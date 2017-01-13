Four-Member CA Team Visits JSCA International Stadium

File image of MS Dhoni practicing at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, (Getty Images)
Ranchi: A four-member team from Cricket Australia (CA) visited Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium Complex, Dhurwa, Ranchi to inspect the arrangements for the upcoming Test match between India and Australia scheduled in March.
The officials, comprising Adam Fraser (Senior Manager, Team Operations), Sean Carroll (Anti-corruption and Security Manager), Sean Cary (Head of Cricket operations) and Brendan Drew (Australian Cricketer's Association), visited the International stadium complex, JSCA in a release said.
The inspection was followed by a presentation by JSCA covering all the aspects related to the Stadium Operations, Security, Hospitality, etc, she said.
An Assistant Secretary of JSCA Debashish Chakraborty, who represented the state cricket body and took the Australian team members around the stadium, said the team has also inspected the Hotel Radisoon, where the visiting team was likely to put up.
Chakraborty said the team members expressed satisfaction over the facilities of the international stadium including the field as well as the hotel.