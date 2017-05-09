Enough Evidence Against Sharjeel, Latif On Spot-Fixing: PCB

Sharjeel Khan. (Getty Images)

Karachi: The legal advisor of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tafazzul Rizvi has said that there is enough evidence against Pakistani batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif on spot-fixing and other charges.

Rizvi said in an interview that the "available evidence in the form of telephone conversations, messages etc had all undergone forensic testing and were enough to convince the tribunal, formed to hear the spot-fixing charges, to take action against the players".

He felt that the two players were trying to misguide the tribunal.

"They are trying to use legal terms to save themselves and misguiding the tribunal," said Rizvi.

The lawyers of both players have said that the PCB has insufficient evidence against their clients but Rizvi insisted that the evidence was strong and enough to hand over punishments to the players.

The PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit, meanwhile, has also summoned Pakistani allrounder Muhammad Nawaz for questioning on May 11.

Nawaz's call up is said to be related to an incident in Australia when Pakistan was touring there last winter.

The sources within the board say that the spot-fixing case could take an interesting turn when Pakistani Test opener Nasir Jamshed will record his statement to the ACU on skype from London.

Rizvi also said that Latif insisted that he had not met a bookmaker but the bookmaker had met him.

"Even if the bookmaker met him why didn't he report this immediately to the authorities and this in itself is a punishable offense under the anti-corruption code," he added.

The lawyer for Latif has raised the objection that all three members of the tribunal were former employees of the board.

The tribunal is headed by retired Justice Asghar Haider, who worked as legal advisor for the PCB, former Test captain Wasim Bari, who has worked in various capacities in the board.

The third member is Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia, who was Chairman of the board between 1999 and 2003.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 8:18 PM IST