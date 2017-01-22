    Quick Links

    Fit-Again AB De Villiers Slams Century on Return

    AFP | Jan 22, 2017 20:53 IST| UPDATED: Jan 22, 2017 20:53 IST
    AB de Villiers. (Getty Images)

    Benoni: South African batting star AB de Villiers hit a century in his comeback match after a long injury lay-off on Sunday.

    In his first match since July last year, de Villiers, out with a left elbow injury which required surgery, made 134 not out off 103 balls as the Northerns provincial team beat Easterns by eight wickets in a one-day match at Willowmoore Park.

    De Villiers plans to make his international comeback in the third and final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Wednesday.