Faf Du Plessis to Lead World XI Side in Pakistan

Team will be led by South African T20 skipper Faf Du Plessis, and also include his compatriots Hashim Amla, David Miller and Imran Tahir.
Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy from West Indies, George Bailey, Ben Cutting and Tim Paine from Australia will be some of the other leading players who will be part of the squad.
Paul Collingwood, Tamim Iqbal, Grant Elliott and Thisara Perera will be the other members who will be part of the squad.
The team will be coached by former Zimbabwe star Andy Flower.
The tours are seen as a big step towards Pakistan once again hosting major international outfits after militants targeted the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, killing eight people and wounding at least seven players.
Since the attacks Pakistan has only hosted a limited-over series against Zimbabwe in 2015 while Bangladesh, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and Ireland turned down offers over security fears.
Pakistan has also been forced to play their cricket in the UAE for the past eight years including two editions of the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 (PSL).
But security has dramatically improved across Pakistan in the last two years, signalling hopes for the slow revival of international sport in the country.
In March, Pakistan successfully hosted the PSL final in Lahore with English players Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan, West Indies' Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels and South Africa's Morne van Wyk and Zimbabwe's Sean Ervine competing.
The match's success pushed the PCB to expedite efforts to convince more teams to play in Pakistan.
"We will play a full series with Sri Lanka in the UAE after which Sri Lanka will come to Lahore for a Twenty20, so things are shaping up," said Najim Sethi.
World XI squad: Faf du Plessis (capt, SA), Hashim Amla (SA), Samuel Badree (WI), George Bailey (Aus), Paul Collingwood (E), Ben Cutting (Aus), Grant Elliott (NZ), Tamim Iqbal (Ban), David Miller (SA), Morne Morkel (SA), Tim Paine (Aus), Thisara Perera (SL), Imran Tahir (SA), Darren Sammy (WI).
First Published: August 24, 2017, 5:56 PM IST