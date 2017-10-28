Is it So Tough to Stand for 52 Seconds: Gautam Gambhir Speaks up on Anthem Debate

Gautam Gambhir. (BCCI Images)

Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2017

No one Compelled you to stand outside restaurant.

No one Compelled you to stand outside a club.

But National Anthem is being Imposed upon. — Free World (@tarunkadian00) October 27, 2017

Standing outside the club: personal choice.

Standing outside fav restaurant: personal choice.

Standing for anthem : personal choice.



Tough? — Aadesh Chaudhary (@fightadeshfight) October 27, 2017

I agree he/she should. But you can't force it. I know I will always stand for it. Because I want to. But I cannot force it on others. Simple — Roache Material (@gunsandroches) October 27, 2017

So you are forced? It doesn’t come out of respect? You can get up to do things according to your convince but not stand for 52 secs — Team Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir97) October 27, 2017

Hey Mr nationalism is never fragile. You're standing here because someone is standing @ border protecting you.It's duty to attend for anthem — sambit kumar rout (@rout_sambit) October 27, 2017

First Published: October 28, 2017, 12:39 PM IST