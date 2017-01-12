    Quick Links

    Former BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke Accused of Sabotaging England Series

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 12, 2017 09:27 IST| UPDATED: Jan 12, 2017 09:34 IST
    File image of BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke during a press conference. (Getty Images)

    New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Ajay Shirke as the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary has now been accused of sabotaging the ongoing series between India and England.

    If reports are to be believed, Shirke called English Cricket Board President Giles Clarke to call-off England's two month long tour of India.

    The BCCI were reeling under the pressure of Justice Lodha Panel and Supreme Court in context of following the Lodha recommendations. As a result, Ajay Shirke reportedly spoke to the ECB President before the start of the series asking him to call-off the series.

    In an exclusive telephonic interview with CNN-News 18, the former BCCI secretary has hit out at the reports claiming that he wanted to sabotage the series.

    "You used the word sabotage and it is a very strong word and it makes a very strong headline," retorted Shirke.

    "I speak to English Cricket Board President Giles Clarke very frequently because he is my friend. I will release the details of my exchange with Clarke when the right time comes," said Shirke.

    This sensational revelation comes just days after the Supreme Court of India gave a landmark verdict and removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their respective positions in the board.