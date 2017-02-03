Former Aussie Skipper Michael Clarke to Turn Coach Against Sri Lanka

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke might have retired just a couple of seasons back in 2015, but he is already kicked about the prospect of coaching the Prime Minister’s XI squad that will take on Sri Lanka in a T20 match in Canberra.
Having retired after the Ashes in 2015, this will be Clarke’s first tryst with coaching. And no wonder Clarke is excited as he will be coaching a team that will have quality players in former Australia limited overs skipper George Bailey, Adam Voges, James Pattinson and Joe Burns.
Clarke took to Twitter to share his joy at being asked to coach the PM's XI squad against Sri Lanka.
Even as retired players are looking to ply their trade in the different domestic T20 leagues across the globe, Clarke at 35 is happy to go the next level post retirement from competitive cricket.
Clarke told Cricket Australia’s website cricket.com.au that he was looking forward to leading the PM's XI.
"The squad has a really good mix of experienced players and some exciting young talent," Clarke said.
"I played with and against quite a few players in the team during my career, including captain Adam Voges, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside him.
"Most importantly, this is a great opportunity for all the players in the side to perform against a strong international team. I think we’ll be really competitive against Sri Lanka, and I know we can play an exciting brand of cricket in front of what will hopefully be a big crowd in Canberra."