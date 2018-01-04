EXCLUSIVE | India Must Shed Poor Travellers Tag to be World Beaters: Jacques Kallis

But the South African team under Graeme Smith showed their skills not just in their own backyard, but also when they went overseas and the man who held the batting and bowling department together with his all-round skills was Jacques Kallis. One of the best all-rounders in his playing days, Kallis was often the deciding factor between South Africa winning or losing. So, when the veteran of 166 Tests and 328 ODIs speaks, you listen.
Speaking to CricketNext, the current coach of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders made it clear that Virat Kohli and his boys might be the current No. 1 team according to the ICC Test rankings, but the real challenge is to win outside their own backyard if they wish to be known as world beaters.
“If India want to dominate world cricket, they are going to have to improve their record away from the slow and low pitches at home,” he said.
While India coach Ravi Shastri says the next 18 months will decide the fate of Indian cricket, starting with this South Africa series, this series has already been billed as a battle between two of the world’s best batsmen in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Even as one would think that it would help in strategising as both Kohli and de Villiers play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, Kallis feels the end motive is to send them packing as early as possible for the opposition team to gain the upper-hand.
“Both Kohli and AB are world-class players and one knows the impact they can have on the game. So, the motive for the opposition will be to get them out as cheaply as possible,” he said.
While everyone keeps talking about batsmen, a Test is won by picking 20 wickets and this Indian team believes it has the arsenal to pick those 20 wickets. Being a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Kallis has had a close look at the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While the Indians are confident of a good show, Kallis wants the bowlers to not fly too high and stay focused on the job at hand.
“The conditions will favour seamers in South Africa, but getting the ball in the right areas will be the key. Also, one needs to keep up the aggression,” the 42-year-old said.
Interestingly, one of the most potent forces of the South African unit during Kallis’s playing days was Dale Steyn. But with age catching up and injuries hurting the pacer, the Proteas have found a new bunch in Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. Even though Steyn is back after a shoulder injury, he is no longer an automatic pick in the team. But Kallis feels that the pacer is still a match-winner. “A fit Dale is an asset to any team,” he said.
A chat with one of the best all-rounders to have played the game cannot be over without speaking about India’s latest all-round sensation Hardik Pandya. Pandya has improved by leaps and bounds, but Kallis is still not ready to pass a judgement on the player. “It will be a good test to see how his skills as an all-rounder has come along,” he signed off.
AB de VilliersBhuvneshwar KumarCape Town TestFreedom SeriesGraeme SmithJacques Kallismohammed shamiSouth Africa vs IndiaSouth Africa vs India 2018Umesh Yadavvirat kohli
First Published: January 4, 2018, 10:53 AM IST