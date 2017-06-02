Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Former Wicket-Keeper Sameer Dighe Named as Mumbai Coach

PTI | Updated: June 2, 2017, 4:14 PM IST
Former Wicket-Keeper Sameer Dighe Named as Mumbai Coach

Sameer Dighe (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Mumbai: Former Test stumper Sameer Dighe was on Friday named as the new coach of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for next season.

"Sameer Dighe has been appointed as the Mumbai Ranji Team Coach for the season 2017-18", Mumbai Cricket Association said in a media release.

Dighe and another former Test cricketer Praveen Amre were in the running to take over the mantle from last season's coach, Chandrakant Pandit.

MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee, headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, met today to pencil in the 48-year-old Dighe as its choice.

Dighe, who has never had a previous top-level coaching experience, played in six Tests and 23 ODIs for the country, all between 2000 and 2001, with modest returns.

Dighe told PTI that he felt honoured but, at the same time termed the assignment as challenging.

"It's a new assignment and I am looking forward to it, (as) Mumbai are Ranji Champions for over 40 times, there are expectations from me" he said.

Mumbai Cricketranji trophySameer Dighewicket-keeper
First Published: June 2, 2017, 4:14 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3050 117
3 Australia 3087 100
4 England 3362 99
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking