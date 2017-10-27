Former Captain Steve Waugh Gives Advice to Steve Smith Ahead of Ashes

Waugh has told Smith to keep his emotions in check during the high octane series, which often produces great cricket.
"The only advice I'd say for Steve this series is maybe not show so much emotion when you're in the field," Waugh was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"The camera is always on you as a captain. If you're negative in your body language or you're kicking the ground, it's going to be magnified 100 times.
"The only thing I'd say to him is keep your emotions in check a bit more."
"I almost talked to myself when someone would drop a catch or the bowlers weren't doing well," Waugh explained.
"You almost want to show something either verbally or physically but you knew that there's every chance it would be replayed on the big screen and the whole team will be watching five seconds later.
"It's about staying in control, composed even if you're a bit ruffled or the steam is coming out your ears. Don't let anybody know that.
"You've always got to stay in charge because people look at you for guidance here, they look for you to lead the way."
Waugh added that experience is the biggest teacher, when it comes to handling emotions.
"You become more aware of (your emotions)," said the 168-Test veteran.
"When you first become captain you've got so much on your mind that you just captain the way you've always captained or what your natural traits or instincts (dictate).
"Later on you probably become a bit more conservative when you realise the ramifications either way.
"Everything gets exaggerated when you're captain. When you're going well you're the best, when you're not going so well you're the worst captain."
The former captain also added that Ashes is a great chance for Smith to seal his legacy in Australian cricket.
"There's nothing better than to lead your side out in that Ashes contest with that tradition and history," he said.
"For your team to have that identity, which probably right now they're probably lacking a bit, people don't really associate this Australian team as being a unit that's been together for a long time.
"It's a chance to stabilise Australian cricket."
