    Factbox: Former India Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

    Reuters | Jan 05, 2017 11:11 IST| UPDATED: Jan 05, 2017 11:11 IST
    Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Getty Images)

    New Delhi: Factbox on Mahendra Singh Dhoni who stepped down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday:

    * Born: July 7, 1981 in Ranchi

    * Made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2005, scoring 30 in the rain-hit match in Chennai.

    * He went on to play 90 Tests for India, amassing 4876 runs at a 38-plus average, hitting six centuries and 33 fifties. He also took 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings.

    * Dhoni's highest Test score of 224 came against Australia in February 2013.

    * The wicketkeeper-batsman made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in late 2004 and was run out for a first ball duck in the Chittagong match.

    * Dhoni has played 283 ODIs, scoring 9110 runs, averaging 50.89 with an 88-plus strike rate. He has hit nine centuries in this format to go with 61 fifties.

    * He has also played 73 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 112 runs, averaging nearly 36 with a 122 strike rate.

    * Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and remained the number one Test team for 18 months from December 2009.

    * He received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sports honour, in 2007.

    * Known for his habit of sealing victory with a six, Dhoni's trademark "helicopter" shot has amused fans who have also hailed the unflappable temperament of 'Captain Cool'.

    * He surpassed retired great Sachin Tendulkar as the highest-earning Indian sportsman but remains a fiercely private person.