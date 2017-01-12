Former BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke Accused of Sabotaging England Series

File image of BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke during a press conference. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Ajay Shirke as the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary has now been accused of sabotaging the ongoing series between India and England.
If reports are to be believed, Shirke called English Cricket Board President Giles Clarke to call-off England's two month long tour of India.
In an exclusive telephonic interview with CNN-News 18, the former BCCI secretary has hit out at the reports claiming that he wanted to sabotage the series.
"I speak to English Cricket Board President Giles Clarke very frequently because he is my friend. I will release the details of my exchange with Clarke when the right time comes," said Shirke.
This sensational revelation comes just days after the Supreme Court of India gave a landmark verdict and removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their respective positions in the board.