Is it So Tough to Stand for 52 Seconds: Gautam Gambhir Speaks up on Anthem Debate

The ace cricketer is known to be straight-forward, and his love for the army is known for all.
Now, the cricketer has talked about the ongoing national anthem debate, asking people whether it is too tough to stand for 52 seconds.
Gambhir said, Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough?
His tweet drew in some criticism from various users,
No one Compelled you to stand outside restaurant.— Free World (@tarunkadian00) October 27, 2017
No one Compelled you to stand outside a club.
But National Anthem is being Imposed upon.
Standing outside the club: personal choice.— Aadesh Chaudhary (@fightadeshfight) October 27, 2017
Standing outside fav restaurant: personal choice.
Standing for anthem : personal choice.
Tough?
I agree he/she should. But you can't force it. I know I will always stand for it. Because I want to. But I cannot force it on others. Simple— Roache Material (@gunsandroches) October 27, 2017
But many came out in support as well, saying standing for the national anthem is a duty for every citizen.
So you are forced? It doesn’t come out of respect? You can get up to do things according to your convince but not stand for 52 secs— Team Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir97) October 27, 2017
Hey Mr nationalism is never fragile. You're standing here because someone is standing @ border protecting you.It's duty to attend for anthem— sambit kumar rout (@rout_sambit) October 27, 2017