    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #anushka sharma #anushka sharma-virat kohli relationship #instagram #valentine's day #virat kohli #virat kohli instagram #virat kohli twitter

    Five Times Virat Kohli Took to Social Media to Profess His Love for Anushka Sharma

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 15, 2017 16:14 IST| UPDATED: Feb 15, 2017 19:55 IST
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    New Delhi: A day after the world celebrated Valentine’s Day, India skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to profess his love for long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

    Posting a photo in which he is seen sitting outdoors, Kohli wrote: “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma.”

    Even though Kohli has never gone out of his way to talk about his relationship status, he has often given fans enough hint to show that he is deeply and madly in love with Anushka.

    CricketNext takes a look at five such instances when he took to social media to profess his love for Anushka:

    1) Kohli took to Instagram on Tuesday to tell Anushka how every day is Valentine’s Day when she is with him.

    Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

    2) While this message from Kohli on Twitter isn’t directly talking about Anushka, but the #Forever definitely raises the eyebrows.

    3) Kohli took to Instagram to post this photo after India’s thrilling win against Australia in the 2016 World T20. It was intended to shut all those who had trolled Anushka on social media every time the batsman failed to score runs. He said that she was a positive influence in his life.

    4) Kohli posted this photo when fans first took to social media to badmouth Anushka for bringing bad luck to the batsman by coming to watch him play at stadiums.

    5) Kohli took to Twitter to tweet this message after watching NH 10 starring Anushka. He even said that he was mighty impressed.

    Clearly, Kohli loves to wear his heart on his sleeves, just like his tattoos.