Faf Du Plessis, Dean Elgar Not in Favour of Four-day Test Matches

However, skipper du Plessis have now opposed the idea of cutting one day out of the format and he also said that Test cricket should remain the way it is.
"I am a fan of five-day Test cricket. I believe the great Test matches have gone to the last hour of the last day on day five. That's what is so special about Test cricket. In four-day cricket or first-class cricket, it does feel easier because there are only four days," du Plessis was quoted as saying after the end of the first Test against Bangladesh.
"For five days you have to graft it out. Bowlers have to bowl a lot more and batters have to construct much bigger innings. This Test proved that a day five was needed. If it was a rain-off yesterday, it would have been very disappointing so I am a fan of that," he added.
Teammate Dean Elgar has also voiced his concern regarding the same and said that he is a purist and therefore he wants the format to remain the way it is. Elgar — who scored 199 in the first innings — also said that Test cricket still draws large crowd whenever good teams are locking horns against one other.
"I don't think you should tinker with something that's not broken. If you go and play around the world, Test cricket is followed quite well. If you play in Australia, if you play in England, even if you play in South Africa against the relatively big nations you still get very good crowds," Elgar said.
There are other formats that are being experimented with. I don't see why Test cricket should suffer. I am a purist when it comes to that. Hopefully the game can have longevity in the five-day format," Elgar added.
First Published: October 4, 2017, 6:15 PM IST