Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Gabriel, Roach Put West Indies On Top at Headingley

AFP | Updated: August 25, 2017, 11:22 PM IST
Gabriel, Roach Put West Indies On Top at Headingley

Shanon Gabriel is congratulated by his West Indian teammates after he got the wicket of England opener Alastair Cook (AFP Photo)

Leeds: West Indies were 19 for one in reply to England's first-innings 258, a deficit of 239 runs, at stumps on the first day of the second Test at Headingley on Friday.

Kraigg Brathwaite was 13 not out and nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo one not out.

Earlier, England all-rounder Ben Stokes made exactly 100 and captain Joe Root, who won the toss, 59 as he led his country for the first time on his Yorkshire home ground.

Both batsmen, however, were dropped in the slips on single figures.

All-rounder Stokes was dropped for a second time on 98 when a simple chance was shelled at mid-on.

Those three misses, which equated to 142 runs, took the edge off an improved West Indies bowling effort.

Recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took four wickets for 51 runs in 17 overs and new-ball partner Kemar Roach four for 71 in 19.5.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 209-run victory in the inaugural day/night Test in Britain completed inside three days at Edgbaston last week.

Both the second Test at Headingley and the series finale at Lord's are taking place during standard hours with a conventional red ball.

Related Story

Ben StokesEnglandEngland vs West IndiesHeadingley TestJoe Rootkemar roachShanon GabrielWest Indies
First Published: August 25, 2017, 11:20 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking