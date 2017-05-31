Gambhir Urges People to Click Selfies with Indian Soldiers

(Image Credit: Gautam Gambhir/Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been quite vocal about his support for the Indian army in recent times. The stylish left-hander once again took to social networking site Twitter on Tuesday in an attempt to give the respect that Indian soldiers deserve.

He launched an initiative asking people to greet the soldiers whenever they come across them. In a video message on Twitter, Gambhir is seen with his mouth wrapped with a tape and holding placards. He slowly keeps aside each one of them, one at a time and finally reveals that one should not forget to thank a soldier keeping their ‘Jhijhak’(apprehensions) aside.

Here’s the video message from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain:

A few days back Gambhir had also announced that his foundation will provide for all the educational expenses of the children of the Indian soldiers who were killed in the Sukma Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

The 35-year-old also voiced his anger after watching videos of CRPF soldiers being heckled and beaten by civilians in Kashmir.

He had then posted a controversial tweet stating,"For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours," and "Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror."

Also last year he had sponsored the Indian Ice Hockey team who were in dire need of funds.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 9:23 AM IST