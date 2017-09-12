Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
England's Danielle Wyatt Receives Twitter Wrath After Misspelling Virat Kohli's Name

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 12, 2017, 2:14 PM IST
The bat which was gifted to Wyatt by Kohli. (Twitter/Danielle Wyatt)

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt was in the news in 2014 when she proposed to Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

She was a part of the recent England team which lifted the women's World Cup, defeating India in the big final at Lord's.

Wyatt took to Twitter to share a picture of the bat which Virat Kohli had gifted her, with the caption: Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast 👌🏽💪🏽🔥 Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme 🏏

However, she misspelled Kohli's name as Kholi and this was reason enough for the batsman's fans to show their anger,




Fans replied,
















Even in her earlier Tweet, she had spelled Kohli wrong but it seems Wyatt still hasn't learned from her mistake.




The 26-year-old Danielle, who made her debut in 2010 against India, has played 53 ODIs for her country, scoring 602 runs at an average of 17.20. She also has 27 wickets to her name.

First Published: September 12, 2017, 2:14 PM IST

