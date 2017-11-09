Gautam Gambhir Bats for MS Dhoni, Says Credit Should Be Given Where Due

Experts believe that Dhoni (49 off 37 ball) played played too many dot balls during his innings and that resulted in India's defeat. While VVS Laxman said that someone younger should be tried in T20s, Virender Sehwag asked the team management to make the former skipper understand his "role in the team".
However, Gambhir has now come out in Dhoni's defence and said that credit should be given where it's due and people unfairly criticise him time and again.
"You need to give credit where (it’s due). (At times) People have criticized his (MSD’s) captaincy. What he has done for Indian cricket, not a lot of people have done that, especially the way he handled the lows. It is very easy to handle the highs. But the way he has handled the lows has been remarkable. Especially in Australia and England (2011-12) where we were hammered (4-0) and still being as calm as he was, not showing too many emotions, (for that) I think a lot of credit needs to go to MS," Gambhir said during Kolkata Knight Rider's weekly TV show Knight Club.
Gambhir also revealed that he enjoyed a lot playing under Dhoni. Gambhir said that Dhoni used to keep things simple when he was the skipper of the team and that worked wonders for the players.
"I have played under Sourav (Ganguly), Rahul (Dravid), Viru (Virender Sehwag) and MS (Dhoni). I felt, I enjoyed a lot under MS. (We) had great fun; we are around the same age as well. He was pretty chilled out. He kept things very simple which was very good," he said.
Dhoni led India to three world titles during his stint as the skipper — ICC WT20 2007, 2011 ICC World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Gambhir played a major role in two of victories as he slammed 75 in the final of the WT20 against Pakistan and he also scored 97 in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.
