Former Test Cricketer Milkha Singh Passes Away

A flamboyant left-hand batsman and a fine fielder, Milkha Singh made his Ranji Trophy debut at 17 and played his first Test just after his 18th birthday. He had a fruitful career for Madras (now Tamil Nadu) in the Ranji Trophy. He scored over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket inclusive of eight centuries.
Milkha Singh was employed with the State Bank of India. His nephew Arjan Kripal Singh played Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu and memorably scored a triple century in a game against Goa in 1987. He was involved in a massive partnership in that match with W V Raman, who too scored a triple hundred as the team piled up 912.
Expressing his condolences, former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi wrote on Twitter: "Once the most attacking left hand batsman of his times AG Milkha Singh is no more..AG clan is diminishing..RIP Micky..Guru MEHR Kareh..!!"
Veteran coach M K Iqbal, a close associate, said Milkha Singh was a stylish batsman, who served the state team for a long time and guided several young cricketers. The final rites would be held on Saturday, his family members said.
First Published: November 10, 2017, 2:59 PM IST