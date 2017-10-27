Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017: Faheem Ashraf Becomes First Pak Bowler to Take T20I Hat-trick

Ashraf scalped the wickets of Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka off the last three balls of the penultimate over to help Pakistan restrict the visitors to just 124/9 in 20 overs.
At one point, SL were 106/1 but with the help of Ashraf's hat-trick and Hasan Ali's two wickets, Sri Lanka could only muster 124. With the help of his scintillating bowling spell, Ashraf has written his name into the history books.
Ashraf is only the sixth bowler in the history of the game to scalp a T20I hat-trick. Also, this is the first time in the last 15 years that a Pakistan bowler has converted the third ball into a wicket, after taking two in two in international cricket.
Faheem Ashraf (PAK) vs Sri Lanka in 2017
Lasith Malinga (SL) vs Bangladesh in 2017
Thisara Perera (SL) vs India in Ranchi 2016
Tim Southee (NZ) vs Pakistan in 2010
Jacob Oram (NZ) vs Sri Lanka in 2009
Brett Lee (AUS) vs Bangladesh in 2007
Udana was the first batsmen to be dismissed by Ashraf in the 19th over. A short delivery from Ashraf and Udana went for the pull but Hasan Ali took a good jumping catch at fine leg. Then on the next delivery, Udawatte gave the charge and tried to clear the ropes on the off-side. However, he was caught at the boundary ropes by Babar Azam.
Then, on the last ball of the penultimate over, Ashraf trapped Sachith plumb LBW to pick a stunning hat-trick.
First Published: October 27, 2017, 11:45 PM IST