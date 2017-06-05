Failure to Execute Basics Like Taking Catches Cost Pakistan: Coach Mickey Arthur

Getty Images

Birmingham: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur was already huffing and puffing as he settled down to answer questions at the post match press conference, perhaps knowing that the travelling Pakistani media will not be in a mood to spare him or the team after a lackluster outing in their ICC Champions Trophy opener against India.

And so started the barrage of questions about Pakistan's failure in the shorter version of the game. Arthur though was pretty straightforward in owning up that the team didn’t perform well. He blamed the defeat on the players' inability to execute the basics like taking crucial catches.

"It's a reality check for us on where we stand in ODI cricket. One team — India — played as well as they could and the other team — Pakistan — just fizzled out.

"We didn't set the tone at the start. The worrying fact is that we are not doing the basics right. We dropped catches which changed the game completely. We failed to hit the wickets directly, didn't run well between the wickets, didn't field well and did not execute the variations in bowling the way we should have," the Pakistan coach added with a look of resignation on his face.

Yuvraj Singh, whose cameo of 53 runs took the match away from Pakistan, was dropped when he was just on 8. While Indian captain Virat Kohli was also dropped on 43, after which he took the Pakistani bowling apart. And Arthur said these were the two turning points of the game.

"I think we had bowled reasonably well up until the 40th over. If we had taken those chances and not dropped sitters then maybe we would have been chasing 270 and that would have made a difference," Arthur said.

When asked if he would take the blame for Wahab Riaz's poor performance, who was chosen over Junaid Khan, who has a good record against India, an infuriated Arthur said that if someone has to take the "blame", then he would.

"I take the blame. I selected Wahab Riaz in the team in order to play a role. It is unfortunate that he performed poorly today. But you select a team in order to give different options to the captain."

Mickey Arthur also suggested that perhaps the "magnitude of the occasion" of playing India in a big ICC tournament got to the Pakistan players yet again. But the coach also expressed hope that he and the team will go back to the drawing board and bounce back from this defeat in their next match against South Africa.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 8:57 AM IST