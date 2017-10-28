Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Is it So Tough to Stand for 52 Seconds: Gautam Gambhir Speaks up on Anthem Debate

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 28, 2017, 2:51 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir. (BCCI Images)

Gautam Gambhir is know for airing his views, without caring for its implications.

The ace cricketer is known to be straight-forward, and his love for the army is known for all.

Now, the cricketer has talked about the ongoing national anthem debate, asking people whether it is too tough to stand for 52 seconds.

Gambhir said, Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough?




His tweet drew in some criticism from various users,










But many came out in support as well, saying standing for the national anthem is a duty for every citizen.








First Published: October 28, 2017, 12:39 PM IST

