Gautam Gambhir Reveals He Shares Good Relationship with Virender Sehwag & Yuvraj Singh

In an interview posted on the official YouTube account of the Kolkata Knight Riders — whom Gambhir has led to two Indian Premier League titles — the southpaw revealed that Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh remain few of his very good friends.
"I spent a lot of time with Viru (Virender Sehwag). Obviously, Ishant (Sharma) is a very good friend. Munaf (Patel) is a good friend. I grew up with Amit Mishra and we practiced a lot. I also spent a lot of time with Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) when we played together. I share a great relationship with all these guys and we have seen highs and lows together," Gambhir said.
"I think some of our great cricketing moments have been together, especially winning the 2007 WT20 and 2011 World Cup. And also some of the lowest moments like getting whitewashed in England. It has always been great fun because I am sure once all us retire, these memories will stay with us for the rest of our lives," he added.
Gambhir also spoke about his aggressive nature and he attributed that to being brought up in Delhi. The KKR skipper said that it is the competitive nature of the city that forces one to become intense and follow the motto of 'perform or perish'.
"I think I have got my own game face, which people normally see on the cricket ground. Especially when I am captaining a side, I have to be far more intense compared to other people because that is the responsibility that has been given to me," Gambhir quipped.
"I think that I learnt very early in my life to be competitive. When I started playing in the under-14s, it was all about perform or perish and that is what made me competitive and it has stayed with me till now. And I hope that it stays with me till I keep playing cricket. One thing that Delhi taught me is to be really aggressive and competitive, whenever I go on to the pitch," he added.
Gambhir was also asked a rather funny question as to why players from Delhi abuse to much, to which citing examples of himself and India skipper Virat Kohli, the India opener said that it is because they are very competitive in nature.
"It just comes naturally and I think that being from Delhi means being competitive and that is how the culture is. Looking someone like and looking someone like Virat, obviously you can say that (that players from Delhi abuse a lot). But there is nothing wrong in that, unless you don't take it personally," Gambhir said.
"I have said a lot of times that till the time you leave all these things on the cricket pitch, then it is absolutely fine because you always want to go out there to win. But somewhere down the line you cannot cross the line as well. When you are sitting with you family and watching the replays and you know that you have abused on certain occasions, it is very embarrassing. But as I said, you have to control you emotions. You could be the role model for so many people and you don't want them to follow on these footsteps," he added.
Gambhir also revealed an anecdote from his time in school, where he got reprimanded for not controlling his anger during a cricket tournament. But he also emphasised on the fact that he holds no regrets regarding it.
"I have had many fights in school as I was very naughty. I got suspended as well in 12th for one and half months. We went to play a tournament in one of the Delhi schools and after winning the cup, we got involved in a huge fight. Maybe because I was the captain so I was given the harsh punishment, but as I said, I have no regrets," Gambhir revealed.
On a lighter note, Gambhir also revealed that whenever he is not playing, he likes to spend time with his family, in particular with his daughter.
"I spend a lot of time with my daughter when I am not playing. That is one thing that I always miss. This is something that I always do whenever I am free. I try to take her out for shopping etc whenever I can. This is something that really gives me peace and happiness. At the moment, spending time with my daughter is my biggest stress-buster," Gambhir said.
First Published: October 14, 2017, 4:47 PM IST