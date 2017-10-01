English Cricketers 'Play' With Sex Toys After Jos Buttler's Bachelor Party

After Ben Stokes' antics, which led to him being suspended for an indefinite period, now new pictures have emerged of England players Jos Buttler and Steve Finn indulging in some drunken antics in Amsterdam.
Buttler, who is set to get hitched, threw a grand bachelors party in Amsterdam, despite Andrew Strauss urging the senior players to give it a skip, considering Ben Stokes brawl.
According to The Sun, The party which included one-day skipper Eoin Morgan, were in hysterics as they stepped off a 50ft canal with the dildo.
Fast bowler Steven Finn hurled it in the air before it bounded down narrow streets.
It then disturbed a sex worker in the red light district, who demanded money before giving it back.
She was quoted by The Sun,“They knocked on my window so I opened it. One threw a massive sex toy inside. So I kept it but they said, ‘You have to give the dildo back They seemed to really want it so I asked for €50. In the end they paid.”
Earlier, Jonny Bairstow smashed a career-best unbeaten 141 and Jason Roy hit 96 as England thrashed West Indies by nine wickets in Southampton to complete a 4-0 series rout on Friday.
The build up to the match had been dominated by the international suspension of all rounder Ben Stokes and opener Alex Hales after the pair were involved in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub but the off-pitch events failed to distract England from trouncing West Indies.
