its Kohli.— vaibhav singh (@AVaibhav624) September 11, 2017
Even in her earlier Tweet, she had spelled Kohli wrong but it seems Wyatt still hasn't learned from her mistake.
Kholi marry me!!!— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014
The 26-year-old Danielle, who made her debut in 2010 against India, has played 53 ODIs for her country, scoring 602 runs at an average of 17.20. She also has 27 wickets to her name.
