Five Times Virat Kohli Took to Social Media to Profess His Love for Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: A day after the world celebrated Valentine’s Day, India skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to profess his love for long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.
Posting a photo in which he is seen sitting outdoors, Kohli wrote: “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma.”
Even though Kohli has never gone out of his way to talk about his relationship status, he has often given fans enough hint to show that he is deeply and madly in love with Anushka.
CricketNext takes a look at five such instances when he took to social media to profess his love for Anushka:
1) Kohli took to Instagram on Tuesday to tell Anushka how every day is Valentine’s Day when she is with him.
2) While this message from Kohli on Twitter isn’t directly talking about Anushka, but the #Forever definitely raises the eyebrows.
When you've got something to tell the world. But you can't yet. #Forever pic.twitter.com/bkzUaZ1mG6
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2017
3) Kohli took to Instagram to post this photo after India’s thrilling win against Australia in the 2016 World T20. It was intended to shut all those who had trolled Anushka on social media every time the batsman failed to score runs. He said that she was a positive influence in his life.
Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion#nocommonsense
4) Kohli posted this photo when fans first took to social media to badmouth Anushka for bringing bad luck to the batsman by coming to watch him play at stadiums.
Sharing this for the caption under the picture. This is for the trollers and the weak ones who hide and make fun of people and intend to start 'trending'. Use that energy to make something out of your life. It's precious. Making fun of someone is the easiest job out there. I guess they just like it easy in life. I feel bad for them.
5) Kohli took to Twitter to tweet this message after watching NH 10 starring Anushka. He even said that he was mighty impressed.
Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:)
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 17, 2015
Clearly, Kohli loves to wear his heart on his sleeves, just like his tattoos.