Former England All-rounder Samit Patel to Lead MCC in Hong Kong Sixes

The 32-year-old - who has played six Tests and 36 ODIs for England - was rewarded for an excellent season with Nottinghamshire which earned him the Players' Player of the Year award.
The MCC will be the only club team in the five-overs-a-side tournament, whose latest edition is the first since 2012.
"We are very excited to be taking a team to the Hong Kong Sixes tournament," said MCC head of cricket John Stephenson.
"MCC has recently completed a successful tour of China and Hong Kong, and involvement in this event will continue to outline our commitment to growing the game in this area of the world.
"We have selected a strong squad with a good amount of international experience amongst it and we look forward to playing exciting, competitive cricket in what is an innovative format of the game."
Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, New Zealand Kiwis, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa will also be in action.
First Published: October 24, 2017, 10:39 AM IST