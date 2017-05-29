Excited About Mumbai Ranji Coaching Job Possibility: Pravin Amre

File Image of Pravin Amre talking to Mumbai Ranji Trophy player Abhishek Nayar (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, which finished as the runners-up to Gujarat in the last season, could well have a new coach for the upcoming season. Reports have been doing the rounds that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is looking to replace Chandrakant Pandit for the top job with another former Mumbai player.

Former India and Mumbai batsman Pravin Amre, considered as a front-runner for the job, spoke exclusively to CricketNext and said that although a meeting with the MCA officials is yet to take place, he though has been sounded out about the possibility of taking over as Mumbai Ranji Trophy team's next coach.

"It is very important to have a proper meeting with the officials, only then can a roadmap be charted out. But yes, it feels good to be considered for the job as Mumbai is India's top domestic team," Amre said during a telephonic conversation.

Amre, who played 11 Test matches and 37 one-day internationals for India, is a seasoned coach who is well known for working with youngsters in the Mumbai cricket circuit. He has also been associated with the Delhi Daredevils coaching staff. Amre sounded excited at the possibility of coaching the team he was once a part of as a player.

"Mumbai has a rich history in Ranji Trophy and it is definitely an opportunity worth considering from my end. I have represented the Mumbai team in Ranji Trophy as a player and becoming the coach of the team will be a proud achievement. Although I must mention that nothing has been finalised yet and I am yet to meet MCA officials," the former middle-order batsman reiterated.

Amre, is quite popular among the current batch of players in the Mumbai team as he has been associated with many of them in their initial years.

"It is very important to provide the right coaching to budding cricketers at an early stage. My focus has always been on imparting the knowledge about have a good technique to young batsmen. And yes, I have been associated to many of the players who are representing Mumbai currently," the 48-year old said.

A contemporary of the great Sachin Tendulkar, Amre's international career didn't last very long, but he had a proud domestic record, having scored 5815 runs in 86 first-class matches at an average of 48.86.

Mumbai, who are leaps and bounds ahead of any other team in terms of their record in India's elite domestic tournament is concerned, last won the Ranji Trophy title in the 2015-16 season. Mumbai has won the coveted trophy a record 41 times.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 2:47 PM IST