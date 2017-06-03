Eyes on India Bowlers in Final Practice, Batsmen Focus 'Outside Off'

Photo Credit: Arnab Sen/ Cricketnext

Birmingham: Team India's practice session on Saturday will be a crucial one after they had to train in the indoor facility due to rains on Friday, with the bowlers not even getting a go.

The Indian team arrived for practice on Friday at the Colts Nets, right behind the main Edgbaston stadium for their second practice session ahead of the big match against Pakistan and looked set to sweat it out.

But the rain gods ensured that the bowlers would end up getting an off day. As the team moved to the indoor facility behind the 'Family Stand', all eyes were on the two patriarchs of the Team India family — coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.

Kumble and Kohli's personal equation has been spoken about a lot in the past few days and a look at the duo clearly showed how both were pretty frozen in their body language.

Kumble interacted at length with former captain MS Dhoni, while Kohli was seen sharing light banter with Yuvraj Singh.

When it came to the practice session, the agenda was the same for all the batsmen, tackling the deliveries outside the off-stump.

Kumble himself gave throwdowns to the Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane, who went in first at the nets.

Kohli played a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump and was seen leaving a few too. The line soon changed to on the stumps and the Indian captain's flowing drives started coming out.

What was impressive was the feet movement and the desire to connect with each ball. Keeping the fact in mind that Pakistan has a good battery of pacers, led by the impressive Mohammad Amir, positive footwork in seam-friendly conditions will be a key factor for all Indian top-order batsmen.

Kohli even faced a few short deliveries.

Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane too focussed on getting on to the front foot and playing drives on the up.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen taking a lot of good length deliveries on and around the off-stump. Dhoni did try a few cheeky shots, opening the face of the bat often.

Off late several bowlers have troubled Dhoni by bowling around his chest, which is an uncomfortable zone for Dhoni due to his batting style.

The Indian pace bowlers, after facing trouble completing their run-ups on the smaller training facility during the first session on Thursday had another damp day as they didn't take part in the practice in the indoor facility. It will be extremely crucial for the bowlers to get a full go at main nets on Saturday.

Captain Virat Kohli might have to face a few tough questions, which perhaps the skipper himself is prepared for.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 8:33 AM IST