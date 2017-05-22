French Brand Veuve Clicquot to Partner ICC Champions Trophy 2017

(Getty Images)

Dubai: Renowned French brand Veuve Clicquot, part of the stable of premium brands owned by Moet Hennessy, will be the Official Champagne Partner for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, the ICC announced on Monday.

Veuve Clicquot will be the exclusive Champagne of both tournaments, and will be available to spectators, hospitality guests and VIPs across all eight venues hosting matches throughout June and July respectively.

ICC General Manager Commercial, Campbell Jamieson said: "We welcome Veuve Clicquot as a partner for these two global events which will see the best players from the world in action."

"Just as Veuve Clicquot is synonymous with the most prestigious of brands, these two ICC events are renowned for their quality of cricket. The ICC Champions Trophy is a crisp tournament featuring the top eight teams in the world, while the ICC Women's World Cup is the pinnacle event that sees every competing team play each other."

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will see in action the top-eight sides on the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings as on 30 September 2015.

A total of 15 matches will be played across three venues from 1-18 June. The Oval hosts the tournament opener between host England and Bangladesh on 1 June as well as the final on 18 June, with Edgbaston and Cardiff the other venues.

The ICC Womens World Cup 2017 is being played on a round-robin format among eight teams from 24 June with the final scheduled to be held in Lords on 23 July.

First Published: May 22, 2017, 11:30 PM IST